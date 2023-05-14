Main picView gallery

Arm's & Ember's Grill 219 North Bridge Street

219 North Bridge Street

Grand Ledge, MI 48837

SOUPS/SALADS

Chef salad

$12.00

blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, topped with hard boiled egg, tomato, turkey, ham, and croutons.

Cobb Salad

$11.00

blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, chopped chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, and red onion.

House Salad

$6.50

Iceberg Lettuce topped with diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressings.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with asiago cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons. Tossed in a Caesar dressing. Your choice of Steak Add: $6.00 or Grilled Chicken Add: $4.00

House Side Ceasar

$6.00

House side salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, cheese, and croutons. With your choice of dressing.

Soup sold in house come in for daily special

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

served in a homemade fresh tortilla, with egg, hashbrowns and your choice of meat, chorizo, bacon, sausage, hot dog, or ham

Biscuits and gravy

$9.00

2 biscuits smothered in homemade sausage gravy served with 2 eggs and hashbrowns

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Served on a bagel or homemade biscuit with egg, hashbrowns, and choice of meat, Bacon, Sausage Patty, or Ham

Fried egg sandwich

$6.00

Served on Texas Toast with avocado aioli.

Average Joe's Breakfast

$7.00

2 Eggs any style, hashbrowns, and Your choice of Meat and Toast

Mega Beast Breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, 2 sausage patties, hash browns, 1 biscuit with homemade sausage gravy, Your choice of toast, white, wheat or texas.

French Toast

$9.00

2 pieces of texas toast, 3 slices extra thick cut bacon and warm maple syrup.

Pancakes

$8.00

3 cakes with maple syrup served plain, or your choice of blueberry, chocolate chip, or banana filled cakes.

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

2 eggs, steak chefs choice, hash browns and your choice of toast, white, wheat, or texas.

Fruit plate

$10.00

LUNCH

Served 11am-5pm Burgers & Tenders Served during Dinner hours

BLT

$13.00

Crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes on texas toast with mayo. Your choice of side.

Club sandwich

$12.00

Black forest ham, house smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato,and mayo stacked on Texas toast. Served with your choice of side.

House burger

$8.00

Beef patty served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, onion. Your choice of side.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Roast beef piled on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and horseradish aioli with your choice of side.

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and sliced queso blanco cheese, white cheddar, swiss, or muenster on a kaiser roll. Served with your choice of side.

Beast Burger

$19.00

1/2 lb patty with Elk, Wild Boar, Bison, Wagu Beef, and maytag bleu cheese. Served with tomato, lettuce, and red onion. One side choice.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Hand battered, seasoned, golden-fried fresh chicken tenders, Served with your choice of side.

Grilled Ham & Swiss on housemade pumpernickel rye

$12.00

grilled ham and swiss on artisan baked pumpernickel rye with a blend of whole grain and yellow mustard. Side choice.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served on Texas toast with a mix of muenster and cheddar cheese with a side choice.

Meatloaf

$15.00Out of stock

Made with house ketchup served with your choice of 2 sides.

Mac'n Cheese

$10.00

Mama's homemade Mac'n cheese mixed with a blend of Gouda, sharp and mild cheddar.

Goulash

$10.00

Made in house served with bread and butter.

Spinach artichoke dip

$13.00

Homemade dip served with deep fried naan bread

KIDS

Grilled cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese made with a Cheddar cheese served on texas toast and Fries

Kids Chicken tenders

$7.00

2 strips with Fries

Kids Burger and fries

$8.00

1/4 pound burger plain served with fries.

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.00

Homemade cake with made from scratch frosting. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.00

Homemade carrot cake with made from scratch cream cheese frosting. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla ice cream scoop

$2.00

DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

Cranberry Juice

2% Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

EXTRAS

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

DESSERT BAR

Muffin

$3.00

Brownie

$5.00

Lemon Bar

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

219 North Bridge Street, Grand Ledge, MI 48837

