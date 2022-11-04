Restaurant header imageView gallery

Armand's Pizza & Pasta Elmhurst

206 Reviews

$$

105 W 1st St

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Thin Crust
14" Thin Crust
Yardstick

Pizza

10" Gluten Free

$14.00

12" Thin Crust

$13.95

14" Thin Crust

$16.95

18" Thin Crust

$20.95

Yardstick

$33.00

Feeds 8 - 10 People!

Double Dough Small 12"

$15.45

Double Dough Medium 14"

$19.45

Double Dough Large 18"

$23.95

Pan Small 10"

$14.95

Pan Medium 12"

$16.95

Pan Large 14"

$18.95

Antonelli

$15.00

Tomato based with Pepperoni and finished with Chili Infused Honey and Crushed Red Pepper

Arrabiata

$13.00

Spicy Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Basil

Casaccio

$15.00

Oil Based with Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Sausage

Cecola

$14.00

Oil Based with Mozzarella, Italian Beef, Hot Giardiniera

Cheronis

$15.00

Oil Based with Fontinella, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Garlic, Basil and a squeeze of fresh orange

Hawaiian

$14.00

Oil Based with Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Margherita

$13.00

Oil Based with Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Basil

Prosciutto & Arugala

$15.00

Oil Based with Prosciutto, Fontinella Cheese, Fresh Arugula and Cherry Tomatoes dressed in a lemon vinaigrette.

Quattro Formaggi

$15.00

Oil Based with Ricotta, Fontinella, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Basil

Signature

Signature

$15.00

Oil Based with Artichoke Hearts, Fontinella, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil

Western

$15.00

BBQ Sauce Based with Mozzarella, BBQ Chicken, Red Onion, Basil, Bacon

Appetizers

Baked Clams

Served with lemons and hot sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

7 pieces served with Marinara Sauce

Bruschetta

$10.00

5 pieces of toasted Italian bread covered with fresh tomato, fresh garlic, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil, topped with Mozzeralla cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

5 pieces served with Ranch and BBQ Sauce

Eggplant Stack

Eggplant Stack

$15.00

Layers of crispy eggplant, fresh Mozzarella and tomato. Finished with balsamic, olive oil, parmesan and served over Arugula.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fried Eggplant

$10.00

Served with Ranch and BBQ Sauce

Fried Shrimp

$15.00
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Served with Ranch and BBQ Sauce

Sausage & Peppers

$14.00
Stuffed Artichoke

Stuffed Artichoke

$11.00

Armand's iconic favorite, served for 60 years! A large artichoke steamed and stuffed with a mixture of breadcrumbs and Italian cheese. Topped with butter and baked at high temp till crisp on top and moist and tender on the inside.

Wings

$11.00

Served with Ranch

Zucchini & Eggplant

$10.00

Served with Ranch and BBQ Sauce

Soup/Salad

Pint of Soup

$4.00

Quart of Soup

$7.00
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.00+

Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with salami, capicolla, fontinella, carrots, celery, tomato

Armand's Salad

$10.00+

Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce with tomato, fontinella, artichoke hearts, carrots, red roasted peppers.

Burrata Salad

$13.00

Fresh Burrata cheese, Arugula, halved cherry tomatoes, shaved fontinella cheese and chopped asparagus in a lemon and oil dressing.

Family Size Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and housemade croutons.

Chicken Caeser Salad

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Frezelle Salad

$11.00

Gorganzola Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with bleu cheese, black olives, cucumber, tomato

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken breast served on Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes and balsamic vinegar

House Salad

$5.00+

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives and pepperonchini

Seafood Salad

$16.00

Chilled shrimp, calamari, scungili, celery and red onion tossed in a lemon vinaigrette, served over a bed of lettuce.

Tomato, Cheese and Onion

$10.00

Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Combo Sandwich

$11.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Double Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Chicken BLT on French

$13.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Filet Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Chicken Parm Sliders

$13.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Steak Sliders

$16.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$11.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Eggplant Sliders

$12.00

Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges

Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

Includes soup or salad, and bread

Meat Ravioli

Includes soup or salad, and bread

Baked Mostaccioli

$16.00

Mostaccioli baked with Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese with Armand's own Marinara Sauce.

Cavatelli

Includes soup or salad, and bread

Linguini

Includes soup or salad, and bread

Manicotti

$15.00

Tubular pasta stuffed with Ricotta and Parmesan cheese with Marinara.

Meat Lasagna

$16.00

Layered in a casserole pan topped with Mozzarella and Fontinella

Penne with Shrimp & Broccoli - Red

$19.00

Includes soup or salad, and bread

Penne with Shrimp & Broccoli - White

$19.00

Includes soup or salad, and bread

Polenta

$12.00

Includes soup or salad, and bread

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Includes soup or salad, and bread

Entree

Grandma Caringella's Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Layers of lightly fried and lightly seasoned eggplant, baked with Mozzarella cheese and Marinara Sauce

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$19.00

Breaded and Baked with Mozzarella cheese and Marinara sauce served with a side of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Sauteed in Marsala wine with mushrooms

Chicken Vesuvio

$19.00

Baked in natural sauce with onions, potatoes and white wine.

Chicken Ala Limone

$19.00
Chicken Vitacco

Chicken Vitacco

$19.00Out of stock

Stuffed with Fontinella cheese, Red Roasted Peppers, Spinach, Garlic

Broiled Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$16.00
Baby-Back Ribs

Baby-Back Ribs

$14.00+

Joe Stabile Steak

$28.00

Sliced filet sauteed in garlic, olive oil and oregano

French Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Includes soup or salad, and bread

Specials

Arancini - Spinach Ricotta

$6.00+

Arancini - Beef Giardineria

$6.00+

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.95

Cannoli Cake

$6.50

Kids Menu

Kids Mostaccioli Marinara

$5.00

Kids Mostaccioli Butter

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$5.00

One Meatball

$3.00
Three Piece Chicken Tenders

Three Piece Chicken Tenders

$6.00

includes french fries

Sides

Focaccia

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Cottage Fries

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Pizza Bread

$5.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side of Hot Giardiniera

$1.00

Side of Meatballs

$5.00

Two housemade, all beef meatballs covered in Marinara Sauce.

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Cheesecake

$5.00
Cookie with Ice Cream

Cookie with Ice Cream

$7.00

Scoop of Strawberry Ice Cream

$2.50

Tiramisu

$5.25

Cannoli Cake

$6.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

To Go Beverages

Pepsi

$1.00+

Diet Pepsi

$1.00+

Sierra Mist

$1.00+

Pepsi Zero

$1.00

San Benedetto

$2.25+

San Pelligrino

$2.00+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Catering

Antipasto Salad Catering

$40.00+

Armands Salad Catering

$40.00+

Caeser Salad Catering

$35.00+

Caprese Salad Catering

$35.00+

House Salad Catering

$25.00+

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers & peppercini

Wings Catering

$35.00+

Choice of hot, bbq, sweet chili or plain

Sausage & Peppers Catering

$45.00+

Chicken Tenders Catering

$35.00+

Fried Calamari Catering

$50.00+

Garlic Bread Catering

$25.00+

Baked Mostaccioli Catering

$55.00+

Cavatelli Catering

$50.00+

Cheese Ravioli Catering

$50.00+

Meat Ravioli Catering

$50.00+

Mostaccioli Catering

$40.00+

Chicken Parm Catering

$60.00+

Chicken Vesuvio Catering

$60.00+

Eggplant Parm Catering

$55.00+

Italian Beef Catering

$50.00+

Meatball Sliders Catering

$35.00+

Meatballs Catering

$40.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Armand's Pizzeria has been serving Great Pizza since 1956. Come and enjoy the great tasting and tradition of our famous homemade pizza. We can delight you with a taste of the past!

Location

105 W 1st St, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Directions

Gallery
Armand's Pizza & Pasta image
Armand's Pizza & Pasta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Egg Harbor Cafe - Elmhurst
orange starNo Reviews
140 Robert Palmer Drive Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
151 Kitchen | Bar
orange star4.5 • 945
151 N York St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers From Italy
orange star4.4 • 690
128 W Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Stray Hen - Elmhurst
orange star4.6 • 1,018
105 S York Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Livia Italian Eatery - Elmhurst
orange starNo Reviews
116 E Schiller St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Pints - Elmhurst
orange star4.2 • 605
112 S York St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elmhurst

Fry the Coop - Elmhurst
orange star4.5 • 3,491
623 W. North Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Nu Crepes
orange star4.7 • 1,514
115 W Schiller Ct Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Zenwich Elmhurst - ELM
orange star4.5 • 1,330
416 B N. York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Stray Hen - Elmhurst
orange star4.6 • 1,018
105 S York Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
151 Kitchen | Bar
orange star4.5 • 945
151 N York St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers From Italy
orange star4.4 • 690
128 W Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elmhurst
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston