Armadillo Willy's - Sunnyvale
161 E El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Popular Items
BBQ Sandwiches
BBQ Melt
Big Willy Dog
BLT
Cluck
Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast
Kosher Salt, Coarse Black Pepper.
El Jefe
Pulled Pork, PRIME Brisket, Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage, Spicy Peanut Slaw, Pickled Jalapeno, Sriracha.
Oink
Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken
California Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.
Pulled Pork
Willy's BBQ Rub.
Santa Maria Tri-Tip
Smoked & Grilled, Garlic.
Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage
Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.
Texas Prime Brisket
Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper
Turkey Avocado Stack
Doc's Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough
Bulk
Baby Back Ribs
1 Slab
Bacon
Brisket
1 lb Sliced
Bun
Bun (12) Dozen
Caesar Salad
2 Gallon
Corn Bread Muffins 1 dozen
Garden Salad
2 Gallon
Gluten Free Bun
Gluten Free Bun (12) Dozen
Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage
Each
Lone Star Chicken
Whole
Pinto Beans
Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken
1 lb
Potato Salad
Pulled Pork
1 lb
Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast
1 lb
Spicy Peanut Slaw
Texas BBQ Ribs
1 Slab
Texas Corn Salad
Tortilla Chips, Salsa and Fresh Guacamole Tray
Feeds 15-20 guests with 1 Pint of Guacamole and 1 Pint of Salsa.
Tri-Tip Steak
1 lb
White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese
Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Double-Smoked Bacon, Checldar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion
Cajun Salmon Burger
Wild Alaskan Salmon Patty, Cajun Spice, Monterey Jack, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Crispy Onions.
Cheeseburger
Choice of Natural Swiss, Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, Blue, or American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Hamburger
Mayo, Mustaro. Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms, Naturarswiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Sourdough Patty Melt
Grilled Sourdough, Double Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Onions.
Ultimate Hickory Burger
BBQ Sauce Glaze, Monterey Jack, Cneddar Cheese, Double-Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onion. Onion Ring. Mayo. Mustard. Lettuce. Tomato and Onion.
Dessert
Family Platters
Texas BBQ Rib Family Pack
A full slab (12 bones) of our Famous Texas BBQ Ribs. Comes with Four Fresh Baked Cornbread Muffins and Two Classic Sides.
Lone Star Chicken Family Pack
A whole pit smoked chicken cut into quarters and basted in our wood-burning barbecue pit. Comes with Four Fresh Baked Cornbread Muffins and Two Classic Sides.
Combo Family Pack
A full slab (12 bones) of our Famous Texas BBQ Ribs AND a whole Lone Star BBQ Chicken. Comes with Four Fresh Baked Cornbread Muffins and Two Classic Sides.
Rib and Brisket Pack
1 Slab of Texas or BB Back Ribs, 1 lb of Brisket 2 sides adn 4 Cornbread Muffins
Belly Buster
Texas BBQ Ribs, Baby Back Ribs, Lone Star BBQ Chicken, 18-Hour Texas Brisket.
Kids Menu
Kid's White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Kid's Cheeseburger
Burger with Choice of Cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast
Kid's Chicken Strips
2 Fried Chicken Tenders (white meat)
Kid's BBQ Sandwich
Boneless Chicken or Pulled Pork on Bun
Kid's Hamburger
Large Sides
Sides
BBQ Fries
Skin-On French Fries Dusted with Willy's BBQ Rub seasoning.
Cajun Fries
Skin-On French Fries Dusted with Cajun seasoning
ChickTortilla Soup (Cup)
Chips and Salsa
Classic Fries
Skin-On French Fries Dusted with Willy's traditional fry salt.
Corn Bread Muffin
House-Made Cinnamon-Honey Butter.
Garlic-Parmesan Fries
Skin-On French Fries with Fresh Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, and Parsley.
Little Caesar Salad
Little Green Salad
Onion Rings
Beer-battered, Crispy Sweet Onions.
Pinto Beans
Fresh Greens, Tomato, Croutons, Red Onion.
Potato Salad
Spicy Peanut Slaw
Sweet Potato Fries
Dusted with Willy's Sweet Chili Spice.
Texas Corn Salad
White Corn, Onion, Cilantro and Jalapeno Peppers.
Texas Toast
Thick sliced White Bread brushed with Garlic Butter and grilled on one side.
Texas Tots
.
White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese
Can be ordered with or without Bacon.
Small BBQ Plates
Texas Prime Brisket
Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper
Pulled Pork
Willy's BBQ Rub.
Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast
Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.
Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage
Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.
Lone Star BBQ 1/4 Chicken
Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.
Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.
Tri-Tip Steak
Smoked and Grilled.
Soup, Salad & More
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
Bowl of Soup includes a Cornbread Muffin
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)
AW Ranch Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, Red Cabbage, Ranch, Crispy Chicken, Double-Smoked Bacon, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Roasted Corn and Croutons.
Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.
Chinatown Chicken Salad
Chopped Salad. Pulled Smoked Chicken. Crispy Rice Noodles. Peanuts. Sriracha. Cilantro. Onion. Sweet Peppers and Sesame Ginger Dressing
BBQ Chicken Caesar
omaine, Pulled Smoked Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Olive Oil Caesar Dressing.
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Bowl
Our Mac & Cheese with 1/4 pound of your choice of meat. Garnished with green onion. Does not include a Side.
BBQ Bowl
Texas BBQ Plates
Texas BBQ Ribs
(1 Pound) St. Louis Cut Pork Spareribs. Willy's BBQ Rub.
Tri-Tip Steak - BBQ Plate
Smoked and Grilled.
Baby Back Ribs-Regular
Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.
Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab
Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.
Texas Prime Brisket
Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper
Ribs + One
Texas BBQ Ribs OR Baby Back Ribs with any other meat except Ribs.
Pulled Pork
Willy's BBQ Rub.
Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast
Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.
Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage
Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.
Lone Star BBQ 1/2 Chicken
Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.
Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.
Texas Trinity BBQ Plate
18 Hour Texas Brisket, Texas BBQ Ribs and Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage.
Sandwiches
Texas Prime Brisket A la Carte - Sandwich
Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper
Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken A la Carte - Sandwich
California Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.
Pulled Pork A la Carte - Sandwich
Willy's BBQ Rub.
Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast A la Carte - Sandwich
Kosher Salt, Coarse Black Pepper.
Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage A la Carte - Sandwich
Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.
Santa Maria Tri-Tip A la Carte - Sandwich
Smoked & Grilled, Garlic.
Turkey Avocado Stack A la Carte - Sandwich
Doc's Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough
El Jefe A la Carte - Sandwich
Pulled Pork, PRIME Brisket, Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage, Spicy Peanut Slaw, Pickled Jalapeno, Sriracha.
Burgers
Hamburger A la Carte
Mayo, Mustaro. Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Cheeseburger A la Carte
Choice of Natural Swiss, Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, Blue, or American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Ultimate Hickory Burger A la Carte
BBQ Sauce Glaze, Monterey Jack, Cneddar Cheese, Double-Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onion. Onion Ring. Mayo. Mustard. Lettuce. Tomato and Onion.
Bacon Cheeseburger A la Carte
Double-Smoked Bacon, Checldar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger A la Carte
Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms, Naturarswiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Sourdough Patty Melt A la Carte
Grilled Sourdough, Double Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Onions.
Cajun Salmon Burger A la Carte
Wild Alaskan Salmon Patty, Cajun Spice, Monterey Jack, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Crispy Onions.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A la Carte
Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion
Texas BBQ Plates
Texas BBQ Ribs A la Carte
(1 Pound) St. Louis Cut Pork Spareribs. Willy's BBQ Rub.
Baby Back Ribs-Half Slab A la Carte
Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.
Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab A la Carte
Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.
Texas Prime Brisket - BBQ Plate - A la Carte
Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper
Texas Trinity A la Carte
18 Hour Texas Brisket, Texas BBQ Ribs and Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage.
Ribs + One A la Carte
Texas BBQ Ribs OR Baby Back Ribs with any other meat except Ribs.
Pulled Pork - BBQ Plate - A la Carte
Willy's BBQ Rub.
Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast - BBQ Plate - A la Carte
Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.
Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage - BBQ Plate - A la Carte
Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.
Lone Star BBQ 1/2 Chicken - BBQ Plate - A la Carte
Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.
Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken - BBQ Plate - A la Carte
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.
Tri-Tip Steak - BBQ Plate - A la Carte
Smoked and Grilled.
Small Plates
Tri-Tip Steak - Small Plate - A la Carte
Smoked and Grilled.
Texas Prime Brisket - Small Plate - A la Carte
Willy's BBQ Rub, Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper
Pulled Pork - Small Plate - A la Carte
Willy's BBQ Rub.
Doc's Salt & Pepper Turkey Breast - Small Plate - A la Carte
Kosher Salt and Coarse Black Pepper.
Texas Jalapeno-Cheese Sausage - Small Plate - A la Carte
Made for us by Syracuse's Sausage Company of Ponder, TX.
Lone Star BBQ 1/2 Chicken - Small Plate - A la Carte
Fresh Chicken and Willy's BBQ Rub.
Pit Smoked Boneless Chicken - Small Plate - A la Carte
Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Armadillo Willy's is all about REAL Barbecue! Enjoy our award-winning ribs, PRIME Angus beef brisket, tri-tip, chicken, turkey, and burgers along with fresh salads. All our meats are slow cooked up to 18 hour using only the heat and smoke of a real oak wood fire. Come visit us at one of our 7 Bay Area locations today.
161 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94086