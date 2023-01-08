  • Home
  • Armando's Kitchen - 2400 Rio Grande Street
A map showing the location of Armando's Kitchen 2400 Rio Grande StreetView gallery

Armando's Kitchen 2400 Rio Grande Street

review star

No reviews yet

2400 Rio Grande Street

Austin, TX 78705

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Fajita Torta

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon Egg

$3.25

Potato Egg

$3.25

Chorizo Egg

$3.25

Sausage Egg

$3.25

Spinach Egg

$3.25

Migas

$4.50

Steak Egg Cheese

$4.50

Potato Bacon Egg Cheese

$4.40

Potato Chorizo Egg Cheese

$4.40

Sausage Egg Cheese Pico

$4.40

Bean Cheese

$3.20

Ham Egg

$3.25

Chorizo Potato

$3.25

Chorizo Bean

$3.25

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon Egg Cheese Burrito

$7.85

Potato Egg Cheese Burrito

$7.85

Chorizo Egg Cheese Burrito

$7.85

Sausage Egg Cheese Burrito

$7.85

Spinach Egg Cheese Burrito

$7.85

Bacon Potato Egg Cheese Burrito

$8.25

Steak Egg Cheese Burrito

$8.25

Ham Egg Cheese Burrito

$7.85

Breaktast Tortas

Bacon Egg Cheese Torta

$9.25

Sausage Egg Cheese Torta

$9.25

Chorizo Egg Cheese Torta

$9.25

Potato Chorizo Cheese Torta

$9.25

Ham Egg Cheese Torta

$9.25

Beef Egg Cheese Torta

$9.25

Breaktast plates

Mexican Mollete

$8.25

Migas Plate

$10.25

Chilaquiles

$10.25

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Americano

Omelet

$11.25

PBJ

$4.35

Single Pancakes

$3.25

Double Pancakes

$6.04

Triple Pancakes

$7.65

Lunch Tacos

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.50

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.50

Milanesa Taco

$4.50

Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

Pastor Taco

$4.20

Picadillo Taco

$4.20

Chicharron Taco

$4.20

Meat Plates

Beef fajita Plate

$14.45

Chicken Fajita Plate

$14.45

Milanesa Plate

$12.45

Barbacoa Plate

$13.45

Pastor Plate

$12.45

Picadillo Plate

$12.45

Chicharron Plate

$12.45

Lunch Tortas

Milanesa Torta

$11.25

Beef Fajita Torta

$11.25

Pastor Torta

$10.25

Barbacoa Torta

$11.25

Chicharron Torta

$10.25

Chicken Fajita Torta

$11.25

Quesadillas

Beef Fajita Dilla

$12.25

Chicken Fajita Dilla

$11.25

Barbacoa Dilla

$12.25

Pastor Dilla

$11.25

Chicharron Dilla

$11.25

Spinach & Mushrooms Dilla

$10.25

Cheese Dilla

$8.25

Ham Dilla

$11.25

Nachos

Beef Fajita Nachos

$12.25

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$12.25

Pastor Nachos

$11.25

Picadillo Nachos

$11.25

Cheese Nachos

$9.25

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Chips & Queso

$5.50

Frachos

$12.25

Burritos

Beef Fajita Burrito

$13.15

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$13.15

Pastor Burrito

$12.05

Picadillo Burrito

$12.05

Enchiladas

Beef Fajita Enchiladas

$12.25

Chicken Fajita Enchiladas

$12.25

Barbacoa Enchiladas

$12.25

Pastor Enchiladas

$11.25

Picadillo Enchiladas

$11.25

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.25

Americano

Burger

$11.25

Classic Hot Dog

$4.25

Sides

SD Rice

$1.50

SD Beans

$2.00

SF FF

$2.95

Chile Toreado

$0.50

SD of Bacon

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Location

2400 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

