Aroma Indian Bistro
1,834 Reviews
$$
43 South Centre Street
Merchantville, NJ 08109
Popular Items
Appetizers
Aloo Tikki Chat
Made from potato patties with other chaat chutneys and spices
Amritsari Fish Pakora
Indian style battered fish is a lightly battered fish in Indian flavors, fried to a golden consistency to attain that perfect crunch and lightness
Chicken 65
This spicy one is pan-fried chicken sauteed with curry leaves, sambal and garlic with aroma to perfection.
Chicken Lollipop (4 pcs/ order)
A fun chicken wing appetizer, the secret is a red-tinged marinade of garlic, chile and soy.
Chicken Pakora
Chicken fritters made using boneless chicken and chickpea flour.
Cholle Bhatura
Cholle Bhatura is a combination of spicy chickpeas and deep fried bread called 'bhatura' made from soft wheat originating from the Punjab region of India.
Gobi Manchurian
Gobi Manchurian is an Indian fried cauliflower food item popular in India
Mango Shrimp
Shrimp in mango sauce with a sweet and spicy taste.
Paneer Pakora
Paneer Pakora is a delicacy! Marinated cottage cheese is dipped in a batter and fried to make a crispy, mouthwatering appetizer.
Papri Chat
Papri Chat has a perfect combination of crunch and mouth-watering flavor of home made sauces complimented by goodness of boiled potatoes, chickpeas and sprouted lentils.
Samosa Chat
A famous street food from Mumbai made with scrambled samosa topped with authentic Indian sauces, boiled peas and veggies.
Shrimp Pakora
A quick appetizer made with shrimp. Breaded shrimp is deep-fried to make a tasty combination of spices and flavors.
Veg Pakora
Assorted vegetable bites in gram flour and light spices.
Veg Samosa
Potato and vegetable wonton deep fried.
Chicken Seekh Kabab
Ground Chicken is mixed with combination of herbs and spices and secret masala powder for great taste and then slowly cooked in clay oven.
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Ground lamb infused with a combination of herbs and spices gives a distinct appetizing flavor, grilled in clay oven till meat gets its perfect color and aroma.
Drinks
Bottled Water
Poland spring 500ml water bottle
Carbonated Drinks
12 oz can drinks, please mention in instructions: Coke, D.Coke, Gingerale, Sprite or Fanta
Rose Lassi
Rose lassi is fragrant and delicious yogurt drink.
Mango Lassi
Blended yogurt drink with natural mango flavor.
Sweet Lassi
Blended sweet yogurt drink.
Salty Lassi
Blended salty yogurt drink with cumin powder
Masala Chai
Special hot Indian tea with milk, sugar and spice.
Tandoor Specials
Anchaari Paneer Tikka
Home made paneer cheese marinated in our special Indian pickle sauce, grilled to perfection.
Chicken Tikka
Grilled tender boneless chicken breast and thigh chunks marinated in yogurt & mild spices.
Mint Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken pieces in Mint and Cilantro paste.
Lamb Boti Kabab
Try this lamb boti kabab recipe from Punjab, India which marinates the lamb in citrus yogurt paste to tenderize the meat for a delicious result.
Chicken Malai Kabab Tikka
Chicken marinated in sour cream cheese based sauce & very mild spices.
Masala Lamb Chop
Lamb Chops marinated in select herbs & base to tenderize the meat for a delicious result.
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken thigh-leg combo marinated overnight in Yogurt & spices grilled to perfection.
Tandoori Salmon
Salmon marinated in tamarind and special 'maacha' sauce baked in clay oven Tandoor.
Tandoori Vegetable Platter
Assorted vegetables, grilled in clay oven.
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in ginger garlic paste, grilled delicately.
Chicken Entrees
Butter Chicken
This is everyone's favorite! Chicken thigh pieces, grilled in clay oven and then simmered slowly in mix of butter, tomato paste, fenugreek leaves & fresh cream curry. Can't go wrong with this one!
Kadai Chicken
Chicken Breast & Thigh pieces cooked in classic Indian Onion & Tomato curry, fresh green peppers and onions added for that great taste.
Chicken Chettinad
Tender chicken made with a great prep of sauce - sunflower seeds, coconut and curry leaves give that taste you won't forget!
Chicken Curry
Chicken Breast & Thigh pieces cooked in classic saute of ginger garlic, onion, tomatoes and great flavored spices like tumeric, red pepper and star anise. Smooth and warm taste with a bowl of rice served!
Chicken Kali Mirch
Chicken - cooked with fresh onion tomato paste & black pepper - fresh grind only.
Chicken Korma
Chicken cooked in butter and garlic, cashew and raisin paste, tropical fruits, cream and a touch of coconut milk is just the hint. Our secret masala is the key!!
Chicken Saagwala
Tender meat cooked in mild spinach gravy. Zero to no cream. Great taste and way to eat spinach!
Chicken Tikka Masala
This is everyone's favorite! Red & White meat are grilled in clay oven and then simmered slowly in mix of butter, tomato paste, fenugreek leaves & fresh cream curry. Can't go wrong with this one!
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken - cooked with fresh ginger and garlic, cooked in our home made spicy red pepper base sauce.
Chilly Chicken
Chicken breast and thigh combo is simmered in exotic sauces, peppers, onions and garlic paste. Gives a great taste.
Egg Curry
Classic Indian curry with boiled eggs cooked in tomato and onion gravy.
Chicken Do Piaja
Chicken, onion, bell peppers, tomato sauce, ginger, garlic and variety of spices
Chicken Jalfrezi
chicken breast cooked with sliced red peppers, green peppers, onion in a tomato sauce
Mango Chicken
Chicken breast cooked with fresh mango, onion and creamy tomato sauce moderately spicy.
Lamb/ Goat Entrees
Bhuna Ghost Adraki
Pieces of lamb are pan fried with prominent ginger, herbs and spices. The meat cooks in its own juices, which is what gives the deep flavor.
Goat Curry
A traditional slow cooked goat curry recipe using five whole spices.
Goat Kadai
Goat pieces cooked in classic Indian Onion & Tomato curry, fresh green peppers and onions added for that great taste. Smooth and warm taste with a bowl of rice served!
Goat Korma
Bone in Goat thigh cooked in butter and garlic, cashew and raisin paste, tropical fruits, cream and a touch of coconut milk is just the hint. Our secret masala is the key!!
Goat Saagwala
Great combination of Goat meat with thick spinach curry. Contains little to no cream and tastes delicious!
Goat Vindaloo
Tender Goat pieces - cooked with fresh ginger and garlic, cooked in our home made spicy red pepper base sauce
Lamb Curry
Lamb Thigh pieces cooked in classic saute of ginger garlic, onion, tomatoes and great flavored spices like tumeric, red pepper and star anise. Smooth and warm taste with a bowl of rice served!
Lamb Korma
Boneless Lamb thigh cooked in butter and garlic, cashew and raisin paste, tropical fruits, cream and a touch of coconut milk is just the hint. Our secret masala is the key!!
Lamb Rogan Josh
Is a boneless Lamb dish with fresh tomato and our special sauce made with light curry paste and 'Kashmiri' chilly powder plus a little splash of sweet yogurt.
Lamb Saagwala
Comes with tender pieces of lamb, healthier option as it has little to no cream, and plenty of spinach
Lamb Tikka Masala
Boneless lamb thigh simmered slowly in mix of butter, tomato paste, fenugreek leaves & fresh cream curry. Can't go wrong with this one!
Lamb Vindaloo
Tender lamb meat cooked with fresh ginger and garlic, cooked in our home made spicy red pepper base sauce.
Seafood Entrees
Fish Chettinad
Tilapia - pan fried with a great prep of sauce - sunflower seeds, coconut and curry leaves give that taste you won't forget!
Fish Curry
Tilapia fish in classic Indian curry.
Fish Curry Malabari
Tilapia - In a Thick onion paste, fried onions and that smooth texture to it -pure comfort! goes great with Aroma's special 5 blend cheese naan.
Goan Shrimp Curry
It is a tangy spicy shrimp curry with a variety of spices, and just a little coconut milk and cream.
Masala Shrimp Curry
Shrimp with that traditional Indian onion tomato curry flavor with some tumeric in it.
Salmon Curry
Pan fried Salmon with zest of lemon made with Aroma's special curry sauce!
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp cooked in butter and garlic, cashew and raisin paste, tropical fruits, cream and a touch of coconut milk is just the hint. Our secret masala is the key!!
Shrimp Saagwala
Shrimp made with thick spinach curry. Little to no cream, great taste and loved by health conscious people.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Grilled Shrimp made with our famous tikka masala sauce! It has a creamy texture to it.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp - cooked with fresh ginger and garlic, cooked in our home made spicy red pepper base sauce.
Salmon tikka masala
Salmon cubes cooked in creamy onion and tomato sauce
Shrimp Jalfrezi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices
Fish Jalfrezi
Fish sautéed with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices
Vegetarian Entrees
Aloo Gobi
Aloo gobi or Indian style potato and cauliflower is a brilliant side dish for your favourite curry; it's vibrant and delicious.
Aloo Matar
Chunks of boiled potato and green peas sautéed in a flavorful yet simple masala base.
Baingan Bharta
Baingan Bharta is mashed eggplant cooked with spiced tomato very flavorful dish. This is a very popular dish in Punjab usually served with roti.
Chilly Paneer
Paneer Chunks simmered in garlic sauce with bell pepper and onions.
Dal Makhani
Creamy black lentils cooked with onions & tomatoes.
Kadai Paneer
Cubes of cottage cheese sautéed with onion, bell pepper, ginger & garlic.
Malai Kofta
Potato and paneer dumplings with nuts & raisin cooked in mild sauce.
Masala Bhindi
Fresh okra pan-fried with peppers, onions & pickle sauce.
Matar Paneer
Matar Paneer (Mutter Paneer), a delicious combination of soft paneer and healthy green peas in a mild spicy tomato based gravy, is a treat to taste buds at anytime.
Palak Paneer
This Punjabi palak paneer recipe prepares a yummy curry by cooking shallow fried paneer cubes in a healthy spinach gravy sauteed with finely balanced curry spices and aromatic ghee.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer Tikka Masala is a gourmet dish which is simple to cook but very flavorful. Marinated paneer with tomato gravy makes a delightful dish served with basmati rice
Punjabi Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked in rich tomato-onion gravy.
Shahi Paneer
Cubes of cottage cheese in thick onion gravy and cashew paste.
Vegetable Chettinad
Vegetable Chettinad curry comes from the State of Tamil Nadu is famous for it's spicy yet tasty flavor.
Vegetable Jalfrezi
A semi-dry Indian recipe with a mix of vegetables cooked in a tomato-based gravy
Vegetable Navratan Korma
Vegetable Korma is a delicious combination of several vegetables in a creamy sauce.
Yellow Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked with onion and tomatoes.
Rice Biryanis
Chicken Biryani
Rice Biryani made with tender chicken marinated in exotic spices.
Egg Biryani
Rice Biryani made with boiled eggs and exotic spices
Goat Biryani
This goat biryani recipe includes goat meat marinated in a seasoned yogurt sauce layered with buttery rice for a hearty Indian meal.
Lamb Biryani
Rice Biryani with chunks of tender lamb or goat marinated in exotic spices.
Shrimp Biryani
Rice Biryani made with tiger shrimp marinated in assorted spices.
Vegetable Biryani
Rice Biryani made with beans, peas, carrots & spices.
Plain Basmati Rice
Aromatic basmati white rice
Naan Breads
Cheese Naan
Signature 5 cheese blend inside hot naan! Cheese it up!
Chicken Tikka Naan
Served with Tikka Masala Sauce. Our famous and original chicken tikka, fresh from clay oven, chopped in fine pieces filled inside naan with red onions and Aroma's secret masala powder. Enjoy!
Garlic Naan
Naan Bread crusted with chopped garlic.
Kashmiri Naan
Naan bread stuffed with generous amount of dry fruits and cherries for added flavor to relish your curries in the best way possible.
Laccha Parantha
A flaky wheat bread baked in clay oven.
Onion Kulcha
Bread stuffed with finely chop onions and very mild spices.
Paneer Kulcha
Bread stuffed with finely minced Indian paneer cheese & onions mixed with North Indian spices.
Rosemary Naan
Our Rosemary Naan has the aroma of dry rosemary leaves because we bake the herb right into the dough.
Sesame Naan
Naan Bread made with flavorful sesame seeds.
Tandoori Naan
White bread baked in clay oven.
Tandoori Roti
Wheat bread baked in clay oven.
Special Naan
White bread baked in clay oven
Desserts
Gulab Jamun
Soft, spongy and melt in mouth ‘gulab-jamuns' drenched in delicately flavored sugar syrup is a traditional sweet in India.
Kheer
Basmati rice are simmered on low heat with milk, khoya, almonds & cardamom mixed with taste of natural sweet.
Ras Malai
This rich dessert is usually prepared is actually rasgulla soaked in rich saffron flavored creamy milk on special occasions and is served after meals.
Side Orders and Soup
Lentil Soup
Classic Indian Lentil Soup.
Side of Chutneys
Mint & Tamarind Chutneys. Signature Indian taste.
Side of Mango Chutney
Chutney made from real mangoes.
Side of Onions & Green Chilly
Red Onions, Green Chilli & slice of lemon sprinkled with masala powder, cut in pieces, raw. Mostly eaten as form of salad with curries.
Side of Pachranga Achaar
Indian Mixed pickle with its typical taste, made with assortment of vegetables such as: Carrots, Lotus roots, Lemons, Mango Slices etc.
Side of Pappadum & Chutneys
Two Zira Pappadums served with Tamarind and Mint chutneys.
Side of Raita
Tasty Indian Yogurt served as a small side.
Side of Tikka Masala Sauce
Tikka Masala Sauce side
Side of Rice
side of zira rice
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Indian Cuisine serving South Jersey area.
43 South Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ 08109