Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Burgers

Arlo's at Spiderhouse

158 Reviews

$$

2908 Fruth St

Austin, TX 78705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BAC'N CHEEZE BURGER
BBQ BURGER
FRIED PICKLES

☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻CHOOSE A MENU☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻

NIAGARA BOTTLED WATER

NIAGARA BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

WATERLOO SPARKLING WATER

$2.00
STUBBORN SODA

STUBBORN SODA

$3.00
Ito En Oi Ocha Green Tea, Unsweetened

Ito En Oi Ocha Green Tea, Unsweetened

$3.00
LIQUID DEATH

LIQUID DEATH

$3.00

BURGERS

BAC'N CHEEZE BURGER

BAC'N CHEEZE BURGER

$10.00
DOUBLE BAC'N CHEEZE BURGER

DOUBLE BAC'N CHEEZE BURGER

$15.00
BBQ BURGER

BBQ BURGER

$10.00
FRITO PIE BURGER

FRITO PIE BURGER

$12.00

SANDWICHES

CHIK'N CHIPOTLE

CHIK'N CHIPOTLE

$10.00
JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH

JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH

$10.00

FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH

SOUTHERN STYLE

THE HOSS

THE HOSS

$12.00
HAWT DOG

HAWT DOG

$9.00
RANCH HAND

RANCH HAND

$9.00

TACOS

CHIK'N TACOS

CHIK'N TACOS

$8.00
STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS

$8.00

SIDES

TOTS

TOTS

$4.00
FRIES

FRIES

$4.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00
QUESO SIDE (4OZ)

QUESO SIDE (4OZ)

$5.00
CHIPOTLE MAYO SIDE

CHIPOTLE MAYO SIDE

$1.00

JALAPEÑO RANCH SIDE

$1.00
FRESH JALAPEÑOS SIDE

FRESH JALAPEÑOS SIDE

$1.00
CHIPS (NO SALSA)

CHIPS (NO SALSA)

$2.00
BBQ SAUCE SIDE

BBQ SAUCE SIDE

REGULAR MAYO SIDE

REGULAR MAYO SIDE

MUSTARD SIDE

MUSTARD SIDE

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$4.00

MAC & CHEEZE

BIG FMLY MAC & CHEEZE

BIG FMLY MAC & CHEEZE

$16.00

TACOS

6-PACK CHIK'N TACOS

6-PACK CHIK'N TACOS

$20.00
6-PACK STREET TACOS

6-PACK STREET TACOS

$20.00

MORE

FRITO PIE

FRITO PIE

$7.00
NOTCHOS

NOTCHOS

$7.00

FEAT. CREDO CASHEW QUESO

LARGE MAC & CHEEZE

LARGE MAC & CHEEZE

$5.00
MAC & CHEEZE

MAC & CHEEZE

$3.00
CHILI MAC

CHILI MAC

$5.00
CHILI

CHILI

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Arlo’s serves plant-based comfort food in a bistro style setting for the Austin nightlife scene. Our food is designed to satisfy omnivores and herbivores alike. We offer a fantastic alternative to the usual late night trailer eateries.

Website

Location

2908 Fruth St, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

Gallery
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE image
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE image
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE image
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE image

Similar restaurants in your area

JuiceLand Guadalupe
orange star4.8 • 11
2828 Guadalupe St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW - 2808 Guadalupe St.
orange starNo Reviews
2808 Guadalupe St. Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand 45th & Duval
orange star4.6 • 522
4500 Duval Street Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
JewBoy Burgers
orange star5.0 • 155
5111 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Community Vegan
orange starNo Reviews
1124 E. 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Burger Bar - JW Marriott Austin
orange starNo Reviews
110 E. 2nd Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

The Pizza Press - Austin, TX
orange star4.5 • 3,958
404 W. 26th St. Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Kesos Tacos
orange star4.4 • 3,280
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Hopfields
orange star4.5 • 1,933
3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400 Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Texas French Bread
orange star4.6 • 1,526
2900 Rio Grande St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
El Patio - Austin
orange star4.3 • 1,371
2938 Guadalupe St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Goodall's at Hotel Ella
orange star4.5 • 364
1900 Rio Grande St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston