  Ironton
  Armory Smokehouse(New) - 920 Vernon Street
Armory Smokehouse(New) 920 Vernon Street

No reviews yet

920 Vernon Street

Ironton, OH 45638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Kids Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$1.50

Half & Half Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Milk

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Sweet tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Water

Bottles/Cans Beer

Bucket Of Bottles

$15.00

Bucket Of Cans

$12.00

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Bud Light Can

$2.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.50

Budweiser Zero Can

$3.00

Coors Lite Bottle

$3.50

Corona Can

$4.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$4.00

Guinness Can

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

Natural Lite Can

$2.00

White Claw

$4.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Beer

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Alaskan Amber

$6.00

Blake's Hard Cider Triple Jam

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Breckenridge Peanut Butter Porter

$6.00

BrewDog Elvis Juice

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.75

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Country Boy Coffee Stout

$7.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait Blonde

$6.00

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$6.00

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Ellicottville Blueberry Maple Pancake

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$9.00

Fat Head's Blueberry Ale

$6.00

Fat Head's Goggle Fogger

$6.00

Fifty West Coast to Coast

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Kona Longboard Lager

$5.00

Land Grant Blackberry Jamble

$6.00

Life of the Party

$8.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$6.00

Maumee Bay Lemon Shady

$4.00

Mckenzie's Black Cherry

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Natural Light

$3.75

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$8.00Out of stock

Saucy Brew Works, Foxbia

$7.00

Saucy, Goal Lager

$6.00

Saucy, What's His Nuts

$8.00

Sour Monkey

$9.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Wolf's Ridge Taco Ninja

$6.00

Yeungling

$4.25

Flight of Beer

$9.00

Wine

Beringer White Zinfandel

$7.00

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Educated Guess Cabernet

$8.00

Heinz Eiffel Riesling

$8.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Moscato

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Meiomi Pinot Nior

$13.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Liquor

American Honey

$7.00+

Basil Hayden

$9.00+

Blantons

$14.00+

Buffalo Trace

$8.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Bulleit Rye

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00+

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00+

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.00+

Fireball

$4.00+

Four Roses

$8.00+

Four Roses Single Barrell

$10.00+

Gentlemen's Jack

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Michters

$9.00+

Seagram's 7

$7.00+

Skrewball

$6.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Well Bourbon

$4.00+

Wheat Penny

$9.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$12.00+

Amaretto

$5.00+

Baileys

$6.00+

Cointreau

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$4.00+

Hennessy

$8.00+

Jager

$5.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Rumchata

$6.00+

Disarrono

$5.00+

Well Gin

$4.00+

Bombay

$7.00+

Tanquery

$7.00+

Appleton Estate

$7.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Dewars

$7.00+

Glenlevit

$7.00+

Johnny Walker

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo

$6.00+

Patron

$10.00+

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Titos

$5.00+

Well Vodka

$3.50+

Cocktails / Shots

$4 Margarita Rocks

$4.00

Alpha-Charlie Peach

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$8.50

Blue Hawaiian

$6.50

Bourbon Margarita

$7.00

Bullet Catcher

$7.00

Buttery Nipple (shot)

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch (shot)

$5.00

Cold Brew Martini

$8.50

Cosmo

$8.00

Green Tea (shot)

$7.00

House Bloody Mary

$7.00

House Margarita

$6.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Legend of the Fall

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mini Beer

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

PB&J Shot

$7.00

PickleBack Shot

$6.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$5.00

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Pipeliner's Dream

$8.50

Rum Runner

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Southern Belle (shot)

$6.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tigers Tail

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.00

Trash Can

$10.00

Vegas Bomb (shot)

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Appetizers

Appetizers

Battered Onion Rings Appetizer

$8.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Fresh Breadsticks

$6.49+

Fried Banana Peppers

$7.99

Jumbo Pretzel

$9.99+

Loaded Potato Bombs

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Pork Rinds

$6.99

Smoked Brisket Dip

$9.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Super Sampler

$13.99

Zucchini Fries

$7.99

Chips & Dips

Loaded Chilli Nachos

$9.99

Extreme Queso

$10.49

Chips Queso & Salsa

$8.99

Buffalo Dip

$8.99

Spinach Dip

$8.99

Wings

Traditional Wing

$10.99

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Smoked Wings

$10.99

Lunch Menu

Soups

French Onion

$3.50+

Chili

$3.50+

Soup of Day

$3.50+

Salad

House Salad With Chicken

$9.00

Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Turkey , Swiss & Bacon Croissant

$9.00

Wheatberry Club

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fish tail Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken salad Croissant

$9.00

Reuben Sandwich

$9.00

Subs

Spicy Italian Sub

$9.00

Hot Club Sub

$9.00

Steak Sub

$9.00

Chicken

4 Chicken Tenders

$9.00

6 Boneless Wings

$9.00

Burger

B.Y.O.B

$9.00

A1 Steak Burger

$9.00

Wester Burger

$9.00

Pick 2

Pick 2

$9.00

HandHelds

Brisket Griiled Cheese

$13.99

Brisket Philly

$13.99

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Double Burger

$15.99

Fried Whitefish Sandwich

$13.99

Jalapeño Cheddar Dogs

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Pot Roast Sandwich

$9.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Black & Blue Caesar

$11.99

California Salad

$9.99

Club Salad

$9.99

Full Caesar

$8.99

Full House

$8.99

Half Caesar

$4.99

Half House

$4.99

Spinach Salad

$9.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Breadstick

$0.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Brussels Sprouts

$2.99

Buns

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Rolls

$0.50

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Smoked Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.99

White Mac n Cheese

$2.99

Zucchini Fries

$2.99

Bowls

Beef & Broccoli Bowl

$12.99

Captain Mac

$11.99

New Orleans Pasta

$13.99

Pasta Alfredo

$9.99+

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

SouthWestern Bowl

$13.99

Teriyaki Bowl

$13.99

Entrees

Beef & Pork

Brisket

$17.99

Open Face Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Pork Chops

$17.99

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Ribeye

$25.99+

Ribs

$13.99+

Sirloin

$15.99+

Steak Bites

$15.99

Stinger

$14.99

Pot Roast Dinner

$12.99

Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Country Fried Tenders

$12.99

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Seafood

Grilled Shrimp

$14.99

Salmon

$19.99

Grilled Catfish

$14.99

Cod

$15.99

Alaskan White Fish

$15.99

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Fried Catfish

$14.99

Combo Platters

Combo Plates

Steak & Chicken

$24.99

Steak & Pork

$26.99

Steak & Seafood

$27.99

2 Meat Combo

$24.99

3 Meat Combo

$27.99

Kids Meal

Kids meals

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.99

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$6.99

KIDS Pulled Pork Sliders

$6.99

KIDS Boneless Wings

$6.99

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$6.99

KIDS Mini Burgers

$6.99

Dessert

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

House Made Specialty Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Apple Pie

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Sides Of

Bacon

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Queso

$1.99

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vin

$0.50

Salsa

$0.99

Sautee Mush & Onions

$2.49

Sautee Mushrooms

$1.25

Sautee Onions

$1.25

Thousand Island

$0.50

Warm Bacon Vin

$0.50

Box Specials

Boxes

6 Tenders 4 Skins 4 Mushrooms 6 Mozzarella Stick

$24.00

12 tender 6 skins 4 mushrooms 12 mozzarella stick

$45.00

8 Tenders 8 oz loaded Fry

$18.00

16 Tenders 16 oz Loaded Fry

$35.00

10 Shrooms 10 Tenders

$28.00

Pulled Pork Slider Box

$32.00

Catering

Pulled Pork LBS

$6.00+

Brisket LBS

$9.00+

Smoke Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Traditional Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Stinger (Individual)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

920 Vernon Street, Ironton, OH 45638

Directions

