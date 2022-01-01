Ari's Pizza & Wings 446 Weber Road Oakland MD 21550
139 Reviews
$$
446 Weber Rd
Oakland, MD 21550
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BREADSTICKS
Cheesy Breadsticks
Cheesy Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pepperoni Breadsticks
Pepperoni Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce
Plain Breadsticks
Plain Breadsticks served with your choice of dipping sauce
Plain Family Size Breadsticks & 12 oz Crab dip Combo
Plain Family Breadsticks (16 pcs) with 12oz cup of delicious Homemade Maryland Blue Crab Dip
DESSERTS
DIPPING SAUCE & DRESSING
12 oz Cup Crab Dip
Homemade Maryland Blue Crab Dip
Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
Bleu Cheese dipping sauce
Buffalo Mild dipping sauce
French Dressing
Garlic Butter dipping sauce
Honey BBQ dipping sauce
Honey Mustard dipping sauce
Italian Dressing
Mango Habanero dipping sauce
Marinara dipping sauce
Nacho Cheese dipping sauce
Pizza sauce (dipping)
Ranch Dressing
Ranch Dressing dipping sauce
Our Homemade Ranch Dressing
Sour cream
Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce
Thousand Island Dressing
GLUTEN FREE BREADSTICKS
SALADS
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar, Mozzarella and Croutons
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Croutons
Taco Salad
Nacho Chips, Fresh chopped lettuce, Zesty taco meat, Tomato, onion, nacho cheese sauce & cheddar cheese. taco sauce & sour cream on the side.
Chicken Salad
SIDES
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Choice of Curly Fries or French Fries with nacho Cheese sauce topped with bacon
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Mushrooms
Buffalo Cauliflowers
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders
Cinnamon Pretzel Bites with icing
Crabby Fries
Homemade Maryland Blue Crab Dip over Fries
Crabby Pretzel Bites
Pretzel bites covered over our signature crab dip
Deep Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Pickles with your choice of dipping sauce
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Mozzarella Sticks
Nacho Cheese Fries
nacho cheese sauce over fries
Onion Petals
Served with a Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni Rolled in Freshly made pizza dough
Pepperoni Roll With Cheese
Pepperoni & cheese rolled in freshly made pizza dough
Pretzel Bites with Nacho Cheese Sauce
Pretzel bites with nacho cheese on the side
Jalapeno Poppers
Our crem cheese filled Jalapeno Poppers Are crispy on the outside and creamy goodness in the middle. Enjoy with our Ranch Dipping Sauce.
STROMBOLI
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Cheddar Cheese
BYO Stromboli
Build Your Own (Pick 3 Fillings) Stromboli already comes with Pizza sauce & mozzarella Cheese
Steak Stromboli
Steak Meat, Provolone Cheese, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Pizza Sauce.
SUBS/SANDWICHES
Buffalo Chicken Sub
(Crispy or Grilled) Chicken, Buffalo Mild Sauce, House made Ranch, Provolone Cheese.
Chicken Parm Sub
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Provolone
Club Sub
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with mayo.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, Provolone, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo.
Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Provolone and Italian dressing on the side
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on a toasted Bun
Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Provolone with Mayo.
Veggie Sub
Provolone Cheese, mayo and your choice of 4 veggies on a hot or cold sub
Pastrami Ruben
Our Pastrami Ruben is made with High grade Shaved Pastrami, On a toasted Marble Rye, topped with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing.
WEDGIES
Bacon Cheeseburger Wedgie
Cheddar Cheese, Hamburger Crumbles, Bacon Crumbles, Pickles, Onions Homemade Burger Sauce (Thousand Island Dressing Mix) Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wedgie
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Mild Sauce, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing
Ham & Cheese Wedgie
Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, choice of mayo or Ari's sauce
Italian Wedgie
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Italian Dressing
Seafood Wedgie
Steak & Cheese Wedgie
Philly Ribeye Steak, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, choice of Mayo or Ari's Sauce
Taco Wedgie
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Taco sauce on the side
WINGS
(6) Piece Traditional Wings
6 pieces of Traditional Wings (No Breading) Crispy bone in Wings Tossed in your Favorite Sauce
(12) Piece Traditional Wings
12 pieces of Traditional Wings (No Breading) Crispy bone in Wings Tossed in your Favorite Sauce
(18) Piece Traditional Wings
18 pieces of Traditional Wings (No Breading) Crispy bone in Wings Tossed in your Favorite Sauce
(36) Piece Traditional Wings
36 pieces of Traditional Wings (No Breading) Crispy bone in Wings Tossed in your Favorite Sauce
(6) Piece Boneless Wings
(8) Breaded Boneless Wings, 100% White Meat Boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
(12) Piece Boneless Wings
(18) Piece Boneless Wings
(16) Breaded Boneless Wings, 100% White Meat Boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
(24) Piece Boneless Wings
(24) Breaded Boneless Wings, 100% White Meat Boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
(36) Piece Boneless Wings
(48) Breaded Boneless Wings, 100% White Meat Boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
CHEESE PIZZAS
PEPPERONI PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZA
Personal 8" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Ham, Bacon
Personal 8" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Personal 8" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Onions, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, (Taco Sauce & Sour Cream on the side)
Personal 8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
Personal 8" Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Personal 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, mozzarella Cheese
Personal 8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken (mild sauce), Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Personal 8" Margherita Pizza
Sliced Provolone, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil & oregano with a touch of salt & pepper
Personal 8" Veggie Pizza
Pick 5 veggie of your choice
Med 12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Ham, Bacon
Med 12" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Med 12" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Onions, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, (Taco Sauce & Sour Cream on the side)
Med 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
Med 12" Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Med 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, mozzarella Cheese
Med 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken (mild sauce), Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Med 12" Margherita Pizza
Sliced Provolone, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil & oregano with a touch of salt & pepper
Med 12" Veggie Pizza
Pick 5 veggie of your choice
Lg 14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Ham, Bacon
Lg 14" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Lg 14" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Onions, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, (Taco Sauce & Sour Cream on the side)
Lg 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
Lg 14" Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Lg 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, mozzarella Cheese
Lg 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken (mild sauce), Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Lg 14" Margherita Pizza
Sliced Provolone, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil & oregano with a touch of salt & pepper
Lg 14" Veggie Pizza
Pick 5 veggie of your choice
Giant 20" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Ham, Bacon
Giant 20" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Giant 20" Taco Pizza
Taco Meat, Onions, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, (Taco Sauce & Sour Cream on the side)
Giant 20" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese
Giant 20" Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Giant 20" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, mozzarella Cheese
Giant 20" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken (mild sauce), Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Giant 20" Margherita Pizza
Sliced Provolone, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil & oregano with a touch of salt & pepper
Giant 20" Veggie Pizza
Pick 5 veggie of your choice
SEAFOOD SPECIALTY PIZZA
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
Single Serving Drinks
2 Liter Drinks
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Ari’s pizza is a locally owned Family business. We take pride in our homemade hand tossed dough and special sauce! We strive to please our customers with amazing food and friendly service. Come in and enjoy!
446 Weber Rd, Oakland, MD 21550