Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aroi Thai Restaurant 820 Lomax Street

review star

No reviews yet

820 Lomax Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Appetizers

Chicken Satay (4)

Chicken Satay (4)

$10.00

Marinated thin-slice chicken tenderloin on skewers. Served with traditional house-made peanut sauce and fresh cucumber relish dip.

Chive Pancake (3)

$8.00

Flour pancakes filled with fresh chive and served with soy reduction sauce.

Crab Rangoon (5)

$8.00

Wonton wrapped with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and a hint of curry. Served with house-made sweet chili sauce.

Curry puffs (4)

$8.00

Crispy puff pastry dough filled with ground chicken, potatoes, onion, and curry. Served with fresh cucumber relish dip.

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$10.00Out of stock

6 Grilled Shrimp on skewer. Served with Thai spicy seafood sauce.

Moo Ping (4)

$10.00Out of stock

Marinated pork tenderloin slices, grilled on a skewer. Served with Jimjaew sauce.

Roti Massaman Curry

$8.00

Pan fried roti (round flatbread) served with a bowl of our house-made Massaman curry topped with peanut crumbs. *Contains chicken & peanuts.

Shrimp rolls (5)

$8.00

5 crispy shrimp rolls wrapped in spring roll wonton. Served with house-made sweet-chili sauce.

Spring Rolls (3)

Spring Rolls (3)

$7.00

Crispy spring roll wraps stuffed with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and celery. Served with a house-made sweet chili sauce.

5 Points Paradise

5 Points Paradise

$22.00

Soups

Tom Kha

$8.00Out of stock

Tom Yum (!)

$7.00Out of stock

Hot and sour soup with fresh onion, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh lime, and Thai chilies. Garnish with cilantro and culantro. (!) = Spicy

Tom Yum - Creamy (!)

$9.00Out of stock

Hot and sour soup with fresh onion, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, evaporated milk, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh lime, and Thai chilies. Garnish with cilantro and culantro. (!) = Spicy

Salads

Aroi House Salad

$6.00

Laab

$10.00Out of stock

Som Tum

$9.00Out of stock

Yum Mama

$10.00Out of stock

Yum Woonsen

$10.00Out of stock

Noodle Bowls

Gui Teaw Kai

$16.00Out of stock

Gui Teaw Nak Tok

$17.00Out of stock

Gui Teaw Ped

$18.00Out of stock
Gui Teaw Tom Yum (!)

Gui Teaw Tom Yum (!)

$17.00

Rice noodles in a pork broth with pork meatballs, sliced roast pork tenderloin; ground pork, peanuts, spices, fresh cilantro and scallions. Served with a crispy wonton. (!)=Spicy

Curry

Massaman Curry

$18.00

Chicken marinated then slow roasted in a sweet coconut curry sauce.

Woks

Thai Fried Rice - Chicken

Thai Fried Rice - Chicken

$16.00

Fried rice with chicken, egg, scallion and topped with cilantro, served with cucumber and lime. *May also contain tomato and Chinese broccoli when available.

Thai Fried Rice - Pork

$16.00

Thai Fried Rice - Shrimp

$20.00Out of stock
Thai Fried Rice - Crab Meat

Thai Fried Rice - Crab Meat

$26.00Out of stock

Fried rice, mixed vegetables, lump crab meat. Served with fresh cucumber slices and a lime wedge.

Pad Thai - Chicken

Pad Thai - Chicken

$18.00

Pad Thai - Pork

$18.00

Pad Thai - Shrimp

$22.00Out of stock

Pad See Eiw

$18.00

Pad Kee Mao

$18.00

Desserts

Roti Crape

$12.00

Fried Donut (8)

$8.00

8 deep fried donuts served with Pandan sauce.

Chef's Specials

Kao Moo Dang!

$22.00

CHEF SPECIAL! Juicy roast pork tenderloin layed over a bed of white rice. Garnished with cucumber slices, soft boiled egg, and pork sausage slices. Served with pork au-jus and soy reduction sauces for dipping.

DRINKS

Boba

Brown Sugar Boba

$6.50

Honeydew Boba

$6.50

Mango/Pineapple Boba

$6.50

Strawberry Boba

$6.50

Thai Iced Tea with Boba

$7.00

Mixed Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade Mocktail

$12.00

This handcrafted mocktail with fresh strawberries and lemons garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco (or Sprite for non-alcoholic version) and hit with fresh squeezed lemon, served chilled over ice. *Topped with a sprig of mint leaf when available.

Orange Passion Fruit Mocktail

$12.00

This handcrafted mocktail with fresh orange and passion-fruit garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Prosecco (or Sprite for non-alcoholic version) and hit with fresh squeezed orange, served chilled over ice. Topped with an orange slice.

Orange Passion Fruit Fizzy

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade Fizzy

$8.00

This handcrafted sparkling beverage of fresh strawberries and lemons garnish this sparkling and refreshing summer beverage blended with Sprite and hit with fresh squeezed lemon, served chilled over ice. *Topped with a sprig of mint leaf when available.

Tea & Lemonade

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Traditional Thai iced tea (orange color) drizzled with sweet milk and served over ice.

Hot tea

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh squeezed lemons, sugar, and purified water, served over ice. A refreshing summertime favorite!

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50

Coca-Cola 12oz 355ml can. Sorry, no free refills.

Coke Zero Sugar

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.50

Sorry, no free refills.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sorry, no free refills.

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sorry, no free refills.

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sorry, no free refills.

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Ale 12oz 355ml can. Caffeine Free. *No free refills. Item pictured may not be actual brand served.

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50

Sorry, no free refills.

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite 12oz 355ml can. Contains no caffeine. Sorry, no free refills.

Water

Fiji Bottled Water 500ml 16.9oz

Fiji Bottled Water 500ml 16.9oz

$3.50

16.9oz m500ml bottle of Fiji Natural Artesian water. One hundred percent of FIJI Water is from a single source in the pristine, tropical Fiji Islands, an archipelago of over 300 islands nestled in the South Pacific, more than 1600 miles from the nearest industrialized country. It is bottled at the source in the remote Yaqara Valley on the island of Viti Levu (Fiji Islands).

Filtered Tap Water

Filtered Tap Water

Waterdrop®️filtered tap water reduces lead, chlorine, bad taste, & odor.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

$5.50

16.9oz 500ml sparkling mineral water. *Actual item received may not be what is shown in image.

Spring Water 500ml 16.9 oz

Spring Water 500ml 16.9 oz

$2.00

16.9oz 500ml bottle of spring or purified water. *Actual item received may not be what is shown in image.

Beer

Asahi

Asahi

$5.00

Asahi Breweries Limited. Super Dry. 11.2oz 330ml.

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.50
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$5.75
Sapporo

Sapporo

$5.00

Wine

Merlot - Woodbridge RM (BOTTLE 750ml)

$19.00
Merlot - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)

Merlot - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00
Pinot Noir - Seaglass (BOTTLE 750ml)

Pinot Noir - Seaglass (BOTTLE 750ml)

$20.00
Pinot Noir - Seaglass (GLASS 6oz)

Pinot Noir - Seaglass (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00
Pinot Noir - Cavit (GLASS 6oz)

Pinot Noir - Cavit (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

Italy. 12% alcohol by vol.

Pinot Grigio - Seaglass (BOTTLE 750ml)

Pinot Grigio - Seaglass (BOTTLE 750ml)

$20.00

Fresh aromas of ripe lemon, lime, and peach with faint floral notes. Light-bodied with a vivid mouthwatering finish. Central California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.

Pinot Grigio - Seaglass (GLASS 6oz)

Pinot Grigio - Seaglass (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

Fresh aromas of ripe lemon, lime, and peach with faint floral notes. Light-bodied with a vivid mouthwatering finish. Central California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.

Pinot Grigio - Cavit (GLASS 6oz)

Pinot Grigio - Cavit (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00
Sauvignon Blanc - CK Mondav (BOTTLE 750ml)

Sauvignon Blanc - CK Mondav (BOTTLE 750ml)

$18.00

California. 12.6% alcohol by vol.

Sauvignon Blanc - CK Mondav (GLASS 6oz)

Sauvignon Blanc - CK Mondav (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00
Sauvignon Blanc - Sutter Home (GLASS 6oz)

Sauvignon Blanc - Sutter Home (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.

Chardonnay - Woodbridge RM (BOTTLE 750ml)

Chardonnay - Woodbridge RM (BOTTLE 750ml)

$18.00

California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.

Chardonnay - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)

Chardonnay - Woodbridge RM (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

California. 13.5% alcohol by vol.

Riesling - Sutter Home (GLASS 6oz)

Riesling - Sutter Home (GLASS 6oz)

$6.00

California. 12.5% alcohol by vol.

Takara Plum - (BOTTLE 750ml)

Takara Plum - (BOTTLE 750ml)

$16.00

Premium white wine beverage with plum flavors and caramel. Serve straight or on the rocks. Product of Takara Sake USA. 12% alcohol by vol.

Takara Plum - (GLASS 6oz)

Takara Plum - (GLASS 6oz)

$5.00

Premium white wine beverage with plum flavors and caramel. Serve straight or on the rocks. Product of Takara Sake USA. 12% alcohol by vol.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Conveniently located in historic five points in Riverside. We serve new, exciting, and classic authentic Thai cuisine in a relaxing atmosphere! We welcome everyone to come in and order a beverage while you look over our menu! Let our delicious meals give you a taste of Thailand and see for yourself how we've reinvented your favorite Thai restaurant in Jacksonville!

Location

820 Lomax Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria Cinco
orange starNo Reviews
809 Lomax St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange star4.7 • 1,711
1534 Oak St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Homespun Kitchen - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
1030 Oak Street Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Food - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Cool Moose Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2708 Park St Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Hawkers Asian Street Food - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
orange star4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
orange star4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange star4.7 • 1,711
1534 Oak St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston