Armadillo Willys - Camden Ave, San Jose

review star

No reviews yet

2071 Camden Avenue

San Jose, CA 95124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Corn Bread Muffin
Pulled Pork
Cheeseburger

BBQ Sandwiches

BBQ Melt

$17.99

Big Willy Dog

$11.99Out of stock

BLT

$14.29

Cluck

$11.99

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast

$15.99

Kosher Salt, Coarse Black Pepper.

El Jefe

$18.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork, PRIME Brisket, Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage, Spicy Peanut Slaw, Pickled Jalapeno, Sriracha.

Oink

$11.99Out of stock

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

California Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

Pulled Pork

$15.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Santa Maria Tri-Tip

$17.99

Smoked & Grilled, Garlic.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage

$15.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Texas Prime Brisket

$17.99Out of stock

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Turkey Avocado Stack

$17.29

Doc's Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough

Bulk

Baby Back Ribs

$36.99Out of stock

1 Slab

Bacon

$0.99

Brisket

$32.99Out of stock

1 lb Sliced

Bun

$1.29

Bun (12) Dozen

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$29.99Out of stock

2 Gallon

Corn Bread Muffins 1 dozen

$28.99

Garden Salad

$29.99Out of stock

2 Gallon

Gluten Free Bun

$2.49

Gluten Free Bun (12) Dozen

$24.99

Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage

$5.99

Each

Lone Star Chicken

$17.99

Whole

Pinto Beans

$5.49+Out of stock

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken

$17.99Out of stock

1 lb

Potato Salad

$5.49+

Pulled Pork

$17.99

1 lb

Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast

$17.99

1 lb

Spicy Peanut Slaw

$5.49+Out of stock

Texas BBQ Ribs

$36.99Out of stock

1 Slab

Texas Corn Salad

$5.49+

Tortilla Chips, Salsa and Fresh Guacamole Tray

$32.99

Feeds 15-20 guests with 1 Pint of Guacamole and 1 Pint of Salsa.

Tri-Tip Steak

$32.99

1 lb

White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese

$7.29+Out of stock

Burger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

Double-Smoked Bacon, Checldar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion

Cajun Salmon Burger

$16.99

Wild Alaskan Salmon Patty, Cajun Spice, Monterey Jack, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Crispy Onions.

Cheeseburger

$15.69

Choice of Natural Swiss, Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, Blue, or American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Hamburger

$14.99

Mayo, Mustaro. Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.99

Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms, Naturarswiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Sourdough Patty Melt

$16.99

Grilled Sourdough, Double Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Onions.

Ultimate Hickory Burger

$17.79Out of stock

BBQ Sauce Glaze, Monterey Jack, Cneddar Cheese, Double-Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onion. Onion Ring. Mayo. Mustard. Lettuce. Tomato and Onion.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blossom Hill, Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and San Mateo

$1.99Out of stock

Famous Amos Cookies-Blossom Hill, Los Altos and Sunnyvale

$1.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Float-Dublin Location Only

$8.99Out of stock

Moon Pie-Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and Sunnyvale

$1.25

Rice Crispy Treat-Los Altos Location Only

$2.75Out of stock

Family Platters

Texas BBQ Rib Family Pack

$56.99Out of stock

A full slab (12 bones) of our Famous Texas BBQ Ribs. Comes with Four Fresh Baked Cornbread Muffins and Two Classic Sides.

Lone Star Chicken Family Pack

$46.99

A whole pit smoked chicken cut into quarters and basted in our wood-burning barbecue pit. Comes with Four Fresh Baked Cornbread Muffins and Two Classic Sides.

Combo Family Pack

$69.99Out of stock

A full slab (12 bones) of our Famous Texas BBQ Ribs AND a whole Lone Star BBQ Chicken. Comes with Four Fresh Baked Cornbread Muffins and Two Classic Sides.

Rib and Brisket Pack

$74.99Out of stock

1 Slab of Texas or BB Back Ribs, 1 lb of Brisket 2 sides adn 4 Cornbread Muffins

Belly Buster

$95.99Out of stock

Texas BBQ Ribs, Baby Back Ribs, Lone Star BBQ Chicken, 18-Hour Texas Brisket.

Kids Menu

Kid's White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Burger with Choice of Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.99Out of stock

2 Fried Chicken Tenders (white meat)

Kid's BBQ Sandwich

$6.99

Boneless Chicken or Pulled Pork on Bun

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Large Sides

Large Regular Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Large Garlic Parm Fries

$8.49Out of stock

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$8.49

Large Texas Tots

$7.49

Large Onion Rings

$8.49Out of stock

Large Cajun Fries

$8.49Out of stock

Large BBQ Fries

$8.49Out of stock

Sides

BBQ Fries

$5.99

Skin-On French Fries Dusted with Willy's BBQ Rub seasoning.

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Skin-On French Fries Dusted with Cajun seasoning

ChickTortilla Soup (Cup)

$5.49

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Classic Fries

$5.49

Skin-On French Fries Dusted with Willy's traditional fry salt.

Corn Bread Muffin

$4.29

House-Made Cinnamon-Honey Butter.

Garlic-Parmesan Fries

$5.99

Skin-On French Fries with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, and Parsley.

Little Caesar Salad

$4.29Out of stock

Little Green Salad

$4.29Out of stock

Onion Rings

$5.99Out of stock

Beer-battered, Crispy Sweet Onions.

Pinto Beans

$4.29

Fresh Greens, Tomato, Croutons, Red Onion.

Potato Salad

$4.29

Spicy Peanut Slaw

$4.29Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Dusted with Willy's Sweet Chili Spice.

Texas Corn Salad

$4.29

White Corn, Onion, Cilantro and Jalapeno Peppers.

Texas Toast

$4.29Out of stock

Thick sliced White Bread brushed with Garlic Butter and grilled on one side.

Texas Tots

$5.49

.

White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Can be ordered with or without Bacon.

Small BBQ Plates

Texas Prime Brisket

$16.99Out of stock

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Pulled Pork

$15.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast

$15.99

Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage

$15.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Lone Star BBQ 1/4 Chicken

$15.99

Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

Tri-Tip Steak

$15.99

Smoked and Grilled.

Soup, Salad & More

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)

$13.99

Bowl of Soup includes a Cornbread Muffin

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)

$5.49

AW Ranch Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Romaine, Iceberg, Red Cabbage, Ranch, Crispy Chicken, Double-Smoked Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Roasted Corn and Croutons.

Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.

Chinatown Chicken Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Chopped Salad. Pulled Smoked Chicken. Crispy Rice Noodles. Peanuts. Sriracha. Cilantro. Onion. Sweet Peppers and Sesame Ginger Dressing

BBQ Chicken Caesar

$14.99Out of stock

omaine, Pulled Smoked Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Olive Oil Caesar Dressing.

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

Our Mac & Cheese with 1/4 pound of your choice of meat. Garnished with green onion. Does not include a Side.

BBQ Bowl

$15.99Out of stock

Texas BBQ Plates

Texas BBQ Ribs

$26.99Out of stock

(1 Pound) St. Louis Cut Pork Spareribs. Willy's BBQ Rub.

Tri-Tip Steak - BBQ Plate

$26.99

Smoked and Grilled.

Baby Back Ribs-Regular

$29.99Out of stock

Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.

Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab

$39.99Out of stock

Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.

Texas Prime Brisket

$28.99Out of stock

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Ribs + One

$27.99Out of stock

Texas BBQ Ribs OR Baby Back Ribs with any other meat except Ribs.

Pulled Pork

$18.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast

$18.99

Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage

$18.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Lone Star BBQ 1/2 Chicken

$18.99

Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

Texas Trinity BBQ Plate

$30.99

18 Hour Texas Brisket, Texas BBQ Ribs and Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage.

Sandwiches

Texas Prime Brisket A la Carte - Sandwich

$16.99

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken A la Carte - Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

California Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

Pulled Pork A la Carte - Sandwich

$14.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast A la Carte - Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Kosher Salt, Coarse Black Pepper.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage A la Carte - Sandwich

$14.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Santa Maria Tri-Tip A la Carte - Sandwich

$16.99

Smoked & Grilled, Garlic.

Turkey Avocado Stack A la Carte - Sandwich

$16.29Out of stock

Doc's Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough

El Jefe A la Carte - Sandwich

$17.99

Pulled Pork, PRIME Brisket, Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage, Spicy Peanut Slaw, Pickled Jalapeno, Sriracha.

Burgers

Hamburger A la Carte

$13.99

Mayo, Mustaro. Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Cheeseburger A la Carte

$14.69

Choice of Natural Swiss, Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, Blue, or American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Ultimate Hickory Burger A la Carte

$16.79

BBQ Sauce Glaze, Monterey Jack, Cneddar Cheese, Double-Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onion. Onion Ring. Mayo. Mustard. Lettuce. Tomato and Onion.

Bacon Cheeseburger A la Carte

$15.99

Double-Smoked Bacon, Checldar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger A la Carte

$15.99

Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms, Naturarswiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Sourdough Patty Melt A la Carte

$15.99

Grilled Sourdough, Double Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Onions.

Cajun Salmon Burger A la Carte

$15.99

Wild Alaskan Salmon Patty, Cajun Spice, Monterey Jack, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Crispy Onions.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A la Carte

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion

Texas BBQ Plates

Texas BBQ Ribs A la Carte

$25.99Out of stock

(1 Pound) St. Louis Cut Pork Spareribs. Willy's BBQ Rub.

Baby Back Ribs-Half Slab A la Carte

$28.99Out of stock

Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.

Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab A la Carte

$38.99Out of stock

Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.

Texas Prime Brisket - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$27.99Out of stock

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Texas Trinity A la Carte

$29.99

18 Hour Texas Brisket, Texas BBQ Ribs and Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage.

Ribs + One A la Carte

$26.99Out of stock

Texas BBQ Ribs OR Baby Back Ribs with any other meat except Ribs.

Pulled Pork - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$17.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$17.99Out of stock

Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$17.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Lone Star BBQ 1/2 Chicken - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$16.99

Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$17.99Out of stock

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

Tri-Tip Steak - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$24.99

Smoked and Grilled.

Small Plates

Tri-Tip Steak - Small Plate - A la Carte

$15.99

Smoked and Grilled.

Texas Prime Brisket - Small Plate - A la Carte

$15.99Out of stock

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Pulled Pork - Small Plate - A la Carte

$14.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast - Small Plate - A la Carte

$14.99

Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage - Small Plate - A la Carte

$14.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Lone Star BBQ 1/2 Chicken - Small Plate - A la Carte

$14.99

Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken - Small Plate - A la Carte

$14.99Out of stock

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Armadillo Willy's is all about REAL Barbecue! Enjoy our award-winning ribs, PRIME Angus beef brisket, tri-tip, chicken, turkey, and burgers along with fresh salads. All our meats are slow cooked up to 18 hour using only the heat and smoke of a real oak wood fire. Come visit us at one of our 7 Bay Area locations today.

Website

Location

2071 Camden Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124

Directions

