Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Armistice Coffee - Pike Place

review star

No reviews yet

1914 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

House Drinks

Cappucinno

$4.75
Cortado

$4.75
Cup of Tea

$3.75
Espresso

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$4.00
Macchiato

$4.50

Pot of Tea

$5.75

Turkish Coffee

$6.75

Coffee-To-Go

$25.00Out of stock

8oz Hot Drinks

8oz Americano

$4.25
8oz Chai Latte

$4.25
8oz Drip

$3.75
8oz Hot Cocoa

$3.75
8oz Latte

$4.75
8oz Matcha Latte

$4.50Out of stock
8oz Mocha

$5.00
8oz Steamer

$3.00
8oz Tumeric Latte

$4.50
8oz Maple Cinnamon

$5.00

8oz London Fog

$3.75

8oz Harvest Latte

$5.00

8oz Apple Cider

$3.75Out of stock

12oz Hot Drinks

12oz Americano

$4.25
12oz Chai Latte

$4.50
12oz Drip

$3.75
12oz Hot Cocoa

$4.25
12oz Latte

$5.25
12oz Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock
12oz Mocha

$5.50
12oz Steamer

$3.50
12oz Tumeric Latte

$5.00
12oz Maple Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

12oz London Fog

$4.25

12oz Apple Cider

$4.25Out of stock

12oz Harvest Latte

$5.50

12oz Iced Drinks

12oz Cold Brew

$4.50
12oz Iced Americano

$4.25
12oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.50
12oz Iced Latte

$5.25
12oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00Out of stock
12oz Iced Mocha

$5.50
12oz Iced Tea

$4.25
12oz Iced Tumeric Latte

$5.00
12oz Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

12oz Iced Harvest Latte

$5.25

16oz Hot Drinks

16oz Americano

$4.25
16oz Chai Latte

$4.75
16oz Drip

$3.75
16oz Hot Cocoa

$4.75
16oz Latte

$5.75
16oz Matcha Latte

$5.50Out of stock
16oz Mocha

$6.00
16oz Steamer

$4.00
16oz Tumeric Latte

$5.50
16oz Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

16oz London Fog

$4.75

16oz Apple Cider

$4.75Out of stock

16oz Harvest Latte

$6.00

16oz Iced Drinks

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00
16oz Iced Americano

$4.25
16oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.75
16oz Iced Latte

$5.75
16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50Out of stock
16oz Iced Mocha

$6.00
16oz Iced Tea

$4.75
16oz Iced Tumeric Latte

$5.50
16oz Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

16oz Iced Harvest Latte

$6.00

20oz Hot Drinks

20oz Americano

$4.75
20oz Chai Latte

$5.25
20oz Drip

$3.75
20oz Hot Cocoa

$5.25
20oz Latte

$6.25
20oz Matcha Latte

$6.00Out of stock
20oz Mocha

$6.50
20oz Steamer

$4.50
20oz Tumeric Latte

$6.00
20oz Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.50

20oz London Fog

$5.25

20oz Harvest Latte

$6.50

20oz Apple Cider

$5.25Out of stock

20oz Iced Drinks

20oz Cold Brew

$5.50
20oz Iced Americano

$4.75
20oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.25
20oz Iced Latte

$6.25
20oz Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00Out of stock
20oz Iced Mocha

$6.50
20oz Iced Tea

$5.25
20oz Iced Tumeric Latte

$6.00
20oz Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.50

Italian Soda

$5.00

20oz Apple Cider

$5.25Out of stock

20oz Harvest Latte

$6.50

Juices

Apple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Vive

$3.50

Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Waters

Aquafina

$2.00

La Croix

$1.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.00Out of stock

Pastries

plain croissants

$3.95
chocolate croissants

$4.95
raspberry croissants

$5.95
almond croissants

$5.95
ham and swiss croissants

$5.95
turkey cheddar croissants

$5.95
peach danish

$5.95
strawberry danish

$5.95Out of stock
pear danish

$5.95Out of stock
Spinach Quiche

$9.95
ham and cheese quiche

$9.95
Pumpkin Bread - GF

$3.50Out of stock
Banana Walnut Bread

$3.50
Banana Coconut Muffin - GF

$5.00Out of stock
Brownie - GF

$4.00Out of stock
Raspberry Bars

$4.50Out of stock

Dipped Ginger Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Choco Chunk Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Molasses Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Ellenos

$5.50
Avocado Toast

$11.00Out of stock
Veggie Pesto Swirl

$4.00Out of stock

Sandwiches + Salad

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Bacon, cheddar, eggs on english muffin.

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Pork sausage, cheddar, eggs on english muffin.

Santa Fe' Burrito

$6.50

Pork sausage, cheddar, eggs on english muffin.

Florentine Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Spinach, onions, ham, Swiss, herbed cream cheese, eggs on english muffin.

Pest Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Tomatoes, pesto, cheddar, eggs on english muffin.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, fried croutons, and shaved parmesan with house Caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Baby spinach, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shaved parm with Italian vinaigrette.

Hot T Bird

$10.00

Roasted turkey breast, provolone, green leaf lettuce, and sriracha mayo

Honey Ham & Swiss

$10.00

Swiss, tomatoes, honey mustard, mayonnaise

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$12.00

House Fried Chicken, House Bacon, House Pickles, House Ranch and Romaine Lettuce on a Baguette

Knuckle Sandwich

$12.00

Pork Sirloin, provolone, sun dried tomatoes aioli, grilled onions

Sicilian Tuna Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh roasted coffee, delicious local pastry, amazing customer service.

Location

1914 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

