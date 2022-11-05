Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Brooklyn

review star

No reviews yet

8814 4th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Hibachi Noodle
Steak Hibachi

Appetizers

Arirang Chips

$3.99Out of stock

Crispy chips with a house made wasabi mayo

Asian Chicken Wings

$11.49

Plump chicken wings deep fried and tossed in a spicy teriyaki sauce

Asian Sliders

$13.50

Three beef sliders served with ginger ketchup, Asian BBQ sauce, wasabi mayo, and sweet onions

Asparagus Maki

$8.50

Asparagus wrapped in thinly sliced sirloin with house-made teriyaki sauce

Beef Negimaki

$9.50

Scallion wrapped in thinly sliced sirloin with house-made teriyaki sauce

Beef Taco

$6.50

Crispy wonton taco shell with beef, Asian slaw, topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce with sushi rice

Chicken Tempura App

$9.50

Tender chicken breast, battered and fried with an assortment of vegetables served with home-made Arirang tempura sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

Jumbo shrimp battered with shaved coconut and served with a side of sweet chili sauce

Combination Platter

$9.99

A combination of popular appetizers including: kushiyaki, yakitori, Japanese chicken

Crispy Calamari

$9.99

Flash fried fresh calamari tossed with cherry peppers and vegetables in our house-made teriyaki sauce

Edamame

$6.75

Steamed and lightly salted

Gyoza

$8.50

Deep fried japanese shrimp dumplings

Kushiyaki

$7.50

Sirloin Beef medallions skewered with scallions and seared with a house-made teriyaki sauce

Lettuce Wraps

$10.99

Diced chicken breast, sauteed with Arirang sauce, fresh lettuce cups, cripsy rice noodles served with a hoison dipping sauce

Pan Fried Dumplings

$8.75

Mouth watering, soft, pan fred shrimping dumplings with a traditional dipping sauce

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$13.99

Tender pork belly, hoison glaze, pickled cucumber served on Asian Bao buns

Pork Spare Ribs

$10.99

Fall-off-the-bone tender barbequed pork ribs with our special sauce

Rock Shrimp

$11.99

Fried rock shrimp and shitake mushrooms tossed with a spicy cream sauce

Rock Shrimp Taco

$7.25

Tempura style rock shrimp topped with diced pineapple and togarashi

Shumai

$8.50

Steamed shrimp dumplings with hot mustard sauce

Spicy Edamame

$6.99

Togarashi seasoning, soy sauce, toasted garlic and sesame

Taco Combo

$16.99

3 Crispy wonton taco shells, Asian slaw, topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce

Tatsutage

$6.99

Tender, marinated chicken breast lightly dusted with Japanese bread crumbs and served with Tonkatsu for dipping

Tempura Shrimp

$9.99

3 Tempura shrimp with assorted tempura vegetables served with home-made Arirang sauce

Tempura Vegetables

$8.50

Assorted tempura vegetables served with Arirang tempura sauce

Tuna Pizza

$15.99

Sashimi tuna over gaucamole with spicy mayo and eel sauce on a crispy flat bread

Tuna Taco

$8.50

Sushi grade tuna over Asian slaw, topped with seaweed salad

Yakitori

$7.99

Chicken skewered with scallions and served with a teriyaki glaze

A'la Carte Sushi

Crab

$1.79

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Eel

$2.79

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Fish Roe

$2.29

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Fluke

$2.29

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Mackeral

$2.29

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Octopus

$2.29

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Salmon

$3.49

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Salmon Roe

$2.79

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Scallop

$3.29

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Sea Urchin

$4.49Out of stock

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Shrimp

$2.29

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Smoked Salmon

$3.49

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Squid

$2.49

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Striped Bass

$2.29

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Toro

$4.29Out of stock

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Tuna

$3.79

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Sake

$3.49

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

White Tuna

$2.99Out of stock

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Yellowtail

$2.79

In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style

Sushi Appetizers

Black Pepper Tuna

$9.99

Peppered, sliced, seared yellowfin tuna with wakame and ponzu sauce

Sushi Appetizer

$9.99

Five pieces of assorted Sushi

Sashimi Appetizer

$10.99

Five pieces of assorted Sashimi

Yellowtail Star

$9.99

Sliced yellowtail garnished with jalapeno pepper and plum sauce

Tartare Sampler

$13.99

Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail tartare with a wasabi soy sauce and tobiko caviar

Beginner Platter

$14.99

Crispy Rice

$15.99

Tuna served on top of Crispy Rice, with spicy mayonnaise, teriyaki sauce, and togarashi

Sushi Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$5.79

Fresh salmon and avocado

Angel Kiss Roll

$13.99

Yellowtail, salmon, eel, crabmeat, avocado, and pickled squash topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Arirang Super Roll

$12.99

Shrimp Tempura wrapped in spicy tuna

Avocado Roll

$5.29

Avocado wrapped with nori and seasoned sushi rice

Bay Ridge Roll

$9.99

Salmon, avocado and masago wrapped with tuna

Boston Roll

$9.99

Butterfly Roll

$10.99

Tempura shrimp, eel, masago, avocado and cucumber

California Roll

$6.99

Kani crab meat with cucumber and avocado wrapped with nori and sushi rice

Christmas Tree Roll

$10.99

Tuna, yellowtail, scallion, avocado and masago

Coconut Shrimp Roll

$12.99

Coconut shrimp, mango, avocado and cucumber inside, soybean nori outside, with raspberry puree

Crab Roll

$5.99

Crazy Dragon Roll

$10.99

California roll wrapped with eel and avocado

Cucumber Roll

$4.79

Kirby cucumber wrapped wiith toasted nori and seasoned sushi rice

Dragon Roll

$10.99

Eel wrapped with avocado and masago

Eel Roll

$5.99

Exotic Roll

$15.99

Peppered tuna and avocado with spicy tuna and tempura crunch

Fresh Salmon Roll

$6.79

Green Monster Roll

$14.99

Crunchy spicy tuna, mango, avocado and tempura eel wrapped in green soy paper and drizzled with spicy coconut and eel sauce

Healthy Choice Roll

$12.99

Spicy tuna with avocado inside out with either sunflower seeds or pistachio

Jersey Shore Roll

$15.99

Tuna, Salmon, spicy crabmeat, masago, & asparagus wrapped in soy paper

Mountainside Roll

$15.99

Lobster tempura, cucumber and masago with a creamy wasabi mayo

New York Roll

$9.99

Tuna, crab meat, salmon, avocado, cucumber and masago

Philadelphia Roll

$7.49

Smoked salmon and cream cheese

Rainbow Roll

$11.99

California roll wrapped with tuna, salmon and white fish

Rock Shrimp Roll

$12.99

Cruncy rock shrimp wrapped in spicy tuna

Royalty Roll

$15.99

Pressed Osaka-style sushi, crunchy spicy tuna, avocado, rice and fresh salmon with chili sauce and wasabi

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.49

Toasted salmon skin with sushi rice, vegetables and nori

Sashimi Roll

$12.99

Salmon, avocado and masago wrapped with tuna

Shrimp Roll

$9.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.99

Smoked Salmon Roll

$5.79

Smokey Roll

$10.99

Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, masago, & scallion topped with a fresh cut of smoked salmon

Southwestern Roll

$11.99

Blackened shrimp & cucumber inside, topped with avocado & pico di gallo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.99

Sashimi grade tuna with togarashi

Spider Roll

$15.99

Soft shell crab tempura

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.79

Tuna Roll

$6.79

Tuna wrapped with sushi rice and nori

Vegetable Roll

$4.99

Matchstick-cut cucumber, carrot, yellow bell pepper, daikson and avocado wrapped in toasted nori and seasoned sushi rice

Volcano Roll

$12.99

Hot out of the oven, crab, avocado & cream cheese rolled up & topped with a mild spicy scallop mix

Yakuza Roll

$13.99

Spicy tuna, avocado with salmon and lemon on top

Yellowtail Roll

$6.99

Fresh yellowtail with scallion

Hibachi Dinners

Arirang Special Hibachi

$60.99

16 oz Filet cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, two traditional soups, salad and white rice

BBQ Chicken

$23.99

Grilled chicken breast and scallions tossed with a sweet Korean BBQ sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Chicken Yaki Soba

$23.99

Hand-cut chicken with udon noodle and teriyaki sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Chicken Hibachi

$24.49

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Chicken & Scallop Hibachi

$27.49

Sea scallops and hand-cut chicken hibachi grilled with sake, garlic butter and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi

$28.75

Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Emperor's Hibachi Deluxe

$45.99

This is the best of hibachi and features a Brazilian lobster tail, choice filet mignon, six tender white shrimp and three sea scallops with all the traditional accompaniments

Filet & Lobster Hibachi

$41.49

Classic surf and turf done hibachi-style with filet mignon and a single Brazilian lobster tail served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Filet & Scallop Hibachi

$39.99

Filet mignon and scallops cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi

$35.49

A choice filet mignon with six tender white shrimp finished in sake, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi

$32.49

Choice filet mignon and hand-cut chicken seasoned with soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Imperial Filet Mignon Hibachi

$34.99

Choice filet fit for loyalty served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Lobster & Chicken Hibachi

$31.99

Brazilian lobster and hand-cut chicken served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Lobster & Shrimp Hibachi

$38.49

A combination of Brazilian lobster and Atlantic white shrimp served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad, and white rice

Lobster & Scallop Hibachi

$32.99

Brazilian lobster tail and Sea scallops served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Lobster Tails Hibachi

$40.99

Two Brazilian tails grilled with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Pork Hibachi

$20.99

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Shrimp Hibachi

$28.49

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Salmon Hibachi

$24.99

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Samurai Steak Hibachi

$29.99

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Scallop Hibachi

$27.99

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi

$30.49

Atlantic white shrimp and sea scallops sauteed with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Shrimp & Steak Hibachi

$30.75

Tender NY sirloin with six white shrimp served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, with traditional soup, salad and white rice

Sole Hibachi

$20.99

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Steak & Scallops Hibachi

$30.49

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Steak Hibachi

$27.99

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Steak & Chicken Hibachi

$28.75

Combination of NY sirloin and hand-cut chicken seasoned with soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Steak & Lobster Hibachi

$38.49

NY sirloin with a Brazlian lobster tail, seasoned to perfection with sake, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice

Tuna Hibachi

$30.99Out of stock

Yellowtail Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, with traditional soup, salad and white rice

Vegetable Hibachi

$20.99

Zucchini, asparagua, mushrooms, onions, and carrots grilled hibachi style, Served without 3 piece shrimp appetizer, comes with traditional soup, salad, and white rice

Signature Dinners

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.99

Boneless, tender chicken breast served with traditional soup, salad, and white rice

General Poh's Chicken

$23.99

Tender pieces of chicken tossed with a sweet and sour glaze over assorted vegetables. Served with traditional soup, salad, and white rice

Pork Stir Fry

$22.99

Stir fried pork strips and hibachi noodles tossed in a miso glaze, with julienne peppers, topped with black sesame seed served with traditional soup, salad and white rice

Sesame Tuna

$28.99

Sesame crusted sashimi tuna, baby bok choy, lemon and chive scented rice with carrot chipotle syrup served with traditional soup, salad and white rice

Skirt Steak

$28.99

Marinated in sweet soy sauce, served with baby bok choy and steamed rice served with traditional soup and salad

Steak Teriyaki

$25.99

Thinly sliced NY sirloin steak marinated in our special teriyaki sauce served with traditional soup, salad and white rice

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$24.99

Tempura shrimp with tempura vegetables flash-fried and served with house-made Arirang sauce served with traditional soup, salad and white rice

Wasabi Filet

$30.99

8 oz filet mignon served with gingered spinach, shitake mushrooms and tempura onion ring served with traditional soup, salad and white rice

Chicken Tempura Dinner

$23.99

Children Dinners

Japanese Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Crunchy tenders served with a choice of traditional soup or salad and white rice

Children Hibachi Filet

$18.99

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, a choice of traditional soup or salad and white rice

Children Hibachi Steak

$17.99

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, a choice of traditional soup or salad and white rice

Children Hibachi Chicken

$14.99

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, a choice of traditional soup or salad and white rice

Children Hibachi Shrimp

$15.99

Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, a with a choice of traditional soup or salad and white rice

Bento Box

$14.99

Chicken tender, burger slider, kids fried rice, edamame & Candy Sushi

Sushi Dinners

Sushi Deluxe

$25.99

Tuna roll with ten pieces of sushi; shrimp, yellowtail, salmon, tuna, striped bass, spanish mackeral, flying fish roe, & fluke

Sashimi Deluxe

$29.99

Sixteen pieces of assorted sashimi tuna, yellowtail, striped bass, fluke, crab, & salmon

Sushi Regular

$19.99

California roll with seven pieces of sushi tuna, shrimp, salmon, spanish mackeral, striped bass & fluke

Sashimi Regular

$20.99

Three pieces of tuna, three pieces of salmon, one piece of crab, one piece of fluke, and two pieces of striped bass.

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$33.99

A combination of our best sushi and sashimi garnished with wakame and ponzu sauce

Brooklyn Bridge

$40.99

Two rolls, seven pieces of sushi and nine pieces of sashimi

Staten Island Ferry

$63.99

Three rolls, twelve pieces of sashimi with soup and salad for two

Intrepid Boat

$83.99

Five rolls, fourteen pieces of sushi, twenty one pieces of sashimi, soup and salad for three

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$2.99

Avocado Salad

$4.99

Mesculin greens, topped with fresh avocado

Chuka Salad

$5.99

Kani Salad

$6.99

Chopped cucumber and crab topped with spicy mayo and masago

Sashimi Salad

$9.99

Seafood (Spicy) Salad

$6.99

Traditional Soup

$2.99

Miso Soup

$3.29

Soy bean soup with tofu and scallions

Gyoza Soup

$3.29

Traditional broth with dumplings

Sides

Fried Rice

Our world famous fried rice

Hibachi Noodle

White Rice Pint

$1.50

White Rice Quart

$3.00

Brown Rice Pint

$2.50Out of stock

Hibachi Shrimp Side

$7.99

6 Piece shrimp with mushrooms and bean sprouts

Hibachi Steak Side

$6.99

Side of hibachi steak with mushrooms and bean sprouts

Hibachi Lobster Side

$13.99

Hibachi lobster tail with mushrooms and bean sprouts

Hibachi Scallop Side

$7.99

Side of hibachi scallops with mushroom and bean sprouts

Hibachi Filet Side

$9.99

Side of hibachi filet mignon with mushroom and bean sprouts

Hibachi Salmon Side

$7.99

Side of hibachi salmon with mushroom and bean sprouts

Hibachi Chicken Side

$6.99

Side of hibachi chicken with mushroom and bean sprouts

Hibachi Vegetable Side

$3.29

Side of hibachi vegetables

Hibachi Mushroom Side

$2.99

Side of hibachi mushrooms

Bok Choy Side

$3.29

Hibachi Zucchini Side

$2.99

Hibachi Asparagus Side

$2.99

Steamed Broccoli Side

$2.99

Steamed Cauliflower Side

$2.99

Shitake Teriyaki Side

$2.99

Asian Vegetables Side

$2.99

Bean Sprout Side

$2.99

Sauces & Soda T.O.

Side Creamy Ginger

$0.50

Pint Creamy Ginger

$4.99

Side Lemon Orange

$0.50

Pint Lemon Orange

$4.99

Side Hibachi Mustard

$0.50

Pint Hbachi Mustard

$4.99

Side Hibachi Ginger

$0.50

Pint Hibachi Ginger

$4.99

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Pint Teriyaki

$4.99

Side Soy Sauce

$0.50

Pint Soy Sauce

$4.99

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Pint Sriracha

$4.99

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Pint Spicy Mayo

$4.99

Side Garlic Butter

$1.50

Pint Garlic Butter

$5.99

Side Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Pint Sweet & Sour

$4.99

Side Wasabi

$0.50

Pint Wasabi

$4.99

Side Pickled Ginger

$0.50

Pint Pickled Ginger

$4.99

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Pint Eel Sauce

$4.99

T.O. Soda

$3.50

Cocktails To Go!

Cadillac Margarita

$14.99

Zombie

$13.99

Mai Tai

$11.99

The Bomb

$11.99

Karate Punch

$11.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Arirang Brooklyn is located in Bay Ridge between 88th & 89th street, just minutes from the Verrazano Bridge. We offer complimentary valet parking every day to help make your experience start off as a positive one. We have our Main hibachi room with Sushi bar, two private large party rooms and our ala carte dining Modern Asian Tavern and Bar lounge all designed with distinct décor. We can accommodate groups from 20-45 guests as well as small intimate gatherings for 2-6 guests. Arirang is perfect for any style, our “party on our grill” packages range from children’s birthdays to bridal/baby showers & office get-togethers, and offer a great after work getaway with tasty appetizers and cocktail specials offered Monday – Friday

Website

Location

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Door Souvlakia
orange star4.3 • 284
8413 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Stewart's All American Restaurant - Bay Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
8518 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Ho' Brah Taco - Bay Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
8618 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
MATTER
orange star4.6 • 305
7604 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Cuisine by Claudette - HIT
orange starNo Reviews
79-14 3rd Avenue 2nd Floor Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Mike’s Royal Diner
orange starNo Reviews
7609 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1871 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston