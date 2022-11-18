Armadillo Restaurant LaSalle, CO

Armadillo Restaurant imageView gallery
Popular Items

Taco Salad
Burrito Supreme
Mexican Turnovers

Appetizers / Quesadillas

Combination Nachos

Combination Nachos

$14.50

House chips topped with your choice of meat, refried beans, melted cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, fresh guacamole & sour cream

Guacamole Salad

Guacamole Salad

$10.25

Fresh avocados hand mashed with jalapenos, onions, and spices on a bed of lettuce

Taquitos

Taquitos

$11.25

Choice of shredded beef, chicken, or pork rolled in corn tortillas then fried to perfection. Served with guacamole and fresh arbol salsa

Machaca Nachos

Machaca Nachos

$14.25

Tortilla chips covered in spicy shredded beef and pico de gallo topped with melted jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Armadillo Hot Wings

Armadillo Hot Wings

$16.50

One full pound of our crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature Armadillo sauce

Chile Con Queso To Go

Chile Con Queso To Go

$9.99+

Our secret blend of cheeses and chilies served with tortilla chips

Grande Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla

Grande Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla

$12.50

Tender chicken, cheddar and pico de gallo folded into a giant chipotle tortilla served with sour cream and guacamole

Poblano Steak Quesadilla

$13.50

Poblano Steak Quesadilla Roasted poblano peppers, grilled onions, marinated steak and jack cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheddar and monterey jack cheese

Chips / Salsa

Bag of Corn Tortilla Chips

$4.25

1/2 Pint Salsa

$2.95

Pint Salsa

$5.75

Soups and Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.75

Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken on salad greens with tomatoes, olives, cheese and green chili in a crispy tortilla shell topped with sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Fiesta Salad

Chicken Fiesta Salad

$14.50

Grilled marinated chicken on salad greens with cheese, red onions, black olives, tomatoes and guacamole

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.50+

Shredded chicken, green chilies and garlic in a savory broth then garnished with jack cheese and tortilla strips

Chicken and Rice Soup

Chicken and Rice Soup

$7.75+

A rich tomato broth with shredded chicken, spanish rice and white onion, garnished with cilantro and fresh avocado

Menudo

Menudo

$8.99+

"The Mexican Cure" made from scratch with a combination of tripe, hominy, and spices in a red chili broth

Fajitas

Served over fresh bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by a platter of rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Beef Fajitas

$22.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.99

Pork Fajitas

$22.99

Traditional Dinners

Chile Relleno Dinner

Chile Relleno Dinner

$13.50

Two soft or crispy rellenos topped and smothered served with rice and beans

Tamale Dinner

Tamale Dinner

$13.75

Two steaming handmade tamales, choose from shredded beef or pork, served with mole sauce and rice and beans

Green Chile Platter

$13.99

Tender carnitas and our famous green chili served with beans, rice and tortillas a true original

Carnitas

Carnitas

$17.75

Tender braised pork grilled with pico de gallo then served with black beans, spanish rice, guacamole and warm corn tortillas

Discada Skillet

$17.50

Steak, ham, chorizo and bacon sauteed together then served on a bed of grilled onions and jalapenos.

Chicken Picado

Chicken Picado

$15.99

Grilled chicken sauteed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes then served with rice, beans and tortillas

Mexican Hamburger

Mexican Hamburger

$15.25

Hamburger patty folded in a tortilla with beans smothered in green chili

Poblano Chicken Platter

Poblano Chicken Platter

$14.99

Tender strips of chicken sauteed with roasted poblano peppers, grilled onions and pico de gallo, then served on a bed of cilantro rice with a side of black beans

Molcejete Bowl

Molcejete Bowl

$20.99

Carne asada, grilled chicken breast, pork adovada, smoked sausage and grilled panella cheese, served with tortillas and a side of beans

Chicken Chipotle Pasta

Chicken Chipotle Pasta

$15.49

Grilled chicken served on top of penne pasta tossed with onions and jalapenos in our spicy chipotle cream sauce

Seafood

Chimichanga con Marisco

Chimichanga con Marisco

$15.75

Krab, shrimp, pico de gallo, and cream cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla fried to a golden brown. Smothered in a spicy cream sauce and topped with avocado served with cilantro rice and black beans

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.99

Tender krab, shrimp and pico de gallo wrapped in corn tortillas, smothered in our creamy del mar sauce with avocado slices served with black beans and cilantro rice

Lime Grilled Tilapia

$16.99

Lime Grilled tilapia Grilled tilapia filet on two spinach enchiladas topped with avocado slices served with black beans and cilantro rice

Del Mar Pasta

Del Mar Pasta

$16.99

Our seafood blend sauteed in pico de gallo in our creamy del mar sauce then served on a bed of penne pasta topped with jack cheese

Sopapillas / Turnovers / Chimichangas

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

Light pastry stuffed with your favorite filling and smothered in green chili

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

Wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried to a crunchy golden brown, smothered in green chili cheese, lettuce and tomato

Mexican Turnovers

Mexican Turnovers

An Armadillo original! Flour dough filled with cheese, jalapenos, onions and your choice of meat, fried to a golden brown and smothered in green chili topped with sour cream

Breakfast

Machaca con Huevo

$11.49

Scrambled eggs with pico de gallo and shredded beef

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$11.25

Two eggs any style nestled on fresh corn tortillas and smothered in green chili or ranchero chili

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.75

Eggs scrambled with spicy chorizo rolled into a flour tortilla and smothered with green chili and melted cheese

Armadillo Omelette

Armadillo Omelette

$12.25

Three egg omelet with diced ham and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with avocado slices, ranchero sauce and sour cream

Los Cabos Skillet

$13.25

Two eggs any style over chorizo, green peppers and onions topped with cheese and green chili on a sizzling skillet on a bed of potatoes

Chile Relleno Omelet

$12.50

Dinner Burritos

Armarito

Armarito

$13.75

Seasoned ground beef, beans and spanish rice folded into a flour tortilla and served with sour cream

Pollo Classico

Pollo Classico

$13.99

Sauteed chicken, green chilies, tomatoes and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with rice and beans

Burrito Supreme

Burrito Supreme

$16.25+

Two beef and bean burritos with sour cream and guacamole

Carnitas Supreme

$16.50

Giant burrito with pork carnitas, cilantro rice and beans smothered in green chili, served with sour cream and guacamole

Meat Lovers Burrito

$17.50

Giant burrito with steak, chicken, adovada, sausage, and beans smothered in green chili served with sour cream and guacamole

Dinner Tacos

Steak Taco Dinner

$16.50

Sauteed steak with pico de gallo and served with chile arbol salsa, spanish rice and black beans

Tacos Colorado

Tacos Colorado

$14.75

Three soft or crispy tacos with grilled chicken or ground beef served with spanish rice and refried beans

Tacos Matzatlan

$16.75

Grilled shrimp, monterey jack cheese, and chile arbol sauce on soft corn tortillas, served with spanish rice and refried beans

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.50

Marinated tilapia lightly battered and fried served on corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch served with spanish rice and refried beans

Tacos Michoacan

$16.75

Three flour tortillas filled with carnitas, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with spanish rice and refried beans

Dinner Enchiladas

Jalapeno Cream Enchiladas

Jalapeno Cream Enchiladas

$16.75

Grilled chicken and shredded jack cheese wrapped in white corn tortillas, smothered with a roasted jalapeno cream sauce then served with black beans and cilantro rice

Monterey Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas

Monterey Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas

$14.50

Sauteed spinach with a touch of onion and garlic mixed with jack cheese and smothered with our spicy tomato sauce served with black beans, cilantro rice and sour cream

Enchilada Platter

Enchilada Platter

$14.50

One cheese, one shredded chicken and one ground beef in our delicious red chili

Enchilades Michoacan

Enchilades Michoacan

$16.50

Three carnitas enchiladas in a chili arbol salsa garnished with monterey jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes then served with spanish rice and refried beans

Enchilada Torte

Enchilada Torte

$14.50

Layers of shredded chicken or ground beef, corn tortillas, cheese and your choice of red or green chili, with lettuce and tomato

Tomatillo Chicken Enchiladas

$14.50

Children's Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

Served with rice and beans

Cheese Enchilada

$5.49

Served with rice and beans

Bean Burrito

$5.49

Served with rice and beans

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$5.49

Served with rice and beans

Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Served with french fries

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.99

Served with french fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Served with french fries

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$5.99

Served with french fries

Dino Nuggets

Dino Nuggets

$5.99

Served with french fries

Desserts

Honey Sopapilla

Honey Sopapilla

$4.25
Honey Sopapilla Basket

Honey Sopapilla Basket

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Armadillo Restaurant image

