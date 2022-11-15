Barbeque
Sandwiches
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
From live Texas tunes to live-ﬁre barbecue pits, we pride ourselves on going beyond the whole hog. That’s why you’ll find perfectly seared ribeye next to mesquite-smoked redfish, rotisseried cabrito, and veggies lucky enough to be fried in duck fat. And if you’d like a splash of something different before dancing, our specialty cocktails should do the trick.
Location
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098
Gallery