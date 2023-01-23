Restaurant header imageView gallery

Armando's Burritos

review star

No reviews yet

206 A Pine Knoll Dr

GREENVILLE, SC 29609

Taco Salad
Nachos Supremos

Tacos

Asada (Steak)

Asada (Steak)

$2.85

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Pollo (Chicken)

$2.85

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Picadillo (Ground Beef)

$2.85

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas with pieces of potatos and carrots

Birria (Braised Brisket)

Birria (Braised Brisket)

$4.00

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Barbacoa de Borrego (Lamb Barvecue)

$3.20

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Cachete (Beef Cheek)

$3.20

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Camarones (Shrimp)

$3.85

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Carnitas (Pork)

$2.85

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)

$2.85

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Cochinita Pibil (Spicy Pork)

Cochinita Pibil (Spicy Pork)

$2.85

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Lengua (Tongue)

$3.20

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Pastor (Marinated Pork)

Pastor (Marinated Pork)

$3.20

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Tinga (Chipotle Shredded Chicken)

$2.85

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Tripa (Tripe)

$3.20

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas

Vegetarian

$3.20

Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortilla with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Spinach.

Anto-Jitos (Cravings)

Tostadas

$2.95

Deep fried crispy trotillla with beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese

Tamales Verdes

Tamales Verdes

$2.95

Chicken and green tomatillo sauce

Tamales Mole

$2.95

Chicken and Mexican gravy sauce

Tamales Rajas

$2.95

Cheese, Jalapeno, tomato and onions

Pambazos

Pambazos

$5.75

Bread dippen in a red guajillo pepper sauce, filled with potatoes, chorizo, beans, lettuce, sour cream & Cotija cheese

Gorditas

$3.95

Pastry made with purple corn masa and stuffed with your favorite meat, beans lettuce, sour cream & cheese

Sopes

$3.95

Thick tortilla made with purple corn masa topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese & your favorite meat

Huaraches

Huaraches

$4.95

Thick long tortilla made with purple corn masa topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese & your favorite meat

Street corn

$4.50

Favorites

Huevos al Gusto

$9.95

Chorizo, Rancheros, A la Mexicana, two eggs your style. Served with rice, beans & tortillas

Grilled Chicken

$10.25

Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

Nachos

$8.25

Ground beef or Chicken covered with cheese sause

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$9.95

3 fried taquitos with sour cream, Cotija cheese & guacamole salad on the side

Nachos Supremos

Nachos Supremos

$9.95

Ground beef or chicken covered with cheese dip, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

Nacho Burrito

$8.99

Beef or chicken coverd with cheese sauce, served with rice and beans

Fajitas

Fajitas

$12.95

Grilled onions, zucchini, mushrooms & peppers, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & tortillas

Fajitas Nachos

$10.95

Topped with grilled bell pepper, onions, beans, lettuce, cheese & guacamole

Big Chimichanga

$10.95

Deep fried Burrito, choice of Chicken, Ground Beef or Steak. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans & guacamole salad on the side

Arroz con Pollo

$9.95

Rice with chicken topped with cheese sauce and tortillas on the side

Carne Asada

$13.25

Served with rice, beans, tortillas, chile toreado & guacamole salad

Enchiladas de Mole

Enchiladas de Mole

$12.95

Enchiladas with shredded Chicken, lettuce & onions

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.95

Corn fried tortilla pieces simmered with green or red sauce topped with onions, lettuce, soure cream & Cotija cheese, served with two eggs and meat

Choripollo

$12.95

Grilled chicken with chorizo and cheese sauce, served with rice, beans & tortillas

Taco Salad

$9.95

Quesadillas & Burritos

Bean Burrito

$9.95

Stuffed with Refried Beans & Cheese, Covered with Queso Sauce. Served with Rice & Beans on the side

Big Quesadilla

Big Quesadilla

$9.95

Big Quesadilla with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans & guacamole

Birria Burrito

$12.95

Brisket Birria meat, rice, onions, cilantro & cheese.

Burrito Ahogado

$13.95

(Your choice of meat), stuffed with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, covered with white cheese sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.75

Country Fried Chicken Burrito

$14.99

Stuffed with Crispy Fried Chicken, Tender Bacon, Creamy Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese & Pico de Gallo.

El Chapo Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Suffed with homemade Mexican sausage, potato, eggs, beans, pico de gallo, and cheese

Fajitas Burrito

$12.99

(Steak, Chicken or Shrimp) Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Cheese.

Giant Burrito

Giant Burrito

$9.99

Stuffed with refried beans, rice, quacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and your choice of meat, served with chips on the side

Hefty Breakfast Burrito

Hefty Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Stuffed with pork sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach & cheese.

Huevos Con Chorizo Burrito

$12.95

Stuffed with homemade Mexican sausage, eggs, rice, beans & cheese

Huevos Con Jamon Burrito

$12.95

Eggs, Ham & Cheese Stuffed with Rice & Beans.

Loco Burrito

$13.50

Shrimp & Steak, stuffed with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Guacamole & Cheese

Paul Burrito

$13.95

(Your Choice of Meat) Stuffed with Fench Fries, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Cheese.

Shrimp Chipotle Burrito

$13.50

Creamy Chipotle Sauce, Grilled Shrimp & Onions, Rice, Sour Cream, Lettuce & Cheese.

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.95

Grilled onions, pepper, mushrooms, spinach, cheese, lettuce, beans, sour cream, rice & guacamole, served with chips on the side.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled onions, pepper, muchrooms, spinach, corn & cheese. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad

Big Quesabirria

$12.00

Mexican Soups

Caldo de Res

$13.95

Beef and vegetable soup

Menudo

Menudo

$13.95

Beef tripe soup

Caldo de Camaron

$14.95

Shrimp soup

Consome de Borrego

$7.50

Lamb Broth

Pozole

$11.95

Hominy pork soup

Family Size Dishes

Barbacoa de Borrego - 1 Lb

$22.00

Barbacoa de Borrego - 1/2 Lb

$11.50

Carnitas - 1 Lb

$22.00

1 pound with 6 tortillas

Carnitas - 1/2 Lb

$11.50

1/2 pund with 3 tortillas

Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.85

with fries or rice

Kids Taco

$5.85

with fries or rice

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

with fries or rice

Kids Burrito

$5.95

Chicken or beef with rice

Kids Cheese Nachos

$5.85

Kids Quesadilla with meat

$6.99

With meat

Kids Arroz con pollo y queso

$6.85

Rice with chicken and melted cheese

Kids Nachos With Meat

$6.95

Desserts

Napolitan Flan

Napolitan Flan

$4.95
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$5.50
Churros

Churros

$6.95
Sopapilla

Sopapilla

$4.50

Tortas

Torta de Milanesa

$11.95

Pollo o res breaded chicken or beef

Tortas

$11.95

Steak or Pork

Torta de Jamon

$11.95

Jamon con queso fresco, ham with fresh cheese

Torta de Salchicha

$11.95

Hot dog with fresh cheese

Torta de Pierna

$11.95

Refried beans, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, avacado, mayonnaise and fresh cheese

Torta Ahogada

Torta Ahogada

$10.50

Beans, carnits covered with Guajillo sauce and topped with grilled onions

Giant Tortas Speciality

Giant Tortas Speciality

$14.95

refried beans, egg, ham, hot dog, fresh cheese, onions, tomatoes, avocado, jalapenos, mayonnaise, lettuce, and choice of meat

Side Orders

Beans (Frijoles)

$2.25

Chiles Toreados (2)

$3.25

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Extra Tortillas

$1.85

Extra Tostadas (2)

$1.75

Fries (Papas Fritas)

$4.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.95

Rice (Arroz)

$2.25
Salsa Bottles (16oz)

Salsa Bottles (16oz)

$8.00

Consome birria

$3.25

Ramen soup

$6.25

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Chip Basket

$3.50

Chori-Queso Dip

$6.95

Bean Dip

$5.95
Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$7.50

Combos

Birria combo

$15.99

Beverages

Aguas Frescas

$2.95

Horchata, Jamaica, Tamarindo, Pineapple, Watermelon.

Sweet or Unsweet Tea

Sweet or Unsweet Tea

$2.95
Can Drink

Can Drink

$1.50
Coca-Cola Mexican Bottle

Coca-Cola Mexican Bottle

$3.50
Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Water Bottle

$1.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.25
Jumex Juice

Jumex Juice

$1.75
Sangria Senorial

Sangria Senorial

$2.25
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50
Restaurant info

Home-Made Authentic Mexican Food

Location

206 A Pine Knoll Dr, GREENVILLE, SC 29609

