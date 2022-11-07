Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Langhorne

Restaurant info

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Modern Asian Tavern was proud to announce the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Langhorne, located across from the Oxford Valley Mall, in the Target Shopping Center in December of 2008. Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Modern Asian Tavern offers hibachi dining rooms, with live cooking, delicious food and drinks, as well as a modern Asian tavern with a menu featuring an appealing array of sushi and Pan-Asian infused dishes like Kobe Sliders, Lettuce Wraps and Wasabi Crusted Filet Mignon. The contemporary décor of Arirang sets the mood for an enjoyable, entertaining and unique dining experience. Select chic finishes and warm lighting fixtures along with bamboo accents throughout complement the sophisticated black and red modeled interior. Our distinct dining rooms allow guests a choice of settings in which they can enjoy our appetizing menu options.

