Armory Smokehouse(New) 920 Vernon Street
No reviews yet
920 Vernon Street
Ironton, OH 45638
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Kids Drinks
Bottles/Cans Beer
Bucket Of Bottles
$15.00
Bucket Of Cans
$12.00
Bud Light Bottle
$3.50
Bud Light Can
$2.00
Budweiser Bottle
$3.50
Budweiser Zero Can
$3.00
Coors Lite Bottle
$3.50
Corona Can
$4.00
Corona Extra Bottle
$4.00
Guinness Can
$5.00
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$3.50
Miller Lite Bottle
$3.50
Natural Lite Can
$2.00
White Claw
$4.00
Yuengling Bottle
$4.00
Beer
Abita Purple Haze
$6.00
Ace Pineapple Cider
$6.00
Alaskan Amber
$6.00
Blake's Hard Cider Triple Jam
$6.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Breckenridge Peanut Butter Porter
$6.00
BrewDog Elvis Juice
$7.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Busch Light
$3.75
Coors Lite
$4.00
Corona Extra
$5.00
Country Boy Coffee Stout
$7.00
Country Boy Cougar Bait Blonde
$6.00
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding
$6.00
Deschutes Black Butte Porter
$6.00
Ellicottville Blueberry Maple Pancake
$7.00
Elysian Space Dust IPA
$9.00
Fat Head's Blueberry Ale
$6.00
Fat Head's Goggle Fogger
$6.00
Fifty West Coast to Coast
$6.00
Kona Big Wave
$6.00
Kona Longboard Lager
$5.00
Land Grant Blackberry Jamble
$6.00
Life of the Party
$8.00
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
$6.00
Maumee Bay Lemon Shady
$4.00
Mckenzie's Black Cherry
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Natural Light
$3.75
New Belgium Fat Tire
$6.00
Rhinegeist Truth
$8.00Out of stock
Saucy Brew Works, Foxbia
$7.00
Saucy, Goal Lager
$6.00
Saucy, What's His Nuts
$8.00
Sour Monkey
$9.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Wolf's Ridge Taco Ninja
$6.00
Yeungling
$4.25
Flight of Beer
$9.00
Wine
Liquor
American Honey
$7.00+
Basil Hayden
$9.00+
Blantons
$14.00+
Buffalo Trace
$8.00+
Bulleit
$10.00+
Bulleit Rye
$8.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
Crown Royal Apple
$7.00+
Crown Royal Peach
$7.00+
Crown Royal Vanilla
$7.00+
Fireball
$4.00+
Four Roses
$8.00+
Four Roses Single Barrell
$10.00+
Gentlemen's Jack
$9.00+
Jack Daniels
$5.00+
Jameson
$7.00+
Jim Beam
$5.00+
Knob Creek
$9.00+
Makers Mark
$7.00+
Michters
$9.00+
Seagram's 7
$7.00+
Skrewball
$6.00+
Southern Comfort
$7.00+
Well Bourbon
$4.00+
Wheat Penny
$9.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$9.00+
Woodford Reserve
$8.00+
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$12.00+
Amaretto
$5.00+
Baileys
$6.00+
Cointreau
$6.00+
Grand Marnier
$4.00+
Hennessy
$8.00+
Jager
$5.00+
Kahlua
$7.00+
Rumchata
$6.00+
Disarrono
$5.00+
Well Gin
$4.00+
Bombay
$7.00+
Tanquery
$7.00+
Appleton Estate
$7.00+
Bacardi
$6.00+
Captain Morgan
$6.00+
Malibu
$5.00+
Well Rum
$4.00+
Dewars
$7.00+
Glenlevit
$7.00+
Johnny Walker
$7.00+
Jose Cuervo
$6.00+
Patron
$10.00+
Well Tequila
$4.00+
Grey Goose
$8.00+
Titos
$5.00+
Well Vodka
$3.50+
Cocktails / Shots
$4 Margarita Rocks
$4.00
Alpha-Charlie Peach
$7.00
Amaretto Sour
$6.00
Bahama Mama
$8.50
Blue Hawaiian
$6.50
Bourbon Margarita
$7.00
Bullet Catcher
$7.00
Buttery Nipple (shot)
$5.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch (shot)
$5.00
Cold Brew Martini
$8.50
Cosmo
$8.00
Green Tea (shot)
$7.00
House Bloody Mary
$7.00
House Margarita
$6.00
Hurricane
$8.00
Irish Car Bomb
$6.00
Jager Bomb
$6.00
Legend of the Fall
$8.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$5.00
Liquid Marijuana
$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$8.00
Mai Tai
$7.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Martini
$8.00
Mexican Mule
$7.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mini Beer
$5.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
PB&J Shot
$7.00
PickleBack Shot
$6.00
Pina Colada
$8.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$7.00
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
$5.00
Pink Starburst
$5.00
Pipeliner's Dream
$8.50
Rum Runner
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Southern Belle (shot)
$6.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00
Tigers Tail
$7.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
Top Shelf Bloody Mary
$12.00
Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$9.00
Trash Can
$10.00
Vegas Bomb (shot)
$8.00
Washington Apple
$7.00
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
White Russian
$7.00
Appetizers
Appetizers
Chips & Dips
Lunch Menu
Sandwich
Pick 2
Sides
Baked Beans
$2.99
Baked Potato
$2.99
Breadstick
$0.99
Broccoli
$2.99
Brussels Sprouts
$2.99
Buns
$1.00
Coleslaw
$2.99
Fries
$2.99
Green Beans
$2.99
Mashed Potatoes
$2.99
Onion Rings
$2.99
Rolls
$0.50
Side Caesar Salad
$2.99
Side Salad
$2.99
Smoked Mac N Cheese
$2.99
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$2.99
White Mac n Cheese
$2.99
Zucchini Fries
$2.99
Entrees
Beef & Pork
Seafood
Combo Platters
Combo Plates
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
920 Vernon Street, Ironton, OH 45638
Gallery
