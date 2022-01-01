Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Arnette's Chop Shop

599 Reviews

$$$$

2700 Apple Valley Road Northeast Suite 55

Brookhaven, GA 30319

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MOTHER SHUCKER TICKET

MOTHER SHUCKER EVENT 11/13/22

Please leave your name and phone number in the special instructions box!

MOTHER SHUCKER TICKET

$75.00

MERCHANDISE

HATS

$15.00

SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT

$15.00

LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2700 Apple Valley Road Northeast Suite 55, Brookhaven, GA 30319

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3979 Buford Highway Northeast Atlanta, GA 30345
View restaurantnext
Cuts Steakhouse
orange star4.2 • 3,426
60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Ari Korean Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
9700 Medlock Bridge Rd. Ste 112 Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Aspens Signature Steaks
orange starNo Reviews
2942 Shallowford Road NE Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Elevation Chophouse & Skybar
orange star3.6 • 724
1723 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
View restaurantnext
Cuts Italian - 60 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE
orange starNo Reviews
60 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brookhaven

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brookhaven
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston