Indian

Aroma Indian Bistro

1,834 Reviews

$$

43 South Centre Street

Merchantville, NJ 08109

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Veg Samosa

Appetizers

Aloo Tikki Chat

Aloo Tikki Chat

$8.99

Made from potato patties with other chaat chutneys and spices

Amritsari Fish Pakora

Amritsari Fish Pakora

$10.99

Indian style battered fish is a lightly battered fish in Indian flavors, fried to a golden consistency to attain that perfect crunch and lightness

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$9.99

This spicy one is pan-fried chicken sauteed with curry leaves, sambal and garlic with aroma to perfection.

Chicken Lollipop (4 pcs/ order)

Chicken Lollipop (4 pcs/ order)

$9.99

A fun chicken wing appetizer, the secret is a red-tinged marinade of garlic, chile and soy.

Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

$9.99

Chicken fritters made using boneless chicken and chickpea flour.

Cholle Bhatura

Cholle Bhatura

$10.99

Cholle Bhatura is a combination of spicy chickpeas and deep fried bread called 'bhatura' made from soft wheat originating from the Punjab region of India.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$9.99

Gobi Manchurian is an Indian fried cauliflower food item popular in India

Mango Shrimp

Mango Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp in mango sauce with a sweet and spicy taste.

Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora

$8.99

Paneer Pakora is a delicacy! Marinated cottage cheese is dipped in a batter and fried to make a crispy, mouthwatering appetizer.

Papri Chat

Papri Chat

$8.99

Papri Chat has a perfect combination of crunch and mouth-watering flavor of home made sauces complimented by goodness of boiled potatoes, chickpeas and sprouted lentils.

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$8.99

A famous street food from Mumbai made with scrambled samosa topped with authentic Indian sauces, boiled peas and veggies.

Shrimp Pakora

Shrimp Pakora

$10.99

A quick appetizer made with shrimp. Breaded shrimp is deep-fried to make a tasty combination of spices and flavors.

Veg Pakora

Veg Pakora

$6.99

Assorted vegetable bites in gram flour and light spices.

Veg Samosa

Veg Samosa

$6.99

Potato and vegetable wonton deep fried.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$10.99

Ground Chicken is mixed with combination of herbs and spices and secret masala powder for great taste and then slowly cooked in clay oven.

Lamb Seekh Kabab

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$13.99

Ground lamb infused with a combination of herbs and spices gives a distinct appetizing flavor, grilled in clay oven till meat gets its perfect color and aroma.

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.99

Poland spring 500ml water bottle

Carbonated Drinks

$2.00

12 oz can drinks, please mention in instructions: Coke, D.Coke, Gingerale, Sprite or Fanta

Rose Lassi

$4.99

Rose lassi is fragrant and delicious yogurt drink.

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Blended yogurt drink with natural mango flavor.

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Blended sweet yogurt drink.

Salty Lassi

$4.99

Blended salty yogurt drink with cumin powder

Masala Chai

$3.99

Special hot Indian tea with milk, sugar and spice.

Tandoor Specials

Anchaari Paneer Tikka

Anchaari Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Home made paneer cheese marinated in our special Indian pickle sauce, grilled to perfection.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Grilled tender boneless chicken breast and thigh chunks marinated in yogurt & mild spices.

Mint Chicken Tikka

Mint Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Boneless chicken pieces in Mint and Cilantro paste.

Lamb Boti Kabab

Lamb Boti Kabab

$19.99

Try this lamb boti kabab recipe from Punjab, India which marinates the lamb in citrus yogurt paste to tenderize the meat for a delicious result.

Chicken Malai Kabab Tikka

Chicken Malai Kabab Tikka

$16.99

Chicken marinated in sour cream cheese based sauce & very mild spices.

Masala Lamb Chop

Masala Lamb Chop

$21.99

Lamb Chops marinated in select herbs & base to tenderize the meat for a delicious result.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$16.99

Chicken thigh-leg combo marinated overnight in Yogurt & spices grilled to perfection.

Tandoori Salmon

Tandoori Salmon

$19.99

Salmon marinated in tamarind and special 'maacha' sauce baked in clay oven Tandoor.

Tandoori Vegetable Platter

Tandoori Vegetable Platter

$14.99

Assorted vegetables, grilled in clay oven.

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp marinated in ginger garlic paste, grilled delicately.

Chicken Entrees

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$16.99

This is everyone's favorite! Chicken thigh pieces, grilled in clay oven and then simmered slowly in mix of butter, tomato paste, fenugreek leaves & fresh cream curry. Can't go wrong with this one!

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Breast & Thigh pieces cooked in classic Indian Onion & Tomato curry, fresh green peppers and onions added for that great taste.

Chicken Chettinad

$16.99

Tender chicken made with a great prep of sauce - sunflower seeds, coconut and curry leaves give that taste you won't forget!

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken Breast & Thigh pieces cooked in classic saute of ginger garlic, onion, tomatoes and great flavored spices like tumeric, red pepper and star anise. Smooth and warm taste with a bowl of rice served!

Chicken Kali Mirch

$16.99

Chicken - cooked with fresh onion tomato paste & black pepper - fresh grind only.

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$16.99

Chicken cooked in butter and garlic, cashew and raisin paste, tropical fruits, cream and a touch of coconut milk is just the hint. Our secret masala is the key!!

Chicken Saagwala

$16.99

Tender meat cooked in mild spinach gravy. Zero to no cream. Great taste and way to eat spinach!

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.99

This is everyone's favorite! Red & White meat are grilled in clay oven and then simmered slowly in mix of butter, tomato paste, fenugreek leaves & fresh cream curry. Can't go wrong with this one!

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.99

Chicken - cooked with fresh ginger and garlic, cooked in our home made spicy red pepper base sauce.

Chilly Chicken

$16.99

Chicken breast and thigh combo is simmered in exotic sauces, peppers, onions and garlic paste. Gives a great taste.

Egg Curry

Egg Curry

$13.99

Classic Indian curry with boiled eggs cooked in tomato and onion gravy.

Chicken Do Piaja

$16.99

Chicken, onion, bell peppers, tomato sauce, ginger, garlic and variety of spices

Chicken Jalfrezi

$16.99

chicken breast cooked with sliced red peppers, green peppers, onion in a tomato sauce

Mango Chicken

$16.99

Chicken breast cooked with fresh mango, onion and creamy tomato sauce moderately spicy.

Lamb/ Goat Entrees

Bhuna Ghost Adraki

$19.99

Pieces of lamb are pan fried with prominent ginger, herbs and spices. The meat cooks in its own juices, which is what gives the deep flavor.

Goat Curry

$19.99

A traditional slow cooked goat curry recipe using five whole spices.

Goat Kadai

$19.99

Goat pieces cooked in classic Indian Onion & Tomato curry, fresh green peppers and onions added for that great taste. Smooth and warm taste with a bowl of rice served!

Goat Korma

$19.99

Bone in Goat thigh cooked in butter and garlic, cashew and raisin paste, tropical fruits, cream and a touch of coconut milk is just the hint. Our secret masala is the key!!

Goat Saagwala

$19.99

Great combination of Goat meat with thick spinach curry. Contains little to no cream and tastes delicious!

Goat Vindaloo

$19.99

Tender Goat pieces - cooked with fresh ginger and garlic, cooked in our home made spicy red pepper base sauce

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$19.99

Lamb Thigh pieces cooked in classic saute of ginger garlic, onion, tomatoes and great flavored spices like tumeric, red pepper and star anise. Smooth and warm taste with a bowl of rice served!

Lamb Korma

$19.99

Boneless Lamb thigh cooked in butter and garlic, cashew and raisin paste, tropical fruits, cream and a touch of coconut milk is just the hint. Our secret masala is the key!!

Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.99

Is a boneless Lamb dish with fresh tomato and our special sauce made with light curry paste and 'Kashmiri' chilly powder plus a little splash of sweet yogurt.

Lamb Saagwala

$19.99

Comes with tender pieces of lamb, healthier option as it has little to no cream, and plenty of spinach

Lamb Tikka Masala

$19.99

Boneless lamb thigh simmered slowly in mix of butter, tomato paste, fenugreek leaves & fresh cream curry. Can't go wrong with this one!

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.99

Tender lamb meat cooked with fresh ginger and garlic, cooked in our home made spicy red pepper base sauce.

Seafood Entrees

Fish Chettinad

$19.99

Tilapia - pan fried with a great prep of sauce - sunflower seeds, coconut and curry leaves give that taste you won't forget!

Fish Curry

$19.99

Tilapia fish in classic Indian curry.

Fish Curry Malabari

$19.99

Tilapia - In a Thick onion paste, fried onions and that smooth texture to it -pure comfort! goes great with Aroma's special 5 blend cheese naan.

Goan Shrimp Curry

$19.99

It is a tangy spicy shrimp curry with a variety of spices, and just a little coconut milk and cream.

Masala Shrimp Curry

$19.99

Shrimp with that traditional Indian onion tomato curry flavor with some tumeric in it.

Salmon Curry

$19.99

Pan fried Salmon with zest of lemon made with Aroma's special curry sauce!

Shrimp Korma

$19.99

Shrimp cooked in butter and garlic, cashew and raisin paste, tropical fruits, cream and a touch of coconut milk is just the hint. Our secret masala is the key!!

Shrimp Saagwala

$19.99

Shrimp made with thick spinach curry. Little to no cream, great taste and loved by health conscious people.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.99

Grilled Shrimp made with our famous tikka masala sauce! It has a creamy texture to it.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$19.99

Shrimp - cooked with fresh ginger and garlic, cooked in our home made spicy red pepper base sauce.

Salmon tikka masala

$19.99

Salmon cubes cooked in creamy onion and tomato sauce

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices

Fish Jalfrezi

$19.99

Fish sautéed with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices

Vegetarian Entrees

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$13.99

Aloo gobi or Indian style potato and cauliflower is a brilliant side dish for your favourite curry; it's vibrant and delicious.

Aloo Matar

$13.99

Chunks of boiled potato and green peas sautéed in a flavorful yet simple masala base.

Baingan Bharta

$13.99

Baingan Bharta is mashed eggplant cooked with spiced tomato very flavorful dish. This is a very popular dish in Punjab usually served with roti.

Chilly Paneer

$14.99

Paneer Chunks simmered in garlic sauce with bell pepper and onions.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$13.99

Creamy black lentils cooked with onions & tomatoes.

Kadai Paneer

$15.99

Cubes of cottage cheese sautéed with onion, bell pepper, ginger & garlic.

Malai Kofta

$15.99

Potato and paneer dumplings with nuts & raisin cooked in mild sauce.

Masala Bhindi

$13.99

Fresh okra pan-fried with peppers, onions & pickle sauce.

Matar Paneer

$13.99

Matar Paneer (Mutter Paneer), a delicious combination of soft paneer and healthy green peas in a mild spicy tomato based gravy, is a treat to taste buds at anytime.

Palak Paneer

$14.99

This Punjabi palak paneer recipe prepares a yummy curry by cooking shallow fried paneer cubes in a healthy spinach gravy sauteed with finely balanced curry spices and aromatic ghee.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.99

Paneer Tikka Masala is a gourmet dish which is simple to cook but very flavorful. Marinated paneer with tomato gravy makes a delightful dish served with basmati rice

Punjabi Chana Masala

$13.99

Chickpeas cooked in rich tomato-onion gravy.

Shahi Paneer

$15.99

Cubes of cottage cheese in thick onion gravy and cashew paste.

Vegetable Chettinad

$15.99

Vegetable Chettinad curry comes from the State of Tamil Nadu is famous for it's spicy yet tasty flavor.

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$13.99

A semi-dry Indian recipe with a mix of vegetables cooked in a tomato-based gravy

Vegetable Navratan Korma

$16.99

Vegetable Korma is a delicious combination of several vegetables in a creamy sauce.

Yellow Dal Tadka

$12.99

Yellow lentils cooked with onion and tomatoes.

Rice Biryanis

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$16.99

Rice Biryani made with tender chicken marinated in exotic spices.

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Rice Biryani made with boiled eggs and exotic spices

Goat Biryani

$17.99

This goat biryani recipe includes goat meat marinated in a seasoned yogurt sauce layered with buttery rice for a hearty Indian meal.

Lamb Biryani

$17.99

Rice Biryani with chunks of tender lamb or goat marinated in exotic spices.

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Rice Biryani made with tiger shrimp marinated in assorted spices.

Vegetable Biryani

$13.99

Rice Biryani made with beans, peas, carrots & spices.

Plain Basmati Rice

$2.99

Aromatic basmati white rice

Naan Breads

Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$5.99

Signature 5 cheese blend inside hot naan! Cheese it up!

Chicken Tikka Naan

$8.99

Served with Tikka Masala Sauce. Our famous and original chicken tikka, fresh from clay oven, chopped in fine pieces filled inside naan with red onions and Aroma's secret masala powder. Enjoy!

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Naan Bread crusted with chopped garlic.

Kashmiri Naan

Kashmiri Naan

$5.99

Naan bread stuffed with generous amount of dry fruits and cherries for added flavor to relish your curries in the best way possible.

Laccha Parantha

$4.99

A flaky wheat bread baked in clay oven.

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Bread stuffed with finely chop onions and very mild spices.

Paneer Kulcha

$4.99

Bread stuffed with finely minced Indian paneer cheese & onions mixed with North Indian spices.

Rosemary Naan

$3.99

Our Rosemary Naan has the aroma of dry rosemary leaves because we bake the herb right into the dough.

Sesame Naan

Sesame Naan

$3.99

Naan Bread made with flavorful sesame seeds.

Tandoori Naan

$2.99

White bread baked in clay oven.

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Wheat bread baked in clay oven.

Special Naan

$3.50

White bread baked in clay oven

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Soft, spongy and melt in mouth ‘gulab-jamuns' drenched in delicately flavored sugar syrup is a traditional sweet in India.

Kheer

Kheer

$4.99

Basmati rice are simmered on low heat with milk, khoya, almonds & cardamom mixed with taste of natural sweet.

Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$4.99

This rich dessert is usually prepared is actually rasgulla soaked in rich saffron flavored creamy milk on special occasions and is served after meals.

Side Orders and Soup

Lentil Soup

$3.99

Classic Indian Lentil Soup.

Side of Chutneys

$2.00

Mint & Tamarind Chutneys. Signature Indian taste.

Side of Mango Chutney

$2.00

Chutney made from real mangoes.

Side of Onions & Green Chilly

$2.00

Red Onions, Green Chilli & slice of lemon sprinkled with masala powder, cut in pieces, raw. Mostly eaten as form of salad with curries.

Side of Pachranga Achaar

$2.00

Indian Mixed pickle with its typical taste, made with assortment of vegetables such as: Carrots, Lotus roots, Lemons, Mango Slices etc.

Side of Pappadum & Chutneys

$2.00

Two Zira Pappadums served with Tamarind and Mint chutneys.

Side of Raita

$2.00

Tasty Indian Yogurt served as a small side.

Side of Tikka Masala Sauce

$4.00

Tikka Masala Sauce side

Side of Rice

$3.00

side of zira rice

Authentic Indian Cuisine serving South Jersey area.

