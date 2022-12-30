Armadillo Grille Armadillo Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2606 Farm to Market Road 174, Bowie, TX 76230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carniceria Las Delicias #2 - 1100 W Business 380 unit c
No Reviews
1100 W Business 380 unit c Decatur, TX 76234
View restaurant
Oak & Eden Whiskey - 1023 Halsell Street
No Reviews
1023 Halsell Street Bridgeport, TX 76426
View restaurant