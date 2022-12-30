  • Home
Armadillo Grille Armadillo Grill

No reviews yet

2606 Farm to Market Road 174

Bowie, TX 76230

Appetizers

Armadillo Poppers - Brisket

$10.49

Jalapenos stuffed with Brisket, Cheese & wrapped in Bacon

Armadillo Poppers - Chicken

$10.49

Jalapenos stuffed with Chicken, Cheese & wrapped in Bacon

Cowboy's Brisket Nachos

$10.49

Homemade Potato chips topped with brisket, cheese jalapenos & sour cream

Fried Heaven - Jalapenos

$8.99

Sliced Jalapenos breaded and deep fried.

Fried Heaven - Mushrooms

$8.99

Small Button Mushrooms breaded and deep fried

Fried Heaven - Pickles

$8.99

Sliced Dill Pickles breaded and deep fried

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips & Salsa & Cup of Queso

$8.98

Chips & Salsa & Bowl of Queso

$9.98

Ribeye Quesadilla

$10.99

Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with ribeye, cheese, grilled onions & tomatoes

Southern BBQ Tacos

$10.99

Flour tortillas filled with smoked brisket or pulled pork topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes

Just For Starters Combo

$10.99

Fried Jalapenos, Pickles and Mushrooms

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Salads, Soups, and Spuds

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken served over crisp mixed greens with tomato, red onions & cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried Chicken bread pieces served over crisp mixed greens with tomato, red onions & cheese

Fiesta Salad - Steak

$10.99

Steak grilled with jalapenos, tomatoes & onions; served in a tortilla bowl with lettuce,cheese, rice, sourcream and dressing

Fiesta Salad - Chicken

$10.99

Chicken grilled with jalapenos, tomatoes & onions; served in a tortilla bowl with lettuce,cheese, rice, sourcream and dressing

Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham, Turkey & Bacon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, cheese, boild egg & dressing.

Soup and Salad

$9.99

Texas Chili - Cup

$3.99

Texas Chili - Bowl

$6.99

Soup of the Day - Cup

$3.99

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.99

Chopped Brisket Salad

$10.99

Fried Tortilla shell filled with Lettuce, cheese, chives & tomatoes. Topped with brisket & Sour Cream

Salad & Spud - Baked Potato

$9.99

Salad & Spud - Sweet Baked Potato

$9.99

House Salad & Baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon & cheese

Soup and Spud

$9.99

Green Chili -Cup

$3.99

20oz Cup Ranch

$5.99

Veggie Plate

$9.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Monster Classic Club

$10.99

Texas Reuben

$10.99

BLT

$10.99

Philly Ribeye Cheese Steak

$10.99

Ribeye French Dip

$10.99

BBQ Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork served with Onions & Pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese and Soup

$10.99

Egg Sandwich

$3.49

Steaks

12 oz Texas Ribeye

$22.99

16 oz Texas Ribeye

$27.99

12 oz New York Strip

$21.99

6 oz Sirloin Steak

$12.99

10 oz Sirloin Steak

$15.99

Bits & Pieces

$14.99

Off The Hog

$13.99

12 oz Buffalo Steak

$24.99

Classics

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Chopped Sirloin

$12.99

Flame Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

Grilled Alaskan Salmon

$14.99

Grandma's Pot Roast

$11.99

Slow cooked served with Carrots, Mashedpotatoes & Gravy

Burgers

The Great American Burger

$11.99

B.E.C. Burger

$12.99

Burger on Fire

$11.99

Bison Burger

$16.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Texas Patty Melt

$11.99

BBQ

The Ultimate Combo

$15.99

1/2 Rack Texas Ribs

$14.99

Full Rack Texas Ribs

$21.99

Brisket Platter

$15.99

Texas Stuffed Spud

$10.99

1 LB Brisket

$16.99

Breakfast

The Cow Poke

$6.49

The Big Rig

$8.99

Huevos Racheros

$10.49

Bacon Scrambled Skillet

$10.49

Sausage Scramble Skillet

$10.49

Ham Scramble SKillet

$10.49

Chorizo & Egg Skillet

$10.49

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs Skillet

$10.49

Cheese Omelette

$7.49

Western Omelette

$10.49

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$10.99

12 oz Ribeye & Eggs

$21.99

16 oz Ribeye & Eggs

$27.99

New York Strip & Eggs

$21.99

Steak Pieces & Eggs

$14.99

The Cattleman

$12.99

The Hog & Egg

$10.99

Chopped Sirloin & Eggs

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito

$3.49

Breakfast A la Carte

Bacon

$2.99

3 Strips

2 Sausage Patties

$2.99

2 Patties

1 Sausage Patty

$1.99

1 Pancake

$2.49

2 Pancakes

$3.99

2 Pancakes

Breakfast Ham

$2.99

1 Slice

French Texas Toast

$4.49

2 Pieces

Egg

$1.49

Any Style

Biscuit

$1.09

1 piece

English Muffin

$1.09

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.09

3 Slices

Hashbrowns

$2.49

Homefries

$2.49

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$4.99

3 Biscuits, limited availability after 10 AM

Grits

$3.99

Available until 10 AM

Oatmeal

$3.99

Available until 10 AM

Smoked Sausage

$3.99

White Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

Sourdough Toast

$1.99

Tx Toast

$1.99

Tortillas

$1.99

Desserts

Sliced Pie

$5.99

Cobbler

$5.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Lemon Cake

$5.99

Coconut Cake

$5.99

Crispito Sunday

$6.99

3 cookies of the day

$1.99

SideKicks

House Salad

$4.49

Baked Potato

$3.99

Sweet Baked Potato

$3.99

Fried Oka

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Homamede Potato Chips

$3.49

Beer Battered Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Texas Style Beans

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Parmesan Garlic Toast

$1.49

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Carrots

$2.99

Mac and Cheese

$3.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Black eyed peas

$2.99

Add ons

add cheese

$0.49

add bacon

$1.00

add onion

$0.49

add sourcream

$0.49

add jalapenos

$0.49

add bell pepper

$0.49

add mushrooms

$0.49

add grilled onion

$0.49

add red chili

$1.49

add green chili

$1.49

White gravy

$0.25

Brown Gravy

$0.25

whole jalepeno

$1.09

crispy hbrown/hfries

add cup queso

$3.99

add queso

$1.49

Side Au Jus

$0.49

Shrimp Skewer

$4.99

3 Hushpuppies

$2.49

Ala Carte Meat

Hamburger Patty

$4.49

Smoked Sausage

$2.99

Chopped Brisket

$4.49

1/4 Rib

$2.49

2 chicken strips

$3.49

Drinks

Water

Coca Cola

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Barqs Root Beer

$2.49

HI-C Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Small Juice

$2.99

Large Juice

$3.99

Small Milk

$2.99

Large Milk

$3.99

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Coffee

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Specials

Fried Catfish

$10.99

Open Faced Chicken Fried Steak

$9.99

Sp Hamburger Steak 6oz

$9.99

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Pup Patty

$4.49

Breakfast Special

$6.49

Chilli N Cornbread

$7.49

Mothers Day Surf N Turf

$24.99

Mothers Day Salmon

$22.99

Sp Hamburger Steak 10oz

$11.99

Entree

KIDS Chicken Strip w/ Side

$4.49

KIDS Grilled Cheese w/ Side

$4.49

KIDS Hamburger w/ Side

$4.49

KIDS Egg w/ Toast and Sausage or Bacon

$4.49

KIDS Pancakes w/ Sausage or Bacon

$4.49

KIDS Mac and Cheese

$4.49

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$4.49

Armadillo Grill Products (non food)

Coffee Cup

$12.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2606 Farm to Market Road 174, Bowie, TX 76230

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

