  Seattle
  Armistice Coffee Roaster - Armistice Eastlake
Armistice Coffee Roaster Armistice Eastlake

No reviews yet

2201 east lake avenue

Seattle, WA 98102

Order Again

Popular Items

16oz Iced Latte

House Drinks

Cappucinno

Cappucinno

$4.75
Cortado

Cortado

$4.75
Cup of Tea

Cup of Tea

$3.75
Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

Pot of Tea

$5.75

Turkish Coffee

$6.75

London Fog

$4.75

8oz Hot Drinks

8oz Americano

8oz Americano

$4.25
8oz Chai Latte

8oz Chai Latte

$4.25
8oz Drip

8oz Drip

$3.75
8oz Hot Cocoa

8oz Hot Cocoa

$3.75
8oz Latte

8oz Latte

$4.75
8oz Matcha Latte

8oz Matcha Latte

$4.50
8oz Mocha

8oz Mocha

$5.00
8oz Steamer

8oz Steamer

$3.00
8oz Tumeric Latte

8oz Tumeric Latte

$4.50

12oz Hot Drinks

12oz Americano

12oz Americano

$4.25
12oz Chai Latte

12oz Chai Latte

$4.50
12oz Drip

12oz Drip

$3.75
12oz Hot Cocoa

12oz Hot Cocoa

$4.25
12oz Latte

12oz Latte

$5.25
12oz Matcha Latte

12oz Matcha Latte

$5.00
12oz Mocha

12oz Mocha

$5.50
12oz Steamer

12oz Steamer

$3.50
12oz Tumeric Latte

12oz Tumeric Latte

$5.00

12oz Iced Drinks

12oz Cold Brew

12oz Cold Brew

$4.50
12oz Iced Americano

12oz Iced Americano

$4.25
12oz Iced Chai Latte

12oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.50
12oz Iced Latte

12oz Iced Latte

$5.25
12oz Iced Matcha Latte

12oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00
12oz Iced Mocha

12oz Iced Mocha

$5.50
12oz Iced Tea

12oz Iced Tea

$4.25
12oz Iced Tumeric Latte

12oz Iced Tumeric Latte

$5.00

12oz Italian Soda

$4.50
12oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

12oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

$5.00 Out of stock

Our house cold brew with sweetened condensed milk.

16oz Hot Drinks

16oz Americano

16oz Americano

$4.25
16oz Chai Latte

16oz Chai Latte

$4.75
16oz Drip

16oz Drip

$3.75
16oz Hot Cocoa

16oz Hot Cocoa

$4.75
16oz Latte

16oz Latte

$5.75
16oz Matcha Latte

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.50
16oz Mocha

16oz Mocha

$6.00
16oz Steamer

16oz Steamer

$4.00
16oz Tumeric Latte

16oz Tumeric Latte

$5.50

16oz Iced Drinks

16oz Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00
16oz Iced Americano

16oz Iced Americano

$4.25
16oz Iced Chai Latte

16oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.75
16oz Iced Latte

16oz Iced Latte

$5.75
16oz Iced Matcha Latte

16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50
16oz Iced Mocha

16oz Iced Mocha

$6.00
16oz Iced Tea

16oz Iced Tea

$4.75
16oz Iced Tumeric Latte

16oz Iced Tumeric Latte

$5.50

16oz Italian Soda

$5.00
16oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

16oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

$5.50 Out of stock

Our house cold brew with sweetened condensed milk.

20oz Hot Drinks

20oz Americano

20oz Americano

$4.75
20oz Chai Latte

20oz Chai Latte

$5.25
20oz Drip

20oz Drip

$3.75
20oz Hot Cocoa

20oz Hot Cocoa

$5.25
20oz Latte

20oz Latte

$6.25
20oz Matcha Latte

20oz Matcha Latte

$6.00
20oz Mocha

20oz Mocha

$6.50
20oz Steamer

20oz Steamer

$4.50
20oz Tumeric Latte

20oz Tumeric Latte

$6.00

20oz Iced Drinks

20oz Cold Brew

20oz Cold Brew

$5.50
20oz Iced Americano

20oz Iced Americano

$4.75
20oz Iced Chai Latte

20oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.25
20oz Iced Latte

20oz Iced Latte

$6.25
20oz Iced Matcha Latte

20oz Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00
20oz Iced Mocha

20oz Iced Mocha

$6.50
20oz Iced Tea

20oz Iced Tea

$5.25
20oz Iced Tumeric Latte

20oz Iced Tumeric Latte

$6.00

20oz Italian Soda

$5.50

Red Bull Italian Soda

$7.00
20oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

20oz Vietnamese Cold Brew

$6.00 Out of stock

Our house cold brew with sweetened condensed milk.

Juices

Apple Juice

$4.00 Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00 Out of stock

Vive

$3.50

Coke

$3.50 Out of stock

Waters

Aquafina

$2.00 Out of stock

La Croix

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.50 Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.00 Out of stock

Pastries

plain croissants

plain croissants

$3.95
chocolate croissants

chocolate croissants

$4.95
almond croissants

almond croissants

$5.95 Out of stock
raspberry croissants

raspberry croissants

$5.95 Out of stock
ham and swiss croissants

ham and swiss croissants

$5.95
turkey cheddar croissants

turkey cheddar croissants

$5.95 Out of stock
peach danish

peach danish

$5.95 Out of stock
strawberry danish

strawberry danish

$5.95 Out of stock
pear danish

pear danish

$5.95 Out of stock
spinach quiche

spinach quiche

$9.95 Out of stock
ham and cheese quiche

ham and cheese quiche

$9.95 Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50 Out of stock
Banana Walnut Bread

Banana Walnut Bread

$3.50 Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$4.00
Banana Coconut Muffin

Banana Coconut Muffin

$5.00
Molasses Cookie

Molasses Cookie

$3.50 Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50
Raspberry Bar - GF

Raspberry Bar - GF

$4.50 Out of stock
Ellenos

Ellenos

$5.50
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00 Out of stock

Lunch

Chicken Salad

$6.95 Out of stock

Egg Salad

$6.95 Out of stock

Protein Pack

$8.50Out of stock

Hummus Pack

$8.50Out of stock

SANDWICHES + SALADS

Santa Fe' Breakfast Burrito

$6.50Out of stock

Eggs, refried beans, pico de gallo, monterey jack, cheddar, and sour cream.

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Bacon, cheddar, eggs on english muffin.

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Pork sausage, cheddar, eggs on english muffin.

Florentine Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Spinach, onions, ham, Swiss, herbed cream cheese, eggs on english muffin.

Pesto Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Tomatoes, pesto, cheddar, eggs on english muffin.

Chicken Caesar salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, fried croutons, and shaved parmesan with house Caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Baby spinach, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shaved parm with Italian vinaigrette.

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Ham + Swiss Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Tuna Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2201 east lake avenue, Seattle, WA 98102

Directions

Gallery
Armistice Coffee Roaster image
Armistice Coffee Roaster image
Armistice Coffee Roaster image

