A map showing the location of Biggie's YardBird 10106 Menchaca Road

Biggie’s YardBird 10106 Menchaca Road

No reviews yet

10106 Menchaca Road

Austin, TX 78748

Popular Items

THE SINGLE
JESUS NUGGETS
BASKET-O-FRIES

Quick sale

NAPA SLAW

$4.00

GRILLED ONION, BELL PEPPER, RICE WINE & SUNFLOWER VINAIGRETTE

sauce on the side

Extra Patty

$2.50

To Go

No Fries or Side

SPECIAL

$11.00

RANCH

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

THAI CHILI

$0.50

BIGGIE Sauce

$0.50

Like Canes sauce but better

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$8.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.50

ADD JALAPENOS

$0.50

Special Double

$13.00

Special Sauce

$0.50

MUNCHIES

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$9.00

BASKET-O-FRIES

$8.00+

GAS STATION BURRITO

$4.00Out of stock

A West Texas favorite

BOTTLE CAPS

$8.00

1\2 & 1\2

$9.00

Half Fried Pickles Half Fried Jalapenos

NUGGETS & MORE

JESUS NUGGETS

$10.00+

Cajun Brined Thigh nuggets, fried golden brown, get em tossed or with all your favorite dipping sauce!

SKINNY BIGGIE BOWL

$11.00

NAPA SLAW TOPPED WITH THICK & JUICY CHICKEN

sauce on the side

open item

HANDHELDS

THAT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

BRINED BUTTERMILK SOAKED THIGH, DEEP FRIED, WITH PICKLE, BIGGIE SAUCE, NAPA SLAW ON A POTATO BUN

THE SINGLE

$10.00

1/4 POUND SMASH BURGER WITH PICKLE, AMERICAN CHEESE, BIGGIE SAUCE ON A POTATO BUN

THE DOUBLE

$12.00

1/2 POUND SMASH BURGER WITH PICKLE, AMERICAN CHEESE, BIGGIE SAUCE ON A POTATO BUN

Single Smashburger A la Carte

$7.00

Double Smashburger A la carte

$9.00

Andrew Special

$20.00

SIDES & SWEETS

NAPA SLAW

$4.00

GRILLED ONION, BELL PEPPER, RICE WINE & SUNFLOWER VINAIGRETTE

Water Bottle

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Yardbirds, SmashBurgers and Fries! Come in and enjoy!

Location

10106 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX 78748

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

