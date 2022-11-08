Main picView gallery

Arlee's Raw Blends Trenton

25 South Warren Street

Trenton, NJ 08608

RELEASE
BEET BLISS

GREEN BLEND

KT BLEND

KT BLEND

$6.99+

Kale, Turmeric, Ginger, Pineapple, Broccoli, Apple, Lemon 100% ORGANIC

KALE BLEND # 2

KALE BLEND # 2
$6.99+

$6.99+

Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Ginger 100% ORGANIC

KALE BLEND #3

KALE BLEND #3

$12.99

Kale, Cucumber, Parsley, Mint, Lemon, Lime, Ginger 100% ORGANIC

KALE REFRESHER

KALE REFRESHER
$6.99+

$6.99+

Kale, Apple, Lemon 100% ORGANIC

SUPER GREEN BLEND

SUPER GREEN BLEND
$11.99

$11.99

Kale, Swiss Chard, Collard, Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Lemon, Lime, Mint, Parsley, Ginger 100% ORGANIC

BURDOCK BLEND

BURDOCK BLEND

$12.99

KALE, COLLARD, SPINACH, DANDELION, PARSLEY, CELERY, CUCUMBER, BURDOCK ROOT, BROCCOLI, APPLE, GINGER, LIME 100% ORGANIC

POWER GREEN BLEND

POWER GREEN BLEND
$11.99

$11.99

Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Wheatgrass, Mint 100% ORGANIC

ROOT BLEND

BEET BLEND

BEET BLEND

$11.99

Beet, Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger 100% ORGANIC

BEET BLISS

BEET BLISS

$11.99

Beet, Apple, Lemon, Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric 100% ORGANIC

BEET REFRESHER

BEET REFRESHER
$11.99

$11.99

Beet, Apple, Lemon 100% ORGANIC

TURMERIC BLEND

TURMERIC BLEND

$11.99Out of stock

Turmeric, Cucumber, Ginger, Carrot, Celery, Pineapple 100% ORGANIC

TURMERIC BLEND #2

TURMERIC BLEND #2
$8.99

$8.99

Turmeric, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne, Distilled Water 100% ORGANIC

CARROT BLEND

CARROT BLEND

$11.99

Carrot, Celery, Apple, Lemon 100% ORGANIC

BEET BLEND #2

$11.99Out of stock

TURMERIC-ADE
$4.99

$4.99

BEET BLISS

$6.99Out of stock

FRUIT BLENDS

Beet, Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger
PINEAPPLE BLEND

PINEAPPLE BLEND
$6.99+

$6.99+

Pineapple, Apple, Lime, Mint 100% ORGANIC

PINEAPPLE BLEND #2

PINEAPPLE BLEND #2

$11.99Out of stock

Pineapple, Apple, Ginger, Lemon 100% ORGANIC

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
$6.99+

$6.99+

Strawberry, Apple, Lemon 100% ORGANIC

DOUBLE SPICE

DOUBLE SPICE

$11.99Out of stock

Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne 100% ORGANIC

GINGER SPICE BLEND

GINGER SPICE BLEND

$11.99Out of stock

Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cinnamon, Nutmeg 100% ORGANIC

LIME BLEND

LIME BLEND

$8.99

Lime, Distilled Water, Ginger, Dates 100% ORGANIC

BLACK LABEL

BLACK LABEL

$8.99

Lemon, Distilled Water, Cayenne, Dates, Activated Charcoal 100% ORGANIC

WATERMELON BLEND

WATERMELON BLEND

$11.99Out of stock

WATERMELON, LIME, MINT 100% ORGANIC

CITRUS BLEND

CITRUS BLEND

$6.99+Out of stock

Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, Cayenne 100% ORGANIC

Sorrel Blend

Sorrel Blend

$11.99Out of stock

Hibiscus, Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cinnamon, Nutmeg 100% ORGANIC

Lemon Blend

Lemon Blend

$8.99

Lemon, Distilled Water, Cayenne, Dates, 100% ORGANIC

NUT MYLKS & COLD BREW COFFEE

ALMOND BLEND

ALMOND BLEND

$11.99Out of stock

Sprouted Almonds, Distilled Water, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Dates 100% ORGANIC

RAW CACAO BLEND

RAW CACAO BLEND

$11.99Out of stock

Sprouted Almond, Raw Cacao, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Distilled Water 100% ORGANIC

COLD BREW LATTE

COLD BREW LATTE

$11.99Out of stock

Sprouted Almonds, Cold Brew Coffee, Distilled Water, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla

CAFE MOCHA BLEND

CAFE MOCHA BLEND

$11.99Out of stock

Sprouted Almonds, Cold Brew Coffee, Raw Cacao, Distilled Water, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla 100% ORGANIC

IRISH MOSS

IRISH MOSS

$12.99Out of stock

Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Purple Irish Moss, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Dates, Nutmeg, Spirulina 100% ORGANIC

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$11.99Out of stock

COLD BREW COFFEE 100% ORGANIC

Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$13.00Out of stock
Soursop Smoothie

Soursop Smoothie

$15.99Out of stock

Soursop, Almonds, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla 100% ORGANIC

SMOOTHIES

1.GREENS WITH ENVY

$13.00Out of stock

Kale, Banana, Spirulina, Hemp Seed, Almond Butter, Almond Mylk 100% ORGANIC

2. C.A.B

$13.00Out of stock

Cacao, Banana, Almond Mylk, Hemp Seeds 100% ORGANIC

3.TROPICAL BREEZE

$15.00Out of stock

Mango, Banana, Soursap, Coconut Mylk 100% ORGANIC

BOOST ME UP

$13.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Coffee, Cacao, Banana, Oat Mylk, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Hemp Seeds 100% ORGANIC

COCO LOCO

$13.00Out of stock

Mango, Dates, Banana, Coconut Mylk, Blueberry, Ground Flax Seeds 100% ORGANIC

IMMUNITY BOOST

$13.00Out of stock

Turmeric, Cucumber, Ginger, Carrot, Celery, Pineapple, Banana 100% ORGANIC

BODY BUILDER

$13.00Out of stock

Cacao, Banana, Mocha, Pea Protein, Almonds Mylk 100% ORGANIC

CACAO SEA MOSS

$15.00Out of stock

100% ORGANIC

BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.00Out of stock

Add 5 items to make your own Smoothie!

GREEN GODDESS SMOOTHIE

$12.00Out of stock

KALE, SWISS, CHARD, COLLARD, CUCUMBER,GRANNY SMITH APPLE, LEMON, LIME, MINT, PARSLEY, GINGER 100% ORGANIC

TROPICAL GREEN SMOOTHIE

$12.00Out of stock

Kale, Apple, Broccoli, Lemon, Pineapple, Turmeric, Ginger, Banana, Hemp Seeds 100% ORGANIC

SWEET CARROT SMOOTHIE

$12.00Out of stock

Carrot, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Banana 100% ORGANIC

DOUBLE SPICE SMOOTHIE

$12.00Out of stock

Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne, Banana, Hemp Seed, Spinach 100% ORGANIC

Blend Of The Day

$13.00Out of stock

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.00Out of stock

BOWLS

CHIA PUDDING BOWL

$15.00Out of stock

Chia Seeds, Almond Mylk, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla 100% ORGANIC

ACAI BOWL

$15.00Out of stock

Acai, Banana, Coconut Mylk 100% ORGANIC

BANANA BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

Banana, Almond Mylk 100% ORGANIC

GREEN BOWL

$15.00Out of stock

Kale, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Mylk 100% ORGANIC

OATMEAL BOWL

$12.00Out of stock

Oats, Oat Mylk, Dates, Cinnamon, Vanilla 100% ORGANIC

SHOTS

IMMUNITY BOOSTER SHOT

IMMUNITY BOOSTER SHOT

$5.00Out of stock

Turmeric, Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne 100% ORGANIC

TURMERIC SHOT

TURMERIC SHOT
$5.00

$5.00

Turmeric 100% ORGANIC

GINGER SHOT

GINGER SHOT

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger 100% ORGANIC

ELDERBERRY SHOT

$5.00Out of stock

Elderberry, Lemon 100% ORGANIC

WHEATGRASS SHOT

WHEATGRASS SHOT
$5.00

$5.00

Wheatgrass 100% ORGANIC

FIRE CIDER

FIRE CIDER

$5.00

Apple Cider Vinegar, Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Cayenne, Garlic, Ginger 100% ORGANIC

TEA

COLD BREW HIBISCUS TEA

COLD BREW HIBISCUS TEA
$4.99

$4.99

Hibiscus Tea, Lemon, Distilled Water 100% ORGANIC

BREAKFAST

MIXED FRUIT WITH CASHEW CREAM - L

MIXED FRUIT WITH CASHEW CREAM - L

$9.50Out of stock

Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango, Blueberry, Raw Cacao Nibs, Shredded Coconut, Cashew Cream (Cashew, Agave, Coconut Oil, Vanilla, Distilled Water 100% ORGANIC

STRAWBERRY CHIA PUDDING

STRAWBERRY CHIA PUDDING

$8.99Out of stock

Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango, Blueberry, Dates, Sprouted Almond Butter, Vanilla, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon 100% ORGANIC

POWER GRANOLA CEREAL

POWER GRANOLA CEREAL
$5.99

$5.99

Apricot, Sprouted Almonds, Dates, Vanilla, Coconut, Rolled Oats, Blueberry, Pumpkin Seeds, Pink Himalayan Salt

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats
$6.99

$6.99

WRAPS

WILD RICE WRAP

WILD RICE WRAP

$7.00+Out of stock

Collard Green Wrap, Wild Rice, Almonds, Cashew, Lemon, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Ethiopian Berbere, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Pink Himalayan Salt 100% ORGANIC

RED PEPPER PESTO WRAP

RED PEPPER PESTO WRAP

$7.00+Out of stock

Collard Green Wrap, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Red Peppers, Sweet Pea Shoots, Red Pepper Pesto (Red Peppers, Almonds, Garlic, Olive Oil, Pink Himalayan Salt 100% ORGANIC

GARDEN OF EDEN WRAP

GARDEN OF EDEN WRAP

$7.00+Out of stock

Collard Green Wrap, Spring Mix, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Flatbread (Zucchini, Appke, Flax Seeds, Coconut Oil, Turmeric, Onion, Jalapeño, Cayenne, Black Salt), Dressing (Cilantro, Cashews Sour Cream) 100% ORGANIC

ZUCCHINI HUMMUS WRAP

ZUCCHINI HUMMUS WRAP

$7.00+Out of stock

Collard Green Wrap, Zuchhini, Red Bell Pepper, Sprouts, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Tahini, Olive Oil, Garlic, Cayenne, Pink Himalayan Salt 100% ORGANIC

BURRITO WRAP

$13.00Out of stock

1/2 Red Pepper Pesto Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

1/2 Garden Of Eden Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

1/2 Wild Rice Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

1/2 Burrito Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

SALADS

KALE PESTO SALAD

KALE PESTO SALAD

$6.99Out of stock

Kale, Almonds, Carrots, Olive Oil, Garlic, Pink Himalayan Salt, Cashews, Acidophiles Scallions 100% ORGANIC

KALE SALAD W GRANNY SMITH APPLE

KALE SALAD W GRANNY SMITH APPLE
$6.99

$6.99

Kale, Lemon, Cayenne, Paprika, Dates, Almonds, Raisins, Granny Smith Apples, Pink Himalayan Salt, Olive Oil 100% ORGANIC

KALE LEMON HERB SALAD

KALE LEMON HERB SALAD

$5.99Out of stock

Kale, Celery, Carrots, Raisins, Dates, Lemon Juice, Hemp Seeds, Pink Himalayan Salt 100% ORGANIC

COLLARD GREEN COLESLAW

COLLARD GREEN COLESLAW

$7.99Out of stock

Collard Greens, Carrots, Scallions, Cabbage, Parsley, Dijon Mustard, Apple Cider Vinegar, Tahini, Pink Himalayan Salt 100% ORGANIC

SPINACH W BALSAMIC DIJON VINAGRETTE

SPINACH W BALSAMIC DIJON VINAGRETTE

$8.99Out of stock

Spinach, Red Pepper, Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Blueberries, Carrots, Toppings (Veggie Crunch), Dressing Olive Oil, Strawberry, Balsamic Vinegar, Agave, Dijon Mustard, Garlic Powder, Pink Himalayan Salt) 100% ORGANIC

CRUNCH DETOX SALAD

$9.99Out of stock

Red Cabbage, Carrots, Celery Cauliflower, Parsley, Raisons, Sunflower seeds, Jalapeño, Lemon, Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Ginger, Himalayan Sea Salt

GRAPEFRUIT SALAD

$8.99Out of stock

PIZZA

Sun-Dried Tomato, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Garlic, Dates, Oregano, Basil, Thyme, Red Pepper, Cashews, Mushrooms, Onion, Spinach, Crust (Kale, Sprouted Almonds, Cashews, Acidophilus, Sprouted Flax Seeds, Scallions, Thyme, Oregano, Rosemary, Pink Himalayan Salt)