Indian

Aroma Indian Kitchen Cedar Bluff Rd

262 Reviews

$$

138 North Cedar Bluff Road

Knoxville, TN 37923

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Samosas
Aroma special Butter chicken

From South Corner

Plain Dosa

$10.00

Masala Dosa

$12.00

Mysore Dosa

$12.00

Crown Dosa

$10.00

Lunch Buffet

Weekday lunch Buffet

$11.99

Weekend Lunch Buffet

$12.99

Weekdays Kids Buffet

$6.99

Weekends kids Buffet

$7.99

Monday Buffet

$10.99

Dosa Night

Mysore Dosa

$12.00

Plain Dosa

$12.00

Mysore Dosa

Plain Dosa

Appetizers Vegetarian Selections

Samosas

$6.00

Samosa Stuffed with lightly spiced potatoes with Crispy outer cover

Vegetable Pakoras

$6.00

Mix Vegetable fritters

Paneer (cheese) Pakoras

$7.00

Fresh and Crispy Cottage Cheese Fritters

Vegetable platter

$10.00
Kurkuri Bhendi

Kurkuri Bhendi

$8.00

Thinly Sliced lightly breaded fried Okra With house spices sprinkled on the top served with Sweet Tamarind or mint Chutney

Bahara Mushroom

Bahara Mushroom

$7.00

A Star appetizer on the on the menu Tandoor Grilled Stuffed Mushroom, Onion and Bell Pepper

Appetizers Non-Vegetarian Selections

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$10.00

Specialty from the South of India, spicy chicken flavored with curry leaves.

Lamb chops

Lamb chops

$16.00Out of stock

Tender lamb chops marinated and cook to its perfection .

Goat Pepper Fry

$12.00

Fish Amritsari

$12.00

Mumbai Street Food

Samosa Chat

$8.00

Fried Stuffed Potato patty served over chick peas and chutneys.

Pani Poori

$7.00

Dahi Shev Puri

$8.00

Puffed crispy fried dough balls filled with Yogurt, chutneys & garnish with crispy noodles.

Ragda Pattice

$8.00

Soup Selection

Dal Ka Shorba Soup

$5.00

A light lentil soup cooked with garlic and tomato.

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

Tomato soup delicately flavored w/ coriander,cumin and basil served w/ fried croutons.

Chicken Soup

$5.00

Our signature Chicken soup cooked with home made chicken stock and spices

Indo Chinese Specialities

Veg Manchurian

$10.00

Mix vegetable balls served with Indo-Chinese sauce.

Chatpata Gobhi

$10.00

Battered fried cauliflower tossed sweet sesame sauce.

Paneer Chilli

$12.00

Cottage cheese fried And tossed in chili sauce.

Chicken Manchurian

$13.00

lightly battered fried chicken served with Indo-Chinese sauce.

Chicken Chilli Fry

$13.00

Drums of heaven

$12.00

Vegetable Haakka Noodels

$12.00

Chicken Haakka Noodles

$13.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Veg Schezwan Rice

$12.00

Chicken Schezwan Rice

$13.00

Gobi Manchurian

$10.00

Tandoori Specialities

Paneer Tikka

$12.00

Cubes of paneer marinated in yogurt , spices and grilled in tandoor

Lucknowi Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

The king of Kebab.Whole chicken marinated in Lucknow style in yogurt & spices, grilled in a clay oven.

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$17.00

Tender minced lamb seasoned with Indian spices and cooked in Tandoor.

Curry Leaves Shrimp Tikka

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp marinated in curry leaves and spices and cooked in clay oven.

Chicken Malai boti kebab

$14.00

Chicken marinated in creamy cashew nut paste & mild spices, cooked in clay oven.

Grilled Platter

$18.00

Assorted delicacies from tandoor oven including chicken tandoori, chicken Malai tikka, lamb seekh kabab and shrimp tandoori.

Malai Seekh Kabab

$15.00

Pomegranate Chicken Tikka

$15.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Dal makhani

$12.00

Black lentils simmered overnight on slow charcoal fire, enriched with butter and cream.

Dal Fry

$12.00

Yellow lentils flavored with garlic and mustard seed.

Matar Paneer

$14.00

Fresh cottage cubes prepared with green peas.

Paneer Bhurji

$14.00

Fresh cottage cheese grated and prepared with green peppers, tomatoes and onions.

Chana Masala

$12.00

Whole chickpeas cooked in traditional spicy Punjabi masala.

Bhindi (Okra) Masala

$12.00

Chopped okra, stir fried with turmeric and onions.

Aloo Gobi

$12.00

Cauliflower stir fried with potatoes, chili, turmeric, onions and tomato.

Malai Kofta

$14.00

Mix vegetable cheese dumplings cooked in a creamy hot sauce with herbs and spices.

Methi Matar Malai

$14.00

Fresh Fenugreek leaves and peas cooked in a creamy sauce with spices. Baigan Bhurta $ 12

Baigan Bhurta

$13.00

Grilled Eggplant Cooked in clay Owen with onion, garlic and green peas.

Dhum Aloo

$13.00

Stuffed potato served over creamy saffron sauce.

Aloo Matter

$12.00

Fresh green peas stir fried with potatoes, chili, turmeric, onions and tomato.

Kaju Curry

$14.00

Paneer Lababdar

$14.00

Chana Saag

$12.00

Paneer Jalferzi

$14.00

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.00

Dal Fry Double Tadka

$12.00

Chefs Specialty Entrees

Gosht Martaban Lamb

$16.00

Kalimiri Dahi Chicken

$14.00

Aroma special Butter chicken

$16.00

Masala Dosa

$12.00Out of stock

Mysore Dosa

$12.00Out of stock

Crown Dosa

$12.00Out of stock

Gosht Martaban Goat

$16.00

Desi Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Chettinad

$16.00

Chicken Kholapuri

$16.00

Egg curry

$16.00

Biryani Selection

Vegetable Dum Biryani

$13.00

Chicken Dum Biryani

$15.00

Lamb Biryani

$16.00

Goat Dum Biryani

$16.00

Jeera Rice

$6.00

Vegetable saffron Pulao

$8.00

Chef's Special Biryani

$17.00

Breads

Naan

$3.00

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Bhatura

$3.00

Poori

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Laccha Paratha

$3.00

Peshwari Naan

$5.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

Chilli Naan

$4.00

Chapati

$3.00

Chilly Add Garlic Naan

$4.00

Desserts

Kheer

$6.00

Gajar Ka Halwa

$6.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Rasmalai

$8.00

Choice of Protein and Sauces

Vegetable

$13.00

Paneer

$14.00

Chicken

$15.00

Lamb

$16.00

Goat

$16.00

Shrimp

$17.00

Fish

$17.00

Chicken Tikka

$15.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Salt Lassi

$6.00

Sweet Lassi

$6.00

Bombay Masala Chai

$4.00

South Indian Filter Coffee

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

mello yellow

$3.00

Beer Menu

Miller Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Kingfisher

$5.00

Taj Mahal

$7.00

Flying Horse

$7.00

Godfather

$7.00Out of stock

Victory Golden Monkey

$5.00

Stone IPA

$5.00

Einstock

$5.00

Hi-wire Hi-Pitch IPA

$5.00

Hi-wire Hi-Pitch Lagar

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

1947

$5.00

Condiments

Raita

$3.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Achar

$3.00

Papad

$2.00

Onion Chutney

Onions Lemon

Family Combos

Palak Paneer Combo

$45.99

Palak Paneer, Vegetable Samosa, Aroma Special Rice, Naan, Chutney, Raita

Paneer Tikka Masala Combo

$45.99

Paneer Tikka Masala, Onion Pakora, Aroma Special Rice, Naan, Chutney, Raita

Chicken Tikka Masala Combo

$55.99

Chicken Tikka Masala, Vegetable Samosa, Aroma Special Rice, Naan, Chutney, Raita

Chicken Korma Combo

$55.99

Chicken Korma, Vegetable Samosa, Aroma Special Rice, Naan, Chutney, Raita

Lamb Korma Combo

$65.99

Lamb Korma, Vegetable Samosa, Aroma Special Rice, Naan, Chutney, Raita

Kadhai Lamb Combo

$65.99

Kadhai Lamb, Vegetable Samosa, Aroma Special Rice, Naan, Chutney, Raita

VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL

VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL DINNER FOR 2

$49.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Modern Indian Cuisine.

138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN 37923

Aroma Indian Kitchen image
Aroma Indian Kitchen image
Aroma Indian Kitchen image

