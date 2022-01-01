  • Home
  • /
  • Oakland
  • /
  • Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ari's Pizza & Wings 446 Weber Road Oakland MD 21550

139 Reviews

$$

446 Weber Rd

Oakland, MD 21550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Giant 20" (12 cuts) Cheese Pizza
Lg 14" (8 cuts) Cheese Pizza
Crabby Pretzel Bites

BREADSTICKS

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.99+

Cheesy Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pepperoni Breadsticks

Pepperoni Breadsticks

$7.99+

Pepperoni Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce

Plain Breadsticks

Plain Breadsticks

$5.00+

Plain Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce

Plain Family Size Breadsticks & 12 oz Crab dip Combo

Plain Family Size Breadsticks & 12 oz Crab dip Combo

$16.00

Plain Family Breadsticks (16 pcs) with 12oz cup of delicious Homemade Maryland Blue Crab Dip

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$6.00

Homemade Cinnamon sticks with Butter & Cinnamon sugar drizzled with icing

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99+

DIPPING SAUCE & DRESSING

12 oz Cup Crab Dip

12 oz Cup Crab Dip

$10.00

Homemade Maryland Blue Crab Dip

Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing

$0.79
Bleu Cheese dipping sauce

Bleu Cheese dipping sauce

$0.79
Buffalo Mild dipping sauce

Buffalo Mild dipping sauce

$0.79

French Dressing

$0.79
Garlic Butter dipping sauce

Garlic Butter dipping sauce

$0.79

Honey BBQ dipping sauce

$0.79
Honey Mustard dipping sauce

Honey Mustard dipping sauce

$0.79

Italian Dressing

$0.79

Mango Habanero dipping sauce

$0.79
Marinara dipping sauce

Marinara dipping sauce

$0.79
Nacho Cheese dipping sauce

Nacho Cheese dipping sauce

$0.79
Pizza sauce (dipping)

Pizza sauce (dipping)

$0.79

Ranch Dressing

$0.79
Ranch Dressing dipping sauce

Ranch Dressing dipping sauce

$0.79

Our Homemade Ranch Dressing

Sour cream

$0.79

Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.79

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.79

GLUTEN FREE BREADSTICKS

Gluten Free Cheesy Breadsticks

Gluten Free Cheesy Breadsticks

$13.00

Gluten Free Cheesy Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce

Gluten Free Pepperoni Breadsticks

Gluten Free Pepperoni Breadsticks

$14.00

Gluten Free Pepperoni Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce

SALADS

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$6.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.50+

Lettuce, Tomato, onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Croutons

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$6.99+

Nacho Chips, Fresh chopped lettuce, Zesty taco meat, Tomato, onion, nacho cheese sauce & cheddar cheese. taco sauce & sour cream on the side.

Chicken Salad

$6.99+

SIDES

Bacon Cheddar Fries

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$6.99

Choice of Curly Fries or French Fries with nacho Cheese sauce topped with bacon

Breaded Cauliflower

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.99
Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99
Buffalo Cauliflowers

Buffalo Cauliflowers

$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$8.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.99
Cinnamon Pretzel Bites with icing

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites with icing

$4.99
Crabby Fries

Crabby Fries

$7.99

Homemade Maryland Blue Crab Dip over Fries

Crabby Pretzel Bites

Crabby Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Pretzel bites covered over our signature crab dip

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$4.99

Deep Fried Pickles with your choice of dipping sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Nacho Cheese Fries

Nacho Cheese Fries

$5.99

nacho cheese sauce over fries

Onion Petals

Onion Petals

$4.99

Served with a Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$4.99

Pepperoni Rolled in Freshly made pizza dough

Pepperoni Roll With Cheese

Pepperoni Roll With Cheese

$5.99

Pepperoni & cheese rolled in freshly made pizza dough

Pretzel Bites with Nacho Cheese Sauce

Pretzel Bites with Nacho Cheese Sauce

$4.99

Pretzel bites with nacho cheese on the side

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Our crem cheese filled Jalapeno Poppers Are crispy on the outside and creamy goodness in the middle. Enjoy with our Ranch Dipping Sauce.

STROMBOLI

12" build Your Own (Pick 3 Fillings) Stromboli already comes with Pizza sauce & Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$12.00

Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Cheddar Cheese

BYO Stromboli

BYO Stromboli

$12.00

Build Your Own (Pick 3 Fillings) Stromboli already comes with Pizza sauce & mozzarella Cheese

Steak Stromboli

Steak Stromboli

$12.00

Steak Meat, Provolone Cheese, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Pizza Sauce.

SUBS/SANDWICHES

Meatballs, Marinara sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sub

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.00+

(Crispy or Grilled) Chicken, Buffalo Mild Sauce, House made Ranch, Provolone Cheese.

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.00+

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Provolone

Club Sub

Club Sub

$9.00+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with mayo.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00+

Ham, Provolone, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.00+

Ham, Salami, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Provolone and Italian dressing on the side

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.00+

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on a toasted Bun

Steak & Cheese Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.00+

Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Provolone with Mayo.

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$9.00+

Provolone Cheese, mayo and your choice of 4 veggies on a hot or cold sub

Pastrami Ruben

Pastrami Ruben

$6.99

Our Pastrami Ruben is made with High grade Shaved Pastrami, On a toasted Marble Rye, topped with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing.

WEDGIES

Bacon Cheeseburger Wedgie

Bacon Cheeseburger Wedgie

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Hamburger Crumbles, Bacon Crumbles, Pickles, Onions Homemade Burger Sauce (Thousand Island Dressing Mix) Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wedgie

Buffalo Chicken Wedgie

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Mild Sauce, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing

Ham & Cheese Wedgie

Ham & Cheese Wedgie

$12.00

Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, choice of mayo or Ari's sauce

Italian Wedgie

Italian Wedgie

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Italian Dressing

Seafood Wedgie

$14.00
Steak & Cheese Wedgie

Steak & Cheese Wedgie

$12.00

Philly Ribeye Steak, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, choice of Mayo or Ari's Sauce

Taco Wedgie

Taco Wedgie

$12.00

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Taco sauce on the side

WINGS

(6) Piece Traditional Wings

(6) Piece Traditional Wings

$9.00

6 pieces of Traditional Wings (No Breading) Crispy bone in Wings Tossed in your Favorite Sauce

(12) Piece Traditional Wings

(12) Piece Traditional Wings

$16.50

12 pieces of Traditional Wings (No Breading) Crispy bone in Wings Tossed in your Favorite Sauce

(18) Piece Traditional Wings

(18) Piece Traditional Wings

$24.00

18 pieces of Traditional Wings (No Breading) Crispy bone in Wings Tossed in your Favorite Sauce

(36) Piece Traditional Wings

(36) Piece Traditional Wings

$46.50

36 pieces of Traditional Wings (No Breading) Crispy bone in Wings Tossed in your Favorite Sauce

(6) Piece Boneless Wings

(6) Piece Boneless Wings

$9.00

(8) Breaded Boneless Wings, 100% White Meat Boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

(12) Piece Boneless Wings

$16.00
(18) Piece Boneless Wings

(18) Piece Boneless Wings

$16.50

(16) Breaded Boneless Wings, 100% White Meat Boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

(24) Piece Boneless Wings

(24) Piece Boneless Wings

$23.50

(24) Breaded Boneless Wings, 100% White Meat Boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

(36) Piece Boneless Wings

(36) Piece Boneless Wings

$45.00

(48) Breaded Boneless Wings, 100% White Meat Boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

CHEESE PIZZAS

Personal 8" (4 cuts) Cheese Pizza

Personal 8" (4 cuts) Cheese Pizza

$8.00
Med 12" (8 cuts) Cheese Pizza

Med 12" (8 cuts) Cheese Pizza

$12.00
Lg 14" (8 cuts) Cheese Pizza

Lg 14" (8 cuts) Cheese Pizza

$15.00
Giant 20" (12 cuts) Cheese Pizza

Giant 20" (12 cuts) Cheese Pizza

$19.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

Personal 8" Pepperoni

$9.25

MED 12" Pepperoni

$13.25

LG 14" Pepperoni

$16.25

GAINT 20" Pepperoni

$20.25

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Personal 8" Meat Lovers Pizza

Personal 8" Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Ham, Bacon

Personal 8" Supreme Pizza

Personal 8" Supreme Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Personal 8" Taco Pizza

Personal 8" Taco Pizza

$10.00

Taco Meat, Onions, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, (Taco Sauce & Sour Cream on the side)

Personal 8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

Personal 8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

Personal 8" Cheese Steak Pizza

Personal 8" Cheese Steak Pizza

$10.00

Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Personal 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Personal 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, mozzarella Cheese

Personal 8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Personal 8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Grilled Chicken (mild sauce), Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Personal 8" Margherita Pizza

Personal 8" Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Sliced Provolone, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil & oregano with a touch of salt & pepper

Personal 8" Veggie Pizza

Personal 8" Veggie Pizza

$10.00

Pick 5 veggie of your choice

Med 12" Meat Lovers Pizza

Med 12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Ham, Bacon

Med 12" Supreme Pizza

Med 12" Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Med 12" Taco Pizza

Med 12" Taco Pizza

$16.00

Taco Meat, Onions, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, (Taco Sauce & Sour Cream on the side)

Med 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

Med 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

Med 12" Cheese Steak Pizza

Med 12" Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.00

Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Med 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Med 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, mozzarella Cheese

Med 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Med 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Chicken (mild sauce), Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Med 12" Margherita Pizza

Med 12" Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Sliced Provolone, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil & oregano with a touch of salt & pepper

Med 12" Veggie Pizza

Med 12" Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Pick 5 veggie of your choice

Lg 14" Meat Lovers Pizza

Lg 14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Ham, Bacon

Lg 14" Supreme Pizza

Lg 14" Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Lg 14" Taco Pizza

Lg 14" Taco Pizza

$18.00

Taco Meat, Onions, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, (Taco Sauce & Sour Cream on the side)

Lg 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

Lg 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

Lg 14" Cheese Steak Pizza

Lg 14" Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.00

Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Lg 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Lg 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, mozzarella Cheese

Lg 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Lg 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Grilled Chicken (mild sauce), Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Lg 14" Margherita Pizza

Lg 14" Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Sliced Provolone, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil & oregano with a touch of salt & pepper

Lg 14" Veggie Pizza

Lg 14" Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Pick 5 veggie of your choice

Giant 20" Meat Lovers Pizza

Giant 20" Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Ham, Bacon

Giant 20" Supreme Pizza

Giant 20" Supreme Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Giant 20" Taco Pizza

Giant 20" Taco Pizza

$26.00

Taco Meat, Onions, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, (Taco Sauce & Sour Cream on the side)

Giant 20" BBQ Chicken Pizza

Giant 20" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

Giant 20" Cheese Steak Pizza

Giant 20" Cheese Steak Pizza

$26.00

Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Giant 20" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Giant 20" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$26.00

Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, mozzarella Cheese

Giant 20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Giant 20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Grilled Chicken (mild sauce), Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Giant 20" Margherita Pizza

Giant 20" Margherita Pizza

$26.00

Sliced Provolone, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil & oregano with a touch of salt & pepper

Giant 20" Veggie Pizza

Giant 20" Veggie Pizza

$26.00

Pick 5 veggie of your choice

SEAFOOD SPECIALTY PIZZA

Personal 8" Seafood Delight

Personal 8" Seafood Delight

$12.00

Ari's Signature Crab Dip, Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheese

Med 12" Seafood Delight

Med 12" Seafood Delight

$19.00

Lg 14" Seafood Delight

$25.00

Giant 20" seafood Delight

$30.00

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

12" Gluten Free pizza with one topping of your choice
Med 12" (8 Cuts) Gluten Free Pizza

Med 12" (8 Cuts) Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

your choice of 1 topping

Med 12" (8 Cuts) Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Med 12" (8 Cuts) Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$14.00

Single Serving Drinks

Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00
diet Pepsi

diet Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock
Dr Pepper Cream Soda

Dr Pepper Cream Soda

$2.00Out of stock
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock
Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$2.00Out of stock
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.00Out of stock

2 Liter Drinks

2 liter diet Pepsi

2 liter diet Pepsi

$2.89Out of stock
2 liter Dr. Pepper

2 liter Dr. Pepper

$2.89Out of stock
2 Liter Grape Crush

2 Liter Grape Crush

$2.89Out of stock
2 Liter Mt Dew

2 Liter Mt Dew

$2.89Out of stock
2 Liter Mug Root Beer

2 Liter Mug Root Beer

$2.89
2 Liter Orange Crush

2 Liter Orange Crush

$2.89Out of stock
2 liter Pepsi

2 liter Pepsi

$2.89Out of stock
2 Liter Sierra Mist

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$2.89

Bottled Water

Aquafina

Aquafina

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markBusiness Services
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ari’s pizza is a locally owned Family business. We take pride in our homemade hand tossed dough and special sauce! We strive to please our customers with amazing food and friendly service. Come in and enjoy!

Location

446 Weber Rd, Oakland, MD 21550

Directions

Gallery
Ari's Pizza & Wings image
Ari's Pizza & Wings image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Vagabond Taproom - 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD
orange star4.5 • 46
215 E Alder St Oakland, MD 21550
View restaurantnext
Pawn Run Bar + Kitchen - 485 Boy Scout Rd
orange starNo Reviews
485 Boy Scout Rd Deer Park, MD 21550
View restaurantnext
Deep Creek Seafood
orange star4.5 • 144
200 Quarry Rd Oakland, MD 21550
View restaurantnext
Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
orange star4.5 • 599
567 Glendale Rd Oakland, MD 21550
View restaurantnext
MoonShadow
orange starNo Reviews
145 Bumblebee Road Accident, MD 21520
View restaurantnext
Screech Owl Brewing/Spent Grain Cafe' - 2323 Ralph Livengood Rd - Bruceton Mills, WV 26525 - PH 304 379-4777
orange star5.0 • 41
2323 Ralph Livengood Rd Bruceton Mills, WV 26525
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Dutch’s At Silver Tree - Deep Creek Lake
orange star4.5 • 599
567 Glendale Rd Oakland, MD 21550
View restaurantnext
Deep Creek Seafood
orange star4.5 • 144
200 Quarry Rd Oakland, MD 21550
View restaurantnext
The Vagabond Taproom - 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD
orange star4.5 • 46
215 E Alder St Oakland, MD 21550
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Morgantown
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Cumberland
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Fairmont
review star
No reviews yet
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston