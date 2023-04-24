  • Home
  • Aromas Del Peru Palmetto Bay - 17225 S Dixie Hwy, Unit 100
Aromas Del Peru Palmetto Bay 17225 S Dixie Hwy, Unit 100

No reviews yet

17225 S Dixie Hwy, Unit 100

Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

COCKTAILS

michelada tropical

$19.00

Lima Mule

$13.00

pisco sour

$13.00

Piscojito

$13.00

chilcano

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Margarita

$14.00

Feature drink 1

$19.00

Feature drink 2

$35.00

chicha sour

$13.00

passion sour

$13.00

Marajito

$13.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Pina Colada Vigen

$12.00

WINE

Red Wine BTL

BTL Contugo Antinori

$105.00

BTL Regio Pinot noir

$48.00

White Wine GLS

GLS Aromas "Intipalka" (Chardonnay)

$12.00

GLS Aromas signature (sauvignon blanc)

$12.00

GLS Grand Morande(sauvignon blanc)

$12.00

GLS Santa Elvira Delle Venezzie(pinot grigio)

$12.00

GLS croce de mointi (pinot grigio)

$15.00

GLS KA rias baixas (albarino)

$12.00

White Wine BTL

BTL Ardora Maris

$40.00

Rose/Bubbles GLS

GLS Aromas "Intipalka" Rose Syrah

$15.00

GLS Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$30.00

GLS Mionetto Prosecco

$14.00

Sangria GLS

Sangria White

$12.00

Sangria Red

$12.00

Sangria Maracuya

$12.00

Sangria PICTHER

Jar White

$32.00

Jar Red

$32.00

Jar Maracuya

$35.00

Cover Wine

$25.00

BEER

BTL pilsen

$9.00

BTL cuzquena

$8.00

BTL cristal

$8.00

BTL modelo

$8.00

BTL heineken

$7.00

BTL corona

$8.00

BTL sierra andina pale ale

$9.00

BTL stella

$8.00

Draft Stella

$7.00

Draft Corona

$7.00

Draft Estrella

$7.00

Draft Blue Moon

$7.00

Draft Big Wave Kone

$7.00

Draft Bud Light

$7.00

Draft Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Draft Michelob Amber Bock

$7.00

NA BEV

Juice

maracuya

$7.00

chicha

$7.00

sprite

$3.50

apple juice

$4.50

lemonade

$7.00

cranberry

$3.50

grapefruit

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$4.50

jar maracuya

$19.50

jar lemonade

$19.50

Jar Chicha Morada

$19.50

Soda

crush

$3.50

ice tea

$3.50

gingerale

$3.50

Cocacola

$3.50

Coca diet

$3.50

red bull

$9.00

Inka Kola

$4.50

Inka Kola diet

$4.50

Water

Soccosani 750ml

$9.00

Aqua Panna 1Lt

$9.00

Pellegrino 1Lt

$9.00

Coffee

espresso

$4.00

Espresso Double

$5.00

Cortadito

$3.95

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Godiva caffe

$10.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Americano

$3.95

with Coconut Milk

$2.00

with Almond Milk

$1.00

Whole Milk

Oatmilk

$2.00

Irish Caffe

$12.00

Kahlua Caffe

$10.00

Cuban Coffee

$5.00

CATERING

Ceviche Fish

$80.00+

Ceviche Mixto

$85.00+

Sushi

$65.00+

Causa

$45.00+

Papa Huancaina

$35.00+

Chaufa

$75.00+

Aji gallina

$75.00+

Saltado

$80.00+

Risotto Huanca Chicken

$95.00+

DESSERTS

Dessert

Suspiro Limeno

$8.00

Cheesecake Lucuma

$8.00

Cuatro Leches

$8.00

Mousse Maracuya

$9.00

Peruvian Chocolate cake

$8.00

Aromas Special

$15.00

Flan

$6.00

Alfajor

$3.00

Lava cake

$12.00

Cake cover

$15.00

Helado x1

$3.00

Helado x 2

$6.00

EMPLOYEE LUNCH

Menu del dia lunch

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

17225 S Dixie Hwy, Unit 100, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

Main pic

