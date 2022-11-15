Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace

review star

No reviews yet

5015 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77098

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Okra
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Damn Goode Burger

Starters

Butter Biscuits (4)

$6.00

Hand rolled and punched, fresh baked. Served with sea salt honey butter and jam on the side.

Taquitos Dorados

$10.00

Served with avocado crema.

(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada

$6.00

Served with avocado crema.

Kenedy Ranch Carne Discada

$16.00

South Texas vaquero-inspired stew with tender skirt steak, salsa ranchera, cerveza and handmade corn tortillas.

Deer Camp Quail Runners

$18.00

Bacon-wrapped and roasted over mesquite on a bed of bacon cheddar grits.

Redfish Taco

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy beer-battered fish with pineapple habanero salsa, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and crema. Served on a corn tortilla.

Fried Pork Skins

$4.00

White cheddar dust.

Fried Okra

$7.00

Served with spicy mayo.

Cantina Queso

$9.00

Melted American and sharp cheddar cheeses with pickled jalapenos.

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$14.00

Served with white BBQ sauce.

Campechana Extra

$18.00

A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers, diced avocados, crab and shrimp. Served with chips.

Salad

The Bartlett

$15.00

Wood-roasted chicken, romaine, spinach, Texas goat cheese, strawberries, candied pecans, croutons and white balsamic vinaigrette.

Tomato Salad

$11.00

Heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, fresh greens, sea salt, ground pepper and vinaigrette.

BLT Chopped

$13.00

Thick-cut bacon, heirloom tomato, sliced cucumber, sliced red onion, crumbled blue cheese, croutons and buttermilk dressing. Served with a deviled egg on the side.

Simple House Salad

$6.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, radishes, carrots, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches / Entrees

Damn Goode Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. in-house ground proprietary burger blend, on a buttered and toasted homemade bun.

The Yardbird

$15.00

Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce and avocado on a buttered and toasted homemade bun.

Spit-Roasted Chicken

$19.00

Slow-roasted over mesquite and basted with garlic, lemon and thyme.

Carne Asada, 10oz

$30.00

Skirt steak grilled over mesquite with toreados, cebollitas, salsa and homemade tortillas.

Heritage Pork Chop, 12oz

$29.00

House cured and slow-roasted over mesquite coals with tomato-bacon jam.

Redfish on the Half Shell

$33.00Out of stock

Served fish camp style - it'll save you the sunburn!

Chicken Tenders (5)

$18.00

Hand-breaded and crispy-fried, served with French fries and a biscuit.

Chile Con Carne - Cup

$9.00

Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.

Chile Con Carne - Bowl

$13.00

Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.

Sides

Collard Greens

$7.00

Smoked chicken & pot likker.

Creamy Red Beans & Rice

$7.00

Elote-Style Creamed Corn

$7.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheddar Grits

$7.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

Served with Pecorino Romano and lemon.

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Avocado

$1.25

Sweets

Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie

$7.00

Contains nuts.

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.00

Contains nuts.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.00

Baked to order.

Whole Pecan Pie

$22.00

If you need to request more than two pies, please contact the restaurant directly.

Whole Chocolate Pie

$21.00Out of stock

If you need to request more than two pies, please contact the restaurant directly.

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
From live Texas tunes to live-ﬁre barbecue pits, we pride ourselves on going beyond the whole hog. That’s why you’ll find perfectly seared ribeye next to mesquite-smoked redfish, rotisseried cabrito, and veggies lucky enough to be fried in duck fat. And if you’d like a splash of something different before dancing, our specialty cocktails should do the trick.

