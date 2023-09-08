Food

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.99
Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.99
French Fries

$6.99

Bread Sticks

$6.99

Breadsticks with Cheese

$7.99

Onion Rings

$8.99
Pretzel w/Cheese

$8.99
Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99
Zucchini Sticks

$9.99
Toasted Beef Ravioli

$9.99

Salads

Antipasto

$7.99+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, bell pepper, olives, pepper rings, and onion

Greek

$7.99+

Chicken, feta, black olives, onion tomato, cucumber, and Greek dressing

Chef

$7.99+

Turkey, ham, mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, and black olive

Cobb

$7.99+

Chicken, bacon, egg, Cheddar, and tomato

Chicken Caesar

$7.99+

Chicken, parmesan, and croutons

Caesar

$6.99+

Parmesan and croutons

Garden

$6.99+

Bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, cucumber, tomatoes, pepper rings, and mozzarella

Subs

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99+

Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella

Chicken Philly

$7.99+

Chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.99+

Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and ranch

Meatball Sub

$7.99+

Meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella

Italian Sub

$7.99+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and pepper rings

Club Sub

$7.99+

Turkey, ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pepper rings, and mayo

Turkey Sub

$7.99+

Turkey, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pepper rings, and mayo

Ham Sub

$7.99+

Ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pepper rings, and mayo salads

Wings

10 Wings

$11.99

Includes 1 - 4oz Ranch or Blue Cheese

20 Wings

$23.99

Includes 2 - 4oz Ranch or Blue Cheese

Make It Your Way Pizza

Medium

$9.99
Large

$11.99
Extra Large

$13.99

Specialty Pizzas

Supreme

$14.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green peppers

Classic

$14.99+

Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions black olives, and green peppers

Meathead

$14.99+

Pepperoni,sausage, ham, bacon, and meatball

Chicken Supreme

$14.99+

Chicken, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green peppers

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99+

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

White Pizza

$14.99+

Olive oil with Italian seasoning, tomato, parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta

Veggie Delight

$14.99+

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, and tomato

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99+

Buffalo sauce, chicken and mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

$14.99+

Barbecue sauce, chicken, and mozzarella

Pizza Specials

XL - 1 Topping Pizza

$12.99

XL - 1 Topping & 20 Wings

$35.99

LRG - 1 Topping & 20 Wings

$33.99

2 LRG 1 Topping Pizzas

$23.99

Family Feast

$59.99

2 large 1 topping pizzas, 25 wings, and large garden salad & a 2 liter of soda

Desserts

Brownie

$3.49
Lemon Bar

$3.49

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.49

Cheesecake

$4.99

Tiramisu Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Pizza

$7.99

Beverages

Drinks

2L Coke

$3.99
2L Diet Coke

$3.99
2L Dr. Pepper

$3.99
2L Sprite

$3.99
2L Root Beer

$3.99
2L Fanta Orange

$3.99
2L Fanta Strawberry

$3.99
2L Fanta Pineapple

$3.99
16.9oz Coke

$2.49
16.9oz Diet Coke

$2.49
16.9oz Dr. Pepper

$2.49
16.9oz Sprite

$2.49
Water Bottle

$2.49
Tea

$2.99

Gatorade

$3.00

Monster

$3.75

Red Bull/Celcuis

$3.25

Extras

Marinara

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Chips

$2.00