Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park 5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard

No reviews yet

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard

Lauderhill, FL 33313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Thin slice seared tuna on top daikon, carrot with ponzu sauce

Tuna on the Rock

$11.00

Tuna, avocado, flakes, masago, spicy mayo, scallion served with shrimp chips

Kanisu

$9.00

Imitation crab, avocado, and masago wrapped in cucumber with rice vinegar

Naruto Lover

$11.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, and masago wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce

Crispy Bite

$11.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, masago, and tobiko mix with house spicy sauce on top with crispy sushi rice

Sashimi Appetizer (9pcs)

$15.00

Chef’s choice

Lima Ceviche

$17.00

White fish, red onion, cilantro, ginger, Thai chili, and sweet potato with traditional Peruvian sauce

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

Crab Avocado Salad

$11.00

Imitation crab, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, spring mix, potato chips, and daikon serve with ginger dressing

Spicy Tuna Salad

$11.00

Ground Tuna mix with spicy house sauce, daikon, spring mix, masago, cucumber, cherry tomato, and orange

Spicy Conch Salad

$12.00

Conch, cucumber, daikon, spring mix, orange, and cherry tomato with house spicy sauce

Spicy Octopus Salad

$12.00

Octopus, cucumber, daikon, spring mix, orange, and cherry tomato with house spicy sauce

House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber serve with ginger or peanut dressing

Poke

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Sushi rice, spicy house sauce, avocado, cucumber, and seaweed salad

Deep Fried Tempura Roll

Playboy Roll

$12.00

Deep-fried tempura with eel, Imitation crab, masago, and cream cheese

JB Tempura Roll

$11.00

Tempura style with salmon, and cream cheese

Avocado Tempura Roll

$10.00

Tempura style with avocado

California Tempura Roll

$10.00

Tempura style with imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed

Salmon Tempura Roll (no rice cut 6pcs)

$10.00

Salmon, imitation crab, avocado, and asparagus

Aroi Tempura Roll

$13.00

Salmon, Imitation crab, Avocado, cream cheese and Mango

Traditional Roll

California Roll

$8.00

Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed and masago

JB Volcano

$18.00

JB Tempura rollwith cream cheese topped with seafood dynamite, masago and tempura flake on top with eel sauce

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon, spicy mayonnaise, sesame seed, scallions and avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna, cucumber, sesame seed, and scallions with house spicy sauce

JB Roll S/O

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallions

Vegetable Roll S/O

$8.00

Carrot, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, and kampyo

Miami Roll

$12.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, and masago

Spider Roll S/O (cut 6pcs)

$13.00

Deep fried Softshell crab, avocado, asparagus, and masago

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

California roll topped with salmon, tuna, white fish and avocado

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, sesame seed, and masago

Volcano Roll

$14.00

California roll with cream cheese topped with seafood dynamite, masago and tempura flake on top with eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago topped with avocado

Pascal Roll

$13.00

Cooked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seed, masago, flakes topped with avocado

Sunshine Roll S/O

$14.00

Spicy tuna, mango, cilantro, and masago

Special Roll

Oakland Roll

$14.00

Fried fish, cucumber, seaweed salad, sesame seed, masago topped with avocado

Shrimp Deluxe Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, sesame seed, masago flakes topped with seared salmon

Spring Salmon Roll

$15.00

Salmon, spring mix, cucumber, sesame seed topped with avocado, mango, jalapeno, tobiko and spicy sauce

Cuba Roll

$15.00

Imitation crab, cream cheese, cucumber, banana topped with BBQ Eel.

Hamachi Jalapeno Roll S/O

$18.00

Yellowtail, avocado, masago, topped with yellowtail, spicy mayo, jalapeno, scallions, tabiko

Salmon Lover Roll

$16.00

Salmon, cucumber, lettuce, cream cheese topped with sear salmon

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$15.00

Salmon, salmon skin, cucumber, masago topped with avocado

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Lobster Tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, and tobiko

Skinny Roll (No Rice)

$17.00

Salmon, tuna, white fish, avocado, cucumber, masago, and scallions

Fire Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago topped with seafood dynamite

Valentine Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, masago, sesame seed topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, flakes topped with tuna

Hand Rolls (Cone 1pcs)

California HR

$5.00

Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, and masago

Salmon HR

$6.00

Salmon and scallions

Spicy Tuna HR

$6.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber

Salmon Skin HR

$5.00

Salmon skin and scallions

Shrimp Tempura HR

$6.00

Shrimp, avocado, asparagus, sesame seed, and masago

JB HR

$6.50

Salmon, cream cheese, and scallions

Small Rolls (Seaweed outside cut 6pcs)

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon and scallions

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna and scallions

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail and scallions

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Avocado

Combinations

Sashimi Mori

$24.00

15 pieces of sashimi (all fish) (chef’s choice) served with sushi rice

Sushi Mori

$20.00

9 pieces of sushi and California roll (chef’s choice)

Chirashi

$22.00

16 pieces assorted fish and seafood sashimi on top of sushi rice

Hamachi Lover

$25.00

Tanzana roll, 4 pcs yellowtail sushi and 5 pcs yellowtail sashimi

Salmon Lover

$22.00

Spicy salmon roll, 4pcs of salmon sushi and 5 pcs salmon sashimi

Tuna Lover

$22.00

Spicy tuna roll, 4 pcs of tuna sushi and 5 pcs tuna sashimi

Ala Carte

Ala Carte Tuna

$3.00

Ala Carte Eel

$3.00

Ala Carte Tamago

$2.00Out of stock

Ala Carte Masago

$3.00

Ala Carte Escolar

$3.00

Ala Carte Octopus

$3.00

Ala Carte Salmon

$3.00

Ala Carte Ikura

$6.00

Ala Carte Shrimp

$2.00

Ala Carte Imitation Crab

$2.00

Ala Carte Avocado

$2.00

Ala Carte Spicy Scallop

$4.00Out of stock

Ala Carte Ika (squid)

$3.00Out of stock

Ala Carte Yellow Tail

$4.00Out of stock

Ala Carte Scallop

$3.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Tea & Coffee

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea (Jasmine)

$3.00

Hot Tea (Green Tea)

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Juice

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Water

Fiji Bottled Water

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Regular Bottled Water

$2.50

Thai Appetizers

Edamame

$5.95

Steamed soybeans with salt

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$5.95

Cabbage, carrots, celery, and clear noodles

Gyoza

$6.95

Shrimp Shumai

$9.45

Shrimp dumpling

Crab Rangoon

$8.45

Crispy wonton stuffed with crab and cream cheese served with plum sauce

Fried Calamari

$10.45

Calamari fried in tempura style

Shrimp in the Blanket

$9.95

Fried golden wrapped shrimp and minced chicken

Chicken Wing

$10.45

Marinated chicken wing served with Thai chili sauce

Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.95

Shrimp wonton with chunky chicken, spinach, scallion and cilantro in clear broth

Tom Yum Soup

$5.95

with mushroom, scallion and cilantro

Tum Kha Coconut Soup

$6.95

with mushroom, scallion and cilantro

Vegetable Soup

$5.95

Mix vegetables sprinkled with scallion and cilantro in clear broth

Miso Soup

$3.95

Tofu, Seaweed, and scallion in miso broth

Fish Soup

$5.95Out of stock

White fish and Mix vegetable in miso broth

Crab and Spinach Soup

$4.95Out of stock

Imitation crab and spinach in tempura broth

Japanese Specials

Small Vegetable Fried Rice

$6.95

Stir fry Japanese style with Japanese rice, butter, eggs, bean sprout, snow pea, and carrots

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.95

Grill chicken on sliced cabbage on top with sliced snow pea, mushroom, sesame seed, and carrot serve with teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$26.45

Grill salmon on sliced cabbage on top with sliced snow pea, mushroom, sesame seed, and carrot serve with teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu

$21.95

Deep fried Japanese style chicken serve with katsu sauce

Shrimp Katsu

$16.95

Deep fried Japanese style shrimp serve with katsu sauce

Fish Katsu

$19.95

Deep fried Japanese style fish serve with katsu sauce

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$20.45

Shrimp tempura with mixed vegetable serve with tempura sauce

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura

$17.95

Chicken tempura with mixed vegetable serve with tempura sauce

Noodles

Pad Thai

$16.95

Stir fry Thai style with rice noodles, eggs, bean sprout, peanut, and scallions

Pad Se-ew

$16.95

Stir fry Thai style with flat noodles and Chinese broccoli

Drunken Noodle

$16.95

Stir fry Thai style with flat noodles, baby corn, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves, and fresh chili

Pad Woon Sen

$16.95

Stir fry Thai style with clear noodles, eggs, onions, scallions, baby corn, tomatoes, mushroom, and celery

Special Pad Thai

$21.45

Stir fry chicken, pork, beef and shrimp with rice noodles, eggs, bean sprout, peanut, and scallions

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$16.95

Stir fried with rice, eggs, onions, scallions and tomatoes

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.95

Stir fried with rice, eggs, onions, scallions, pineapple, tomatoes, and cashew nut

Special Fried Rice

$21.45

Stir fried chicken, beef, pork and shrimp with rice, eggs, onions, scallions and tomatoes

Crab Fried Rice

$18.95Out of stock

Stir fried with blue crab, rice, eggs, onions, and scallions

Seafood Fried Rice

$18.95Out of stock

Stir fried with mixed seafood, rice, eggs, onions, tomatoes, and scallions

Curry

Red Curry

$16.95

Red curry pastes in coconut milk with bell papers, bamboo shoots and basil leaves

Green Curry

$16.95

Green curry pastes in coconut milk with bell papers, bamboo shoots and basil leaves

Panang Curry

$16.95

Panang curry pastes in coconut milk with bell papers, peanut butter and citrus leaves

Massaman Curry

$16.95

Thai massaman curry paste in coconut milk with potato, onion, cashew nut and avocado on top

Sauces

Basil Sauce

$16.95

Stir fried Thai style with basil leaves, bell peppers and onions in our chili sauce

Ginger Sauce

$16.95

Sautéed with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, scallions, pine apple and bell peppers

Cashew Nut Sauce

$16.95

Sautéed with cashew nut, mushrooms, carrot, onions, scallions and bell peppers

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$16.95

Stir fried Thai style with tomatoes, cucumber, pineapples, onions, scallions and bell peppers in our sweet and sour sauce

Mix Vegetables

$16.95

Sautéed with carrot, broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, baby corn, zucchini and snow peas in brown sauce

Dessert

Thai Donut

$6.95

Ice Cream Tempura

$6.95Out of stock

Cheesecake Tempura w/ Ice Cream

$8.45

Fried Oreo Tempura w/ Ice Cream

$8.45

Aroi Favorite (stir fry)

Garlic Pepper Sauce

$16.95

Stir fried Thai style mixed vegetable with white pepper and garlic sauce

Basil Thai Styler

$18.95

Sauteed Thai Style with bell pepper, onion and basil leave with fried egg.

Mangolion

$18.95Out of stock

Sautéed with onion scallion and bell paper

Chili Paste

$16.95Out of stock

Sauteed chili pastes with bell pepper, onion, celery, scallion, cashew nuts and eggs

Angel in the Ocean

$16.95Out of stock

Sautéed with peanut sauce serve with broccoli

Aroi Signature Dishes

Crispy Duck

$32.45Out of stock

Stir fry Thai style with Slice stewed crispy duck

Whole Fish (Snapper)

$42.00

Stir fry Thai style with Deep Fried Whole Snapper

Grill Salmon (12 oz)

$26.45

Stir fry Thai style with grill Salmon.

Grill New York Steak

$32.45

Stir fry Thai style with grilled steak.

Volcano Sauce - Chicken

$20.45

Grill Chicken on steam vegetables topped with chili sauce

Lobster Hopper

$42.00Out of stock

Stir fry Thai style with deep fried Lobster (except curry sauce it will be steam lobster)

Jumbo Prawn

$28.95Out of stock

Stir fry Thai style with grill shrimp

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed Noodle

$4.00

Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Peruvian Food

Lomo Saltado

$16.00

Arroz Chaufa Chiken

$13.00

Arroz Chaufa Meat

$13.00

Chaufa Aroi

$15.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Aroi means “delicious “ in Thai. All the freshness of Asian food is waiting for you to taste it!

Location

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL 33313

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

