Arnie's Cafe 269 S Main

Popular Items

Egg Bene
Mush Swiss Burg
Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes (2 Cakes)

Hot

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Apple Cider

$3.25

Cold

Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Soda

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.25

Shakes (20oz)

$6.25

Italian Soda (20oz)

$3.25

Claim to Fame

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.50

Corned Beef Hash

$14.50

Arnies Hobo

$13.00

Country Omelette

$15.00

Eggcellent

2 Eggs

$10.00

Minced Ham and Scrambled Eggs

$11.00

Veggie Scramble

$13.75

Meat Lovers Scramble

$15.00

Kielbasa Scramble

$14.00

Wrap It Up

Chicken Fried Steak Burrito

$15.00

The Benedict

$14.00

CB Burrito

$14.50

Arnie's Favorite

$14.00

Meat Lover's Burrito (Bacon, Sausage & Ham)

$15.00

Veggie Burrito

$13.75

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

The Benedicts

Egg Bene

$13.00

Florentine Bene

$13.00

Country Bene

$14.00

Arnie's Bene

$13.00

Life is Gravy Baby

B&G HOBO

$13.00

Meat Lover B&G

$14.00

Full Order (2 Biscuits)

$11.00

1/2 Order

$8.00

Lighten Up

Breakfast Sammy

$7.00

Cake Combo

$8.00

Hashbrown Combo

$8.00

1 Fr TST Combo

$8.00

1/4 B&G Combo

$8.00

Waffle Combo

$8.00

1/2 Egg Bene

$9.00

Omelet It Go

Cheese Oml

$11.00

Denver

$14.00

Veggie

$14.00

Meat Lover

$15.00

Taco

$14.00

Southwestern

$14.00

Spanish

$14.00

Sweet Stuff

Buttermilk Pancakes (3 Cakes)

$10.00

Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes (2 Cakes)

$8.00

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$5.50

French Toast (3 Pieces)

$12.00

Short Stack French Toast (2 Pieces)

$9.00

1 Piece French Toast

$5.50

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Old Fashion Oatmeal

$8.00

Side Dish

1 Egg

$2.75

2 Eggs

$3.75

Bacon (3)

$5.50

Ham

$5.50

Keilbasa

$5.50

Saus Patty

$5.50

Links (3)

$5.50

Country Gravy

$4.00

Hollandaise Sause

$4.00

English Muffin

$3.50

Biscuit

$4.00

Homefries

$5.00

Hashbrown

$5.00

Fruit

$5.25

Toast

$3.50

Burg Patty

$5.50

Sauteed Veggies

$4.75

Berry Compote

$2.00

Sauces

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Lets Meat Up

Classic Burger

$13.00

Arnies Burger

$17.00

Warrior Burger

$15.00

Western Burger

$15.00

Mush Swiss Burg

$15.00

Triple B Burger

$15.00

The Ruben

$15.00

Fish Burger

$15.00

The Mini Burger

$10.00

The Good Stuff

Fish & Chips :3 piece

$17.00

Fish & Chips :5 piece

$21.00

Chicken Strips

$16.00

Clam Strips

$15.00

Between The Bread

Club Sandwich

$16.00

French Dip

$16.00

BLT

$15.00

The Best Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Rueben

$16.00

The Philly

$17.00

The Riley

$16.00

Lettuce Alone

Taco Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Sip & Slurp

Slurp & Chomp

$10.50

Quick & Easy

$9.50

Soup - Cup

$5.50

Soup - Bowl

$7.50

Chili - Cup

$5.50

Chili - Bowl

$7.50

Chow - Cup

$6.00

Chow - Bowl

$8.00

Dinner Salad

$5.50

Garlic Toast

$3.50

Snack & Treats

Sauces

French Fries

$5.00

ORINGS

$6.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.50

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$5.25

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Sammy

$7.00

Cake Combo

$8.00

Hashbrown Combo

$8.00

1 Fr TST Combo

$8.00

1/4 B&G Combo

$8.00

Waffle Combo

$8.00

1 Cake

$5.50

1 Fr Tst

$5.50

Lunch

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Gr Cheese

$8.00

PB & J

$7.00

Drinks

Milk

$4.00

Apple Cider

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Juice

$4.00

Soda (12oz)

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Jr. Shakes (12oz)

$5.50

Americano

AMER (12oz/16oz)

$3.50

AMER (16oz/20oz)

$3.75

AMER (20oz/24oz)

$4.50

Cappuccino

CAP 12 OZ

$4.50

CAP 16 OZ

$5.00

CAP 20 OZ

$5.50

Chai

CHAI (12oz/16oz)

$4.75

CHAI (16oz/20oz)

$5.25

CHAI (20oz/24oz)

$5.75

Espresso Shot

Single

$3.00

Double

$4.00

Triple

$5.00

Latte

LATTE (12oz/16oz)

$4.50

LATTE (16oz/20oz)

$5.00

LATTE (20oz/24oz)

$5.50

Mocha

MOCHA (12oz/16oz)

$5.00

MOCHA (16oz/20oz)

$5.50

MOCHA (20oz/24oz)

$6.00

Steamers

STEAM 12 OZ

$2.75

STEAM 16 OZ

$3.50

STEAM 20 OZ

$4.25

Arnie's Rush

Rush 16oz

$4.00

Rush 20oz

$4.50

Rush 24oz

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.75

Brownie Delight Sundae

Brownie Sundae Delight

$4.75

Specialty Dessert

Specialty Dessert

$4.75Out of stock

Berry Crisp

$4.75Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.75

Whole Cheesecake

$40.00

Pudding

Lg Pudding

$3.00

Sm Pudding

$2.00

Ground Coffee

Deadman's Reach

$12.95

House Blend

$12.95

Three Peckered Billy Goat

$12.95

Wicked Wolf

$12.95

Double Dead

$12.95

Travel Mugs

Double Dead

$13.50

Deadman's Reach

$13.50

Whole Bean Coffee

Deadman's Reach

$12.95

House Blend

$12.95

Three Peckered Billy Goat

$12.95

Wicked Wolf

$12.95

Double Dead

$12.95

5lb Bags of Coffee

Deadman's Reach

$69.95

3 Peckered Billy Goat

$69.95

Double Dead

$69.95

Wicked Wolf

$69.95

2lb Bags of Coffee

Double Dead

$29.95

Wicked Wolf

$29.95

Three Peckered Billy Goat

$29.95

Deadman's Reach

$29.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

269 S Main, Warrenton, OR 97146

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

