Aromas Del Peru Coral Gables

1930 Ponce de Leon

Coral Gables, FL 33156

MAIN MENU

Nuestra Barra Cevichera

Ceviche Classico

$18.00+

Tiger's Milk, aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, chocolo, glazed sweet potato

Vuelve a la Vida

$18.00

Seafood, fish, chalaquita onions, fresh lime juice, rocoto cream

Ceviche 'Cholo power'

$19.00+

Tiger's Milk, aji amarillo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, chocolo, glazed sweet potato

Ceviche Achorado

$19.00+

Tigers Milk, rocoto and limo pepper, fresh lime juice, chalaquita onions

Copa Aromas

$32.00+

fish ceviche, grilled shrimps, calamari "Chicharron" and tiger's milk

Las delicias del sur

$45.00+

Fish seafood and oysters with tiger's milk, peruvian aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, choclo, glazed sweet potato

Ceviche Citrico

$50.00

Tuna, salmon, lobster and shrimp marinated in a citrus tiger's milk (orange, lime, passionfruit) served with plantain chuips and glazed sweet potato

Leche de tigre

$12.00

Ceviche 3 Ajis

$32.00+

Nuestra Barra Cruda

A la Huancaina

$10.00+

Native Peruvian Potato, huancaina sauce, bojita olive, boiled egg

Quinoa Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, scallions, wasabi, lime juice, tricolor organic quinoa

Pulpo al Olivo

$23.00

Tender ocotpus carpaccio in a soft peruvian "Bojita" olive sauce.

Tiradito de Corvina al aji amarillo

$18.00

fresh corvina, yellow pepper, tiger's milk, choclo

Tiradito Nikkei

$19.00

Tuna slices, tiger's milk, acevichada, cilantro, yuzu, truffle oil

Causas

$10.00+

Traditional peruvian yellow potato base infused with lime juice, aji amarillo, stuffed with your choice of protein.

Trio De Tiraditos

$26.00

Choros a la Chalaca

$15.00

Aromas Signature

Anticuchos

$18.00+

Two grilled veal heart skewers marinated in ají panca served with golden potatoes and Peruvian corn.

Aji de Gallina

$18.00

Shredded chicken breast in yellow pepper cream with a touch of milk served with boiled egg, bojita olive, parmesan cheese.

Seco de Res

$23.00

Beef stew, slowly cooked with vegetables, dark beer, cilantro, aji amarillo

Seco de Cabrito

$26.00

Lamb stew, slowly cooked with chicha of jora, white wine, pisco, cilantro and aji amarillo

Lunch Special

$25.00

Tacu Tacu

$24.00

Del Puerto a su mesa

A lo macho

$32.00

choice of fish, fresh seafood, in our house sauce with a touch of peruv ian panca, chili pepper and pisco

Arroz con mariscos

$26.00

Our traditional seafood rice mixed with Peruvian spices in a paella style

Jalea Del Mar

$23.00+

Battered seafood mix, served with fried yuca and our creole Peruvian sauce.

Pargo Entero

$30.00

Fresh whole fried snapper with one side of your choice.

A La plancha

$22.00+

Sudado de Pescado

$18.00+

Gratinado con Camarones Y Cangrejo

$26.00+

Maki Rolls

Maki Acevichado

$18.00

Panko shrimp maki rolls with cream cheese, avocado, covered with fresh tuna and Peruvian acevichada sauce.

Salmon Ahumado Roll

$18.00

Japanese breaded shrimp maki roll with cream cheese, covered with smoked salmon and creamy rocoto sauce.

La Jaleita Roll

$25.00

Pank shrimp roll stuffed with avocado, seaweed, cream cheese, topped with our mini jalea mixta.

Parrillero Roll

$24.00

tenderloin slices, chimichurri, sweet plantain, cream cheese, confit onion

toshiro croccante

$18.00

Wok

Lomo Saltado

$16.00+

The perfect peruvian/cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry sauteed, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, wine, and soy sauce served with rice and peruvian yellow french fries

Chaufa

$18.00+

Wok-fried rice with oriental sauces Peruivan/Cantonese style

Chef's Chaufa

$21.00

Jazmine rice, quinoa, shrimp omelette, roasted porkbelly, sweet plantains, nikkei sauce, turnop pickle veggie.

chicharone pollo

$18.00

Woke sautéed fettuccine

$22.00

Brasas & Mains

Pechuga de Pollo

$19.00

grilled chicken breast with homemade chimichurri

Entrana

$26.00

Skirt steak served with veggies

Cordero Barolo Risotto Huancaina

$30.00

Succulent lamb shank slowly cooked in an exquisite red wine sauce, served with risotto a la huancaina, truffle, chalaquita onions

Pulpo a la Parilla

$34.00

Grilled octopus, native potatoes, panca sauce, enoki mushroom salad, truffle oil

Osobucco Risotto Bechamel

$36.00

Slowly cooked in aji panca an d red wine sauce, served with creamy lima bean risotto, fungi porcini peruvian yellow pepper,

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Mariscos a La Parilla

$60.00

A Lo Pobre

$26.00+

De La Tierra Sides

tostones

$4.00

Maduros

$4.00

Jazmine rice

$4.00

French fries

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Yucca Fries

$6.00

Frijoles Canarios

$4.00

Aromas Salad

$8.00

Frijoles Negros

$4.00

Signature Sides

Fettuccine al Pesto

$12.00

Tacu Tacu

$10.00

Risotto Blanco con Trufa y Hongos

$15.00

Fettucini Huanciana

$12.00

Risotto Pesto

$12.00

Risotto Huanciana

$12.00

Pasta & Risotto

Risotto de Chupe

$28.00

shrimp, lima beans, fresh cheese, peruvian corn, hucatay, poached egg.

Risotto Di Mare

$32.00+

Fettuccini

$29.00+

Boss Fettucini

$36.00

Tenderloin in lomo juice, shrimp, seasonal veggies, sweet plantain, fried egg

Risotto

$29.00+

Our famous creamy huancaina served with our signature lomo saltado

Gnocchi Saltado

$32.00

RISOTTO tinta calamar / corvina

$34.00

el lujurioso

$34.00

Salads

Quinoa salad

$12.00

Quinoa, enoki mushrooms, confit cherry tomatoes, rainbow carrots, cilantro-mint vinaigrette

Soups

Chupe

$22.00+

Creamy shrimp chowder with rice, peruvian corn, poached egg, fresh cheese, finished with a hint of milk and black mint.

Parihuela

$20.00

Peruvian bouillabaisses style soup with a touch of peruvian peppers, white wine, tomato

Other extras

Aji Verde

$3.50+

salsa creama rocoto

$2.50

salsa acevichada

$2.50

Side Chimichuri

$2.50

Salsa Tartara

$2.50

Avocado slices

$5.00

salsa olivo

$3.50

Chalaquita onions

$3.50

Rocoto

$2.50

Chifles

$2.50

Soda Cracker

$2.00

Salsa criolla

$3.50

Salsa Jalea

$3.50

Huancaina

$3.50

Cancha

$3.50

Camote

$4.50

Desserts

Suspiro Limeño

$10.00

Cheesecake De Lucuma

$10.00

Cuatro Leches

$8.50

Mousse de Maracuya

$9.00

Peruvian Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Whole Peruvian Chocolate Cake

$80.00

Dessert of The Month

$15.00

Flan

$7.00

Alfajores

$3.00

Kids Menu

Fish Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Mac and Chesse

$10.00

Lomo Saltado 4

$14.00

POLLO A LA BRASA

1 Whole chicken

$28.00

Our Rotisserie chicken that comes accompanied with salad and french fries

1/2 Chicken

$16.00

Our Rotisserie chicken that comes accompanied with salad and french fries

Inka Kola 2Lt

$7.00

COCKTAILS/LIQUOR

Cocktails

Spicy Mama

$16.00

Lima Mule

$15.00

pisco sour

$13.00

Piscojito

$15.00

chilcano

$15.00

Margarita

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Mojito

$15.00

chicha sour

$15.00

passion sour

$15.00

Sangria

$13.00+

Virgin cocktail

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$14.00