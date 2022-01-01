Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aroma Ultra Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

4000 Town Center Drive

Bowie, MD 20716

In the Beginning

African Shawarma

$18.95

Served with Grilled Naan bread

Aroma Flatbread Pizza

$21.95

House marinara is infused with African spices and served on our sweet potato crust and topped with your choice of toppings (Suya Beef / Moroccan Chicken / Peri Peri Shrimp / Mushrooms / Pepper Medley / Spinach / Tomatoes / Cheese blend)

Aroma Fry Basket

$14.95

House blend of Yam, Yuca and Plantain fries are fried and seasoned with our signature spice blend and served with our house dipping sauce.

Aroma Ginger Chicken

$18.95

Aroma Sampler

$24.95

Our House Tasting platter that offers a small Tapas-style sampling of our signature dishes. (Rotating Menu)

Aroma Suya

$18.95

Thinly-Sliced Grilled beef kabob w/sliced tomatoes, onions & cucumber relish.

Caribbean Wings

$16.95

wings marinated in our house spices and served with Tropical Salsa and Cucumber ribbon salad (fried or grilled)

Jollof Wrap

$16.95

Pepper Snail

$39.95

Pepper Soup Fish (Head)

$24.95

Served with Grilled Naan bread

Pepper Soup (Goat)

$21.95

Served with Grilled Naan bread

Pitchfork Asun

$21.95

Yam porridge

$31.50Out of stock

Beans Porridge

$25.95Out of stock

Plantain Porridge

$24.50Out of stock

Pepper Turkey Wings

$18.95

Seafood Okra Soup (MADE TO ORDER)

$24.95

Pepper Soup Fish (No Head)

$24.95

Salads and Salads

Aroma Caesar

$14.95

Add (Jerk Chicken / Blackened Salmon / Peri Peri Shrimp / Curried Crab Cake) Plantain Croutons / Diced Mango, Red pepper and Cucumbers / House Caesar Dressing. Served with grilled Naan

Aroma House

$14.95

herry Tomatoes / Shredded Carrots / Plantain Croutons / Diced Mango and Cucumbers / House Dressing. Served with grilled Naan

Afang

$24.95

Egusi

$21.95

Aroma Traditional Entrees

Abak

Out of stock

Afang

$24.95Out of stock

Atama

$24.95

Edikang Ikong

Egusi

$24.95

Ogbono

Out of stock

Ottong (Original Calabar Okra Soup)

Out of stock

Okra Soup (MADE TO ORDER)

$24.95Out of stock

White Soup

$21.95Out of stock

Curry Goat

$27.00

Caribbean Braised Oxtail

$30.00

Main Course

Coconut Rice

$25.95

Boneless Fish & Shrimp Sauteed in Coconut Rum Sauce and Served with a Side of Creamy Coconut Rice

Jollof Rice

$25.95

This West African Classic features fried rice and onions simmered in a zesty tomato flavored sauce with your choice of meat. Served with a Side of Moin-Moin and Fried Plantain

Red Stew and Rice

$24.95

Whole Tilapia

$38.95

Grilled Tilapia Served with plantain fries, coleslaw and our spicy tomato jam

Caribbean Oxtails

$30.00

Curry Goat

$27.00

Snapper Filet

$28.00Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper

$45.00Out of stock

Chefs Special

$25.95

Abacha w/Ugba

$45.00Out of stock

Abacha with Ugba: Served with Gbomo & Fried Fish

Salmon

$10.95

Sides

Side Coconut Rice

$9.99

Fried Plantain

$9.99

Fried Yams

$11.00

Fufu.

$7.99

Side Jollof Rice

$9.99

Moin Moin

$10.00

Seasoned Fried Yam or Yucca

$9.99

Steamed Rice

$9.99

Vegetable Medley

$8.99

Stock Fish

$12.95

Pepper Sauce

$3.99

Goat Meat(Side)

$10.95

Desserts

Chocolate Pineapple Upside-down Cake

$10.95Out of stock

Currant Cake w/Ice Butter

$10.95

Deep Dish Bread Pudding w/ Rum Sauce

$10.95Out of stock

Toasted Pound Cake w/Ice Butter

$10.95Out of stock

Tropical Cheesecake (Seasonal)

$10.95Out of stock

Ice Cream

$10.95

Strawberry Cake

$10.95Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cake

$10.95

Oreo Crumble Cake

$10.95

Strawberry Cheesecake Slice

$10.95

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$10.95

Original Sweet Potato Cake

$10.95

Tacos Tuesdays

1/2 off Hookah

3 for $10 Taco’s

$10.00

Patron Repo

$10.00

Rail Margarita

$7.00

Rail Tequila Shot

$10.00

Ciroc Winter Breeze

$10.00

Ciroc Orange Citris

$10.00

Teremana

$10.00

Networking Thursdays

Spiked Lemonade

$10.00

Lemomade

$5.00

Late Night Menu

Pitchfork Asun

$21.95

Suya Beef

$21.95Out of stock

African Shawarma

$18.95

Ginger Chicken

$18.95

Whole Tilapia

$38.95

Nkwobi (MADE TO ORDER)

$25.95

Pepper Snail

$39.99Out of stock

Sliders

$18.95

Aroma Pizza

$21.95

Isi Ewu (MADE TO ORDER)

$45.00

Asun on pineapple half

$24.95

Caribbean Wings

$16.95

Jollof Wrap

$16.95Out of stock

Hookah

$50.00

Hookah refill

$16.95

Abacha w/Ugba

$45.00

Chicken Porridge (Nwo-Nwo)

$18.95

Pepper Turkey Wings

$18.95

Grilled Catfish

$99.95

Entrees

Yam Porridge

$31.50

Plantain Porridge

$24.50

Bean Porridge

$25.99Out of stock

Soups

Afang

$24.95Out of stock

Egusi

$24.95

Edikang Ikong

$30.00

Atama

$24.95

Ofada Sauce

$22.50

Okra Soup (MADE TO ORDER)

$24.95

Ewedu Gbegiri

$22.50Out of stock

Dessert

Rum Cake

$10.95

Sweet Potato Cake

$10.95

Strawberry Cake

$10.95

Oreo Cake

$10.95

Salted Caramel Cake

$10.95

assorted pepper asun

assorted pepper asun

$25.95Out of stock

House Beverages

Mango Mayhem

$10.95

Guava Goodness

$10.95Out of stock

Hibiscus Tea

$10.95

Pound of Passion

$10.95

Ghost Lemonade

$10.95

Pineapple Ginger

$10.95

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$4.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

GingerAle

$4.50

Ice Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Perrier (Bottle)

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Saratoga Still Spring Water

$10.00

Vichy Catalan Water (Carbonated Mineral Water)

$14.00

Sparkling Saratoga

$10.00

Tequila (Deep Copy)

Casa Migos Reposado Bottle

$350.00

Casa Migos Silver Bottle

$300.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$750.00

Don Julio Anejo Bottle

$300.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado Bottle

$275.00Out of stock

El Jimador (Maybe Rail) Bottle

$200.00Out of stock

El Silencio Mezcal Bottle

$300.00

Herradura Anejo Bottle

$350.00Out of stock

Milagro Bottle

$200.00Out of stock

Patron Reposado Bottle

$300.00

Patron Silver Bottle

$250.00

Tanteo (Jalapeno Infused) Bottle

Milagro Reposado Bottle

$350.00Out of stock

Avion Anejo 44

$350.00

Patron Anejo

$275.00

Tito's

$300.00

CasaMigos Anejo

$350.00

Azul

$850.00

Vodka (Deep Copy)

Absolut (Maybe Rail) Bottle

Absolut Citron Bottle

Absolut Pepper Bottle

Ciroc Bottle

$300.00

Ciroc Peach Bottle

$300.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$350.00

Ketel ONe Bottle

$300.00

Titos Bottle

$250.00

Scotch (Deep Copy)

Chivas Regal 12 yr Bottle

$200.00

Dewars 12 Bottle

$200.00

Dewars 15 Bottle

$250.00

Glenffiddich 14 Bottle

$400.00

Glenlivet 12 Bottle

$350.00

Glenmorangie Bottle

$400.00

Johnnie Walker Black Bottle

$350.00

Macallan 12 Bottle

$300.00

Macallan 14 Bottle

$450.00

Macallan 18 Bottle

$500.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Bottle

$600.00

Johnnie Walker Red Bottle

$300.00

Glenfiddich 18 bottle

$450.00

Glenfiddich Gran Reserva 21

$600.00

Glenlivet 15 bottle

$400.00

Glenfiddich 12

$275.00

Glenfiddich 15 Bottle

$350.00

Glenfiddich 23

$750.00

Glenfiddich 26

$1,500.00

Whiskey (Deep Copy)

Bulliet Bottle

$300.00

Bulliet Rye Bottle

$350.00

Four Roses Bottle

$250.00

Jack Daniels No 7 Bottle

$250.00

Knob Creek Bottle

$350.00

Makers 47 Bottle

$350.00

Makers Mark Bottle

$300.00

Woodford Reserve Bottle

$400.00

Jameson Bottle

$300.00

Bushmills Bottle

$300.00

Tullamore DEW (Maybe Rail) Bottle

Crown Royal Bottle

$300.00

Crown Apple Bottle

$300.00

Cordial (Deep Copy)

Amaretto

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Apple Pucker

$10.00

Baileys

$12.00

Blue Curacao

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$13.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Crème de Menthe

$10.00

Dranbui

$11.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Grand Marnier 1 liter

$300.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Midori

$11.00

Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Pomegrante

$11.00

Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Triple Sec

$9.00

RumChata

$10.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Grand Marnier 750

$250.00

Gin (Deep Copy)

Beefeater

$250.00

Bluecoat

Bombay (Maybe Rail)

$250.00

Bombay Sapphire

$300.00

Gordon's London Gin

Hendricks

$350.00

Plymouth

Tanqueray

Cognac (Deep Copy)

Courvoisier Bottle

$250.00

Hennessey VS Bottle

$300.00

Hennessey XO Bottle

$600.00

Martell Bottle

$250.00

Remy Martin 1738 Bottle

$350.00

Remy Martin VSOP Bottle

$300.00

Dusse' Bottle

$300.00

Hennessey Privilege Bottle

$350.00

blue label johnnie walker

$650.00

Dusse Xo

$600.00

Hennessy Black

$400.00

Aroma Special

Aroma Special

$400.00

cigars

Aroma cigars

$30.00

Cohiba Sublime Maduro

Cohiba Sublime Maduro

$35.00

Ramon Allones

Rasmon Allones

$50.00

Montecristo Limited Edition

Montecristo Limited Edition

$40.00

Hoyo De Monterry Grand

Hoyo De Monterrey Grand Epicure

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Life is Spicy Eat. Drink, Be Entertained Aroma Ultra Lounge is the Premier African Dining & Daily Live Entertainment establishment in the Washington Metro Area. A 2-Level Patio surrounded by tall Palm Trees offers dining and live entertainment under the stars.

Location

4000 Town Center Drive, Bowie, MD 20716

Directions

Gallery
Aroma Ultra Lounge image
Aroma Ultra Lounge image

