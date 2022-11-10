Aroma Colombia imageView gallery

Aroma Colombia

13346 briar forest drive #140

Houston, TX 77077

JUGOS NATURALES EN AGUA O LECHE

Guanabana/Soursop

$3.50

Mango

$3.50

Lulo

$3.50

Mora-Blackberry

$3.50

Fresa- strawberry

$3.50

Guayaba-Guava

$3.50

Maracuya-Passion fruit

$3.50

Pina/Pineapple

$3.50

SODAS

Colombiana

$2.50

Manzana

$2.50

Uva

$3.00

Bretana

$3.00

Naranja

$3.00

Pony Malta

$3.50Out of stock

Cocacola-Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Agua mineral

$3.00Out of stock

TE Y LIMONADA

Limonada Natural

$3.50

Te caliente

$1.50

AGUA BOTELLA

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$1.00

POSTRES

FLAN

FLAN

$4.50Out of stock
ALFAJORES

ALFAJORES

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

13346 briar forest drive #140, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

