Armadillo Willy's - Dublin

Order Again

Popular Items

Corn Bread Muffin
Texas Prime Brisket
Pulled Pork

BBQ Sandwiches

BBQ Melt

$17.99

Big Willy Dog

$11.99Out of stock

BLT

$14.29Out of stock

Cluck

$11.99

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast

$15.99

Kosher Salt, Coarse Black Pepper.

El Jefe

$18.99

Pulled Pork, PRIME Brisket, Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage, Spicy Peanut Slaw, Pickled Jalapeno, Sriracha.

Oink

$11.99

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken

$15.99

California Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

Pulled Pork

$15.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Santa Maria Tri-Tip

$17.99

Smoked & Grilled, Garlic.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage

$15.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Texas Prime Brisket

$17.99

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Turkey Avocado Stack

$17.29

Doc's Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough

Bulk

Baby Back Ribs

$36.99

1 Slab

Bacon

$0.99

Brisket

$32.99

1 lb Sliced

Bun

$1.29

Bun (12) Dozen

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$29.99

2 Gallon

Corn Bread Muffins 1 dozen

$28.99

Garden Salad

$29.99

2 Gallon

Gluten Free Bun

$2.49

Gluten Free Bun (12) Dozen

$24.99

Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage

$5.99

Each

Lone Star Chicken

$17.99

Whole

Pinto Beans

$5.49+

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken

$17.99

1 lb

Potato Salad

$5.49+

Pulled Pork

$17.99

1 lb

Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast

$17.99

1 lb

Spicy Peanut Slaw

$5.49+

Texas BBQ Ribs

$36.99

1 Slab

Texas Corn Salad

$5.49+

Tortilla Chips, Salsa and Fresh Guacamole Tray

$32.99

Feeds 15-20 guests with 1 Pint of Guacamole and 1 Pint of Salsa.

Tri-Tip Steak

$32.99

1 lb

White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese

$7.29+

Burger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

Double-Smoked Bacon, Checldar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion

Cajun Salmon Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Wild Alaskan Salmon Patty, Cajun Spice, Monterey Jack, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Crispy Onions.

Cheeseburger

$15.69

Choice of Natural Swiss, Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, Blue, or American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Hamburger

$14.99

Mayo, Mustaro. Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.99

Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms, Naturarswiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Sourdough Patty Melt

$16.99

Grilled Sourdough, Double Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Onions.

Ultimate Hickory Burger

$17.79

BBQ Sauce Glaze, Monterey Jack, Cneddar Cheese, Double-Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onion. Onion Ring. Mayo. Mustard. Lettuce. Tomato and Onion.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies-Blossom Hill, Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and San Mateo

$1.99

Famous Amos Cookies-Blossom Hill, Los Altos and Sunnyvale

$1.99Out of stock

Moon Pie-Camden, Dublin, Los Altos and Sunnyvale

$1.25Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat-Los Altos Location Only

$2.75

Family Platters

Texas BBQ Rib Family Pack

$56.99

A full slab (12 bones) of our Famous Texas BBQ Ribs. Comes with Four Fresh Baked Cornbread Muffins and Two Classic Sides.

Lone Star Chicken Family Pack

$46.99

A whole pit smoked chicken cut into quarters and basted in our wood-burning barbecue pit. Comes with Four Fresh Baked Cornbread Muffins and Two Classic Sides.

Combo Family Pack

$69.99

A full slab (12 bones) of our Famous Texas BBQ Ribs AND a whole Lone Star BBQ Chicken. Comes with Four Fresh Baked Cornbread Muffins and Two Classic Sides.

Rib and Brisket Pack

$74.99

1 Slab of Texas or BB Back Ribs, 1 lb of Brisket 2 sides adn 4 Cornbread Muffins

Belly Buster

$95.99

Texas BBQ Ribs, Baby Back Ribs, Lone Star BBQ Chicken, 18-Hour Texas Brisket.

Kids Menu

Kid's White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$6.99

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Burger with Choice of Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.99

2 Fried Chicken Tenders (white meat)

Kid's BBQ Sandwich

$6.99

Boneless Chicken or Pulled Pork on Bun

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Large Sides

Large Regular Fries

$7.99

Large Garlic Parm Fries

$8.49

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$8.49

Large Texas Tots

$7.49

Large Onion Rings

$8.49

Large Cajun Fries

$8.49

Large BBQ Fries

$8.49

Sides

BBQ Fries

$5.99

Skin-On French Fries Dusted with Willy's BBQ Rub seasoning.

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Skin-On French Fries Dusted with Cajun seasoning

ChickTortilla Soup (Cup)

$5.49

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Classic Fries

$5.49

Skin-On French Fries Dusted with Willy's traditional fry salt.

Corn Bread Muffin

$4.29

House-Made Cinnamon-Honey Butter.

Garlic-Parmesan Fries

$5.99

Skin-On French Fries with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, and Parsley.

Little Caesar Salad

$4.29

Little Green Salad

$4.29

Onion Rings

$5.99

Beer-battered, Crispy Sweet Onions.

Pinto Beans

$4.29

Fresh Greens, Tomato, Croutons, Red Onion.

Potato Salad

$4.29

Spicy Peanut Slaw

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Dusted with Willy's Sweet Chili Spice.

Texas Corn Salad

$4.29

White Corn, Onion, Cilantro and Jalapeno Peppers.

Texas Toast

$4.29

Thick sliced White Bread brushed with Garlic Butter and grilled on one side.

Texas Tots

$5.49

.

White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Can be ordered with or without Bacon.

Small BBQ Plates

Texas Prime Brisket

$16.99

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Pulled Pork

$15.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast

$15.99

Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage

$15.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Lone Star BBQ 1/4 Chicken

$15.99

Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken

$15.99

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

Tri-Tip Steak

$15.99

Smoked and Grilled.

Soup, Salad & More

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)

$13.99

Bowl of Soup includes a Cornbread Muffin

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)

$5.49

AW Ranch Salad

$14.99

Romaine, Iceberg, Red Cabbage, Ranch, Crispy Chicken, Double-Smoked Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Roasted Corn and Croutons.

Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad

$14.99

Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.

Chinatown Chicken Salad

$14.99

Chopped Salad. Pulled Smoked Chicken. Crispy Rice Noodles. Peanuts. Sriracha. Cilantro. Onion. Sweet Peppers and Sesame Ginger Dressing

BBQ Chicken Caesar

$14.99

omaine, Pulled Smoked Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Olive Oil Caesar Dressing.

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Bowl

$14.99

Our Mac & Cheese with 1/4 pound of your choice of meat. Garnished with green onion. Does not include a Side.

BBQ Bowl

$15.99Out of stock

Texas BBQ Plates

Texas BBQ Ribs

$26.99

(1 Pound) St. Louis Cut Pork Spareribs. Willy's BBQ Rub.

Tri-Tip Steak - BBQ Plate

$26.99

Smoked and Grilled.

Baby Back Ribs-Regular

$29.99

Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.

Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab

$39.99

Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.

Texas Prime Brisket

$28.99

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Ribs + One

$27.99

Texas BBQ Ribs OR Baby Back Ribs with any other meat except Ribs.

Pulled Pork

$18.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast

$18.99

Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage

$18.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Lone Star BBQ 1/2 Chicken

$18.99

Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken

$18.99

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

Texas Trinity BBQ Plate

$30.99

18 Hour Texas Brisket, Texas BBQ Ribs and Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage.

Sandwiches

Texas Prime Brisket A la Carte - Sandwich

$16.99

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken A la Carte - Sandwich

$14.99

California Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

Pulled Pork A la Carte - Sandwich

$14.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast A la Carte - Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Kosher Salt, Coarse Black Pepper.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage A la Carte - Sandwich

$14.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Santa Maria Tri-Tip A la Carte - Sandwich

$16.99

Smoked & Grilled, Garlic.

Turkey Avocado Stack A la Carte - Sandwich

$16.29

Doc's Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough

El Jefe A la Carte - Sandwich

$17.99

Pulled Pork, PRIME Brisket, Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage, Spicy Peanut Slaw, Pickled Jalapeno, Sriracha.

Burgers

Hamburger A la Carte

$13.99

Mayo, Mustaro. Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Cheeseburger A la Carte

$14.69

Choice of Natural Swiss, Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, Blue, or American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Ultimate Hickory Burger A la Carte

$16.79

BBQ Sauce Glaze, Monterey Jack, Cneddar Cheese, Double-Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onion. Onion Ring. Mayo. Mustard. Lettuce. Tomato and Onion.

Bacon Cheeseburger A la Carte

$15.99

Double-Smoked Bacon, Checldar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger A la Carte

$15.99

Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms, Naturarswiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Sourdough Patty Melt A la Carte

$15.99

Grilled Sourdough, Double Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Onions.

Cajun Salmon Burger A la Carte

$15.99

Wild Alaskan Salmon Patty, Cajun Spice, Monterey Jack, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Crispy Onions.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A la Carte

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion

Texas BBQ Plates

Texas BBQ Ribs A la Carte

$25.99

(1 Pound) St. Louis Cut Pork Spareribs. Willy's BBQ Rub.

Baby Back Ribs-Half Slab A la Carte

$28.99

Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.

Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab A la Carte

$38.99

Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.

Texas Prime Brisket - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$27.99

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Texas Trinity A la Carte

$29.99

18 Hour Texas Brisket, Texas BBQ Ribs and Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage.

Ribs + One A la Carte

$26.99

Texas BBQ Ribs OR Baby Back Ribs with any other meat except Ribs.

Pulled Pork - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$17.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$17.99Out of stock

Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$17.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Lone Star BBQ 1/2 Chicken - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$16.99

Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$17.99

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

Tri-Tip Steak - BBQ Plate - A la Carte

$24.99

Smoked and Grilled.

Small Plates

Tri-Tip Steak - Small Plate - A la Carte

$15.99

Smoked and Grilled.

Texas Prime Brisket - Small Plate - A la Carte

$15.99

Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper

Pulled Pork - Small Plate - A la Carte

$14.99

Willy's BBQ Rub.

Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast - Small Plate - A la Carte

$14.99

Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.

Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage - Small Plate - A la Carte

$14.99

Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.

Lone Star BBQ 1/2 Chicken - Small Plate - A la Carte

$14.99

Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.

Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken - Small Plate - A la Carte

$14.99

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Armadillo Willy's is all about REAL Barbecue! Enjoy our award-winning ribs, PRIME Angus beef brisket, tri-tip, chicken, turkey, and burgers along with fresh salads. All our meats are slow cooked up to 18 hour using only the heat and smoke of a real oak wood fire. Come visit us at one of our 7 Bay Area locations today.

