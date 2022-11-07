Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Armor Coffee Company

review star

No reviews yet

190 East Stacy Rd

Allen, TX 75002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Flavored Latte
Latte
Bacon Taco

Espresso

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$4.35+

Espresso & steamed milk, with your choice of flavor

Latte

Latte

$3.85+

Espresso & steamed milk

Americano

Americano

$3.15+

Espresso with filtered hot water

Cappuccino (6oz)

Cappuccino (6oz)

$3.65

Espresso, steamed milk, and foam

Double Shot (Doppio)

Double Shot (Doppio)

$2.75

Double shot of espresso

Cortado

$3.25

Half espresso & half steamed milk

Brewed

Filtered Coffee

Filtered Coffee

$2.35+

Light or medium roast coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Slowly steeped cold water and ground coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+Out of stock

A variation of cold brew that uses nitro gas to create a smooth texture

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Coffee & steamed milk

Non Coffee

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.15+

Equal parts chai tea & steamed milk

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.25+

Matcha green tea, vanilla & steamed milk

Hot or Iced Tea

Hot or Iced Tea

$2.65+

Your choice of one of our hot or iced teas

London Fog

London Fog

$4.15+

Earl grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Steamer

$3.15+

Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Specialty

Cookie Butter Latte

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.95+

Craft cookie butter syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, espresso, with steamed milk

Honey Vanilla Latte

Honey Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Honey, vanilla, espresso, with steamed milk

White Lavender/Royal

White Lavender/Royal

$5.35+

White chocolate, lavender, espresso, with steamed oat milk

Fall Seasonal

Pumpkin Spice

$5.50+

Toasted Pecan

$5.50+

Butterbeer

$5.50+

White Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.85+

Cinn Caramel Frappe

$5.45+

Frozen

Flavored Frappe

Flavored Frappe

$4.75+

Frappe base, syrup flavor, ice, blended and topped with whipped cream

Espresso Frappe

Espresso Frappe

$5.35+

Frappe base, vanilla, espresso, ice, blended and topped with whipped cream

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$4.95+

Matcha frappe base, milk, ice, blended and topped with whipped cream

Chai Frappe

Chai Frappe

$4.95+

Chai frappe base, milk, ice, blended and topped with whipped cream

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.75+

Fruit puree, coconut milk, ice, blended together

Craft Tea & Refresh

Raspberry Breeze

Raspberry Breeze

$3.45+

Raspberry, iced tea, and lemonade

Hibiscus Bliss Tea

Hibiscus Bliss Tea

$2.95+

Iced hibiscus tea

Texas Sweet Tea

Texas Sweet Tea

$2.95+

Iced black tea with sugar

Happy Tummy Tea

Happy Tummy Tea

$3.45+

Ginger & turmeric tea, steamed lemonade, and honey

Craft Energy - Sunset

Craft Energy - Sunset

$4.75+

Mixed berry puree, coconut syrup, sparkling water, with craft blue energy and natural caffeine

Craft Energy - Sunrise

Craft Energy - Sunrise

$4.75+

Tropical fruit puree, coconut syrup, sparkling water, with craft red energy and natural caffeine

Craft Energy - Electric Red

Craft Energy - Electric Red

$4.75+

Sparkling water, natural caffeine from arabica coffee, all-natural flavors

Ocean Cloud

Ocean Cloud

$5.15+

Blue curacao, fresh lime juice, sparkling water, splash of coconut milk, Swedish fish, with sweet cold foam

Dragon Fruit Cloud

Dragon Fruit Cloud

$5.15+

Limeade, dragon fruit, sparkling water, with sweet cold foam

Orange Dream Cloud

Orange Dream Cloud

$5.15+

Fresh orange juice, vanilla, sparkling water, and sweet cold foam

Pastry Case

Muffins

Muffins

$2.95

Your choice of our assortment of muffins

Jalapeno Kolache

Jalapeno Kolache

$3.65

Soft dough, filled with jalapeno sausage

Sliced Bread

Sliced Bread

$3.45

Iced lemon, chocolate banana, iced pumpkin, or cinnamon coffee cake

Jumbo Cookie

Jumbo Cookie

$2.75

Your choice of chocolate chunk or PB cup cookies

Scone

Scone

$3.40

Choice of blueberry or cinnamon scones

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$3.95

Ham & cheese in a handmade croissant

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$2.95

Handmade croissant

Danish

Danish

$2.95

Your choice of our cheese or cherry danish

Protein Balls

Protein Balls

$2.00

Handmade protein balls in assortment of flavors

Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$2.50

Cake batter and icing in the form of a lollipop

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.45

Gluten Free Crispie

$3.25
Modern Oats Oatmeal

Modern Oats Oatmeal

$3.85

Berry, maple, or apple walnut options

Breakfast Sandwiches

The "OG"

The "OG"

$5.95

Sorghum sage sausage, fresh egg patty, & American cheese on a toasted whole wheat English muffin

Sausage Griddle Cake

Sausage Griddle Cake

$7.65Out of stock

Sorghum sage sausage, fresh egg patty & American cheese, inside two warm griddle cakes, infused with maple shatter

Egg White & Turkey

Egg White & Turkey

$7.95

Toasted while grain English muffin, fresh egg white patty, smoked turkey breast, pickled red onions, pumpkin seed pesto, and mozzarella

5 Star Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Fresh avocado, ricotta, radish, pickled onion, everything bagel seasoning, EVOO, and lemon on your choice of bread

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$12.95

Smoked salmon, Armor's secret cream cheese spread, toasted pepitas, shaved red onions, pickled mustard seeds, and torn herbs on your choice of bread

Tacos

Bacon Taco

Bacon Taco

$3.75

House cured bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, salsa verde, pickled onion, and toasted cheddar cheese

Sausage Taco

Sausage Taco

$3.75

House made sausage, fresh scrambled eggs, salsa verde, pickled onion, and toasted cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Taco

Vegetarian Taco

$3.75

Avocado, peppers & onions, fresh scrambled eggs, salsa verde, pickled onion, and toasted cheddar cheese

Waffles

Traditional Waffle

Traditional Waffle

$6.35

Scratch made waffles made with rich, brioche-like dough, and laced with half-melted chunks of pearl sugar. Served with strawberries.

Bacon & Maple Waffle

Bacon & Maple Waffle

$8.45

Scratch made waffles made with rich, brioche-like dough, infused with bacon & maple, and laced with half-melted chunks of pearl sugar. Served with strawberries.

Pumpkin Waffle

Pumpkin Waffle

$8.45

Scratch made waffles made with rich, brioche-like dough, infused with pumpkin spice, and laced with half-melted chunks of pearl sugar. Served with coffee syrup, pumpkin butter, & strawberries

Healthier Options

Breakfast in a Bowl

Breakfast in a Bowl

$5.35

Bacon, sausage, or vegetarian options, with fresh scrambled eggs, salsa verde, pickled red onion and toasted cheddar

Keto Friendly Egg Bites x 3

Keto Friendly Egg Bites x 3

$4.85

Bacon & cheddar or vegetarian options

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.45

Served with butter or cream cheese

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.45

Served with butter or cream cheese

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.45

Served with butter or cream cheese

Sandwiches Wraps

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$7.65

Armor's signature club sandwich with smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.45

Rotisserie chicken, honey mustard, onions, celery and dill with your choice of bread

SW Chicken Wrap

SW Chicken Wrap

$7.15

Rotisserie chicken, tomatillo sauce, corn & black bean salsa, chipotle creama slaw on a garden herb wrap

Med Hummus Wrap

Med Hummus Wrap

$7.15

Fresh hummus, cucumber salad, pickled carrot, spinach, red wine vinegar, olive oil, herbs, roasted bell pepper & onions on a garden herb wrap

Pretzels

Milwaukee Pretzel

Milwaukee Pretzel

$5.00+

All natural, hand rolled Bavarian soft pretzel

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Nutella & PB

Nutella & PB

$5.00
Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$5.00

Drinks

Armor Water

Armor Water

$3.00
Cold Brew Can

Cold Brew Can

$3.95
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.75
Honest Juice

Honest Juice

$1.75
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.25
Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Bubbly Sparkling Water

Bubbly Sparkling Water

$1.90
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a family owned & operated shop in Allen, TX. We want to create an environment where you can feel relaxed & valued while you enjoy a great cup of coffee and a bite to eat!

Website

Location

190 East Stacy Rd, Allen, TX 75002

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Armor Coffee Company image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ellen's - Allen, TX
orange star4.3 • 251
210 S Central Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Magic Cup - McKinney
orange starNo Reviews
7701 Stacy rd McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.6 • 274
11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100 Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurantnext
Aussie Grind - 3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120 Frisco, TX 75035
View restaurantnext
Fernando's CityLine - CityLine
orange starNo Reviews
1250 State Street #100 Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
UP Inspired Kitchen - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
5285 Dallas Parkway Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Allen

Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
orange star4.7 • 2,922
1201 W McDermott Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Elke's Market Cafe
orange star4.8 • 706
105 N. Greenville suite 11 Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
SALTLIGHT STATION
orange star4.6 • 594
1501 S Greenville Ave Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
Vinnis Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 367
950 W Stacy Rd Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Ellen's - Allen, TX
orange star4.3 • 251
210 S Central Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allen
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston