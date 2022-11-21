Armistice Brewing Company
261 Reviews
$
845 Marina Bay Parkway, Suite 1
Richmond, CA 94804
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
500ml Bottle (TO-GO ONLY)
Five, Laugh, Love - Imperial Stout w/ Vanilla, Cacao, & Coffee 500ml Bottle
Five, Laugh, Love - Imperial Stout w/ Vanilla, Cacao, & Coffee, 12.10% ABV: Sometimes you gotta brew your own birthday cake, and that’s exactly what we did for our five-year birthday, but it took a little longer to bake than anticipated. So we’re releasing it late, which is something of a calling card of ours. This rich, creamy, decadent beer is the perfect cap to a long night of celebrating – whatever you’re celebrating.
16oz 4-Packs (TO-GO ONLY)
10% off Build-Your-Own-Case
Get 10% off when you buy six 4-packs!
Try Harder Cranberry Ginger -4-Pack
Imperial Hard Seltzer with Real Cranberries and Fresh Ginger 8% ABV: 8%, Unlike most seltzers, our imperial Try Harder seltzers are made from real fruit - not extracts! And unlike most seltzers, ours are 8%, so you can keep up with your double IPA-drinking buddies. They are fermented to complete dryness for a stable, super crisp, low-sugar, low-calorie, gluten-free option. The cranberry-ginger edition is super tart, zippy and refreshing, and it should be a welcome addition to your holiday table!
Try Harder Mango Margarita - 4-pack
Imperial Hard Seltzer, 8% ABV: Our Imperial Mango Margarita is big enough for your next booze cruise or beach day. It’s super juicy because it’s made from real, ripe mango, orange, and lime, but it doesn't have nearly the amount of sugar as a real mango margarita and it’s gluten-free, which means it's basically a salad. So treat yourself! Have a marg! Pairs well with rocks and a salted rim.
Try Harder Piña Colada - 4-Pack
Imperial Seltzer with REAL pineapple and coconut, 8% ABV: This is a great option for someone craving a beachy, umbrella-in-your-drink cocktail, but without the sugar, lactose, and gluten. It’s basically a salad, but it’s big enough to enjoy on your next booze cruise or beach day. Unlike most seltzer brands, ours is made with real fucking fruit rather than extracts. That’s why the nose is all cream of coconut and juicy, overripe pineapple. But once it’s in your mouth, it’s super dry and super gluggable.
Rich City Pils - 4-Pack
German-Style Pilsner, 4.9% ABV: What are the brewers drinking when they clock out? It's usually something bright, clear, and dry, with a firm noble-hop bitterness that is balanced by rich continental malt character, and clocks in at less than 5%. We brewed this pilsner with no one in mind but ourselves and the hard working people of Rich City.
The Afterfest - 4-Pack
Festbier, 5.3% ABV: This lager is closer to the festbier that’s traditionally served at the annual beer bonanza than the sweeter, darker Oktoberfest/Marzen versions of the style. It’s just a touch breadier than a pilsner, but still crisp, balanced, and refreshing, and definitely quaffable in large quantities.
Raspberry Coulis - 4-Pack
Smoothie Sour with Real Raspberry, 6.5% ABV: This thick, rich, desert-like sauce of a beer is the full-grown love child of an Otter Pop and a Razzmatazz from Jamba Juice. Hundreds of pounds of raspberry puree go into this smoothie bomb.
Fog Harvest - 4-Pack
Hazy IPA, 7% ABV: Nelson, our favorite hop of all time, sends this beer soaring above the canopy with that sap juice and dank notes of resinous pine, while Simcoe holds it down on the ground floor with an herbal and earthy underlayer.
Disco Tech Bro - 4-Pack
20% OFF! Normally priced $21! Hazy IPA, 7.1% ABV: Friday night and your favorite discothèque is overrun with tech bros who hit their corporate happy hour a little too hard and a little too long. Melt away that sea of Yeezys and Patagucci with a dreamy little hazy IPA that's equal parts ripe fruits and resinous pines. You can stay in your groove lane until it's time to call an Uber.
Topo Line- 4-Pack
20% off! Normally $21!! DDH Hazy IPA, 7.5% ABV: We like our IPAs big and our mountains bigger, which means we like to cross a lot of lines -- contour lines and the arbitrary one that separates a single IPA from a double. We think an IPA with such a chewy mouthfeel needs to be big. At 7.5%, the alcohol elevates the cotton candy and peach ring aromatics on the front end, and then transitions to a vector for a terpy finish.
Cool IPA! - nobody - 4-Pack
Cold IPA, 7.2% ABV: Temescal Collab. IPA is dead, bro. JK, we still love IPA. What we really love about the new "cold IPA" style is that it amplifies everything we originally loved about the style: it's cleaner, crispier, drier, and danker. Fermented cool, like a lager (with a lager yeast, in fact), this one is fresh and snappy. We added jasmine rice to dry it out even further. Thanks to the lager magicians at Wayfinder for innovating on the trend-that-won't-end. Long live IPA!
Family Therapy - 4-Pack
West Coast Double IPA, 8.1% ABV: As you gather around your tables with your chosen or unchosen families, we're hoping this West Coast double IPA, packed with Citra, Ekuanot, and Mosaic hops, makes it a little easier to tolerate the slings and arrows of the season.
Deader Than You - 4-Pack
Hazy Triple IPA, 11% ABV: Massive coldside additions of Citra and Strata will kill you dead. The nose on this nightmare is a hair-, hell-, and dead-raising combo of candied orange, diesel, and pine tar. 💀
Hearse Lady - 4-Pack
Smoked Marshmallow Porter, 7% ABV: The Québécoise who rode in a horse-drawn hearse while smoking a pipe in 1871 is a vibe. So is this darkly sweet, marshmallow smoked porter that we brewed in her honor.
Apparel
Classic Grey Shirt
Our classic grey tee with Armistice Brewing Company on the front and our original hart and hound logo, with our "ales & allies" motto and a shout out to Rich City. For all genders and no genders. 50% Poly, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon.
Classic Light Grey Shirt
Our classic light grey tee with Armistice Brewing Company on the front and our original hart and hound logo, with our "ales & allies" motto and a shout out to Rich City. For all genders and no genders. 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester.
Classic Marmalade Shirt
Our classic marmalade orange tee with Armistice Brewing Company on the front and our original hart and hound logo, with our "ales & allies" motto and a shout out to Rich City. For all genders and no genders. 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester.
Coulis Button Down Shirt
This 100% cotton button down is fresh AF! With the full "Coulis Pattern" wrap and black Armistice tags, this lightweight shirt is perfect for the late summer/early fall heat.
Millennial Dust Zip Hoodie
Somewhere between dusty salmon and millennial pink, this zip-up can be dressed up or down and looks great in all contexts. Features both our modern peace sign logo as well as the classic Armistice hart and hound.
Grey is the New Black Goes With Everything Zip Hoodie
For those who lean towards grayscale our new slate zip-up is the perfect choice. Features both our modern peace sign logo as well as the classic Armistice hart and hound. Pairs well with our grey and black trucker hats.
Accessories
Peace Armi 5- Panel Camper Hat (Army)
This low-to-mid crown fit, cotton twill 5-panel camper hat embodies all the contradictions. It’s “Armi” green but it features our modern peace-sign logo. The bill looks slick both flat and folded, and the strapback makes it perfect for windy days on the Bay.
Peace Armi 5- Panel Camper Hat (Black)
An urbane cotton twill 5-panel camper hat that likewise sits low-to-mid crown and looks good with just about anything. The bill looks slick both flat and folded, and the strapback makes it perfect for trans-Bay trips with the windows down.
Coulis 5-Panel Camper Hat
This cotton twill, five-panel camper hat features an unstructured mid-to-low crown fit, a super neat flat bill, a woven nylon strapback, and a full wrap of our coulis pattern. Pair it with our Coulis Button if you wanna look really fucking dapper.
Black Trucker Hat
The Brewers have been asking for these for a while and we've finally come through! Back in black with black on black on heather graphite. These trucker hats feature reinforced front panels, moisture wicking technology, breathable mesh, and an adjustable snapback closure. Great for graining out, graining in, and getting after that grind.
Breffus Wheat Beanie
This super soft, mid-weight waffle knit beanie is so cozy it really shouldn’t look this good. Features our original hart & hound logo, that’s right-side up regardless of your cuffing preferences.
Breffus Rust Beanie
This super soft, mid-weight waffle knit beanie is so cozy it really shouldn’t look this good. Features our original hart & hound logo, that’s right-side up regardless of your cuffing preferences.
Breffus Birch Beanie
This super soft, mid-weight waffle knit beanie is so cozy it really shouldn’t look this good. Features our original hart & hound logo, that’s right-side up regardless of your cuffing preferences.
Breffus Charcoal Beanie
This super soft, mid-weight waffle knit beanie is so cozy it really shouldn’t look this good. Features our original hart & hound logo, that’s right-side up regardless of your cuffing preferences.
Multi-Species Bandana
You and your doggo and other dependents can match! Features both our modern peace-sign logo and our original hart & hound mark. Bringing critter folk together since 2017.
Koozie Joose Koozie
Does a Koozie keep your beer cold? Or your hand warm? Is it like a name tag or dog collar for your beer? Or is it just for that lake life aesthetic? Yes. Pairs well with Koozie Joose Hazy Double IPA.
Hiney the Bunger Sticker
Vinyl sticker with Hiney the Bunger himself! Measures 2" x 1.79"
Peace Sign Sticker
Vinyl sticker with our "Peace Sign" logo. Measures 2.84" x 3"
Hart & Hound Sticker
Vinyl sticker with our "Hart and Hound" logo. Measures 4" x 2.77"
Sticker 3-Pack
A 3 pack of our stickers. Includes 1 Hiney the Bunger sticker, 1 Peace Sign sticker, and 1 Hart and Hound sticker.
"Cool IPA - nobody" Bumper Sticker
"Cool IPA - nobody" bumper stickers! Slap 'em on your bumper, laptop, water bottle, or local IPA snob.
I Crushed It Sticker
Glassware
20 oz Imperial Nonic Pint
The original imperial pint - a 20 ounce "nonic" for those sessionable styles and lunch pints. Complete with the original hart & hound imagery.
10 oz Slender Tulip
For ten fancy ounces, this is what you need to put beer in. The stemmed beer goblet has a tulip-like bowl that provides room to swirl, and then gently tapers in at the lip, concentrating aromas for a pleasant nose. Featuring both our modern "peace sign" logo and the classic Armistice hart & hound.
Logo Wine Glass
10 oz wine glass with gold leaf logo and rim.
Logo Tulip Glass
16oz Glass. The glass we serve most of our beers in. Printed with our Hart and Hound logo in white.
Peace Sign Stemless Glass
14 oz Rastal Stemless Glass with "Peace Sign" logo printed in green.
Hiney Glass
These 13.5 oz tumblers are the perfect glasses for enjoying our decadent 14% Imperial Stout.
10 oz Belgian Tulip
10 oz Belgian Tulip: The smol version of our taproom standard Belgian. Features our original hart & hound logo in lavender. Everything tastes good in this glass!
Afterfest Tankard
A stein but make it sexy. This tall, slender shape has gestures at the geometries of the traditional tankard, and feels just as good in your hand. We find the half-liter volume is the right size to keep your festbier carbonated and cold to the last sip.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Kevita Kombucha - Lavender Melon
15.2oz Bottle: verified non-alcoholic.
Virgil's - Handcrafted Root Beer
12oz Bottle: "The soda that started it all. Brewed in small batches by hand to include the flavor of fifteen different all-natural roots and spices. A rich, creamy, full-flavor soda that is deliciously complex and never bitter."
Reed's - Original Ginger Beer
12oz Bottle: " Original is packed with fresh ginger root and has the lightest spice level."
LaCroix - Lime Sparkling Water
12oz Can: "Classic Crowd Pleaser! A refreshing citrus zest - a fresh lime, just picked from the tree."
LaCroix - Lemon Sparkling Water
12oz Can: "A Lively Lemon delight! Bright flavor, slightly tart and sweet."
LaCroix - Pamplemousse Sparkling Water
12oz Can: "Pamplemousse, Please! French for “grapefruit”, fresh and ripe. A pantry staple."
LaCroix - Pure Sparkling Water
Snacks
Pretzel Crisps - Snack Factory
7.2 oz Bag: "Perfectly salted Original Pretzel Crisps® give you that satisfying, hearty crunch in a versatile shape that's dippable, spreadable, and deliciously snackable. With great gourmet taste from wholesome ingredients, it's the perfect snack anytime!"
Kettle Chips - Sea Salt
2oz Bag: "Only three ingredients in this classic chip: potatoes, oil and sea salt. Why mess with simplicity? The pureness of a whole potato, thinly sliced, cooked to golden perfection, and seasoned with fresh sea salt delivers undeniable flavor and crunch."
Kettle Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar
2oz Bag: "Is it presumptuous to call a chip a harmonic convergence of flavor? You might want to taste this chip before you answer. How else can you describe the perfect balance of zesty sea salt, a hint of tongue-puckering vinegar and satisfying crunch? Your mouth is watering, isn’t it? Ours sure are."
Kettle Chips - Backyard Barbeque
2oz Bag:"Was it extra to hit the barbecue sauce this hard to make our thick-cut Kettle Brand Backyard Barbecue Chips this saucy? Maybe. Would we do it again? Obviously."
Thai Spicy Peanuts
Chef Kev's 8oz Thai Spicy Peanuts are a taproom favorite, flavored with lemongrass and lime.
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID and credit card used to purchase. ORDER MUST BE PICKED UP WITHIN 24 HOURS OF STATED DATE/TIME. WARNING: Drinking distilled spirits, beer, coolers, wine and other alcoholic beverages may increase cancer risk, and, during pregnancy, can cause birth defects.
845 Marina Bay Parkway, Suite 1, Richmond, CA 94804