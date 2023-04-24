LYBELU Frontier Kitchen 25387 Pleasant Valley Road Unit 110

  • Home
Retail

Jumbo Whole Raw Cashews Nuts – 4oz

Jumbo Whole Raw Cashews Nuts – 4oz

$7.90

Jumbo whole cashews are removed from the shell and inspected for freshness. These jumbo-sized cashews are bursting with the rich, buttery flavor that makes cashews a perennial favorite for nut lovers in all walks of life.

Jumbo Whole Roasted Unsalted Cashews Nuts – 4oz

Jumbo Whole Roasted Unsalted Cashews Nuts – 4oz

$7.94

Whole, roasted unsalted cashews are lightly roasted, without salt, for the perfect snack or ingredient in desserts, main meals, breakfast cereals and more. As a rich source of antioxidants and vitamins, try cashews any time.

Jumbo Whole Roasted Salted Cashews Nuts – 4oz

Jumbo Whole Roasted Salted Cashews Nuts – 4oz

$7.98

Whole, roasted salted cashews are lightly roasted, with salt to bring out the full, rich buttery flavor and texture of the nut. Rich in nutrients and unsaturated fats, cashews are a heart-healthy snack eaten alone or blended with our other nut varieties.

Jumbo Whole Raw Cashews Nuts – 8oz

Jumbo Whole Raw Cashews Nuts – 8oz

$12.05

Jumbo whole cashews are removed from the shell and inspected for freshness. These jumbo-sized cashews are bursting with the rich, buttery flavor that makes cashews a perennial favorite for nut lovers in all walks of life.

Jumbo Whole Roasted Unsalted Cashews Nuts – 8oz

Jumbo Whole Roasted Unsalted Cashews Nuts – 8oz

$12.30

Whole, roasted unsalted cashews are lightly roasted, without salt, for the perfect snack or ingredient in desserts, main meals, breakfast cereals and more. As a rich source of antioxidants and vitamins, try cashews any time.

Jumbo Whole Roasted Salted Cashews Nuts – 8oz

Jumbo Whole Roasted Salted Cashews Nuts – 8oz

$12.55

Whole, roasted salted cashews are lightly roasted, with salt to bring out the full, rich buttery flavor and texture of the nut. Rich in nutrients and unsaturated fats, cashews are a heart-healthy snack eaten alone or blended with our other nut varieties.

Jumbo Whole Raw Walnuts – 4oz

Jumbo Whole Raw Walnuts – 4oz

$7.90

Try our bulk raw walnut halves and pieces for a distinct taste and texture. Walnuts, flavorful and rich, make the perfect choice for many dishes including nut rolls, cereals, granola, and desserts. We sell walnuts in the raw with halves and pieces mixed together.

Jumbo Whole Roasted Unsalted Walnuts – 4oz

Jumbo Whole Roasted Unsalted Walnuts – 4oz

$7.94

Try our whole roasted unsalted walnuts and pieces for a distinct taste and texture. Walnuts, flavorful and rich, make the perfect choice for many dishes including nut rolls, cereals, granola, and desserts. We sell walnuts in the raw with halves and pieces mixed together.

Jumbo Whole Roasted Salted Walnuts – 4oz

Jumbo Whole Roasted Salted Walnuts – 4oz

$7.98

Try our jumbo whole roasted salted walnut halves and pieces for a distinct taste and texture. Walnuts, flavorful and rich, make the perfect choice for many dishes including nut rolls, cereals, granola, and desserts. We sell walnuts in the raw with halves and pieces mixed together.

Raw Pecans Nuts – 4oz

Raw Pecans Nuts – 4oz

$7.90

We source only the finest pecans to offer in various forms, such as these raw pecan pieces. Pecan pieces are perfect for use in food formulations from ice cream to baked goods. Sprinkle them on salads or include them in snack mixes. Pecan pieces add flavor, crunch and excitement.

Roasted Unsalted Pecans Nuts – 4oz

Roasted Unsalted Pecans Nuts – 4oz

$7.94

We source only the finest pecans to offer in various forms, such as these roasted unsalted pecans. Pecans are perfect for use in food formulations from ice cream to baked goods. Sprinkle them on salads or include them in snack mixes. Pecans add flavor, crunch and excitement.

Roasted Salted Pecans Nuts – 4oz

Roasted Salted Pecans Nuts – 4oz

$7.98

We source only the finest pecans to offer in various forms, such as these roasted salted pecans. Pecans are perfect for use in food formulations from ice cream to baked goods. Sprinkle them on salads or include them in snack mixes. Pecans add flavor, crunch and excitement.

Almonds Raw Nuts – 4oz

Almonds Raw Nuts – 4oz

$7.90

Raw, regular almonds with the skin on, offer a delicious, crunchy nut loaded with flavor. Sold in bulk by the case, raw almonds offer the perfect choice for use by food manufacturers, bakers, restaurants and retail outlets. Try almonds to supply a quick, delicious energy boost.

Almonds Roasted Unsalted Nuts – 4oz

Almonds Roasted Unsalted Nuts – 4oz

$7.94

Find dry roasted, whole redskin almonds without salt in bulk. Dry roasting brings out the full flavor of the nut without any oils or added calories. Dry roasted almonds fit keto and paleo lifestyles for recipes or snacking. Their densely packed nutrition and heart-healthy antioxidants make whole almonds an ideal snack choice.

Almonds Roasted Salted Nuts – 4oz

Almonds Roasted Salted Nuts – 4oz

$7.98

Whole almonds are removed from the shell, roasted and salted and packed in bulk. Roasting the almonds helps bring out the full flavor of the nut with a hint of salt enhancing the taste. One of our best sellers, roasted, salted almonds are the perfect snack to serve in foodservice outlets or at home.

Raw Brazil Nuts – 4oz

Raw Brazil Nuts – 4oz

$7.90

A raw Brazil midget redskin is a favorite for many nut lovers. These nuts are a popular addition to our line of wholesale bulk nuts – and many traditional mixes. Despite the name, Brazil midget redskin nuts aren’t short on flavor or crunch.

Roasted Unsalted Brazil Nuts – 4oz

Roasted Unsalted Brazil Nuts – 4oz

$7.94

A roasted unsalted Brazil midget redskin is a favorite for many nut lovers. These nuts are a popular addition to our line of wholesale bulk nuts – and many traditional mixes. Despite the name, Brazil midget redskin nuts aren’t short on flavor or crunch.

Roasted Salted Brazil Nuts – 4oz

Roasted Salted Brazil Nuts – 4oz

$7.98

A roasted salted Brazil nuts is a favorite for many nut lovers. These nuts are a popular addition to our line of wholesale bulk nuts – and many traditional mixes. Despite the name, Brazil nuts aren’t short on flavor or crunch.

Filberts Blanched Raw (Hazelnuts) – 4oz

Filberts Blanched Raw (Hazelnuts) – 4oz

$8.25

Blanched, raw filberts or hazelnuts are prepared and ready to include in confections, ice cream or baked goods. Their strong, distinctive flavor pairs perfectly with chocolate. Rich in unsaturated fats and a host of vitamins, filberts are a heart-healthy snack or ingredient.

Filberts Blanched Roasted Unsalted (Hazelnuts) – 4oz

Filberts Blanched Roasted Unsalted (Hazelnuts) – 4oz

$8.50

We offer the finest quality roasted filberts to add rich flavor to confections, bars or snacks of all kinds. Blanched to remove the outer skin, gently roasted and unsalted, filberts offer great nutritional value along with a popular, distinctive taste profile.

Filberts Blanched Roasted, Salted (Hazelnuts) – 4oz

Filberts Blanched Roasted, Salted (Hazelnuts) – 4oz

$8.75

These rich-tasting nuts are blanched, roasted and lightly salted to bring out the full flavor of the nut. Filberts make a great addition to nut mixes, snacks and confectionery applications. Filberts are rich in unsaturated fats and high in vitamins E and B.

Pistachios Raw Shelled Nuts – 4oz

Pistachios Raw Shelled Nuts – 4oz

$7.90

Pistachios are removed from the shell and left raw, ready for snacking or further processing as an ingredient. Great tasting pistachios are rich in nutrition, loaded with fiber and vitamins yet contain zero cholesterol. Add pistachios to salads, meals, baked goods, bars or mixes.

Pistachios Roasted Unsalted Shelled Nuts – 4oz

Pistachios Roasted Unsalted Shelled Nuts – 4oz

$7.94

We remove pistachios from the shell and thoroughly inspect them for quality. These unsalted pistachios are ready for use in snacks, mixes, bars and other applications or recipes. Their distinctive flavor makes pistachios a customer favorite.

Pistachios Roasted Salted Shelled Nuts – 4oz

Pistachios Roasted Salted Shelled Nuts – 4oz

$7.98

Jumbo salted pistachios are available natural in the shell. Snack on them by the handful or use in your favorite food applications. Pistachios offer a great source of healthy fats, fiber and an impressive complement of vitamins, including vitamin B6 and thiamine.

Pistachios Raw Nuts – 4oz

Pistachios Raw Nuts – 4oz

$8.25

Pistachios are removed from the shell and left raw, ready for snacking or further processing as an ingredient. Great tasting pistachios are rich in nutrition, loaded with fiber and vitamins yet contain zero cholesterol. Add pistachios to salads, meals, baked goods, bars or mixes.

Pistachios Roasted Unsalted Nuts – 4oz

Pistachios Roasted Unsalted Nuts – 4oz

$8.50

Jumbo unsalted pistachios are available natural in the shell. Snack on them by the handful or use in your favorite food applications. Pistachios offer a great source of healthy fats, fiber and an impressive complement of vitamins, including vitamin B6 and thiamine.

Pistachios Roasted Salted Nuts – 4oz

Pistachios Roasted Salted Nuts – 4oz

$8.75

As distinctive in appearance as they are in flavor, we shell, roast and lightly salt these pistachios to prepare them for snacking, nut mixes and other uses. Pistachios are a popular favorite eaten alone or used as an ingredient in ice cream or baking applications.

Raw Macadamia Nuts – 4oz

Raw Macadamia Nuts – 4oz

$8.25

Raw macadamia nuts are ready in bulk quantities for inclusion into traditional nut mixes, snack blends, baking applications or savory recipes. Macadamia nuts appeal to nut lovers of all ages. Fabulous flavor and unique texture set the macadamia nut apart from any other variety.

Roasted Unsalted Macadamia Nuts – 4oz

Roasted Unsalted Macadamia Nuts – 4oz

$8.50

Nothing says luxurious quite like a macadamia nut, with its velvety texture and subtle, yet rich, buttery flavor. Lightly oil roasted without salt, macadamia nuts make the perfect snack or ingredient in foods from desserts to main meals, like ice cream, desserts, salads or baked goods.

Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts – 4oz

Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts – 4oz

$8.75

Roasted, salted macadamia nuts pose the perfect snack choice, an excellent way to include a wide range of vitamins and minerals, along with monounsaturated or good fats. Consumers of all ages love their rich, buttery flavor.

Deluxe Raw Mixed Nuts – 4oz

Deluxe Raw Mixed Nuts – 4oz

$8.50

Our deluxe nut mix contains a delicious blend of some of our most popular nut varieties, with cashews, almonds, pecans, brazil nuts and filberts together. Enjoy our deluxe mixed nuts by the bag or by the case.

Deluxe Roasted Unsalted Mixed Nuts – 4oz

Deluxe Roasted Unsalted Mixed Nuts – 4oz

$8.75

Our deluxe nut mix contains a delicious blend of some of our most popular nut varieties, with cashews, almonds, pecans, brazil nuts and filberts together. Enjoy our deluxe mixed nuts by the bag or by the case.

Deluxe Roasted Salted Mixed Nuts – 4oz

Deluxe Roasted Salted Mixed Nuts – 4oz

$8.95

Our deluxe nut mix contains a delicious blend of some of our most popular nut varieties, with cashews, almonds, pecans, brazil nuts and filberts together. Enjoy our deluxe mixed nuts by the bag or by the case.

Deluxe Salted Mixed Nuts Tray 12 Cavity – 8oz

Deluxe Salted Mixed Nuts Tray 12 Cavity – 8oz

$14.75

Our deluxe nut mix contains a delicious blend of some of our most popular nut varieties, with Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashews, Filberts, Macadamia, Pecans, Pistachios, Brazil, Pine, Sunflower, and Pumpkin together. Enjoy our deluxe mixed nuts by the bag or by the case.

Deluxe Unsalted Mixed Nuts Tray 12 Cavity – 8oz

Deluxe Unsalted Mixed Nuts Tray 12 Cavity – 8oz

$14.25

Our deluxe nut mix contains a delicious blend of some of our most popular nut varieties, with Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashews, Filberts, Macadamia, Pecans, Pistachios, Brazil, Pine, Sunflower, and Pumpkin together. Enjoy our deluxe mixed nuts by the bag or by the case.

Raw Pine Nuts – 4oz

Raw Pine Nuts – 4oz

$15.25

Our Grade A pine nuts, sold by the case, are the perfect complement to a healthy diet. Pine nuts add a delightfully mild, nutty flavor to salads, baked goods, main meals or snacks, or use them to prepare your own homemade pesto!

Roasted Unsalted Pine Nuts – 4oz

Roasted Unsalted Pine Nuts – 4oz

$15.50

Our roasted unsalted pine nuts, sold by the case, are the perfect complement to a healthy diet. Pine nuts add a delightfully mild, nutty flavor to salads, baked goods, main meals or snacks, or use them to prepare your own homemade pesto!

Roasted Salted Pine Nuts – 4oz

Roasted Salted Pine Nuts – 4oz

$15.75

Our Grade A pine nuts, sold by the case, are the perfect complement to a healthy diet. Pine nuts add a delightfully mild, nutty flavor to salads, baked goods, main meals or snacks, or use them to prepare your own homemade pesto!

Retail

Dried Wholesale Apricots – 4oz

Dried Wholesale Apricots – 4oz

$7.90

Dried #4 whole apricots present a moist, chewy, and delicious snack treat. Use in snack mixes, eat them alone. Add chopped apricots to vegetable blends or salads, in baking applications and even savory dishes. Wholesale dried apricots are a nutritious, healthy snack choice, low in fat, high in fiber and a natural source of vitamins E&A, plus potassium.

Dried Cherries – 4oz

Dried Cherries – 4oz

$7.90

Orchard grown dried cherries add sweet flavor and texture to snack mixes, baking, cereals, salads and more. Dried cherries are energy rich, high in fiber and an excellent source of antioxidants. Try dried cherries for a healthy, nutritious snack or ingredient.

Dried Raisins – 4oz

Dried Raisins – 4oz

$7.90

Dried Raisins add a burst of color and delicious, naturally sweet flavor to mixes, snacks, baked goods or confections. These plump, moist dried fruits offer a healthy snack option that is high in fiber, plus a good source of energy and antioxidants.

Dried Strawberries – 4oz

Dried Strawberries – 4oz

$7.90

Dried strawberries provide an attractive, bold red color and great taste to snackers and fruit lovers in general. Eat dried strawberries alone, blend with other dried fruit for a healthy mix, or use them as an ingredient in confections, cereals, granola or baked goods.

Dried Blueberries – 4oz

Dried Blueberries – 4oz

$7.98

Dried blueberries, harvested from domestic farms, make a great addition to snack mixes, bars or baking applications and recipes. Add dried blueberries to cereals or granola. Low in sodium and calories, blueberries are high in Vitamin C & K and an excellent source of antioxidants.

Dried Sweetened Banana Chips – 4oz

Dried Sweetened Banana Chips – 4oz

$7.90

Sweetened Dried Banana chips are thin, crisp slices made from ripe, dried bananas. Sweetened with a touch of sugar, enjoy banana chips alone as a snack, or mix with other fruits and nuts for a delicious blend. Dried banana chips are a convenient, portable favorite, available in bulk quantities.

Dried Pineapple Tidbits – 4oz

Dried Pineapple Tidbits – 4oz

$7.90

Dried pineapple tidbits bring a hint of the tropics to dried fruit blends, snack mixes, baking applications, or even cereal or granola. A good source of insoluble fiber, dried pineapple tidbits have delicious flavor and a delightful chewy texture.

Dried Papaya Chunks – 4oz

Dried Papaya Chunks – 4oz

$7.90

Dried Sweet Papaya Chunks boast a bright, red-orange color yet a subtle flavor with hints of orange or cantaloupe. Their bright color and slightly chewy texture make dried papaya chunks a great addition to trail mix, granola or snack mixes and breads. Papayas are naturally rich in dietary fiber, anti-oxidants and beta carotene. Also high in vitamin C, dried papaya is a popular snack choice.

Dried Cranberries – 4oz

Dried Cranberries – 4oz

$7.90

Dried cranberries, also known as craisins lend a sweet, delicious taste to salads, snacks, cereals, mixes and baking applications. Dried cranberries are a convenient snack food, a flavorful fruit and very portable. Dried cranberries are low in fat, low in calories, and a good source of fiber.

Dried Whole Pitted Dates – 4oz

Dried Whole Pitted Dates – 4oz

$7.90

Whole dates with the seed removed make a delicious snacks or great addition to baked goods, cereal, snack bars and more. Dates possess an abundance of healthy and nutritious features as a good source of fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Dried Mixed Fruits – 4oz

Dried Mixed Fruits – 4oz

$8.25

Fruit salad has never been more appealing than with our blend of the most popular dried fruits mixed together. Find Blueberry, Cranberry, Cherry, Papaya, Pitted Date, Mango, Kiwi, Strawberry Raisin, Pineapple, Banana, and Apricot for a blend of both traditional and tropical flavor notes. This flavorful snack option is convenient, portable and gluten free.

Dried Sliced Kiwi – 4oz

Dried Sliced Kiwi – 4oz

$7.90

Dried kiwi slices offer a soft texture, with a sweet and slightly tangy flavor, for a healthy, nutritious and delicious snack or snack mix addition. Their attractive green color is matched by an impressive nutritional profile. Dried kiwi slices are high in fiber, high in antioxidants and a good source of vitamin C.

Dried Sliced Mango – 4oz

Dried Sliced Mango – 4oz

$7.90

Our dried mango slices are GMO-free and gluten-free and make a great stand-alone snack or addition to snack mixes. Dried mango is bright in color, low in fat and rich in vitamins and minerals.

Deluxe Mixed Fruits Tray 9 Cavity – 7oz

Deluxe Mixed Fruits Tray 9 Cavity – 7oz

$12.00

Fruit salad has never been more appealing than with our blend of the most popular dried fruits mixed together. Find Blueberry, Cranberry, Cherrie, Papaya, Pitted Date, Raisin, Pineapple, Banana, and Apricot for a blend of both traditional and tropical flavor notes. This flavorful snack option is convenient, portable and gluten free.

Retail

Raw Shelled Pumpkin Seeds – 4oz

Raw Shelled Pumpkin Seeds – 4oz

$7.90

Raw, shelled pumpkin seeds await your finishing touch. Include them in snack mixes or baked goods, garnish a soup, or blend them with fresh herbs and garlic for a unique take on pesto. **Cooking is required. Pumpkin seeds should not be consumed raw. **

Roasted Unsalted Shelled Pumpkin Seeds – 4oz

Roasted Unsalted Shelled Pumpkin Seeds – 4oz

$7.94

Also known as pepitas, pumpkin seeds are packed with fiber, protein and iron. Sourced from a plant that is native to the Americas, roasted pumpkin seeds have a slightly nutty flavor and a balance of chewy/crunchy texture.

Roasted Salted Shelled Pumpkin Seeds – 4oz

Roasted Salted Shelled Pumpkin Seeds – 4oz

$7.98

Enjoy them by the handful or by the case, roasted, salted pumpkin seeds are the perfect snack. Packed with fiber, protein and iron, roasted pumpkin seeds have a slightly nutty taste with a combined crunchy/chewy texture.

Raw Shelled Sunflower Seeds – 4oz

Raw Shelled Sunflower Seeds – 4oz

$7.90

Raw sunflower kernels are ready for your finishing touches. They can be enjoyed as a snack or ingredient in many types of foods. Sprinkle on salads, add to cereals, bread or other baked goods. Sunflower seeds contribute fiber, protein, iron and vitamin E for a healthy food. **Cooking is required. Pumpkin seeds should not be consumed raw. **

Roasted Unsalted Shelled Sunflower Seeds – 4oz

Roasted Unsalted Shelled Sunflower Seeds – 4oz

$7.94

Feeling stressed? This variety of sunflower kernel, lightly roasted and without salt, studies say may help keep blood pressure down. Fact is, they’re a healthy snack or ingredient at any time, full of vitamins, nutrients and fiber. Try bulk sunflower seeds as part of your daily diet, by the bag or by the case.

Roasted Salted Shelled Sunflower Seeds – 4oz

Roasted Salted Shelled Sunflower Seeds – 4oz

$7.98

Sunflower kernels, removed from the shell then roasted and salted, make a great snack for people of all ages. Nutty tasting and gluten-free, sunflower seeds are also extremely healthy, rich in vitamin E and an excellent anti-inflammatory food.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Freshly roasted Nuts & Seeds and Dried fruits

Location

Frontier Kitchen 25387 Pleasant Valley Road Unit 110, Chantilly, VA 20152

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

