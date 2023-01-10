Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Armistice Coffee - Pike Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh roasted coffee, delicious local pastry, amazing customer service.
Location
1914 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Gallery