Aromas Del Peru Coral Gables
1930 Ponce de Leon
Coral Gables, FL 33156
MAIN MENU
Nuestra Barra Cevichera
Ceviche Classico
Tiger's Milk, aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, chocolo, glazed sweet potato
Vuelve a la Vida
Seafood, fish, chalaquita onions, fresh lime juice, rocoto cream
Ceviche 'Cholo power'
Tiger's Milk, aji amarillo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, chocolo, glazed sweet potato
Ceviche Achorado
Tigers Milk, rocoto and limo pepper, fresh lime juice, chalaquita onions
Copa Aromas
fish ceviche, grilled shrimps, calamari "Chicharron" and tiger's milk
Las delicias del sur
Fish seafood and oysters with tiger's milk, peruvian aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, choclo, glazed sweet potato
Ceviche Citrico
Tuna, salmon, lobster and shrimp marinated in a citrus tiger's milk (orange, lime, passionfruit) served with plantain chuips and glazed sweet potato
Leche de tigre
Ceviche 3 Ajis
Nuestra Barra Cruda
A la Huancaina
Native Peruvian Potato, huancaina sauce, bojita olive, boiled egg
Quinoa Tuna Tartare
Tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, scallions, wasabi, lime juice, tricolor organic quinoa
Pulpo al Olivo
Tender ocotpus carpaccio in a soft peruvian "Bojita" olive sauce.
Tiradito de Corvina al aji amarillo
fresh corvina, yellow pepper, tiger's milk, choclo
Tiradito Nikkei
Tuna slices, tiger's milk, acevichada, cilantro, yuzu, truffle oil
Causas
Traditional peruvian yellow potato base infused with lime juice, aji amarillo, stuffed with your choice of protein.
Trio De Tiraditos
Choros a la Chalaca
Aromas Signature
Anticuchos
Two grilled veal heart skewers marinated in ají panca served with golden potatoes and Peruvian corn.
Aji de Gallina
Shredded chicken breast in yellow pepper cream with a touch of milk served with boiled egg, bojita olive, parmesan cheese.
Seco de Res
Beef stew, slowly cooked with vegetables, dark beer, cilantro, aji amarillo
Seco de Cabrito
Lamb stew, slowly cooked with chicha of jora, white wine, pisco, cilantro and aji amarillo
Lunch Special
Tacu Tacu
Del Puerto a su mesa
A lo macho
choice of fish, fresh seafood, in our house sauce with a touch of peruv ian panca, chili pepper and pisco
Arroz con mariscos
Our traditional seafood rice mixed with Peruvian spices in a paella style
Jalea Del Mar
Battered seafood mix, served with fried yuca and our creole Peruvian sauce.
Pargo Entero
Fresh whole fried snapper with one side of your choice.
A La plancha
Sudado de Pescado
Gratinado con Camarones Y Cangrejo
Maki Rolls
Maki Acevichado
Panko shrimp maki rolls with cream cheese, avocado, covered with fresh tuna and Peruvian acevichada sauce.
Salmon Ahumado Roll
Japanese breaded shrimp maki roll with cream cheese, covered with smoked salmon and creamy rocoto sauce.
La Jaleita Roll
Pank shrimp roll stuffed with avocado, seaweed, cream cheese, topped with our mini jalea mixta.
Parrillero Roll
tenderloin slices, chimichurri, sweet plantain, cream cheese, confit onion
toshiro croccante
Wok
Lomo Saltado
The perfect peruvian/cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry sauteed, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, wine, and soy sauce served with rice and peruvian yellow french fries
Chaufa
Wok-fried rice with oriental sauces Peruivan/Cantonese style
Chef's Chaufa
Jazmine rice, quinoa, shrimp omelette, roasted porkbelly, sweet plantains, nikkei sauce, turnop pickle veggie.
chicharone pollo
Woke sautéed fettuccine
Brasas & Mains
Pechuga de Pollo
grilled chicken breast with homemade chimichurri
Entrana
Skirt steak served with veggies
Cordero Barolo Risotto Huancaina
Succulent lamb shank slowly cooked in an exquisite red wine sauce, served with risotto a la huancaina, truffle, chalaquita onions
Pulpo a la Parilla
Grilled octopus, native potatoes, panca sauce, enoki mushroom salad, truffle oil
Osobucco Risotto Bechamel
Slowly cooked in aji panca an d red wine sauce, served with creamy lima bean risotto, fungi porcini peruvian yellow pepper,
Filet Mignon
Mariscos a La Parilla
A Lo Pobre
De La Tierra Sides
Signature Sides
Pasta & Risotto
Risotto de Chupe
shrimp, lima beans, fresh cheese, peruvian corn, hucatay, poached egg.
Risotto Di Mare
Fettuccini
Boss Fettucini
Tenderloin in lomo juice, shrimp, seasonal veggies, sweet plantain, fried egg
Risotto
Our famous creamy huancaina served with our signature lomo saltado