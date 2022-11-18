- Home
Armadillo Restaurant LaSalle, CO
803 Reviews
$$
111 s 1St St
LaSalle, CO 80645
Popular Items
Appetizers / Quesadillas
Combination Nachos
House chips topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, fresh guacamole & sour cream
Guacamole Salad
Fresh avocados hand mashed with jalapenos, onions, and spices on a bed of lettuce
Taquitos
Choice of shredded beef, chicken, or pork rolled in corn tortillas then fried to perfection. Served with guacamole and fresh arbol salsa
Machaca Nachos
Tortilla chips covered in spicy shredded beef and pico de gallo topped with melted jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream
Armadillo Hot Wings
One full pound of our crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature Armadillo sauce
Chile Con Queso To Go
Our secret blend of cheeses and chilies served with tortilla chips
Grande Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla
Tender chicken, cheddar and pico de gallo folded into a giant chipotle tortilla served with sour cream and guacamole
Poblano Steak Quesadilla
Poblano Steak Quesadilla Roasted poblano peppers, grilled onions, marinated steak and jack cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar and monterey jack cheese
Soups and Salads
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken on salad greens with tomatoes, olives, cheese and green chili in a crispy tortilla shell topped with sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Fiesta Salad
Grilled marinated chicken on salad greens with cheese, red onions, black olives, tomatoes and guacamole
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, green chilies and garlic in a savory broth then garnished with jack cheese and tortilla strips
Chicken and Rice Soup
A rich tomato broth with shredded chicken, spanish rice and white onion, garnished with cilantro and fresh avocado
Menudo
"The Mexican Cure" made from scratch with a combination of tripe, hominy, and spices in a red chili broth
Fajitas
Traditional Dinners
Chile Relleno Dinner
Two soft or crispy rellenos topped and smothered served with rice and beans
Tamale Dinner
Two steaming handmade tamales, choose from shredded beef or pork, served with mole sauce and rice and beans
Green Chile Platter
Tender carnitas and our famous green chili served with beans, rice and tortillas a true original
Carnitas
Tender braised pork grilled with pico de gallo then served with black beans, spanish rice, guacamole and warm corn tortillas
Discada Skillet
Steak, ham, chorizo and bacon sauteed together then served on a bed of grilled onions and jalapenos.
Chicken Picado
Grilled chicken sauteed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes then served with rice, beans and tortillas
Mexican Hamburger
Hamburger patty folded in a tortilla with beans smothered in green chili
Poblano Chicken Platter
Tender strips of chicken sauteed with roasted poblano peppers, grilled onions and pico de gallo, then served on a bed of cilantro rice with a side of black beans
Molcejete Bowl
Carne asada, grilled chicken breast, pork adovada, smoked sausage and grilled panella cheese, served with tortillas and a side of beans
Chicken Chipotle Pasta
Grilled chicken served on top of penne pasta tossed with onions and jalapenos in our spicy chipotle cream sauce
Seafood
Chimichanga con Marisco
Krab, shrimp, pico de gallo, and cream cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla fried to a golden brown. Smothered in a spicy cream sauce and topped with avocado served with cilantro rice and black beans
Seafood Enchiladas
Tender krab, shrimp and pico de gallo wrapped in corn tortillas, smothered in our creamy del mar sauce with avocado slices served with black beans and cilantro rice
Lime Grilled Tilapia
Lime Grilled tilapia Grilled tilapia filet on two spinach enchiladas topped with avocado slices served with black beans and cilantro rice
Del Mar Pasta
Our seafood blend sauteed in pico de gallo in our creamy del mar sauce then served on a bed of penne pasta topped with jack cheese
Sopapillas / Turnovers / Chimichangas
Sopapillas
Light pastry stuffed with your favorite filling and smothered in green chili
Chimichangas
Wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried to a crunchy golden brown, smothered in green chili cheese, lettuce and tomato
Mexican Turnovers
An Armadillo original! Flour dough filled with cheese, jalapenos, onions and your choice of meat, fried to a golden brown and smothered in green chili topped with sour cream
Breakfast
Machaca con Huevo
Scrambled eggs with pico de gallo and shredded beef
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style nestled on fresh corn tortillas and smothered in green chili or ranchero chili
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs scrambled with spicy chorizo rolled into a flour tortilla and smothered with green chili and melted cheese
Armadillo Omelette
Three egg omelet with diced ham and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with avocado slices, ranchero sauce and sour cream
Los Cabos Skillet
Two eggs any style over chorizo, green peppers and onions topped with cheese and green chili on a sizzling skillet on a bed of potatoes
Chile Relleno Omelet
Dinner Burritos
Armarito
Seasoned ground beef, beans and spanish rice folded into a flour tortilla and served with sour cream
Pollo Classico
Sauteed chicken, green chilies, tomatoes and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with rice and beans
Burrito Supreme
Two beef and bean burritos with sour cream and guacamole
Carnitas Supreme
Giant burrito with pork carnitas, cilantro rice and beans smothered in green chili, served with sour cream and guacamole
Meat Lovers Burrito
Giant burrito with steak, chicken, adovada, sausage, and beans smothered in green chili served with sour cream and guacamole
Dinner Tacos
Steak Taco Dinner
Sauteed steak with pico de gallo and served with chile arbol salsa, spanish rice and black beans
Tacos Colorado
Three soft or crispy tacos with grilled chicken or ground beef served with spanish rice and refried beans
Tacos Matzatlan
Grilled shrimp, monterey jack cheese, and chile arbol sauce on soft corn tortillas, served with spanish rice and refried beans
Baja Fish Tacos
Marinated tilapia lightly battered and fried served on corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch served with spanish rice and refried beans
Tacos Michoacan
Three flour tortillas filled with carnitas, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with spanish rice and refried beans
Dinner Enchiladas
Jalapeno Cream Enchiladas
Grilled chicken and shredded jack cheese wrapped in white corn tortillas, smothered with a roasted jalapeno cream sauce then served with black beans and cilantro rice
Monterey Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Sauteed spinach with a touch of onion and garlic mixed with jack cheese and smothered with our spicy tomato sauce served with black beans, cilantro rice and sour cream
Enchilada Platter
One cheese, one shredded chicken and one ground beef in our delicious red chili
Enchilades Michoacan
Three carnitas enchiladas in a chili arbol salsa garnished with monterey jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes then served with spanish rice and refried beans
Enchilada Torte
Layers of shredded chicken or ground beef, corn tortillas, cheese and your choice of red or green chili, with lettuce and tomato
Tomatillo Chicken Enchiladas
Children's Menu
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans
Cheese Enchilada
Served with rice and beans
Bean Burrito
Served with rice and beans
Beef Taco
Served with rice and beans
Mac and Cheese
Served with french fries
Hamburger
Served with french fries
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with french fries
Corn Dog
Served with french fries
Dino Nuggets
Served with french fries
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
111 s 1St St, LaSalle, CO 80645