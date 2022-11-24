Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - Pawtucket
264 Reviews
$$
507 Armistice Blvd
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BOWL OF CHOWDER
New England Clam Chowder
BUCKET BITES
Cheeseburger Sliders with Cheese, caramelized onions & Guinness ketchup
CALAMARI
Fried Calamari tossed with sweet chili, crushed peanuts & scallions
CAPRESE
Sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, pesto & balsamic glaze
CHEESE STICKS
Fried Mozzarella sticks served with red sauce
CHILI BOWL
CHILI CUP
CHOWDER QUART
COAL WINGS
Signature Dry Rub coal fired wings served with celery/carrot & blue cheese. Sauces are additional charge.
CUP OF CHOWDER
New England Clam Chowder
FRY BASKET
Signature Hand cut fries.
GARLIC PIZZA BREAD
Garlic & Mozzarella seasoned pizza bread
GRAVY FRIES
Signature fries bathed in rich brown gravy
IRISH TATER KEGS
Tater Kegs (jumbo tater tots) filled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese
NACHOS
Tortilla, cheddar jack, jalapeños, black olives, salsa & sour cream
ONION STRINGS
thinly shaved onion strings breaded & fried served with horseradish chive sauce
SOUP QUART
SPRING ROLLS
shaved steak, onion & cheese in a spring roll wrapper served with Guinness ketchup
TENDERS
fresh chicken tenders, flash fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce.
DESSERTS
ENTREES
BANGER & MASH
Crispy fried Irish sausages, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes & brown gravy
BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO
Fresh chicken dusted in cajun spice served over penne pasta in an Alfredo sauce
BOSTON HADDOCK
Fresh baked haddock, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potato & choice of vegetable.
CHICKEN PENNE VODKA
FISH & CHIP
Beer battered haddock served over signature fries, Cole slaw, tartar & lemon
IRISH CHICKEN
Fresh chicken breasts topped with an ale & mustard cream sauce served with mashed potato & vegetable.
MacENCHEZE
Cavatappi pasta tossed with 4 cheese blend sauce baked with crumbs
POT ROAST
slow cooked pot roast served with mashed potato, brown gravy & vegetable
SHEPHERD PIE
Ground sirloin, onions, peas, carrots topped with mashed potato & brown gravy
SHRIMP PENNE VODKA
Sauteed gulf shrimp tossed with penne and vodka tomato cream
STEAK TIPS
Signature marinated steak tips grilled to your liking served with mashed potato & vegetable.
VEGETABLE STIR FRY
Sauteed crunchy vegetables, sesame oil, teriyaki with lo mein noodles
PIZZAS
FRESH MOZZ TRADITION
Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, fresh basil
GIANCARLA
Fresh mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, sauce, arugula & prosciutto
KRE-O
Start you off with a traditional cheese pizza and customize your toppings
PHOENIX
Honey sriracha chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, Mozzarella
REBEL MANN PIZZA
fresh & shredded mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon & scallions
RHODE DOG PIZZA
NY System meat sauce, slice saugy weiners, cheese, celery salt, chopped onions & mustard
ROADSMAN
sauce, goat cheese, crumbled sausage, caramelized onions & balsamic drizzle
ROSCOMMON
Corned beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, 1000 island
SACRILEGE PIZZA
Linguica, pineapple, banana peppers, caramelized onions & mozzarella
TRADITION
traditional sauce & shredded mozzarella wit fresh basil
VINCENZO
Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperoni
PICKLE PIZZA
M&M PIZZA
SALADS
ARUGULA SALAD
Arugula, beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & goat cheese
ASIAN CHIX SALAD
Mixed greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, chow mein noodle tossed with Oriental Honey Ginger dressing topped with Teriyaki Chicken
CAESAR
Chopped Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan & creamy caesar dressing
GARDEN
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrot, croutons & cheese. Choice of dressing.
SPINACH SALAD
baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion, bacon & crumble blue cheese
SMALL CEASAR
Chopped Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan & creamy caesar dressing
SMALL GARDEN
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrot, croutons & cheese. Choice of dressing.
SANDWICH
BURGER
Grilled 8oz burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll served with fries & pickle
CBR SAND
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll served with fries & pickle
FISH WRAP
fried fish, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, honey sriracha in a wrap. served with fries & pickle
MEATBALL HERO
homemade meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella on ciabatta bread served with fries & pickle
MOZZ FLORENTINE SAND
sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto & balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread served with fries & pickle
POT ROAST GRILLED CHEESE
chopped short rib, caramelized onions, smoked gouda on Texas toast served with fries & pickle
REUBEN
grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, Swiss cheese on marble rye served with fries & pickle
STEAK PORTUGAL SAND
shaved steak, Portuguese sauce, fried egg on ciabatta bread
TBLT WRAP
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on flour wrap served with fries & pickle
TUNA WRAP
Grilled tuna salad, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato on Texas toast served with fries & pickle
APPETIZERS
BOWL OF CHOWDER
New England Clam Chowder
BUCKET BITES
Cheeseburger Sliders with Cheese, caramelized onions & Guinness ketchup
CALAMARI
Fried Calamari tossed with sweet chili, crushed peanuts & scallions
CAPRESE
Sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, pesto & balsamic glaze
CHEESE STICKS
Fried Mozzarella sticks served with red sauce
CHILI BOWL
CHILI CUP
CHOWDER QUART
COAL WINGS
Signature Dry Rub coal fired wings served with celery/carrot & blue cheese. Sauces are additional charge.
CUP OF CHOWDER
New England Clam Chowder
FRY BASKET
Signature Hand cut fries.
GARLIC PIZZA BREAD
Garlic & Mozzarella seasoned pizza bread
GRAVY FRIES
Signature fries bathed in rich brown gravy
IRISH TATER KEGS
Tater Kegs (jumbo tater tots) filled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese
NACHOS
Tortilla, cheddar jack, jalapeños, black olives, salsa & sour cream
ONION STRINGS
thinly shaved onion strings breaded & fried served with horseradish chive sauce
SOUP QUART
SPRING ROLLS
shaved steak, onion & cheese in a spring roll wrapper served with Guinness ketchup
TENDERS
fresh chicken tenders, flash fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce.
ENTREES
BANGER & MASH
Crispy fried Irish sausages, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes & brown gravy
BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO
Fresh chicken dusted in cajun spice served over penne pasta in an Alfredo sauce
BOSTON HADDOCK
Fresh baked haddock, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potato & choice of vegetable.
CHICKEN PENNE VODKA
FISH & CHIP
Beer battered haddock served over signature fries, Cole slaw, tartar & lemon
IRISH CHICKEN
Fresh chicken breasts topped with an ale & mustard cream sauce served with mashed potato & vegetable.
MacENCHEZE
Cavatappi pasta tossed with 4 cheese blend sauce baked with crumbs
POT ROAST
slow cooked pot roast served with mashed potato, brown gravy & vegetable
SHEPHERD PIE
Ground sirloin, onions, peas, carrots topped with mashed potato & brown gravy
SHRIMP PENNE VODKA
Sauteed gulf shrimp tossed with penne and vodka tomato cream
STEAK TIPS
Signature marinated steak tips grilled to your liking served with mashed potato & vegetable.
VEGETABLE STIR FRY
Sauteed crunchy vegetables, sesame oil, teriyaki with lo mein noodles
PIZZAS
FRESH MOZZ TRADITION
Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, fresh basil
GIANCARLA
Fresh mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, sauce, arugula & prosciutto
KRE-O
Start you off with a traditional cheese pizza and customize your toppings
PHOENIX
Honey sriracha chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, Mozzarella
REBEL MANN PIZZA
fresh & shredded mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon & scallions
RHODE DOG PIZZA
NY System meat sauce, slice saugy weiners, cheese, celery salt, chopped onions & mustard
ROADSMAN
sauce, goat cheese, crumbled sausage, caramelized onions & balsamic drizzle
ROSCOMMON
Corned beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, 1000 island
SACRILEGE PIZZA
Linguica, pineapple, banana peppers, caramelized onions & mozzarella
TRADITION
traditional sauce & shredded mozzarella wit fresh basil
VINCENZO
Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperoni
PICKLE PIZZA
GARLIC BASE, MOZZARELLA, DILL PICKLES & RANCH
M&M PIZZA
MEATBALLS, MUSHROOMS, SAUCE, MOZZARELLA & BASIL
SALADS
ARUGULA SALAD
Arugula, beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & goat cheese
ASIAN CHIX SALAD
Mixed greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, chow mein noodle tossed with Oriental Honey Ginger dressing topped with Teriyaki Chicken
CAESAR
Chopped Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan & creamy caesar dressing
GARDEN
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrot, croutons & cheese. Choice of dressing.
SPINACH SALAD
baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion, bacon & crumble blue cheese
SMALL CEASAR
Chopped Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan & creamy caesar dressing
SMALL GARDEN
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrot, croutons & cheese. Choice of dressing.
SANDWICH
BURGER
Grilled 8oz burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll served with fries & pickle
CBR SAND
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll served with fries & pickle
FISH WRAP
fried fish, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, honey sriracha in a wrap. served with fries & pickle
MEATBALL HERO
homemade meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella on ciabatta bread served with fries & pickle
MOZZ FLORENTINE SAND
sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto & balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread served with fries & pickle
POT ROAST GRILLED CHEESE
chopped short rib, caramelized onions, smoked gouda on Texas toast served with fries & pickle
REUBEN
grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, Swiss cheese on marble rye served with fries & pickle
STEAK PORTUGAL SAND
shaved steak, Portuguese sauce, fried egg on ciabatta bread
TBLT WRAP
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on flour wrap served with fries & pickle
TUNA WRAP
Grilled tuna salad, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato on Texas toast served with fries & pickle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket, RI 02861