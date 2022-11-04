Armand's Pizza & Pasta Elmhurst
206 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Armand's Pizzeria has been serving Great Pizza since 1956. Come and enjoy the great tasting and tradition of our famous homemade pizza. We can delight you with a taste of the past!
Location
105 W 1st St, Elmhurst, IL 60126
Gallery