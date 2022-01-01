Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Arize Breakfast Cafe - Camp Creek Market Place

4,031 Reviews

$$

3650 Marketplace Blvd

Suite 940

East Point, GA 30344

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

In House Juices

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grape

$3.00

Cow Juice

$1.99

Hot

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Bag Of Blue Mountain Blend

$24.00

Change

Spiced Cider

$2.50

Bottled Juice

Trop OJ

$3.00

Cranberry (15oz)

$2.50Out of stock

15 oz

Nestlea Choc Milk

$2.20

Minute Maid Apple

$2.20Out of stock

Cranberry (10oz)

$2.10

Mineral Waterr

$2.25

Motts Apple

$1.80

Island Drinks

Ting

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Coconut Water

$2.50

Vita Coco Water

$1.75

Tropical Pineapple

$2.25

Mango Carrot

$2.25

Guava Carrot

$2.25

Aloe Vera

$1.95

Tea/Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75

House Sweet

$2.75

GP Sweet Tea

$2.25

Deer Park

$0.99

Body Armor

$1.50

Basil

Original Basil

$7.00Out of stock

Kiwi Basil

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Basil

$7.00

Wheatgrass Basil

$7.00

Blueberry Basil

$7.00

Fountain

Coke

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Mabi

Strawberry

$4.00

Apricot

$4.00

Amique's Ginga

Ginga Juice

Ginga Juice

$7.00

Ginger helps with: Chronic indigestion and pain Fights infections and inflammation Treats nausea Improves brain function Detoxifies

Mask Spray

Lemon

$8.00

Lavender

$8.00Out of stock

Eucalyptus

$8.00Out of stock

Peppermint

$8.00

FT Tee

FT Medium

FT Large

FT X Large

FT XX Large

Grits Tees

G Med

$20.00

G Large

$20.00

G XL

$20.00

G XXL

$23.00

Paintings

Bush

$25.00

Trees

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3650 Marketplace Blvd, Suite 940, East Point, GA 30344

Directions

Gallery
Arize Breakfast Cafe image
Arize Breakfast Cafe image
Arize Breakfast Cafe image
Arize Breakfast Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Breakfast Boys - TBB College Park
orange star4.0 • 90
3387 Main St College Park, GA 30337
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Chicken & Waffles - College Park
orange starNo Reviews
3725 Main St College Park, GA 30337
View restaurantnext
Corner Tavern - Hapeville - 573 N Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
573 N Central Ave Hapeville, GA 30354
View restaurantnext
Augie's Cafe - Augie's Cafe
orange star5.0 • 25
1540 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
Buteco
orange star4.7 • 292
1039 Grant street Suite C-10 Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Graffiti Atlanta / Wats Crackin Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E ATLANTA, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in East Point

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Point
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston