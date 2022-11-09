Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Aroma Coffee Co.

33429 SE REDMOND FALL CITY RD

FALL CITY, WA 98024

Popular Items

Vanilla Bean Latte
Latte
Americano

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.45+

Camber Coffee Roasters-choose between an espresso blend or our rotating selection of single origin offerings.

Americano

$4.25+

Hot Water Topped with Espresso

Latte

$4.45+

Steamed Milk & Espresso

Cappucino

$4.45+

Stretched Milk & Espresso

Vanilla Bean Latte

$4.95+

Latte with House-Made Vanilla Bean Syrup

Local Lavender Latte

$4.95+

Latte with House-Made Lavender Syrup

Rosemary Latte

$4.95+

Latte with House-Made Rosemary Syrup, this staff favorite hits the perfect balance of savory and sweet!

Wild Orange Latte

$4.95+Out of stock

Latte with our House-Made Wild Orange Syrup

Caramel Latte

$4.95+

Latte with Locally-Made Caramel Sauce

The Bee in a Tree Latte

$4.95+

Latte with House-Made Burnt Honey & Cinnamon

The Rummy

$4.95+

Latte with House-Made "Rummy" Syrup (Distilled Rum, Dulce de Leche, Abuelitas, Chocolate, Vanilla & Cinnamon)

Mocha

$4.95+

Mocha with Locally-Made Dark Chocolate Sauce

Truffle Mocha

$5.55+

Mocha made with Bittersweet Chocolate from Bluestreak Chocolates

The Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.25+

Pumpkin Pie in a Cup! Made with REAL Pumpkin Puree, pie spices, topped with whipped cream and Pie Crumbles.

Cardamom Spice Latte

$4.95+

Latte with Seasonal, House-Made Cardamom Spice Syrup

The Tella Latte

$4.95+

Latte with House-Made "Tella" Sauce (Nutella & Hazelnut Syrup)

The Salted Maple Latte

$5.25+

Latte with Organic Maple Syrup & Topped with a Spritz of Salt

Not Coffee

All Tea Offerings from Rishi Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95+

Locally made Alpine Chai + Milk

Chai-der

$4.55+

Rishi Masala Chai + Organic Spiced Cider

Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Organic Japanese Green Tea Powder Steamed with Milk

Golden Latte

$4.95+

The Fall City Fog

$4.45+

Organic Black Tea Latte with Burnt Honey Syrup (served standard with Oat Milk)

The Velvet Rooibos Latte

$3.95+

Organic Rooibos Tea Latte with House-Made Vanilla Bean Syrup (Caffeine Free)

Spiced Cider

$2.95+

100% Apple Cider steamed with Mulling Spices

The Caramel Apple

$3.45+

House-made Spiced Cider sweetened with locally made Caramel Sauce

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00+

A variety of offerings from Rishi Organic Teas & Botanicals

ICED Classic Black Tea

$3.25+

Organic Black Tea from Rishi. Option to sweeten with Lemon or Mango Puree.

ICED Blueberry Rooibos Tea

$3.25+

Rishi Blueberry Rooibos Iced Tea-A staff favorite! Naturally slightly sweet and caffeine free!

Lil' Pumpkin

$3.15+

Steamed milk with house-made Pumpkin Sauce

Kids Steamer

$1.75+

Plain or with Flavor

*Hot Cocoa*

$2.95+

Made with Locally-Made Dark Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla Bean Syrup

*Kids Hot Cocoa*

$1.95+

Topped with Whip Cream & Sprinkles

Blended Drinks

Fall City Freeze

$5.45+

A delicious blended coffee treat! Classic, Caramel or Mocha

Pumpkin Pie Fall City Freeze

$6.25+

Fall City Freeze (No Coffee)

$4.85+

A delicious blended treat without the coffee! Kid Friendly!

100% Fruit Smoothie

$6.25+

100% Crushed Fruit & Ice - Strawberry or Mango + Banana Optional

Blended Chai

$5.95+

Rishi Masala Chai, Blending Base, Milk + Ice

Blended Matcha

$5.45+

Japanese Matcha, Blending Base, Milk + Ice

The Goldie

$5.95+

Cold Brew & OtherTaps

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Prescott Espresso Blend (by Camber) cold brewed for 12-18 hours, served over ice.

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Cold Brew coffee infused with nitrogen resulting in a light carbonation and creamy texture.

Kombucha

$5.75+

Rotating Iggy's Honeybrew Kombucha

Breakfast

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Carnitas, Fuji Apple Pico, cage free eggs, Tillamook cheddar & heirloom potatoes. Made locally by Bread & Bone.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

House made Chorizo, cage free eggs, Tillamook cheddar & heirloom potatoes. Locally made by Bread & Bone.

The Reviver Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Scratch Buttermilk Biscuit, Sausage & House Made Pepperjack Gravy. Made Locally by Bread & Bone

Split Hog Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Ciabatta Roll, Cage Free Eggs, Bacon, Tillamook Sharp White Cheddar. Made locally by Bread & Bone.

Yogurt Granola Parfait (GF)

$5.00

Greek Yogurt Layered with Heirloom’s Raspberry Vanilla Jam & Heirloom’s Signature Granola

RX Oats (GF)

$4.25

Just like our beloved RX Bars, a few simple ingredients (oats, egg white, almonds and dates) provide a protein packed breakfast option that is both Gluten Free and Dairy Free!! Please specify if you'd like water added or if you'll add water yourself.

Lunch Sandwiches

Cuban Melt

$8.00

Smoked ham, dill pickles, white cheddar & dijon on ciabatta.

Pesto Mozz Melt

$8.00

Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto & Garlic Aioli on Ciabatta.

Smoky Chicken Bacon Melt

$8.00

Pastries

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

$3.55

Made locally by Beautifully Made Baking Co.

Harvest Bread

$3.55

Made locally by Beautifully Made Cakes.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Made locally by Beautifully Made Baking Co.

Biscotti (GF)

$3.25

Chocolate, Orange, Hazelnut. You'd never know they're gluten free! Made locally by Wildflour in their dedicated GF facility.

Cookies & Sweets

M & M Cookie

$3.00

A staff favorite! Made locally by Beautifully Made Baking Co.

S'mores Cookie

$3.00

Marshmallow + Chocolate deliciousness! Made locally by Beautifully Made Baking Co.

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Made Locally by Beautifully Made Baking Co.

Whoopie Pie (GF)

$3.95

Two ginger oatmeal cookies filled with delicious cream filling. Made locally by Beautifully Made Baking Co.

Lemon Bar (GF)

$4.75

Strawberry Rhubarb Bar (GF + Vegan)

Seasonal Cake Pop (GF)

Seasonal Cake Pop (GF)

$3.35

Locally Made by Beautifully Made Baking Co. Vanilla Cake, Seasonal Coating and Sprinkles.

Seasonal Cake Pop (GF)

Seasonal Cake Pop (GF)

$3.35

Locally Made by Beautifully Made Baking Co. Vanilla Cake, Seasonal Coating and Sprinkles.

Chocolate Cake Pop (GF)

Chocolate Cake Pop (GF)

$3.35

Locally Made by Beautifully Made Cakes. Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Coating and Sprinkles.

PNW Cookie (Vegan, GF, Soy Free)

$3.50

100% Vegan, Gluten Free and Soy Free. Locally Made in a dedicated Gluten Free Facility.

Roasted by Camber Coffee

THE PRESCOTT ESPRESSO

THE PRESCOTT ESPRESSO

$18.00

The Prescott (Colombia La Sierra & Ethiopia Guji) ● Brown sugar; blackberry ● Aroma’s custom blend!! The washed Colombia component provides sweetness, balance, and body; the Natural Ethiopia component provides fruited flavors and nuance, but does not overwhelm the cup ● Recommended if you like: “medium”; “balanced”; “natural”

BIG JOY ESPRESSO

BIG JOY ESPRESSO

$18.00

Big Joy (Guatemala El Rincon & Guatemala Los Volcanes) ● Chocolate; plum ● Our most developed roast (medium roast); pairs well with milk; round and full-bodied with most mild acidity ● Recommended if you like: “dark roast”; “bold”; “chocolatey”

GOODNIGHT MOON DECAF

GOODNIGHT MOON DECAF

$22.00

Goodnight Moon (El Salvador La Esperanza) ● Cherry; raw sugar ● Fruit-forward yet very balanced; clean with a lingering tea-like finish. Currently Swiss Water Process (depending on where the coffee is from it can also be Sugar Processed, but is never processed with chemicals) ● An incredible decaf coffee! If you think decaf isn’t worth drinking I dare you to try this and keep that opinion!

Farmer's Market Booth Space Type

Pop-up Tent Space

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Cultivating fullness of life by building meaningful community through craft coffee.

Location

33429 SE REDMOND FALL CITY RD, FALL CITY, WA 98024

Directions

