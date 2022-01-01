Amin and Judy Bakery + Pizza Takeout

- Home
53 Reviews
$$$$
1970 Montauk Hwy
Bridgehampton, NY 11932
spaghetti aglio, olio & pepe
homemade pasta with garlic, EVO & Calabrian chili pepper
rigatoni with venison rags
homemade pasta with venison, red wine, tomato & EVO
A&J Burger
octopus
slow cooked, with preserved Meyer lemons
fried chicken
buttermilk marinade, horseradish slaw, lemon & hot honey
pan roasted salmon
with seasonal vegetables & harissa jam
steak frites
grilled boneless rib eye, au poivre sauce & hand cut fries
pizza
Dry Goods
Banania Chocolate Breakfast Mix
Delicious and healthy Banania, made with cocoa, cereals, honey and banana, has been French children's favorite for four generations. This breakfast mix can be consumed with cold or hot milk. Banania is nearly one century old, and counting. It is hard to find a more emblematic French food. 400 grams / 14.1 oz Ingredients: sugar, skimmed cocoa, cereals (buckwheat flour, barley flour, malted wheat flour), banana flakes, honey, valinilin, salt (contains gluten)
Biperduna Espelette - Pepper powder
If you visit Espelette, in the heart of Basque country, in August, you can see strings of these wonderful red peppers as they hang out to dry. Known locally as ezpeletako biperra, they're terrific because they are intense but not too hot. Espelette pepper is an essential ingredient in any dish à la basquaise, but you can use it in mayonnaise, vinaigrette, and many other dishes as well. What is AOP? AOP stands for Appellation d'Origine Protégéea. It is French language appellation regimen in Europe to designate food with a particular origin. It is part of the Geographical indications and traditional specialities in the European Union system. Facts 1.4 oz. Product of France. Ingredients 100% piment Basque, 100% red pepper, colorings and preservatives free.
Tarbais Dry Beans
Cooperative du Haricot Tarbais dry white beans harvested from Tarbes, France with thin and sweet flesh perfect for making the traditional cassoulet Awarded the Red Label (Label Rouge), a marker of quality assurance in France Tarbais were originally cultivated by the Aztecs in Mexico until they were introduced to the Europeans These beans were named after the Tarbes region (south of France) where the beans have grown for centuries
Déa Harissa
Dea Harissa sauce is absolutely unlike anything else you have ever tasted! This chili paste is up there with habaneros for heat, but it imparts a delicious flavor that you would never obtain from any other pepper sauce. It brings a different kind of spice and flavor that is not too hot but just hot enough to add that nice kick to any dish without bringing you to tears! Along with the spice, harissa also brings many unique flavors achieved by the mix of chili, garlic, caraway, and coriander. Facts 4.2 oz. Product of France. Ingredients Rehydrated chili 52%, water, modified starch corn, salt, garlic, coriander, caraway, acidity regulator: citric acid.
La Perruche White Sugar cubes
La Perruche cane sugar is cultivated on Reunion Island. Harvested and pressed from July to December, the sugar cane produces a sweet liquid that thickens into a syrup before the formation of the first crystals. It is this sugar that secured the reputation of the island, then known as Ile Bourbon, back in the 19th century. La Perruche sugar lumps are made according to an exclusive process that allows for the creation of irregular golden brown sugar lumps from pure cane sugar. They are the perfect choice for those seeking the authenticity and flavour of true cane sugar. Facts 1.6 lbs. 750g. Product of Reunion. Ingredients Cane sugar
La Perruche Brown Sugar cubes
La Perruche cane sugar is cultivated on Reunion Island. Harvested and pressed from July to December, the sugar cane produces a sweet liquid that thickens into a syrup before the formation of the first crystals. It is this sugar that secured the reputation of the island, then known as Ile Bourbon, back in the 19th century. La Perruche sugar lumps are made according to an exclusive process that allows for the creation of irregular golden brown sugar lumps from pure cane sugar. They are the perfect choice for those seeking the authenticity and flavour of true cane sugar. Facts 1.6 lbs. 750g. Product of Reunion. Ingredients Cane sugar, caramelized cane sugar.
Le Guérandais- Coarse Grey Sea Salt
This traditional Sea Salt is naturally grey and guaranteed unrefined and additive-free. This Sea Salt is rich in magnesium and trace elements, making the flavor perfect for cooking. Use this Grey Sea Salt when cooking pasta, vegetables, and meat. Try giving your fish a salt crust or add to your stocks! 26.4 oz. Product of France. Ingredients: 100% Sel de Guerande.
Pommery Red Wine Vinegar in crock
Pommery red wine vinegar is a classic French condiment, prepared by slowly fermenting and aging high-quality French wines in oak barrels. It comes to you in a traditional stoneware bottle and carries bright, well-balanced, delicately fruity yet tart flavors. With a 7% level of acidity, it’s a perfect way of adding some refreshing zing to your cooking! Established by J.B. Pommery in 1760 and Located in Meaux, a cathedral town 60km west of Paris, Pommery is a brand full of history and traditional know-how. On top of preserving the authentic recipes of mustard from Meaux, they also focus on crafting some of the most flavorful vinegars available today. 16.9 oz. 500g. Product of France. Ingredients Wine vinegar (7% acidity). Contains sulfites
Pommery Sherry Vinegar in crock
Ideal for all kinds of cooking, sherry vinegar is great for deglazing, in sauces and vinaigrettes, drizzled over vegetables, casseroles, and even roasts. Aged for six months in oak casks, Pommery sherry vinegar comes in a gorgeous, one-of-a-kind stone bottle that looks lovely displayed in kitchens. Manufacturer: Pommery Weight: 17 oz. Ingredients: Sherry Wine Vinegar (7% acidity), Sulphites Made in France
HOLLYWOOD Mint chewing gum
Funnily enough, the most popular French chewing gum is called Hollywood. But it is not so surprising when you know that French kids got their first chewing gums from American soldiers at the end of WWII. Hollywood chewing gums were launched in 1952, by a former GI who had settled in France. 31 grams / 1 oz (pack of 11 individually wrapped sticks) Ingredients: sugar, gum base, glucose syrup, citric acic, stabiilzing agents, flavorings, soya lecithin, aspartame, anti-oxygen, coloring agent
Moulin Green Peppercorns in brine
Enhance the flavor of your daily culinary masterpieces by adding spice to it and add life, energy, and excitement right with these Madagascar Green Peppercorns in Brine by Moulin 3.5 oz. The brine gives them a gently tart and salty flavor, making them integral components of peppercorn sauces. Moreover, especially delicious with many French dishes such as pavé au poivre vert, many pâtés, fresh seafood, and mustards. Its rich, remarkable, and delightful chilly tones with stingy flavor will soon become your indivisible part of your cupboard! 3.5 oz. Product of France Ingredients Green peppercorns, water and sa
Clément Faugier Whole Roasted Chestnuts
These vacuum-packed whole roasted chestnuts are ready to cook. Best to accompany roasts or for any recipes calling for well-shaped chestnuts. No additives or preservatives. Established by Clément Faugier himself in 1882 in Ardèche, France's most prominent chestnut region, Clément Faugier has remained a local family-owned business to this day. The old fashioned design of the Faugier cans is instantly recognized by French consumers. 360 grams / 12.7 oz Ingredients: pealed chestnuts
Noirot Orange flower water
The sweet and delicate smell of orange flower water is unmistakable for anyone who knows it. Just a few drops of this essential water add flavor to fruit salads, warm milk or even a cup of hot water (the latter is called "white coffee" in the Middle East). Orange flower water is also used in various French pastry recipes. See our recipes. Théodule Noirot was a dedicated herbalist who started making plant extracts for liquors at the end of the 19th century. Noirot has remained faithful to traditional recipes and is praised for its flower waters and its liquors. 250 ml / 8.5 floz Ingredients: water, natural flavor.
Noirot rosé water
Noirot Rose Water is a clear distillation of fresh rose petals and is to be used as an extract in French baking and cooking. Comes in a 25 cl bottle. Made in France.
La Pie Qui Chante Carambar Stick
This individually wrapped chewy candy stick has been a favorite of French kids since the 1950's. And French adults are easily tempted too: nothing like Carambar and its silly riddles (check the wrapper) to bring back childhood memories. These mixed fruit carambars come in three delicious flavors: lemon, raspberry, and strawberry. Carambars are made by La Pie Qui Chante (litterally, the Singing Magpie), one of the most popular French candy brands. 130 grams / 4.6 oz Ingredients: glucose syrup, sugar, hydrogenated coconut oil, acid (citric acid), gelatine, colours, natural lemon flavouring with other natural flavourings, emulsifier (may contain traces of hazelnut and soya)
Teisseire Elderflower syrup
French children (and grownups alike) are partial to Teisseire syrups. Diluted in plain or sparkling water, Teisseire syrups add a colorful touch to afternoon snacks. The origin of Teisseire dates back to the early 18th century, when Mathieu Teisseire started making fruit based beverages. Today Teisseire makes the most popular syrups in France. 600 ml / 20.3 fl oz Ingredients: sugar, water, lemon juice from concentrate (7%), natural elderflower flavoring with other natural flavorings, acid: citric acid, color: caramel (E150a)
La Pie Qui Chante Stoptou licorice
La Pie Qui Chante Liquorice 165g. Hard, black French licorice candies from La Pie qui Chante, Stoptou is a favorite among licorice lovers. Made in France since 1960. Ingredients: Glucose syrup, sugar, liquorice extract 2.2%, natural aroma, anethol.
La Trinquelinette Reine Claude Greengage Plum Jam
Fruity and sweet, Bernard knows where he can find the best greengage plums. Mature as you wish, cultivated without fertilizers or treatment chemical, his greengage plums give a refined jam. Gourmand, this handcrafted jam cooks in a copper basin, traditionally. Taste greengage plum savour by enjoying this greengage plum jam with pieces of fruit. La Trinquelinette, it means “more fruit, less sugar”. It is 55% fruit, without fertilizers or treatment chemical and 45% unrefined cane sugar Ingredients 55% fruit, 45% unrefined cane sugar
La Trinquelinette Blueberry Jam
Beautiful berries lightly acid, Bernard knows where he can find the best blueberries. Mature as you wish, cultivated without fertilizers or treatment chemical, his blueberries give a refined jam. Net Weight: 350 g. / 13.05 oz. Country of Origin: France
La Trinquelinette Fig Jam
La Trinquelinette Fig Jam are small-batch jams are made with more fruit and less sugar and have been that way since Bernard Berilley founded the company in 1978. His secret? Fruits that are neither too ripe nor too acid, cooked for only 5 minutes, to preserve the taste of the fruit and to avoid the concentration of sugar. This delicious fig jam has a smooth core with slight notes of honey. Net Weight: 370 g. / 13.2 oz. Country of Origin: France
Rendez Vous Licorice Pastilles
A delightfully refreshing licorice pastille in a beautifully designed tin. These pastilles offer flavor and crunch without a lot of calories. The perfect after-dinner mint; ideal for aiding digestion. Sugar, licorice, maltodextrin, flavors: natural anise, natural mint, natural lemon, vanillin, glazing agents: gum laquer, gum arabic, color: E153, glossing agent: carnauba wax, talc. May contain traces of soy.
Bonne Maman Quince
This quince jelly by Bonne Maman is prized for its extremely luscious and piquant taste, creating a startling sensation right from the first tablespoon. This French delight is a mix of natural, fresh, ripe, and sun-ripened quinces that have a sour, tangy and complex taste with hints of other fruits that add sweetness to this product. Pay attention to the pleasant texture that makes this mind-boggling wonder a perfect spread on top of your favorite toasts. Don’t forget that this quince jelly by Bonne Maman works perfectly when paired with cheese, namely blue cheese, brie, or tangy goat cheese. 13 oz. Product of France. Ingredients: Sugar, Quince juice, Brown cane sugar, Concentrated lemon juice, and, if necessary as gelifying agent, Fruit pectin.
Elephant Detox herbal tea (25 sachets)
Keep light and healthy with this flavorful blend of meadowsweet, peppermint, and other beneficial plants. The origin of Éléphant dates back to 1896, the year Pétrus et Lazare Digonnet, two French brothers, founded their tea trading house in Marseille. 40 grams / 1.4 oz (25 tea bags) Ingredients: meadowsweet 41%, natural aroma 15%, citronella, nettle, rosemary, peppermint 10%, blackcurrant 2%
Teisseire Grenadine Syrup
French children are partial to Teisseire syrups and grenadine is one their favorite flavors, maybe because of the beautiful ruby color. Diluted in plain or sparkling water, Teisseire syrups add a colorful touch to afternoon snacks. The origin of Teisseire dates back to the early 18th century, when Mathieu Teisseire started making fruit based beverages. Today Teisseire makes the most popular syrups in France. 600 ml / 20.3 fl oz Ingredients: sugar, glucose-fructose syrup, water, fruit juices from concentrate 11%, (8% red fruits: raspberry, elderberry, redcurrant, blackcurrant, 3% lemon), citric acid, flavorings
Le Saunier Fleur de sel de Camargue
This premium French sea salt comes from the salt marshes of Camargue, a natural region located South of France, between the Mediterranean Sea and the two arms of the Rhône River delta. It is harvested in the traditional manner and contains no additives. Rich in minerals and lower in sodium than regular salt, it is a gourmet's delight. Try it on fresh tomatoes, caramel or chocolate for a taste experience that's truly out of this world! 4.4 oz. Product of France. Ingredients Sea salt
Favols Prunes from Agen - Pitted
Favols pitted prunes made with tender and sweet French plums a specialty dried fruit local to the Agen region, all-natural with no preservatives. A healthy snack loaded with iron and fiber. These prunes are a notable part of the Aquitane cuisine (a region in southwestern France). Compared to California prunes, Agen prunes are dried for the right duration and temperature to keep them moist and flavorful
Francine Waffle Mix
Do you ever day-dream about walking down the streets of Paris, popping into a Patisserie, and grabbing a warm waffle? But France is too far, and your baking skills are not quite there yet? Well, this is why Francine’s French waffle mix is perfect for you!
Ricard Pacific Anise Drink (No Alcohol)
Ricard Pacific is France's most popular alcohol-free, licorice flavored anise beverage to enjoy as refreshing drink on hot summer day. Mix 1 volume of pacific drink with 5 volumes of chilled water. Product of France
Pommery Mustard from Meaux plastic cap
With a robust grain and delicious, slightly nutty flavor, this all-natural mustard is the choice of professional chefs and fine restaurants worldwide. Packaged in an attractive stoneware crock, Moutarde de Meaux Pommery is based on mustards that have been served at the tables of the kings of France since 1632. Capacity: 17.6 oz. Ingredients: Water, vinegar, mustard seeds, salt, spices Made in France
Noirot Alcohol Free Aniseed 33.8 fl. oz.
For a refreshing drink, especially on a hot day, dilute alcohol-free, sugar-free Anisé in chilled water and add a few ice cubes. You've got your perfect thirst-quencher! Anisé is made by Noirot. Théodule Noirot was a dedicated herbalist who started making plant extracts for liquors at the end of the 19th century. Noirot has remained faithful to traditional recipes and is praised for its flower waters and its liquors. 100 cl / 33.8 fl oz Ingredients: water, natural anise flavor, citric acid, coloring agent: tartrazine (Tartrazine may have undesirable effects on children’s activity and attention.)
Officer Smoked Cod Liver
Smoked cod liver or foie de morue fumé is a grocery staple in France. Quite the treat spread on toasted bread with a dash of lemon juice and a little ground pepper and fleur de sel. Though Officer cod liver is very popular in France it is made in Denmark, by a century-old company named Bornholms (after the island on which it is based). 121 grams / 4.3 oz Ingredients: cod fish liver, salt
I BAGUETTE YOU baguette bag
I BAGUETTE YOU boule bag
square boule bag for sourdough
Rugen Fisch Herring Fillets in Tomato Sauce
Ingredients: Herring fillets (Clupea harengus), water, tomato paste, canola oil, sugar, food starch-modified, vinegar, guar gum, salt, maltodextrine, dextrose, spices, soybean oil, spice extracts, flavor. Contains: Fish (herring). May contain: milk and wheat. Major fishing area: North East Atlantic (FAO 27). Subfishing Area: Norwegian Sea/ North Sea/ Baltic Sea. Fishing Method: pelagic fishery Product Weight: 7 oz (200 g) Product of Germany
Rugen Fisch Herring Fillets in Mustard Sauce
Ingredients: Herring Fillets (Clupea harengus), water, mustard (water, mustard seeds, vinegar, salt, spices), canola oil, sugar, vinegar, salt, guar gum, rice starch, tomato paste, flavors, spice extract. Contains: Fish (herring). May contain: Milk and Wheat Product Weight: 7 oz (200 g) Product of Germany
I BAGUETTE YOU Musette linen bicycle bag
I BAGUETTE YOU XL linen Beach tote
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Ensconced in prime Bridgehampton, Armin & Judy is inspired by the Riviera locales of the Mediterranean, Basque coastal towns and country side road inns. We bake our own breads, make our own pizza, pastry, pasta and garden our own property. Please join our return with our subtle presence and service for our community in the Hamptons.
1970 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton, NY 11932