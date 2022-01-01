Arlo’s at Crow Bar - 3116 S Congress
1,168 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Arlo’s serves plant-based comfort food in a bistro style setting for the Austin nightlife scene. Our food is designed to satisfy omnivores and herbivores alike. We offer a fantastic alternative to the usual late night trailer eateries.
900 Red River, st, Austin, TX 78704
