Armistice Brewing Company imageView gallery

Armistice Brewing Company

261 Reviews

$

845 Marina Bay Parkway, Suite 1

Richmond, CA 94804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

500ml Bottle (TO-GO ONLY)

Five, Laugh, Love - Imperial Stout w/ Vanilla, Cacao, & Coffee 500ml Bottle

Five, Laugh, Love - Imperial Stout w/ Vanilla, Cacao, & Coffee 500ml Bottle

$19.00

Five, Laugh, Love - Imperial Stout w/ Vanilla, Cacao, & Coffee, 12.10% ABV: Sometimes you gotta brew your own birthday cake, and that’s exactly what we did for our five-year birthday, but it took a little longer to bake than anticipated. So we’re releasing it late, which is something of a calling card of ours. This rich, creamy, decadent beer is the perfect cap to a long night of celebrating – whatever you’re celebrating.

16oz 4-Packs (TO-GO ONLY)

10% off Build-Your-Own-Case

10% off Build-Your-Own-Case

Get 10% off when you buy six 4-packs!

Try Harder Cranberry Ginger -4-Pack

Try Harder Cranberry Ginger -4-Pack

$19.00

Imperial Hard Seltzer with Real Cranberries and Fresh Ginger 8% ABV: 8%, Unlike most seltzers, our imperial Try Harder seltzers are made from real fruit - not extracts! And unlike most seltzers, ours are 8%, so you can keep up with your double IPA-drinking buddies. They are fermented to complete dryness for a stable, super crisp, low-sugar, low-calorie, gluten-free option. The cranberry-ginger edition is super tart, zippy and refreshing, and it should be a welcome addition to your holiday table!

Try Harder Mango Margarita - 4-pack

Try Harder Mango Margarita - 4-pack

$19.00

Imperial Hard Seltzer, 8% ABV: Our Imperial Mango Margarita is big enough for your next booze cruise or beach day. It’s super juicy because it’s made from real, ripe mango, orange, and lime, but it doesn't have nearly the amount of sugar as a real mango margarita and it’s gluten-free, which means it's basically a salad. So treat yourself! Have a marg! Pairs well with rocks and a salted rim.

Try Harder Piña Colada - 4-Pack

Try Harder Piña Colada - 4-Pack

$19.00

Imperial Seltzer with REAL pineapple and coconut, 8% ABV: This is a great option for someone craving a beachy, umbrella-in-your-drink cocktail, but without the sugar, lactose, and gluten. It’s basically a salad, but it’s big enough to enjoy on your next booze cruise or beach day. Unlike most seltzer brands, ours is made with real fucking fruit rather than extracts. That’s why the nose is all cream of coconut and juicy, overripe pineapple. But once it’s in your mouth, it’s super dry and super gluggable.

Rich City Pils - 4-Pack

Rich City Pils - 4-Pack

$18.00

German-Style Pilsner, 4.9% ABV: What are the brewers drinking when they clock out? It's usually something bright, clear, and dry, with a firm noble-hop bitterness that is balanced by rich continental malt character, and clocks in at less than 5%. We brewed this pilsner with no one in mind but ourselves and the hard working people of Rich City.

The Afterfest - 4-Pack

The Afterfest - 4-Pack

$18.00

Festbier, 5.3% ABV: This lager is closer to the festbier that’s traditionally served at the annual beer bonanza than the sweeter, darker Oktoberfest/Marzen versions of the style. It’s just a touch breadier than a pilsner, but still crisp, balanced, and refreshing, and definitely quaffable in large quantities.

Raspberry Coulis - 4-Pack

Raspberry Coulis - 4-Pack

$26.00

Smoothie Sour with Real Raspberry, 6.5% ABV: This thick, rich, desert-like sauce of a beer is the full-grown love child of an Otter Pop and a Razzmatazz from Jamba Juice. Hundreds of pounds of raspberry puree go into this smoothie bomb.

Fog Harvest - 4-Pack

Fog Harvest - 4-Pack

$21.00

Hazy IPA, 7% ABV: Nelson, our favorite hop of all time, sends this beer soaring above the canopy with that sap juice and dank notes of resinous pine, while Simcoe holds it down on the ground floor with an herbal and earthy underlayer.

Disco Tech Bro - 4-Pack

Disco Tech Bro - 4-Pack

$17.00

20% OFF! Normally priced $21! Hazy IPA, 7.1% ABV: Friday night and your favorite discothèque is overrun with tech bros who hit their corporate happy hour a little too hard and a little too long. Melt away that sea of Yeezys and Patagucci with a dreamy little hazy IPA that's equal parts ripe fruits and resinous pines. You can stay in your groove lane until it's time to call an Uber.

Topo Line- 4-Pack

Topo Line- 4-Pack

$17.00

20% off! Normally $21!! DDH Hazy IPA, 7.5% ABV: We like our IPAs big and our mountains bigger, which means we like to cross a lot of lines -- contour lines and the arbitrary one that separates a single IPA from a double. We think an IPA with such a chewy mouthfeel needs to be big. At 7.5%, the alcohol elevates the cotton candy and peach ring aromatics on the front end, and then transitions to a vector for a terpy finish.

Cool IPA! - nobody - 4-Pack

Cool IPA! - nobody - 4-Pack

$21.00

Cold IPA, 7.2% ABV: Temescal Collab. IPA is dead, bro. JK, we still love IPA. What we really love about the new "cold IPA" style is that it amplifies everything we originally loved about the style: it's cleaner, crispier, drier, and danker. Fermented cool, like a lager (with a lager yeast, in fact), this one is fresh and snappy. We added jasmine rice to dry it out even further. Thanks to the lager magicians at Wayfinder for innovating on the trend-that-won't-end. Long live IPA!

Family Therapy - 4-Pack

Family Therapy - 4-Pack

$22.50

West Coast Double IPA, 8.1% ABV: As you gather around your tables with your chosen or unchosen families, we're hoping this West Coast double IPA, packed with Citra, Ekuanot, and Mosaic hops, makes it a little easier to tolerate the slings and arrows of the season.

Deader Than You - 4-Pack

Deader Than You - 4-Pack

$26.00

Hazy Triple IPA, 11% ABV: Massive coldside additions of Citra and Strata will kill you dead. The nose on this nightmare is a hair-, hell-, and dead-raising combo of candied orange, diesel, and pine tar. 💀

Hearse Lady - 4-Pack

Hearse Lady - 4-Pack

$19.00

Smoked Marshmallow Porter, 7% ABV: The Québécoise who rode in a horse-drawn hearse while smoking a pipe in 1871 is a vibe. So is this darkly sweet, marshmallow smoked porter that we brewed in her honor.

Apparel

Classic Grey Shirt

Classic Grey Shirt

$25.00+

Our classic grey tee with Armistice Brewing Company on the front and our original hart and hound logo, with our "ales & allies" motto and a shout out to Rich City. For all genders and no genders. 50% Poly, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon.

Classic Light Grey Shirt

Classic Light Grey Shirt

$25.00+

Our classic light grey tee with Armistice Brewing Company on the front and our original hart and hound logo, with our "ales & allies" motto and a shout out to Rich City. For all genders and no genders. 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester.

Classic Marmalade Shirt

Classic Marmalade Shirt

$25.00+

Our classic marmalade orange tee with Armistice Brewing Company on the front and our original hart and hound logo, with our "ales & allies" motto and a shout out to Rich City. For all genders and no genders. 52% Cotton, 48% Polyester.

Coulis Button Down Shirt

Coulis Button Down Shirt

$60.00+

This 100% cotton button down is fresh AF! With the full "Coulis Pattern" wrap and black Armistice tags, this lightweight shirt is perfect for the late summer/early fall heat.

Millennial Dust Zip Hoodie

Millennial Dust Zip Hoodie

$50.00+

Somewhere between dusty salmon and millennial pink, this zip-up can be dressed up or down and looks great in all contexts. Features both our modern peace sign logo as well as the classic Armistice hart and hound.

Grey is the New Black Goes With Everything Zip Hoodie

Grey is the New Black Goes With Everything Zip Hoodie

$50.00+

For those who lean towards grayscale our new slate zip-up is the perfect choice. Features both our modern peace sign logo as well as the classic Armistice hart and hound. Pairs well with our grey and black trucker hats.

Accessories

Peace Armi 5- Panel Camper Hat (Army)

Peace Armi 5- Panel Camper Hat (Army)

$30.00

This low-to-mid crown fit, cotton twill 5-panel camper hat embodies all the contradictions. It’s “Armi” green but it features our modern peace-sign logo. The bill looks slick both flat and folded, and the strapback makes it perfect for windy days on the Bay.

Peace Armi 5- Panel Camper Hat (Black)

Peace Armi 5- Panel Camper Hat (Black)

$30.00

An urbane cotton twill 5-panel camper hat that likewise sits low-to-mid crown and looks good with just about anything. The bill looks slick both flat and folded, and the strapback makes it perfect for trans-Bay trips with the windows down.

Coulis 5-Panel Camper Hat

Coulis 5-Panel Camper Hat

$30.00

This cotton twill, five-panel camper hat features an unstructured mid-to-low crown fit, a super neat flat bill, a woven nylon strapback, and a full wrap of our coulis pattern. Pair it with our Coulis Button if you wanna look really fucking dapper.

Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$26.00

The Brewers have been asking for these for a while and we've finally come through! Back in black with black on black on heather graphite. These trucker hats feature reinforced front panels, moisture wicking technology, breathable mesh, and an adjustable snapback closure. Great for graining out, graining in, and getting after that grind.

Breffus Wheat Beanie

Breffus Wheat Beanie

$25.00

This super soft, mid-weight waffle knit beanie is so cozy it really shouldn’t look this good. Features our original hart & hound logo, that’s right-side up regardless of your cuffing preferences.

Breffus Rust Beanie

Breffus Rust Beanie

$25.00

This super soft, mid-weight waffle knit beanie is so cozy it really shouldn’t look this good. Features our original hart & hound logo, that’s right-side up regardless of your cuffing preferences.

Breffus Birch Beanie

Breffus Birch Beanie

$25.00

This super soft, mid-weight waffle knit beanie is so cozy it really shouldn’t look this good. Features our original hart & hound logo, that’s right-side up regardless of your cuffing preferences.

Breffus Charcoal Beanie

Breffus Charcoal Beanie

$25.00

This super soft, mid-weight waffle knit beanie is so cozy it really shouldn’t look this good. Features our original hart & hound logo, that’s right-side up regardless of your cuffing preferences.

Multi-Species Bandana

Multi-Species Bandana

$10.00

You and your doggo and other dependents can match! Features both our modern peace-sign logo and our original hart & hound mark. Bringing critter folk together since 2017.

Koozie Joose Koozie

Koozie Joose Koozie

$4.00

Does a Koozie keep your beer cold? Or your hand warm? Is it like a name tag or dog collar for your beer? Or is it just for that lake life aesthetic? Yes. Pairs well with Koozie Joose Hazy Double IPA.

Hiney the Bunger Sticker

Hiney the Bunger Sticker

$1.50

Vinyl sticker with Hiney the Bunger himself! Measures 2" x 1.79"

Peace Sign Sticker

Peace Sign Sticker

$2.00

Vinyl sticker with our "Peace Sign" logo. Measures 2.84" x 3"

Hart & Hound Sticker

Hart & Hound Sticker

$2.00

Vinyl sticker with our "Hart and Hound" logo. Measures 4" x 2.77"

Sticker 3-Pack

Sticker 3-Pack

$5.00

A 3 pack of our stickers. Includes 1 Hiney the Bunger sticker, 1 Peace Sign sticker, and 1 Hart and Hound sticker.

"Cool IPA - nobody" Bumper Sticker

"Cool IPA - nobody" Bumper Sticker

$3.00

"Cool IPA - nobody" bumper stickers! Slap 'em on your bumper, laptop, water bottle, or local IPA snob.

I Crushed It Sticker

I Crushed It Sticker

$2.00

Glassware

20 oz Imperial Nonic Pint

20 oz Imperial Nonic Pint

$12.00

The original imperial pint - a 20 ounce "nonic" for those sessionable styles and lunch pints. Complete with the original hart & hound imagery.

10 oz Slender Tulip

10 oz Slender Tulip

$12.00

For ten fancy ounces, this is what you need to put beer in. The stemmed beer goblet has a tulip-like bowl that provides room to swirl, and then gently tapers in at the lip, concentrating aromas for a pleasant nose. Featuring both our modern "peace sign" logo and the classic Armistice hart & hound.

Logo Wine Glass

Logo Wine Glass

$6.00

10 oz wine glass with gold leaf logo and rim.

Logo Tulip Glass

Logo Tulip Glass

$10.00

16oz Glass. The glass we serve most of our beers in. Printed with our Hart and Hound logo in white.

Peace Sign Stemless Glass

Peace Sign Stemless Glass

$10.00

14 oz Rastal Stemless Glass with "Peace Sign" logo printed in green.

Hiney Glass

Hiney Glass

$12.00

These 13.5 oz tumblers are the perfect glasses for enjoying our decadent 14% Imperial Stout.

10 oz Belgian Tulip

10 oz Belgian Tulip

$10.00

10 oz Belgian Tulip: The smol version of our taproom standard Belgian. Features our original hart & hound logo in lavender. Everything tastes good in this glass!

Afterfest Tankard

Afterfest Tankard

$18.00

A stein but make it sexy. This tall, slender shape has gestures at the geometries of the traditional tankard, and feels just as good in your hand. We find the half-liter volume is the right size to keep your festbier carbonated and cold to the last sip.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Kevita Kombucha - Lavender Melon

Kevita Kombucha - Lavender Melon

$6.00

15.2oz Bottle: verified non-alcoholic.

Virgil's - Handcrafted Root Beer

Virgil's - Handcrafted Root Beer

$3.50

12oz Bottle: "The soda that started it all. Brewed in small batches by hand to include the flavor of fifteen different all-natural roots and spices. A rich, creamy, full-flavor soda that is deliciously complex and never bitter."

Reed's - Original Ginger Beer

Reed's - Original Ginger Beer

$3.50

12oz Bottle: " Original is packed with fresh ginger root and has the lightest spice level."

LaCroix - Lime Sparkling Water

LaCroix - Lime Sparkling Water

$2.50

12oz Can: "Classic Crowd Pleaser! A refreshing citrus zest - a fresh lime, just picked from the tree."

LaCroix - Lemon Sparkling Water

LaCroix - Lemon Sparkling Water

$2.50

12oz Can: "A Lively Lemon delight! Bright flavor, slightly tart and sweet."

LaCroix - Pamplemousse Sparkling Water

LaCroix - Pamplemousse Sparkling Water

$2.50

12oz Can: "Pamplemousse, Please! French for “grapefruit”, fresh and ripe. A pantry staple."

LaCroix - Pure Sparkling Water

LaCroix - Pure Sparkling Water

$2.50

Snacks

Pretzel Crisps - Snack Factory

Pretzel Crisps - Snack Factory

$6.00Out of stock

7.2 oz Bag: "Perfectly salted Original Pretzel Crisps® give you that satisfying, hearty crunch in a versatile shape that's dippable, spreadable, and deliciously snackable. With great gourmet taste from wholesome ingredients, it's the perfect snack anytime!"

Kettle Chips - Sea Salt

Kettle Chips - Sea Salt

$3.50

2oz Bag: "Only three ingredients in this classic chip: potatoes, oil and sea salt. Why mess with simplicity? The pureness of a whole potato, thinly sliced, cooked to golden perfection, and seasoned with fresh sea salt delivers undeniable flavor and crunch."

Kettle Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar

Kettle Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar

$3.50

2oz Bag: "Is it presumptuous to call a chip a harmonic convergence of flavor? You might want to taste this chip before you answer. How else can you describe the perfect balance of zesty sea salt, a hint of tongue-puckering vinegar and satisfying crunch? Your mouth is watering, isn’t it? Ours sure are."

Kettle Chips - Backyard Barbeque

Kettle Chips - Backyard Barbeque

$3.50

2oz Bag:"Was it extra to hit the barbecue sauce this hard to make our thick-cut Kettle Brand Backyard Barbecue Chips this saucy? Maybe. Would we do it again? Obviously."

Thai Spicy Peanuts

Thai Spicy Peanuts

$8.00Out of stock

Chef Kev's 8oz Thai Spicy Peanuts are a taproom favorite, flavored with lemongrass and lime.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Must be 21+ to purchase and present valid ID and credit card used to purchase. ORDER MUST BE PICKED UP WITHIN 24 HOURS OF STATED DATE/TIME. WARNING: Drinking distilled spirits, beer, coolers, wine and other alcoholic beverages may increase cancer risk, and, during pregnancy, can cause birth defects.

Website

Location

845 Marina Bay Parkway, Suite 1, Richmond, CA 94804

Directions

Gallery
Armistice Brewing Company image
Armistice Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Backyard - 205 Cutting Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
205 Cutting Boulevard Richmond, CA 94804
View restaurantnext
Your Way Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1428 Macdonald Avenue Richmond, CA 94801
View restaurantnext
Los Moles - El Cerrito
orange starNo Reviews
6120 potrero ave el cerrito, CA 94530
View restaurantnext
EL SOL - Pt. Richmond - MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD
orange star4.1 • 1,195
101 Park Pl Richmond, CA 94801
View restaurantnext
Tashi Delek - El Cerrito, CA
orange star4.4 • 812
11224 San Pablo Ave El Cerrito, CA 94530
View restaurantnext
El Agave Azul - 12955 San Pablo Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
12955 San Pablo Avenue Richmond, CA 94805
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

EL SOL - Pt. Richmond - MEXICAN COMFORT FOOD
orange star4.1 • 1,195
101 Park Pl Richmond, CA 94801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston