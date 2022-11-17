Main picView gallery

Armistice Coffee Westlake

No reviews yet

1601 5th ave suite 100

Seattle, WA 98101

Order Again

House Drinks

Cappucinno

Cappucinno

$4.75
Cortado

Cortado

$4.75
Cup of Tea

Cup of Tea

$3.75
Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

Pot of Tea

$5.75Out of stock

Turkish Coffee

$6.75Out of stock

Coffee-To-Go

$25.00Out of stock

8oz Hot Drinks

8oz Americano

8oz Americano

$4.25
8oz Chai Latte

8oz Chai Latte

$4.25
8oz Drip

8oz Drip

$3.75
8oz Hot Cocoa

8oz Hot Cocoa

$3.75
8oz Latte

8oz Latte

$4.75
8oz Matcha Latte

8oz Matcha Latte

$4.50
8oz Mocha

8oz Mocha

$5.00
8oz Steamer

8oz Steamer

$3.00
8oz Tumeric Latte

8oz Tumeric Latte

$4.50
8oz Maple Cinnamon

8oz Maple Cinnamon

$5.00

8oz London Fog

$3.75

8oz Apple Cider

$3.75

8oz Harvest Latte

$5.00

12oz Hot Drinks

12oz Americano

12oz Americano

$4.25
12oz Chai Latte

12oz Chai Latte

$4.50
12oz Drip

12oz Drip

$3.75
12oz Hot Cocoa

12oz Hot Cocoa

$4.25
12oz Latte

12oz Latte

$5.25
12oz Matcha Latte

12oz Matcha Latte

$5.00
12oz Mocha

12oz Mocha

$5.50
12oz Steamer

12oz Steamer

$3.50
12oz Tumeric Latte

12oz Tumeric Latte

$5.00
12oz Maple Cinnamon Latte

12oz Maple Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

12oz London Fog

$4.25

12oz Apple Cider

$4.25

12oz Harvest Latte

$5.50

12oz Iced Drinks

12oz Cold Brew

12oz Cold Brew

$4.50
12oz Iced Americano

12oz Iced Americano

$4.25
12oz Iced Chai Latte

12oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.50
12oz Iced Latte

12oz Iced Latte

$5.25
12oz Iced Matcha Latte

12oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00
12oz Iced Mocha

12oz Iced Mocha

$5.50
12oz Iced Tea

12oz Iced Tea

$4.25
12oz Iced Tumeric Latte

12oz Iced Tumeric Latte

$5.00
12oz Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte

12oz Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

Italian Soda

$4.50Out of stock
12oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

12oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

16oz Hot Drinks

16oz Americano

16oz Americano

$4.25
16oz Chai Latte

16oz Chai Latte

$4.75
16oz Drip

16oz Drip

$3.75
16oz Hot Cocoa

16oz Hot Cocoa

$4.75
16oz Latte

16oz Latte

$5.75
16oz Matcha Latte

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.50
16oz Mocha

16oz Mocha

$6.00
16oz Steamer

16oz Steamer

$4.00
16oz Tumeric Latte

16oz Tumeric Latte

$5.50
16oz Maple Cinnamon Latte

16oz Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

16oz London Fog

$4.75

16oz Apple Cider

$4.75

16oz Harvest Latte

$6.00

16oz Iced Drinks

16oz Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00
16oz Iced Americano

16oz Iced Americano

$4.25
16oz Iced Chai Latte

16oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.75
16oz Iced Latte

16oz Iced Latte

$5.75
16oz Iced Matcha Latte

16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50
16oz Iced Mocha

16oz Iced Mocha

$6.00
16oz Iced Tea

16oz Iced Tea

$4.75
16oz Iced Tumeric Latte

16oz Iced Tumeric Latte

$5.50
16oz Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte

16oz Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.75Out of stock

Italian Soda

$4.75Out of stock
16oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

16oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

$5.50Out of stock

16oz Iced Harvest Latte

$6.00

20oz Hot Drinks

20oz Americano

20oz Americano

$4.75
20oz Chai Latte

20oz Chai Latte

$5.25
20oz Drip

20oz Drip

$3.75
20oz Hot Cocoa

20oz Hot Cocoa

$5.25
20oz Latte

20oz Latte

$6.25
20oz Matcha Latte

20oz Matcha Latte

$6.00
20oz Mocha

20oz Mocha

$6.50
20oz Steamer

20oz Steamer

$4.50
20oz Tumeric Latte

20oz Tumeric Latte

$6.00
20oz Maple Cinnamon Latte

20oz Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.50

20oz London Fog

$5.25

20oz Apple Cider

$5.25

20oz Harvest Latte

$6.50

20oz Iced Drinks

20oz Cold Brew

20oz Cold Brew

$5.50
20oz Iced Americano

20oz Iced Americano

$4.75
20oz Iced Chai Latte

20oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.25
20oz Iced Latte

20oz Iced Latte

$6.25
20oz Iced Matcha Latte

20oz Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00
20oz Iced Mocha

20oz Iced Mocha

$6.50
20oz Iced Tea

20oz Iced Tea

$5.25
20oz Iced Tumeric Latte

20oz Iced Tumeric Latte

$6.00
20oz Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte

20oz Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.50

Italian Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull Italian Soda

$7.00Out of stock
20oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

20oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

20oz Iced Harest Latte

$6.50

Juices

Apple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Vive

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Waters

Aquafina

$2.00

La Croix

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.00

PASTRIES

plain croissants

plain croissants

$3.95
chocolate croissants

chocolate croissants

$4.95
raspberry croissants

raspberry croissants

$5.95
almond croissants

almond croissants

$5.95
ham and swiss croissants

ham and swiss croissants

$5.95
turkey cheddar croissants

turkey cheddar croissants

$5.95
peach danish

peach danish

$5.95
strawberry danish

strawberry danish

$5.95
pear danish

pear danish

$5.95Out of stock
Spinach Quiche

Spinach Quiche

$9.95
ham and cheese quiche

ham and cheese quiche

$9.95
Pumpkin Bread - GF

Pumpkin Bread - GF

$3.50Out of stock
Banana Walnut Bread

Banana Walnut Bread

$3.50Out of stock
Banana Coconut Muffin - GF

Banana Coconut Muffin - GF

$5.00Out of stock
Brownie - GF

Brownie - GF

$4.00Out of stock
Raspberry Bars

Raspberry Bars

$4.50Out of stock
Choco Chunk Cookie

Choco Chunk Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Molasses Cookie

Molasses Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Ellenos

Ellenos

$5.50
Sausage Bagel Sandwich

Sausage Bagel Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock
Bacon Bagel Sandwich

Bacon Bagel Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00Out of stock
Veggie Pesto Swirl

Veggie Pesto Swirl

$4.00Out of stock

Oatmeal

$3.50

LUNCH

Egg Salad (Copy)

$6.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad (Copy)

$6.95Out of stock

Protein Pack

$8.50Out of stock

Hummus Pack

$8.50Out of stock

SANDWICHES + SALADS

Santa Fe' Burrito

$6.50

Eggs, refried beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack, cheddar, and sour cream.

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Bacon, cheddar, eggs on english muffin.

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Pork sausage, cheddar, eggs on english muffin.

Florentine Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Spinach, onions, ham, Swiss, herbed cream cheese, eggs on english muffin.

Pest Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Tomatoes, pesto, cheddar, eggs on english muffin.

Chicken Caesar salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, fried croutons, and shaved parmesan with house Caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shaved parm with Italian vinaigrette.

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Ham + Swiss Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Hot T-Bird

$10.00

Honey Ham&Swiss

$10.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$12.00

TAMALES

Chicken

$4.00Out of stock

Veggie

$4.00Out of stock

Pork

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1601 5th ave suite 100, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Main pic

