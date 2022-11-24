Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - Pawtucket

264 Reviews

$$

507 Armistice Blvd

Pawtucket, RI 02861

COAL WINGS
VINCENZO
FRY BASKET

APPETIZERS

BOWL OF CHOWDER

$6.99

New England Clam Chowder

BUCKET BITES

$10.99

Cheeseburger Sliders with Cheese, caramelized onions & Guinness ketchup

CALAMARI

$13.49

Fried Calamari tossed with sweet chili, crushed peanuts & scallions

CAPRESE

$10.99

Sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, pesto & balsamic glaze

CHEESE STICKS

$10.99

Fried Mozzarella sticks served with red sauce

CHILI BOWL

$8.99

CHILI CUP

$4.99

CHOWDER QUART

$13.99

COAL WINGS

$13.99

Signature Dry Rub coal fired wings served with celery/carrot & blue cheese. Sauces are additional charge.

CUP OF CHOWDER

$3.99

New England Clam Chowder

FRY BASKET

$6.99

Signature Hand cut fries.

GARLIC PIZZA BREAD

$11.99

Garlic & Mozzarella seasoned pizza bread

GRAVY FRIES

$8.99

Signature fries bathed in rich brown gravy

IRISH TATER KEGS

$10.99

Tater Kegs (jumbo tater tots) filled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese

NACHOS

$11.99

Tortilla, cheddar jack, jalapeños, black olives, salsa & sour cream

ONION STRINGS

$7.99

thinly shaved onion strings breaded & fried served with horseradish chive sauce

SOUP QUART

$9.99

SPRING ROLLS

$11.49

shaved steak, onion & cheese in a spring roll wrapper served with Guinness ketchup

TENDERS

$10.99

fresh chicken tenders, flash fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce.

DESSERTS

PB&J BOMB

$7.99

deep fried peanut butter & jelly sandwich served with raspberry sauce & vanilla ice cream.

NY CHEESECAKE

$6.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.99

OREO CAKE

$5.99

ENTREES

BANGER & MASH

$15.99

Crispy fried Irish sausages, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes & brown gravy

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.99

Fresh chicken dusted in cajun spice served over penne pasta in an Alfredo sauce

BOSTON HADDOCK

$22.99

Fresh baked haddock, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potato & choice of vegetable.

CHICKEN PENNE VODKA

$16.99

FISH & CHIP

$22.99

Beer battered haddock served over signature fries, Cole slaw, tartar & lemon

IRISH CHICKEN

$17.99

Fresh chicken breasts topped with an ale & mustard cream sauce served with mashed potato & vegetable.

MacENCHEZE

$13.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed with 4 cheese blend sauce baked with crumbs

POT ROAST

$17.99

slow cooked pot roast served with mashed potato, brown gravy & vegetable

SHEPHERD PIE

$13.99

Ground sirloin, onions, peas, carrots topped with mashed potato & brown gravy

SHRIMP PENNE VODKA

$20.99

Sauteed gulf shrimp tossed with penne and vodka tomato cream

STEAK TIPS

$23.99

Signature marinated steak tips grilled to your liking served with mashed potato & vegetable.

VEGETABLE STIR FRY

$14.99

Sauteed crunchy vegetables, sesame oil, teriyaki with lo mein noodles

PIZZAS

Traditional pepperoni pie

FRESH MOZZ TRADITION

$19.99

Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, fresh basil

GIANCARLA

$20.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, sauce, arugula & prosciutto

KRE-O

$18.00

Start you off with a traditional cheese pizza and customize your toppings

PHOENIX

$20.99

Honey sriracha chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, Mozzarella

REBEL MANN PIZZA

$20.99

fresh & shredded mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon & scallions

RHODE DOG PIZZA

$20.99

NY System meat sauce, slice saugy weiners, cheese, celery salt, chopped onions & mustard

ROADSMAN

$20.99

sauce, goat cheese, crumbled sausage, caramelized onions & balsamic drizzle

ROSCOMMON

$20.99

Corned beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, 1000 island

SACRILEGE PIZZA

$20.99

Linguica, pineapple, banana peppers, caramelized onions & mozzarella

TRADITION

$17.99

traditional sauce & shredded mozzarella wit fresh basil

VINCENZO

$19.99

Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperoni

PICKLE PIZZA

$19.99

M&M PIZZA

$20.99

SALADS

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.99

Arugula, beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & goat cheese

ASIAN CHIX SALAD

$16.99

Mixed greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, chow mein noodle tossed with Oriental Honey Ginger dressing topped with Teriyaki Chicken

CAESAR

$11.99

Chopped Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan & creamy caesar dressing

GARDEN

$13.99

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrot, croutons & cheese. Choice of dressing.

SPINACH SALAD

$12.99

baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion, bacon & crumble blue cheese

SMALL CEASAR

$6.99

Chopped Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan & creamy caesar dressing

SMALL GARDEN

$7.99

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrot, croutons & cheese. Choice of dressing.

SANDWICH

BURGER

$13.99

Grilled 8oz burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll served with fries & pickle

CBR SAND

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll served with fries & pickle

FISH WRAP

$14.99

fried fish, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, honey sriracha in a wrap. served with fries & pickle

MEATBALL HERO

$13.49

homemade meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella on ciabatta bread served with fries & pickle

MOZZ FLORENTINE SAND

$13.99

sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto & balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread served with fries & pickle

POT ROAST GRILLED CHEESE

$13.99

chopped short rib, caramelized onions, smoked gouda on Texas toast served with fries & pickle

REUBEN

$13.99

grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, Swiss cheese on marble rye served with fries & pickle

STEAK PORTUGAL SAND

$14.99

shaved steak, Portuguese sauce, fried egg on ciabatta bread

TBLT WRAP

$13.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on flour wrap served with fries & pickle

TUNA WRAP

$13.99

Grilled tuna salad, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato on Texas toast served with fries & pickle

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket, RI 02861

Directions

Gallery
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

