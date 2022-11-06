Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Mountainside

Restaurant info

Conveniently located on Route 22 West in Mountainside, NJ, After you walk over our glass bridge, you will step into our elegantly appointed 70 seat sushi dining room where you have a choice of being seated at a private table or at the sushi bar. Once seated, our highly trained sushi chefs will temp your palate with our house specialties or perfectly prepared sushi. Entering our 20 table hibachi dining room you will find yourself in an atmosphere of fun and excitement. Our hibachi grills hold groups from 9 to 12 guests and our double grill can hold up to 24 guests. In our Modern Asian Tavern, our “sunken bar” has been designed for your dining pleasure, with a menu featuring an appealing array of sushi and Pan-Asian infused dishes like Asian Sliders,General Poh's Chicken and Wasabi Crusted Filet Mignon. In addition, we offer cozy booths and private tables. Arirang is perfect for any style, our “party on our grill” caters to everyone!

