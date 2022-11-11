Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar South Broad Ripple (SoBro)

No reviews yet

4907 N College Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Popular Items

Naan
21 Chicken Tikka Masala
22 Butter Chicken with Goat Cheese

APPETIZERS

1 Tandoori Chicken

$10.99+

Bone in chicken marinated in yogurt, fresh ginger garlic and mild spices, cooked in Indian clay oven and served with Chef’s special tandoor salad. Can be made GF

2 Chicken Haryali Tilka

$15.99

Boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, fresh spinach, ginger garlic, mint, cilantro & spices served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad. Can be made GF

3 Chicken Lahsuni Kebob

$14.99

Garlic flavored Boneless chicken cubes marinated in cream, yogurt, white pepper, ginger garlic paste cooked in clay Indian oven. Served with chef’s special tandoor salad Can be made GF

4 Lamb Seekh Kebab

$16.99

Mildly spicy minced lamb skewers cooked in Indian clay oven served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad. Can be made GF

5 Mango Shrimp

$16.99

Jumbo shrimp marinated in mango sauce and mild spices cooked in Indian clay oven and served with mint chutney/sauce and Chef’s special tandoor salad. Can be made GF

6 Tandoori Fish

$15.99

Marinated fish cooked in Indian tandoor clay oven, served with Chef’s special tandoor salad.

7 Non- Veg Kabob Platter

$21.99

One piece of Tandoori Chicken, one piece of Chicken Hariyali Tikka, one piece of Chicken Lahsooni Kebob, two pieces of lamb sheekh Kebob, Chicken Tikka and two Mango Shrimps served with Chef’s special tandoor salad. Can be made GF

8 Dani Malai Kebab

$9.99

Yogurt patty kebab made with potato, cream cheese and cashew nuts. Served with Aroma signature chutney/sauce.

9 Tandoor Paneer Tikka

$12.49

Marinated cubes of paneer cooked with onions and bell pepper in clay oven. Served with tamarind chutney/sauce. Can be made GF

10 Samosa

$7.99

Two Samosas (fried savory pastry stuffed with potato, green peas and cashew nuts) served with sweet and mint chutney/sauce.

11 Paneer Cheese Bites

$8.99

Deep fried marinated paneer bites served with sweet and savory chutneys/sauce.

12 Kurkuri Bhindi

$8.49

Fried marinated crispy Okra bursting with flavors of mild spices and served with mint Chutneys/sauce Can be made GF and vegan

NON-VEGETABLE ENTREES

13 Lamb Shank

$25.99

Marinated lamb shank cooked with Chef’s special brown sauce. Served with plain white rice. Can be made GF

14 Do Pyaza

Boneless lamb/boneless chicken/ bone in goat simmered in mild spicy onion and tomato sauce with chunks of onions. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF

15 Coconut Curry

$16.99

Chunks of lamb or bone in goat cooked with creamy onion sauce and coconut milk. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF

16 Rogan Josh

$16.99

17 Pepper Curry (Goat)

$16.99

Tender pieces of bone in goat or boneless chicken cubes cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, black pepper and other spices. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF

18 Pepper Curry (Chicken)

$15.49
19 Bhuna Ghee Goat

$17.99

Tender pieces of bone in goat cooked with brown onion sauce topped with ghee. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF

20 Bihari Bone in Goat Curry

$16.99

Tender bone in goat meat simmered in cashew nut and brown curry sauce. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF

21 Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.49

Tandoor roasted marinated boneless chicken cooked in tomato and onion sauce. Served with plain rice. Can be made GF

22 Butter Chicken with Goat Cheese

$15.99