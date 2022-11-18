A map showing the location of Ari's Diner - Ghost 2000 Fenwick St NEView gallery

Ari's Diner - Ghost 2000 Fenwick St NE

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Fenwick St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Breakfast Platters

Salmon Benedict

$17.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

scrambled eggs, spicy aioli, bacon, cheddar, hash potatoes, ciabatta

Steak and Eggs

$26.00

6oz New York Steak topped with garlic butter 2 eggs any style, hash potatoes, toast

Ari's Diner Plate

$17.00

2 eggs scrambled, 2 pancakes, turkey sausage, hash potatoes, whole wheat toast

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

DRINKS

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Eggs

2 Eggs w Toast

$7.00

2 Eggs, Toast, Meat

$12.00

2 Eggs, Toast, Meat, Hash

$14.00

French Toast

French Toast

$10.00

Topped French Toast

$12.00

topped with blueberries

Omelets

DC Omelet

$15.00

half smoke, onions, cheddar cheese, mumbo sauce

Greek Omelet

$14.00

feta cheese, tomatoes, spinach

Caprese Omelet

$14.00

mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil

Western Omelet

$14.00

peppers, onions, ham

Build Your Own Omelet

$15.00

choice of 3 ingredients

Pancakes

LRG Stack (4)

$12.00

One Pancake (1)

$3.00

SM Stack (2)

$6.00

Extra Syrup

$2.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

tick cut bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, black pepper mayo, sourdough bread

Sides

Hash Pota

$5.00

Egg

$3.00

Pancake

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Meats

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Two Eggs

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Fenwick St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

