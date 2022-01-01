Amin and Judy Bakery + Pizza Takeout

Biperduna Espelette - Pepper powder

If you visit Espelette, in the heart of Basque country, in August, you can see strings of these wonderful red peppers as they hang out to dry. Known locally as ezpeletako biperra, they're terrific because they are intense but not too hot. Espelette pepper is an essential ingredient in any dish à la basquaise, but you can use it in mayonnaise, vinaigrette, and many other dishes as well. What is AOP? AOP stands for Appellation d'Origine Protégéea. It is French language appellation regimen in Europe to designate food with a particular origin. It is part of the Geographical indications and traditional specialities in the European Union system. Facts 1.4 oz. Product of France. Ingredients 100% piment Basque, 100% red pepper, colorings and preservatives free.