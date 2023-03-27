Aroma Restaurant 9600 Highway 9

Restaurant info

“Aroma” is a brand new restaurant nestled in the redwoods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, offering Contemporary American cuisine, signature cocktails, local wines, and craft beers. The menu has been carefully curated to marry fresh California ingredients with bold global flavors to create exciting options for all types of palates. We offer many vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, as well as fresh local seafood, wild and sustainably farmed meats. You have the option of dining inside in our cozy fireside dining room, or joining us in our pet friendly outdoor beer garden. Check out our Happy hour menu, Kids menus, and stay tuned for upcoming special events.