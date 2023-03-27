Main picView gallery

Aroma Restaurant 9600 Highway 9

9600 Highway 9

Ben Lomond, CA 95005

Dinner

Mains

Sirloin

$25.00Out of stock

Flank

$30.00

Ribeye

$45.00

Filet

$40.00

Chicken Adobo

$25.00

Filipino-style chicken marinated in ginger, garlic & bay with garlic fried rice & tomato chili salsa fresca.

Tempeh Bulgogi

$22.00

colorfully baked spiral medley of zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, potato, tomato, basil, and garlic

Rosemary Orange Quail

$30.00

grilled rosemary quail, with orange gastrique and fresh fennel gratin

Wild Mushroom Rice

$24.00

California golden chanterelle, porcini & duxelles with creamy short grain rice

Grilled Rockfish

$28.00

pan seared local salmon with a lemon dill beurre blanc, or coconut teriyaki sauce, served with charred brussel sprouts and purple potatoes

Grilled Garlic Aleppo Prawns

$25.00

grilled prawns, braised pork belly, and blistered cherry tomatoes on a bed of safflower corn grits

Braised Lamb Shank

$33.00

Persian tender braised lamb on a bed of herbed pearl cous cous, served with a lemony dill yogurt sauce

Tyrolean Schnitzel

$24.00

Tender deep fried pork cutlet in a creamy mushroom gravy with garlicky smashed potatoes and housemade pickled red cabbage

Salad

Walnut Caesar

$11.00

grilled romaine hearts with traditional caesar dressing

Kaliediscope Kale

$12.00

lacinato kale with roasted pepitas, pickled red onion, citrus, and soy

Beet & Goat

$13.00

tender roasted beets with soft goat cheese, candied pistachio & endive

Garden Salad

$8.00

Soup

Pacific Chowder

$10.00+

thick cream-based potato chowder with clams, shrimp, and fish

Chicken Dumpling

$8.00+

hearty homestyle chicken soup loaded with veggies and buttery dumplings

Winter Veggie

$7.00+

squash, potatoes, peas, carrots and seasonal greens in a savory vegan broth

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

chef's selection of cured meats and artisanal cheeses with sweet and savory garnishes

El Pulpo

$15.00

baked portabello mushroom topped with herbed breadcrumbs and melted cheeses

Artichoke Hearts

$11.00

crispy air fried artichoke hearts served with a creamy garlic dipping sauce

Brochette

$15.00

choice of grilled marinated meat on a skewer: beef, chicken, lamb, or shrimp with choice of dipping sauce

Ratatouille

$11.00Out of stock

baked medley of zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, potato, tomato, basil, garlic, and spices

Kalbi Short Ribs

$15.00

Sides

scallop potatoes

$5.00

charred brussels

$5.00

Garlic Broccoli

$5.00

maple-glazed carrots

$5.00

Garlic Rice

$5.00

Tapas

Grilled Meat Skewers

$10.00Out of stock

grilled beef, chicken, lamb, or shrimp on a stick with dipping sauce

Charred Brussels

$8.00

roasted local brussels with toasted almonds and coconut aminos

Fresh Ceviche Tostada

$12.00

catch of the day swimming in citrus, tomato and onion, on a fresh crispy tortilla

Artichoke Hearts

$8.00

crispy baked artichoke hearts with a creamy garlic dipping sauce

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

vegan tacos with marinated jackfruit, black beans, cabbage, and fresh salsa

Spanikopita

$9.00

fresh crunchy seasonal vegetables with house made hummus or creamy ranch

Crab Rangoon

$11.00

baked crispy wings & drumsticks. choice of mild, spicy, or extra hot

Cheesy Flatbread

$10.00

two mini grilled ground beef cheeseburgers on an egg brioche bun, served with fries and curry ketchup

Charcuterie

$18.00Out of stock

Peking Duck Rolls

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kalbi Short Ribs

$12.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Well Cocktail

$10.00

Call Cocktail

$13.00

Top Shelf Cocktail

$15.00

Mocktail

$7.50

Gourmet Cocktails

Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Aperol, Fresh Lime, Angostura Bitters

Aroma 23

$13.00

Corpse Reviver NO 2.

$14.00

Venus #2 Gin, Lillet Blanc, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lime, Absinthe

French 75

$13.00

Gray Whale Gin, Champagne, Fresh Lemon

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Fresh Lime

Old Fashion

$13.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Angostura Bitters

Sazerac

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey, Peychaud's Bitters, Absinthe

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Deep Eddy Vodka, Fresh Lemon, Cointreau

The Classic Mai Tai

$12.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum, Plantation Original Dark Rum Plantation Pineapple Stiggins , Orange Liqueur, Orgeat, Fresh Lime

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapeferuit Soda

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Water and Lemon

$2.00

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Apple Strudel ala Mode

$12.00

Chocolate Temptation Cake

$9.00

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Gluten Free Marjolaine Cake

$7.00

Vegan Lime Mango Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids

Kids Dishes

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00Out of stock

baked crispy white meat chicken with creamy ranch or savory gravy

Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

baked homestyle with cheddar, guyere, and crispy breadcrumb topping

Sausage Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

100% beef sausages wrapped in flaky puff pastry with a tangy curry ketchup

Cheesy Flatbread

$10.00

baked flatbread smothered in cheese with choice of red, white, or green sauce

Beef & Broccoli

$10.00Out of stock

stir fried beef and broccoli on a bed of steamed white or brown rice

Veggie Rice Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

sautéed seasonal veggies and braised tempeh over your choice of grain

Beef Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

two mini grilled ground beef cheeseburgers on an egg brioche bun, served with fries and curry ketchup

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
“Aroma” is a brand new restaurant nestled in the redwoods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, offering Contemporary American cuisine, signature cocktails, local wines, and craft beers. The menu has been carefully curated to marry fresh California ingredients with bold global flavors to create exciting options for all types of palates. We offer many vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, as well as fresh local seafood, wild and sustainably farmed meats. You have the option of dining inside in our cozy fireside dining room, or joining us in our pet friendly outdoor beer garden. Check out our Happy hour menu, Kids menus, and stay tuned for upcoming special events.

9600 Highway 9, Ben Lomond, CA 95005

Directions

Main pic

