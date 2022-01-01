Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arlo’s at Crow Bar - 3116 S Congress

1,168 Reviews

$

900 Red River

st

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BAC'N CHEEZE BURGER
BBQ BURGER
FRITO PIE

☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻CHOOSE A MENU☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻

NIAGARA BOTTLED WATER

NIAGARA BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

$2.00
STUBBORN SODA

STUBBORN SODA

$3.00
Ito En Oi Ocha Green Tea, Unsweetened

Ito En Oi Ocha Green Tea, Unsweetened

$3.00
LIQUID DEATH

LIQUID DEATH

$3.00

BURGERS

BAC'N CHEEZE BURGER

BAC'N CHEEZE BURGER

$10.00
DOUBLE BAC'N CHEEZE BURGER

DOUBLE BAC'N CHEEZE BURGER

$15.00
BBQ BURGER

BBQ BURGER

$10.00
FRITO PIE BURGER

FRITO PIE BURGER

$12.00

SANDWICHES

CHIK'N CHIPOTLE

CHIK'N CHIPOTLE

$10.00
JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH

JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH

$10.00

FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH

SOUTHERN STYLE

THE HOSS

THE HOSS

$12.00
HAWT DOG

HAWT DOG

$9.00
RANCH HAND

RANCH HAND

$9.00

TACOS

CHIK'N TACOS

CHIK'N TACOS

$8.00
STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS

$8.00

SIDES

TOTS

TOTS

$4.00
FRIES

FRIES

$4.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00
QUESO SIDE (4OZ)

QUESO SIDE (4OZ)

$5.00
CHIPOTLE MAYO SIDE

CHIPOTLE MAYO SIDE

$1.00

JALAPEÑO RANCH SIDE

$1.00
FRESH JALAPEÑOS SIDE

FRESH JALAPEÑOS SIDE

$1.00
CHIPS (NO SALSA)

CHIPS (NO SALSA)

$2.00
BBQ SAUCE SIDE

BBQ SAUCE SIDE

REGULAR MAYO SIDE

REGULAR MAYO SIDE

MUSTARD SIDE

MUSTARD SIDE

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$4.00

MAC & CHEEZE

BIG FMLY MAC & CHEEZE

BIG FMLY MAC & CHEEZE

$16.00

TACOS

6-PACK CHIK'N TACOS

6-PACK CHIK'N TACOS

$20.00
6-PACK STREET TACOS

6-PACK STREET TACOS

$20.00

MORE

FRITO PIE

FRITO PIE

$7.00
NOTCHOS

NOTCHOS

$7.00

FEAT. CREDO CASHEW QUESO

LARGE MAC & CHEEZE

LARGE MAC & CHEEZE

$5.00
MAC & CHEEZE

MAC & CHEEZE

$3.00
CHILI MAC

CHILI MAC

$5.00
CHILI

CHILI

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Arlo’s serves plant-based comfort food in a bistro style setting for the Austin nightlife scene. Our food is designed to satisfy omnivores and herbivores alike. We offer a fantastic alternative to the usual late night trailer eateries.

Website

Location

900 Red River, st, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S image
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S image
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S image
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S image

Similar restaurants in your area

Peak Espresso
orange star3.0 • 2
201 W Main St Red river, NM 87558
View restaurantnext
Rocky Mountain Smoke Shack
orange starNo Reviews
28418 US Highway 64 Eagle Nest, NM 87718
View restaurantnext
ACEQ Restaurant - 480 State Rd 150
orange starNo Reviews
480 State Rd 150 Arroyo Seco, NM 87514
View restaurantnext
Pizaños
orange starNo Reviews
23 NM-150 El Prado, NM 87571
View restaurantnext
The Bakery & Café @ Angel Fire
orange star4.1 • 707
3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurantnext
Plant Base Cafe TAOS - 106 Des Georges Place
orange starNo Reviews
106 Des Georges Place Taos, NM 87571
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 5,204
401 W 2nd St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Pelons Tex Mex
orange star4.2 • 2,470
802 Red River St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
6th Street
orange star4.5 • 1,302
214 East 6th Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Austin - 6th & Congress
orange star4.6 • 945
522 Congress Ave #100 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Slake Cafe
orange star4.1 • 894
120 E 7th St. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Bouldin Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston