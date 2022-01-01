Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Arizona BBQ Company

1,525 Reviews

$$

1534 E. Ray Rd. #110

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Baked Potato
2 Meat Combo Platter
Pig Mac

Platters

Full Rack St Louis Ribs

$30.00

Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.

Half Rack St Louis Ribs

$22.00

Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.

Four Peaks Combo

$29.00

1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pulled pork, 1/3 rack ribs, 1/4 smoked chicken. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.

Superstition Combo

$24.50

1/4 lb. Brisket, 1/4 lb. Pulled pork, 1/3 rack ribs. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.

Camelback Combo

$20.50

1/4 lb. brisket, 1/4 lb. pulled pork, 1/4 smoked chicken. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.

2 Meat Combo Platter

$19.00

Your choice of two each of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken or Sausage. Total of 1/2lb of meat. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.

Brisket Platter

$19.00

1/2 lb. Brisket. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00

Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.

1/2 lb. Smoked Sausage

$16.00

2 - 1/4 lb. links. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$16.00

1/2 Bone In Chicken. Choice of Tortillas, Sauce and 2 Sides.

Grand Canyon Platter

$87.00

1/2 lb. of Brisket, 1/2 lb. of Pulled Pork, 2/3 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Smoked Chicken, 1/2 lb. of Smoked Sausage, 1 lb. of Smoked Wings, 2 Giant Corn Bread Muffins, Choice of 4 Pint Size Sides*, Tortillas and choice of 2 sauces. Feeds 4-6 *Wedges, Chips and Salsa or any upgraded sides are not pint sized.

Lost Dutchman Platter

$78.00

1.5 lbs of Pulled Pork, 1.5 lbs of Shredded Smoked Chicken, 2 quart size sides*, 8 buns, and choice of one sauce. Feeds 6-8 * Wedges, Chips and Salsa or upgraded side are not quart sized.

1/2 LB. Sandwiches

Pig Mac

$16.50

Thick cut smoked bacon and pulled pork topped with green chili mac n cheese. Served on a brioche bun with 1 side.

Brisket Sandwich

$16.50

Fresh to Order, Hand Sliced Brisket. Served on a brioche bun with 1 side.

2 Meat Combo Sandwich

$16.50

Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken or Sausage. Served on a brioche bun with 1 side.

Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Served on a brioche bun with 1 side.

Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Our own proprietary blend from Schreiner's Fine Sausage. Served on a brioche bun with 1 side.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Shredded Chicken. Served on a brioche bun with 1 side.

Jackfruit Sandwich

$14.00

Vegetarian. Served on a brioche bun with 1 side.

Burritos / Bowls

Brisket Burrito or Bowl

$15.50

Includes your choice of pinto beans or black bean corn mix, and a Cheese Blend.

Lean Brisket Burrito or Bowl

$16.50

Includes your choice of pinto beans or black bean corn mix, and a Cheese Blend.

2 Meat Combo Burrito or Bowl

$15.50

Includes your choice of pinto beans or black bean corn mix, and a Cheese Blend. Choice of Pulled Pork, Chicken, Brisket or Sausage.

Pulled Pork Burrito or Bowl

$13.00

Includes your choice of pinto beans or black bean corn mix, and a Cheese Blend.

Smoked Sausage Burrito or Bowl

$14.00

Includes your choice of pinto beans or black bean corn mix, and a Cheese Blend.

Smoked Chicken Burrito or Bowl

$13.00

Black Bean and Corn Mix, Ranchero Beans and a Cheese Blend

Bean Burrito or Bowl

$11.00

Black Bean and Corn Mix, Ranchero Beans and a Cheese Blend

Jackfruit Burrito or Bowl

$13.00

Includes your choice of pinto beans or black bean corn mix, and a Cheese Blend.

Tacos

Taco Combo

$15.00

Choice of any 2 Tacos and 1 Side

Brisket Taco

$6.50

Brisket, Southwestern slaw, Cotija cheese, and avocado cream sauce.

Lean Brisket Taco

$6.50

Brisket, Southwestern slaw, Cotija cheese, and avocado cream sauce.

Pork Belly Taco

$6.50

Fried Pork Belly with Pineapple Salsa, Cotija Cheese and Jalapeno.

Pulled Pork Taco

$6.00

Pulled pork topped with a pineapple salsa and Cotija cheese.

Smoked Chicken Taco

$6.00

Smoked chicken, Southwestern slaw, Cotija cheese, and avocado cream sauce.

Veggie Taco

$6.00

Black Bean Corn Mix, Southwestern Slaw, Cotija cheese, and Avocado Cream Sauce.

House Favorites

1 Lb. Smoked Wings

$14.50

1 lb of wings come with 1 side of our House Dressing

Loaded Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Our Green Chili Bacon Mac N' Cheese topped with Sour Cream, Cheese, Bacon, Green Onion

Loaded Potato Wedges

$10.00

Fresh potato wedges topped with our house made brisket chili, sour cream, Cheese Blend and green onion.

Loaded Chicharrons

$10.00

Fresh Chicharrons topped with our house made brisket chili, sour cream, Cheese Blend and green onion.

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.50

Giant Idaho potato filled with butter, sour cream, Cheese Blend, bacon and green onion.

Street Corn

$6.00

Corn Kernels topped with Chipotle Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Green Onion, Chili Lime Seasoning

Cup Brisket Chili

$4.75

House made brisket chili topped with sour cream, Cheddar cheese and green onion.

Bowl Brisket Chili

$7.25

House made brisket chili topped with sour cream, Cheddar cheese and green onion.

Keto Nachos

$13.75

Fresh Chicharrons topped with Cheese Blend, Tomatoes, Green Chilies, and Topped with a Fried Egg. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Kids (12 and Under)

Kid Ribs

$13.00

Served with one side.

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Served with one side.

Kids Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Served with one side.

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Served with one side.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with one side.

Salads

Mixed greens topped with black bean and corn mix, tomato, pepitas, Pepper Jack cheese and smoked chicken. Choice of dressing.

AZ Chop Salad

$12.50

Sides

Corn Kernels Topped with Chili Lime Seasoning.

Mac N' Cheese

$3.25

With Green Chili & Bacon

Potato Wedges

$3.25

Chili Lime Roasted Corn

$3.25

Giant Corn Bread Muffin

$3.25

Chicharrons

$3.25

Fresh in house made chicharrons (aka pork rinds) tossed in our chili lime seasoning.

Chips & Salsa

$3.25

Includes House Made Smoked Salsa

Ranchero Beans

$3.25

Smoked Pinto Beans, with red pepper, onions, southwest seasonings.

Southwestern Slaw

$3.25

Shredded cabbage, carrots, red bell pepper, red onion and cilantro tossed in our cumin lime vinaigrette.

Tumbleweed Slaw

$3.25

Shredded Cabbage, kohlrabi, brussels sprouts, chopped dates, pepitas, and green onions, tossed in our chipotle mayo.

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$3.25

Black beans, red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro and roasted corn.

Chipotle Potato Salad

$3.25

Tender red potatoes tossed in a chipotle mayonnaise dressing with red bell peppers, green onions, cilantro and red onions.

Side Salad

$3.95

Spring Mix, topped with cheese and tomato.

4oz Salsa

$1.00

House Made Smoked Salsa

4oz Pineapple Salsa

$1.00

Pineapple, Onion, Cilantro

4oz Sour Cream

$0.75

2oz Avocado Cream

$0.75

4oz House Dressing

$0.75

4oz Cumin Lime Vinaigrette

$0.75

4oz BBQ Ranch Dressing

$0.75

4oz Creamy Chipotle Dressing

$0.75

Adult Bun

$1.50

Kid Bun

$1.00

Xtra Flour Set

$1.00

Xtra Corn Set

$1.00

Sweets

Giant Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

House Made Ice Cream Sandwich

Sarsaparilla Float

$6.50

Sarsaparilla and a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream.

Homemade Churros

$5.50

House Made Churros tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar.

Sopapillas

$5.50

Tossed in Cinnamon & Sugar and a side of honey.

Add Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.75

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

NA Beverages

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$3.75

1 ltr Mexican Coke

$4.75Out of stock

Sarsaparilla

$3.75

Lemon Lime Hibiscus Soda

$3.75

Mesquite Ginger Ale

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

By The Pound

Full Rack St Louis Ribs

$28.00

Half Rack St Louis Ribs

$19.00

1/3 Rack St Louis Rib

$13.50

1 lb Brisket

$27.00

1/2 lb Brisket

$14.50

1/4 lb Brisket

$8.00

1 lb Pulled Pork

$18.00

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$11.00

1/4 lb Pulled Pork

$6.50

1 lb Shredded Chicken

$18.00

1/2 lb Shredded Chicken

$11.00

1/4 lb Shredded Chicken

$6.50

Whole Chicken Bone In

$26.00

1/2 Chicken Bone In

$13.00

1/4 Chicken Bone in

$6.50

1/4 lb Sausage Link

$6.50

Large Sides

Pint

$6.50

Quart

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
BBQ WITH AN ARIZONA TWIST

