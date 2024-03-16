Armando's Taco & Pasta Shop 2700 South Douglas Highway
2700 South Douglas Highway
Gillette, WY 82718
CHIPS, DIPS & APPS
- CHIPS & SALSA$6.00
CHIPS AND SALSA
- BEAN DIP & CHIPS$6.00
refried beans, ground beef and baked cheese with chips
- GUAC & CHIPS$10.00
GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS
- QUESO & CHIPS$8.00
QUESO DIP AND CHIPS
- FRIED RAVIOLI$9.00
BREADED FRIED CHEESE RAVIOLIS WITH MARINARA SAUCE
- FRIED MOZZARELLA$9.00
BREADED FRIED MOZZARELLA WITH MARINARA SAUCE
- QUESADILLA$10.00
Large flour tortilla with melted shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo served with sour cream, pico de gallo drizzled with avocado cream, Your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded pork or spicy pork
- ASADA QUESADILLA$13.00
Large flour tortilla with melted shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo served with sour cream, pico de gallo and carne asada drizzled with avocado cream
- FAJITA QUESADILLA$15.00
Large flour tortilla with melted shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo served with sour cream, pico de gallo, grilled bellpeppers and onions your choice of chicken or steak drizzled with avocado cream
- LARGE QUESO$14.00
- LARGE SALSA$10.00
NACHOS
- BUENOS NACHOS$12.00
Chips,cheese, queso sauce, pico de gallo, refried beans and avocado crema your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef or shredded pork or asada for extra charge
- MAC & NACHOS$12.00
Macaroni in queso sauce with ground beef over a bed of chips and melted cheese
- SWEET & SPICY PORK NACHOS$12.00
Sweet & spicy shredded pork, jalapeño coleslaw, pickled onions and pickles.
- SUPER TOTCHOS$12.00
tater tots, Queso sauce, pico de gallo, refried beans and avocado crema with your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef or shredded pork Add asada for extra charge.
SOUPS & SALADS
- ARMANDO'S SALAD$10.00
A bed of shredded lettuce topped with pico de gallo, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese and avocado crema with your choice of chicken tinga and ground beef
- FAJITA SALAD$13.00
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR BEEF, ONIONS, BELLPEPPERS, LETTUCE, CORN TORTILLA STRIPS, PICO DE GALLO AND AVOCADO CREMA.
- TORTILLA SOUP$8.00
Chicken broth with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, tortilla strips, shredded cheese.
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADAS$14.00
two corn tortillas, red or green salsa, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans,your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef, pork, spicy pork.
- QUESO ENCHILADAS$14.00
two flour tortillas, queso sauce, rice, beans,your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef, pork, spicy pork, add asada extra charge
- SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$17.00
two corn tortillas, shrimp, pico de gallo, creamy green salsa,avocado cream rice and beans
- MACARONI ENCHILADAS$15.00
Two flour tortilla macaroni, queso sauce and pico de gallo, alfredo salsa verde, mozzarella served with refried beans, rice with chicken tinga, ground beef with shrimp or asada extra charge
BURGERS
- HAMBURGER$10.00
brioche bun, ground chuck pattie, lettuce, tomato,onions and pickles fries and tots
- CHEESE BURGER$12.00
Brioche bun, ground beef patties,lettuce, tomato,onions, pickles and american cheese fries or tots
- QUESO BACON BURGER$13.00
Brioche bun, ground beef patties,queso sauce, bacon, american cheese, fries or tots
- GUACA-BACON BURGER$14.00
Brioche bun, ground beef patties, guacamole, bacon, queso sauce, american cheese, fries or tots
- FRIED MOZARELLA BURGER$13.00
Brioche bun, ground beef patties, fried mozarella, marinara sauce, mozarella cheese, fries or tots
- MACARONI BURGER$13.00
Brioche bun, ground beef patties, macaroni, bacon, queso sauce, american cheese, fries or tots
- 307 BURGER$14.00
Brioche bun, ground beef patties, chicken tenders, bacon, macoroni and cheese, american cheese, chipotle mayo, fries or tots
- CHORIZO BURGER$14.00
- SWEET N SPICY BURGER$14.00
STREET TACOS
- ONE STREET TACO
Your choice of carne asada, shredded pork, chorizo(onions, cilantro, avocado cream) chicken tinga, spicy pork(chipotle mayo, pickled onions)grilled shrimp, tempura shrimp, grilled fish, tempura fish(jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo, pickled onions) ground beef (lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo)
- TWO STREET TACOS
Your choice of carne asada, shredded pork, chorizo(onions, cilantro, avocado cream) chicken tinga, spicy pork(chipotle mayo, pickled onions)grilled shrimp, tempura shrimp, grilled fish, tempura fish(jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo, pickled onions) ground beef (lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo)
- THREE STREET TACOS
Your choice of carne asada, shredded pork, chorizo(onions, cilantro, avocado cream) chicken tinga, spicy pork(chipotle mayo, pickled onions)grilled shrimp, tempura shrimp, grilled fish, tempura fish(jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo, pickled onions) ground beef (lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo)
- FOUR STREET TACOS
Your choice of carne asada, shredded pork, chorizo(onions, cilantro, avocado cream) chicken tinga, spicy pork(chipotle mayo, pickled onions)grilled shrimp, tempura shrimp, grilled fish, tempura fish(jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo, pickled onions) ground beef (lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo)
- FIVE STREET TACOS
Your choice of carne asada, shredded pork, chorizo(onions, cilantro, avocado cream) chicken tinga, spicy pork(chipotle mayo, pickled onions)grilled shrimp, tempura shrimp, grilled fish, tempura fish(jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo, pickled onions) ground beef (lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo)
BIG BURRITOS
- BIG BURRITO$10.00
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,pico de gallo,avocado cream choice of chicken tinga, ground beef,pork,spicy pork,carne asada
- QUESO BACON BURRITO$13.00
large flour tortila,rice,beans,cheese,pico de gallo, avocado cream,queso sauce, bacon your choice of chicken tinga,ground beef, pork, spicy pork, asada
- FISH BURRITO$13.00
large flour tortilla,beans,rice, jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo choice of grilled or tempura fish
- SHRIMP BURRITO$13.00
large flour tortilla,beans,rice,cheese, jalapeño slaw, chipotle mayo choice of grilled or tempura shrimp
- FAJITA BURRITO$14.00
large flour tortilla,bell peppers,onions,cheese,avocafdo cream,rice,beans
- LOADED FAJITA BURRITO$16.00
large flour tortilla,bell peppers,onions,cheese,avocafdo cream,rice,beans,queso sauce,bacon
- LUCHADOR BURRITO$13.00
large flour tortilla,carne asada,beans,fries,queso sauce,chipotle mayo,avocado cream,pico de gallo
- LOLO BURRITO$12.00
large flour tortilla,beans,rice,pico de gallo,avocado cream,lettuce your choice of chicken tinga,ground beef,pork,spicy pork,carne asada
- SWEET & SPICY PORK MAC-RITO$13.00
large flour tortilla,jalapeno slaw,mac and cheese,sweet and spicy pork,pickled onions,queso sauce
- QUESO MAC-RITO$13.00
large flour tortilla,mac and cheese,ground beef,pico de gallo queso sauce
- 307 MAC-RITO$13.00
large flour tortilla,mac and cheese,fries,chicken tenders,chipotle mayo
- BEAN N CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
- SWEET & SPICY PORK BURRITO$12.00
- LOADED ARMANDO FAJITA BURRITO$22.00
- ARMANDO FAJITA BURRITO$20.00
HOUSE SPECIALS
FAJITAS
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$18.00
rice,beans,sour cream,guacamole,bellpeppers,onions,tortillas,chicken
- STEAK FAJITAS$21.00
rice,beans,sour cream,guacamole,bellpeppers,onions,tortillas,steak
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$18.00
rice,beans,sour cream,guacamole,bellpeppers,onions,tortillas,shrimp
- CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS$24.00
rice,beans,sour cream,guacamole,bellpeppers,onions,tortillas,steak & chicken
- STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS$27.00
rice,beans,sour cream,guacamole,bellpeppers,onions,tortillas,steak & shrimp
- CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS$26.00
rice,beans,sour cream,guacamole,bellpeppers,onions,tortillas,chicken & shrimp
- ARMANDO'S FAJITAS$30.00
rice,beans,sour cream,guacamole,bellpeppers,onions,tortillas,steak,shrimp & chicken
GOURMET MACS
- ALFREDO MAC$16.00
macaroni in alfredo sauce,cheese,broccoli,chicken or shrimp,garlic bread
- MAC AND MEAT BALLS$14.00
macaroni in marinara sauce,meat balls,parmesan cheese,melted cheese,garlic bread
- CARNE ASADA MAC$16.00
macaroni in salsa verde alfredo,carne asada,onions,cilantro,whole beans,avocado cream,garlic bread
- TACO MAC$13.00
Macaroni in queso sauce with ground beef,pico de gallo,avocado cream,fried corn strips,garlic bread
- SHRIMP CHIPOTLE MAC$16.00
macaroni in chipotle sauce,shrimp,onions,cheese,garlic bread,chipotle mayo
- JALAPEÑO QUESO MAC$13.00
macaroni in a queso sauce,pickled jalapeños,melted cheese,chicken tinga or beef,garlic bread
- SPICY PORK MAC$13.00
macaroni in a alfredo chipotle sauce,spicy pork,pickled onions,melted cheese,garlic bread
- CHEESY BACON MAC$12.00
macaroni in a cheesy sauce,bacon,melted cheese,garlic bread
- SWEET & SPICY PORK MAC$15.00
macaroni in a cheesy sauce,sweet & spicy pork,jalapeño slaw,pickled onions,pickles,melted cheese,garlic bread
- FAJITA MAC$17.00
macaroni in a queso sauce,bellpeppers,onions,bacon,chicken,steak or shrimp
- SPICY ROSA MAC$13.00
macaroni in a spicy rosa sauce,bellpeppers,onions,chicken or shrimp
- ADULT MAC N CHEESE$11.00
Macaroni in cheese sauce topped with melted cheese and garlic bread
SIDES
- SIDE RICE$6.00
- SIDE REFRIED BEANS$6.00
- SIDE WHOLE BEANS$6.00
- SIDE AVOCADO SLICES$6.00
- SIDE JALAPEÑO SLAW$6.00
- SIDE CHEESE$4.00
- SIDE FRIES$6.00
- SIDE TOTS$6.00
- SIDE SOUR CREAM$3.00
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$5.00
- SIDE QUESO DIP 4OZ$3.00
- SIDE AVOCADO CREAM$3.00
- SIDE PICKLED ONIONS$1.00
- SIDE PICO DE GALLO$1.00
- TWO SIDES ( RICE & BEANS )$4.00
- SIDE CRUNCHY TACO$4.00
- SIDE ENCHILADA$4.75
- CHIPOTLE MAYO$1.00
- SIDE CHILES FRITOS$3.00
LUNCH
- CRUNCHY TACOS COMBO$11.99
two hard shell tacos,lettuce,cheese,rice,beans choicemof chiken tinga or beef
- ENCHILADA AND TACO COMBO$12.99
enchilada,red sauce,hard shell taco,lettuce,cheese,beans,rice your choice of chicken or beef
- LUNCH ENCHILADAS$12.99
two enchiladas,red sauce,cheese,beans,rice your choice of chicken or beef
- CHIMI COMBO$11.99
large fried flour tortilla,lettuce,red sauce,cheese,rice,beans your choice of chicken or beef
- MUCHO MACHO BURRITO$11.00
large flour tortilla,lettuce,red sauce,cheese,rice,beans,avocado cream your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef
- PORK VERDE BURRITO$11.00
large flour tortilla,pork,green salsa,rice,beans,cheese,avocado cream
- CHICKEN CHIPOTLE BURRITO$11.00
large flour tortilla,chicken tinga,rice,beans,chipotle sauce,chipotle mayo,cheese
- SALSA VERDE ALFREDO MAC$12.99
macaroni,salsa verde aflredo,chicken tinga, pickeld onions
- SWEET & SPICY PORK SANDWICH$10.99
brioche bun,sweet spicy pork,jalapeño slaw,pickled onions,tots
- BACON & EGG BURGER$11.99
brioche bun,beef pattie,egg,american cheese,bacon,tots
- BREAKFAST TACOS$11.99
two flour tortillas,scramble egg,pico de gallo,cheese,pickled onions,chipotle mayo,tots
- CHILAQUIL BURRITO$11.99
large flour tortilla,fried corn tortillas,scrambled eggs,creamy salsa verde,beans,carne asada,avocado cream,cheese,tots
- CHILAQUILES$11.99
fried corn tortillas,scrambled eggs,red or creamy salsa verde,beans,avocado cream,tots add asada extra cost
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.99
large flour tortilla,scrambled eggs,pico de galllo,american cheese,cheese shell,chipotle mayo,tots, bacon or chorizo
KIDS
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
chicken tenders,fries
- KIDS TACO$7.00
hard shell,choice of meat,lettuce,cheese,rice,beans
- KIDS ENCHILADA$7.00
corn tortilla,choice of meat,red sauce,cheese,rice,beans
- KIDS CHEESEBURGER$7.00
bun, beef pattie, cheese,fries
- KIDS MAC AND CHEESE$7.00
macaroni pasta and cheese sauce
- KIDS QUESADILLA$7.00
- KIDS MAC AND MEAT BALLS$7.00
- BUTTERED NOODLES$6.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2700 South Douglas Highway, Gillette, WY 82718