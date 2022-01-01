Army City Steak Gyro Mchperson 201 s McPherson church RD

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Gyro Platter
Pajita
10 Wings

Greek Corner

Gyros

Gyros

$9.99

Gyro Platter

$11.99

Chicken Shawarama

$9.99

Lamb Shwarma

$9.99

Hummus

$5.49

Grape Leaves

$5.49

Greek Chicken Salad

$10.99

Greek Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Falafel

$9.99
Mediterranean Platter

Mediterranean Platter

$12.99

Greek Pizza

$9.99

Greek Plate

$11.99

Chicken On Pita

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch On Pita

$10.49

Steak

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Pizza Cheesesteak

$8.99

King of Philly

$8.99

Bacon Cheesesteak

$9.99

The Philly Fire

$8.99

Pepper Steak

$8.99

Larg Sub

$3.99

Chicken

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Chicken Teriyaki

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Army BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Large Sub

$3.99

Baked Potatoes

Giant

$9.99

Pajita

$10.99

Sour Cream And Chives

$6.99

Broccoli & Cheese

$7.99

Veggie Potatoes

$8.99

Skins

$6.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.99

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Jalapeño Burger

$8.99

Burger in a Pita

$9.99

Hamburger

$8.49

Our Famous Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

10 Wings

$12.99

12 Wings

$14.99

15 Wings

$17.99

20 Wings

$22.99

30 Wings

$33.99

50 Wings

$57.99
8 Pcs Boneless Wings

8 Pcs Boneless Wings

$8.99

New York Style

Pastrami

$9.99

Reuben Sub

$9.99

New York Sub

$9.99

Veggie Lover Sub

$8.99

Lg Sub

$3.99

Salads & Wraps

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Philly Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Flat Spinach Wrap

$9.99

Spinach Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Sm Side Salad

$3.99

Lg Side Salad

$6.99

Lamb Salad

$11.99

Chicken Teriyake Sald

$10.99

Lamb Chz Wrap

$10.99

Lg Greek Salad

$6.99

Sm Greek Salad

$3.99

Sides

Onion Rings

$4.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Poppers

$4.99

Skins

Skins

$6.99

Fries

Reg Fries

$2.99

Lg Plain Fries

$4.99

Reg Loaded

$4.49
Lg Loaded Fries

Lg Loaded Fries

$6.99

Add Chese To Fry

$0.99

Reg Cheese Fry

$3.99

Lg Chz Fry

$5.99

Kids Meals

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Pita

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.49

Fried Chz Cake

$4.99

Baklava

$4.49

Pistachio Baklava

$4.99

Extras

Side Broccoli

$4.99

Side of Lamb

$4.99

Side of Chicken

$4.99

Side of Beef

$4.99

Side of Steak

$4.99

Side of Burger

$4.99

Side of Turkey

$4.99

Side of Ham

$4.99

Side Broccoli

$4.99

Side Pita

$1.00

SD TZAT

$0.50

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

Mountain Dew

$1.99+

Sunkist

$1.99+

Sierra Mist

$1.99+

Fruit Punch

$1.99+

Pink Lemonade

$1.99+

Sm Sweet Tea

$1.99

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Monster

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.49

Green Tea

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Special 1

Speccial 1

$17.99

Good Deal

$14.99

Family Meal Pack

$27.99

Nice Deal

$17.99
