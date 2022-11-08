Arlee’s Raw Blends Trenton
25 South Warren Street
Trenton, NJ 08608
Popular Items
GREEN BLEND
KT BLEND
Kale, Turmeric, Ginger, Pineapple, Broccoli, Apple, Lemon 100% ORGANIC
KALE BLEND # 2
Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Ginger 100% ORGANIC
KALE BLEND #3
Kale, Cucumber, Parsley, Mint, Lemon, Lime, Ginger 100% ORGANIC
KALE REFRESHER
Kale, Apple, Lemon 100% ORGANIC
SUPER GREEN BLEND
Kale, Swiss Chard, Collard, Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Lemon, Lime, Mint, Parsley, Ginger 100% ORGANIC
BURDOCK BLEND
KALE, COLLARD, SPINACH, DANDELION, PARSLEY, CELERY, CUCUMBER, BURDOCK ROOT, BROCCOLI, APPLE, GINGER, LIME 100% ORGANIC
POWER GREEN BLEND
Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Wheatgrass, Mint 100% ORGANIC
ROOT BLEND
BEET BLEND
Beet, Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger 100% ORGANIC
BEET BLISS
Beet, Apple, Lemon, Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric 100% ORGANIC
BEET REFRESHER
Beet, Apple, Lemon 100% ORGANIC
TURMERIC BLEND
Turmeric, Cucumber, Ginger, Carrot, Celery, Pineapple 100% ORGANIC
TURMERIC BLEND #2
Turmeric, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne, Distilled Water 100% ORGANIC
CARROT BLEND
Carrot, Celery, Apple, Lemon 100% ORGANIC
BEET BLEND #2
TURMERIC-ADE
FRUIT BLENDS
PINEAPPLE BLEND
Pineapple, Apple, Lime, Mint 100% ORGANIC
PINEAPPLE BLEND #2
Pineapple, Apple, Ginger, Lemon 100% ORGANIC
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
Strawberry, Apple, Lemon 100% ORGANIC
DOUBLE SPICE
Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne 100% ORGANIC
GINGER SPICE BLEND
Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon, Nutmeg 100% ORGANIC
LIME BLEND
Lime, Distilled Water, Ginger, Dates 100% ORGANIC
BLACK LABEL
Lemon, Distilled Water, Cayenne, Dates, Activated Charcoal 100% ORGANIC
WATERMELON BLEND
WATERMELON, LIME, MINT 100% ORGANIC
CITRUS BLEND
Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, Cayenne 100% ORGANIC
Sorrel Blend
Hibiscus, Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cinnamon, Nutmeg 100% ORGANIC
Lemon Blend
Lemon, Distilled Water, Cayenne, Dates, 100% ORGANIC
NUT MYLKS & COLD BREW COFFEE
ALMOND BLEND
Sprouted Almonds, Distilled Water, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Dates 100% ORGANIC
RAW CACAO BLEND
Sprouted Almond, Raw Cacao, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Distilled Water 100% ORGANIC
COLD BREW LATTE
Sprouted Almonds, Cold Brew Coffee, Distilled Water, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla
CAFE MOCHA BLEND
Sprouted Almonds, Cold Brew Coffee, Raw Cacao, Distilled Water, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla 100% ORGANIC
IRISH MOSS
Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Purple Irish Moss, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Dates, Nutmeg, Spirulina 100% ORGANIC
Cold Brew Coffee
COLD BREW COFFEE 100% ORGANIC
Avocado Smoothie
Soursop Smoothie
Soursop, Almonds, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla 100% ORGANIC
SMOOTHIES
1.GREENS WITH ENVY
Kale, Banana, Spirulina, Hemp Seed, Almond Butter, Almond Mylk 100% ORGANIC
2. C.A.B
Cacao, Banana, Almond Mylk, Hemp Seeds 100% ORGANIC
3.TROPICAL BREEZE
Mango, Banana, Soursap, Coconut Mylk 100% ORGANIC
BOOST ME UP
Cold Brew Coffee, Cacao, Banana, Oat Mylk, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Hemp Seeds 100% ORGANIC
COCO LOCO
Mango, Dates, Banana, Coconut Mylk, Blueberry, Ground Flax Seeds 100% ORGANIC
IMMUNITY BOOST
Turmeric, Cucumber, Ginger, Carrot, Celery, Pineapple, Banana 100% ORGANIC
BODY BUILDER
Cacao, Banana, Mocha, Pea Protein, Almonds Mylk 100% ORGANIC
CACAO SEA MOSS
100% ORGANIC
BUILD YOUR OWN
Add 5 items to make your own Smoothie!
GREEN GODDESS SMOOTHIE
KALE, SWISS, CHARD, COLLARD, CUCUMBER,GRANNY SMITH APPLE, LEMON, LIME, MINT, PARSLEY, GINGER 100% ORGANIC
TROPICAL GREEN SMOOTHIE
Kale, Apple, Broccoli, Lemon, Pineapple, Turmeric, Ginger, Banana, Hemp Seeds 100% ORGANIC
SWEET CARROT SMOOTHIE
Carrot, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Banana 100% ORGANIC
DOUBLE SPICE SMOOTHIE
Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne, Banana, Hemp Seed, Spinach 100% ORGANIC
Blend Of The Day
Watermelon Smoothie
BOWLS
CHIA PUDDING BOWL
Chia Seeds, Almond Mylk, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla 100% ORGANIC
ACAI BOWL
Acai, Banana, Coconut Mylk 100% ORGANIC
BANANA BOWL
Banana, Almond Mylk 100% ORGANIC
GREEN BOWL
Kale, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Mylk 100% ORGANIC
OATMEAL BOWL
Oats, Oat Mylk, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla 100% ORGANIC
SHOTS
IMMUNITY BOOSTER SHOT
Turmeric, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne 100% ORGANIC
TURMERIC SHOT
Turmeric 100% ORGANIC
GINGER SHOT
Ginger 100% ORGANIC
ELDERBERRY SHOT
Elderberry, Lemon 100% ORGANIC
WHEATGRASS SHOT
Wheatgrass 100% ORGANIC
FIRE CIDER
Apple Cider Vinegar, Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Cayenne, Garlic, Ginger 100% ORGANIC
BREAKFAST
MIXED FRUIT WITH CASHEW CREAM - L
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango, Blueberry, Raw Cacao Nibs, Shredded Coconut, Cashew Cream (Cashew, Agave, Coconut Oil, Vanilla, Distilled Water 100% ORGANIC
STRAWBERRY CHIA PUDDING
Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango, Blueberry, Dates, Sprouted Almond Butter, Vanilla, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon 100% ORGANIC
POWER GRANOLA CEREAL
Apricot, Sprouted Almonds, Dates, Vanilla, Coconut, Rolled Oats, Blueberry, Pumpkin Seeds, Pink Himalayan Salt
Overnight Oats
WRAPS
WILD RICE WRAP
Collard Green Wrap, Wild Rice, Almonds, Cashew, Lemon, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Ethiopian Berbere, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Pink Himalayan Salt 100% ORGANIC
RED PEPPER PESTO WRAP
Collard Green Wrap, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Red Peppers, Sweet Pea Shoots, Red Pepper Pesto (Red Peppers, Almonds, Garlic, Olive Oil, Pink Himalayan Salt 100% ORGANIC
GARDEN OF EDEN WRAP
Collard Green Wrap, Spring Mix, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Flatbread (Zucchini, Appke, Flax Seeds, Coconut Oil, Turmeric, Onion, Jalapeño, Cayenne, Black Salt), Dressing (Cilantro, Cashews Sour Cream) 100% ORGANIC
ZUCCHINI HUMMUS WRAP
Collard Green Wrap, Zuchhini, Red Bell Pepper, Sprouts, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Tahini, Olive Oil, Garlic, Cayenne, Pink Himalayan Salt 100% ORGANIC
BURRITO WRAP
1/2 Red Pepper Pesto Wrap
1/2 Garden Of Eden Wrap
1/2 Wild Rice Wrap
1/2 Burrito Wrap
SALADS
KALE PESTO SALAD
Kale, Almonds, Carrots, Olive Oil, Garlic, Pink Himalayan Salt, Cashews, Acidophiles Scallions 100% ORGANIC
KALE SALAD W GRANNY SMITH APPLE
Kale, Lemon, Cayenne, Paprika, Dates, Almonds, Raisins, Granny Smith Apples, Pink Himalayan Salt, Olive Oil 100% ORGANIC
KALE LEMON HERB SALAD
Kale, Celery, Carrots, Raisins, Dates, Lemon Juice, Hemp Seeds, Pink Himalayan Salt 100% ORGANIC
COLLARD GREEN COLESLAW
Collard Greens, Carrots, Scallions, Cabbage, Parsley, Dijon Mustard, Apple Cider Vinegar, Tahini, Pink Himalayan Salt 100% ORGANIC
SPINACH W BALSAMIC DIJON VINAGRETTE
Spinach, Red Pepper, Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Blueberries, Carrots, Toppings (Veggie Crunch), Dressing Olive Oil, Strawberry, Balsamic Vinegar, Agave, Dijon Mustard, Garlic Powder, Pink Himalayan Salt) 100% ORGANIC
CRUNCH DETOX SALAD
Red Cabbage, Carrots, Celery Cauliflower, Parsley, Raisons, Sunflower seeds, Jalapeño, Lemon, Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Ginger, Himalayan Sea Salt