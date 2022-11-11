- Home
- Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar South Broad Ripple (SoBro)
No reviews yet
4907 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46205
APPETIZERS
1 Tandoori Chicken
Bone in chicken marinated in yogurt, fresh ginger garlic and mild spices, cooked in Indian clay oven and served with Chef’s special tandoor salad. Can be made GF
2 Chicken Haryali Tilka
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, fresh spinach, ginger garlic, mint, cilantro & spices served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad. Can be made GF
3 Chicken Lahsuni Kebob
Garlic flavored Boneless chicken cubes marinated in cream, yogurt, white pepper, ginger garlic paste cooked in clay Indian oven. Served with chef’s special tandoor salad Can be made GF
4 Lamb Seekh Kebab
Mildly spicy minced lamb skewers cooked in Indian clay oven served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad. Can be made GF
5 Mango Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp marinated in mango sauce and mild spices cooked in Indian clay oven and served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad. Can be made GF
6 Tandoori Fish
Marinated fish cooked in Indian tandoor clay oven, served with Chef’s special tandoor salad.
7 Non- Veg Kabob Platter
One piece of Tandoori Chicken, one piece of Chicken Hariyali Tikka, one piece of Chicken Lahsooni Kebob, two pieces of lamb sheekh Kebob, Chicken Tikka and two Mango Shrimps served with Chef’s special tandoor salad. Can be made GF
8 Dani Malai Kebab
Yogurt patty kebab made with potato, cream cheese and cashew nuts. Served with Aroma signature chutney/sauce.
9 Tandoor Paneer Tikka
Marinated cubes of paneer cooked with onions and bell pepper in clay oven. Served with tamarind chutney/sauce. Can be made GF
10 Samosa
Two Samosas (fried savory pastry stuffed with potato, green peas and cashew nuts) served with sweet and mint chutney/sauce.
11 Paneer Cheese Bites
Deep fried marinated paneer bites served with sweet and savory chutneys/sauce.
12 Kurkuri Bhindi
Fried marinated crispy Okra bursting with flavors of mild spices and served with mint Chutneys/sauce Can be made GF and vegan
NON-VEGETABLE ENTREES
13 Lamb Shank
Marinated lamb shank cooked with Chef’s special brown sauce. Served with plain white rice. Can be made GF
14 Do Pyaza
Boneless lamb/boneless chicken/ bone in goat simmered in mild spicy onion and tomato sauce with chunks of onions. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF
15 Coconut Curry
Chunks of lamb or bone in goat cooked with creamy onion sauce and coconut milk. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF
16 Rogan Josh
17 Pepper Curry (Goat)
Tender pieces of bone in goat or boneless chicken cubes cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, black pepper and other spices. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF
18 Pepper Curry (Chicken)
19 Bhuna Ghee Goat
Tender pieces of bone in goat cooked with brown onion sauce topped with ghee. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF
20 Bihari Bone in Goat Curry
Tender bone in goat meat simmered in cashew nut and brown curry sauce. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF
21 Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoor roasted marinated boneless chicken cooked in tomato and onion sauce. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF