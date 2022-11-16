- Home
- Fort Lauderdale
- Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park - 5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park 5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Tuna Tataki
Thin slice seared tuna on top daikon, carrot with ponzu sauce
Tuna on the Rock
Tuna, avocado, flakes, masago, spicy mayo, scallion served with shrimp chips
Kanisu
Imitation crab, avocado, and masago wrapped in cucumber with rice vinegar
Naruto Lover
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, and masago wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce
Crispy Bite
Spicy tuna, avocado, masago, and tobiko mix with house spicy sauce on top with crispy sushi rice
Sashimi Appetizer (9pcs)
Chef’s choice
Lima Ceviche
White fish, red onion, cilantro, ginger, Thai chili, and sweet potato with traditional Peruvian sauce
Salad
Seaweed Salad
Crab Avocado Salad
Imitation crab, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, spring mix, potato chips, and daikon serve with ginger dressing
Spicy Tuna Salad
Ground Tuna mix with spicy house sauce, daikon, spring mix, masago, cucumber, cherry tomato, and orange
Spicy Conch Salad
Conch, cucumber, daikon, spring mix, orange, and cherry tomato with house spicy sauce
Spicy Octopus Salad
Octopus, cucumber, daikon, spring mix, orange, and cherry tomato with house spicy sauce
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber serve with ginger or peanut dressing
Deep Fried Tempura Roll
Playboy Roll
Deep-fried tempura with eel, Imitation crab, masago, and cream cheese
JB Tempura Roll
Tempura style with salmon, and cream cheese
Avocado Tempura Roll
Tempura style with avocado
California Tempura Roll
Tempura style with imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed
Salmon Tempura Roll (no rice cut 6pcs)
Salmon, imitation crab, avocado, and asparagus
Aroi Tempura Roll
Salmon, Imitation crab, Avocado, cream cheese and Mango
Traditional Roll
California Roll
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed and masago
JB Volcano
JB Tempura rollwith cream cheese topped with seafood dynamite, masago and tempura flake on top with eel sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, spicy mayonnaise, sesame seed, scallions and avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, cucumber, sesame seed, and scallions with house spicy sauce
JB Roll S/O
Salmon, cream cheese and scallions
Vegetable Roll S/O
Carrot, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, and kampyo
Miami Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, and masago
Spider Roll S/O (cut 6pcs)
Deep fried Softshell crab, avocado, asparagus, and masago
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with salmon, tuna, white fish and avocado
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, sesame seed, and masago
Volcano Roll
California roll with cream cheese topped with seafood dynamite, masago and tempura flake on top with eel sauce
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago topped with avocado
Pascal Roll
Cooked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seed, masago, flakes topped with avocado
Sunshine Roll S/O
Spicy tuna, mango, cilantro, and masago
Special Roll
Oakland Roll
Fried fish, cucumber, seaweed salad, sesame seed, masago topped with avocado
Shrimp Deluxe Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese, sesame seed, masago flakes topped with seared salmon
Spring Salmon Roll
Salmon, spring mix, cucumber, sesame seed topped with avocado, mango, jalapeno, tobiko and spicy sauce
Cuba Roll
Imitation crab, cream cheese, cucumber, banana topped with BBQ Eel.
Hamachi Jalapeno Roll S/O
Yellowtail, avocado, masago, topped with yellowtail, spicy mayo, jalapeno, scallions, tabiko
Salmon Lover Roll
Salmon, cucumber, lettuce, cream cheese topped with sear salmon
Crunchy Salmon Roll
Salmon, salmon skin, cucumber, masago topped with avocado
Lobster Roll
Lobster Tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, and tobiko
Skinny Roll (No Rice)
Salmon, tuna, white fish, avocado, cucumber, masago, and scallions
Fire Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago topped with seafood dynamite
Valentine Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, masago, sesame seed topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, flakes topped with tuna
Hand Rolls (Cone 1pcs)
California HR
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, and masago
Salmon HR
Salmon and scallions
Spicy Tuna HR
Spicy tuna and cucumber
Salmon Skin HR
Salmon skin and scallions
Shrimp Tempura HR
Shrimp, avocado, asparagus, sesame seed, and masago
JB HR
Salmon, cream cheese, and scallions
Small Rolls (Seaweed outside cut 6pcs)
Combinations
Sashimi Mori
15 pieces of sashimi (all fish) (chef’s choice) served with sushi rice
Sushi Mori
9 pieces of sushi and California roll (chef’s choice)
Chirashi
16 pieces assorted fish and seafood sashimi on top of sushi rice
Hamachi Lover
Tanzana roll, 4 pcs yellowtail sushi and 5 pcs yellowtail sashimi
Salmon Lover
Spicy salmon roll, 4pcs of salmon sushi and 5 pcs salmon sashimi
Tuna Lover
Spicy tuna roll, 4 pcs of tuna sushi and 5 pcs tuna sashimi
Ala Carte
Ala Carte Tuna
Ala Carte Eel
Ala Carte Tamago
Ala Carte Masago
Ala Carte Escolar
Ala Carte Octopus
Ala Carte Salmon
Ala Carte Ikura
Ala Carte Shrimp
Ala Carte Imitation Crab
Ala Carte Avocado
Ala Carte Spicy Scallop
Ala Carte Ika (squid)
Ala Carte Yellow Tail
Ala Carte Scallop
Soft Drinks
Tea & Coffee
Thai Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed soybeans with salt
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Cabbage, carrots, celery, and clear noodles
Gyoza
Shrimp Shumai
Shrimp dumpling
Crab Rangoon
Crispy wonton stuffed with crab and cream cheese served with plum sauce
Fried Calamari
Calamari fried in tempura style
Shrimp in the Blanket
Fried golden wrapped shrimp and minced chicken
Chicken Wing
Marinated chicken wing served with Thai chili sauce
Soup
Wonton Soup
Shrimp wonton with chunky chicken, spinach, scallion and cilantro in clear broth
Tom Yum Soup
with mushroom, scallion and cilantro
Tum Kha Coconut Soup
with mushroom, scallion and cilantro
Vegetable Soup
Mix vegetables sprinkled with scallion and cilantro in clear broth
Miso Soup
Tofu, Seaweed, and scallion in miso broth
Fish Soup
White fish and Mix vegetable in miso broth
Crab and Spinach Soup
Imitation crab and spinach in tempura broth
Japanese Specials
Small Vegetable Fried Rice
Stir fry Japanese style with Japanese rice, butter, eggs, bean sprout, snow pea, and carrots
Chicken Teriyaki
Grill chicken on sliced cabbage on top with sliced snow pea, mushroom, sesame seed, and carrot serve with teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Grill salmon on sliced cabbage on top with sliced snow pea, mushroom, sesame seed, and carrot serve with teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu
Deep fried Japanese style chicken serve with katsu sauce
Shrimp Katsu
Deep fried Japanese style shrimp serve with katsu sauce
Fish Katsu
Deep fried Japanese style fish serve with katsu sauce
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp tempura with mixed vegetable serve with tempura sauce
Chicken & Vegetable Tempura
Chicken tempura with mixed vegetable serve with tempura sauce
Noodles
Pad Thai
Stir fry Thai style with rice noodles, eggs, bean sprout, peanut, and scallions
Pad Se-ew
Stir fry Thai style with flat noodles and Chinese broccoli
Drunken Noodle
Stir fry Thai style with flat noodles, baby corn, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves, and fresh chili
Pad Woon Sen
Stir fry Thai style with clear noodles, eggs, onions, scallions, baby corn, tomatoes, mushroom, and celery
Special Pad Thai
Stir fry chicken, pork, beef and shrimp with rice noodles, eggs, bean sprout, peanut, and scallions
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Stir fried with rice, eggs, onions, scallions and tomatoes
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried with rice, eggs, onions, scallions, pineapple, tomatoes, and cashew nut
Special Fried Rice
Stir fried chicken, beef, pork and shrimp with rice, eggs, onions, scallions and tomatoes
Crab Fried Rice
Stir fried with blue crab, rice, eggs, onions, and scallions
Seafood Fried Rice
Stir fried with mixed seafood, rice, eggs, onions, tomatoes, and scallions
Curry
Red Curry
Red curry pastes in coconut milk with bell papers, bamboo shoots and basil leaves
Green Curry
Green curry pastes in coconut milk with bell papers, bamboo shoots and basil leaves
Panang Curry
Panang curry pastes in coconut milk with bell papers, peanut butter and citrus leaves
Massaman Curry
Thai massaman curry paste in coconut milk with potato, onion, cashew nut and avocado on top
Sauces
Basil Sauce
Stir fried Thai style with basil leaves, bell peppers and onions in our chili sauce
Ginger Sauce
Sautéed with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, scallions, pine apple and bell peppers
Cashew Nut Sauce
Sautéed with cashew nut, mushrooms, carrot, onions, scallions and bell peppers
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Stir fried Thai style with tomatoes, cucumber, pineapples, onions, scallions and bell peppers in our sweet and sour sauce
Mix Vegetables
Sautéed with carrot, broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, baby corn, zucchini and snow peas in brown sauce
Dessert
Aroi Favorite (stir fry)
Garlic Pepper Sauce
Stir fried Thai style mixed vegetable with white pepper and garlic sauce
Basil Thai Styler
Sauteed Thai Style with bell pepper, onion and basil leave with fried egg.
Mangolion
Sautéed with onion scallion and bell paper
Chili Paste
Sauteed chili pastes with bell pepper, onion, celery, scallion, cashew nuts and eggs
Angel in the Ocean
Sautéed with peanut sauce serve with broccoli
Aroi Signature Dishes
Crispy Duck
Stir fry Thai style with Slice stewed crispy duck
Whole Fish (Snapper)
Stir fry Thai style with Deep Fried Whole Snapper
Grill Salmon (12 oz)
Stir fry Thai style with grill Salmon.
Grill New York Steak
Stir fry Thai style with grilled steak.
Volcano Sauce - Chicken
Grill Chicken on steam vegetables topped with chili sauce
Lobster Hopper
Stir fry Thai style with deep fried Lobster (except curry sauce it will be steam lobster)
Jumbo Prawn
Stir fry Thai style with grill shrimp
Sides
Aroi means “delicious “ in Thai. All the freshness of Asian food is waiting for you to taste it!
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL 33313