Arnie's Cafe 269 S Main
362 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
269 S Main, Warrenton, OR 97146
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Astoria's Portway, LLC - 422 W. Marine Drive
No Reviews
422 W. Marine Drive Astoria, OR 97103
View restaurant