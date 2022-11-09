Aroma Coffee Co.

GOODNIGHT MOON DECAF

$22.00

Goodnight Moon (El Salvador La Esperanza) ● Cherry; raw sugar ● Fruit-forward yet very balanced; clean with a lingering tea-like finish. Currently Swiss Water Process (depending on where the coffee is from it can also be Sugar Processed, but is never processed with chemicals) ● An incredible decaf coffee! If you think decaf isn’t worth drinking I dare you to try this and keep that opinion!