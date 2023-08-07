Food

Ceviche Bar

Ceviche Traditional

Tiger's Milk, aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, chocolo, glazed sweet potato

Ceviche 'Cholo power'

Tiger's Milk, aji amarillo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, chocolo, glazed sweet potato

Ceviche Achorado

Tigers Milk, rocoto and limo pepper, fresh lime juice, chalaquita onions

Copa Aromas

fish ceviche, grilled shrimps, calamari "Chicharron" and tiger's milk

Ceviche Pimentel Fish- Share

$49.00

Fish seafood and oysters with tiger's milk, peruvian aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, choclo, glazed sweet potato

Ceviche Pimentel Mix - Share

$59.00

Fish seafood and oysters with tiger's milk, peruvian aji limo, fresh lime juice, julienne onions, choclo, glazed sweet potato

Ceviche Citrico

$48.00

Tuna, salmon, lobster and shrimp marinated in a citrus tiger's milk (orange, lime, passionfruit) served with plantain chuips and glazed sweet potato

Tirado de Corvina al aji amarillo

$17.00

fresh corvina, yellow pepper, tiger's milk, choclo

Trio de Ceviches

Appetizer

A la Huancaina

Native Peruvian Potato, huancaina sauce, bojita olive, boiled egg

Anticuchos

Two grilled veal heart skewers marinated in ají panca served with golden potatoes and Peruvian corn.

Aromas Del Mar

$65.00

Our one of a kind tasting includes: dragonfruit tuna infused ceviche in a passion fruit reduction, Octopus leche de tigre, acevichada smoked rocoto maki tuna roll, 5 oysters marinated in our chalaquita onion sauce

Causa acevichada

perucian yellow potatoe stuffed with crab, avocado ,yellow pepper and creamy fish ceviche

Causas

Traditional peruvian yellow potato base infused with lime juice, aji amarillo, stuffed with your choice of protein.

Ceviche Frito

Choros A La Chalaca

$18.00

Jaleita Real

Battered seafood mix, served with fried yuca and our creole Peruvian sauce.

Peruvian Tower

$95.00

Ceviche, Arroz mariscos, branzino, Churrasco and shrimp

Pulpo a la Parilla

$29.00

Grilled octopus, native potatoes, panca sauce, enoki mushroom salad, truffle oil

Pulpo al Olivo

$19.00

Tender ocotpus carpaccio in a soft peruvian "Bojita" olive sauce.

Quinoa Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Tuna, avocado, sesame seeds, scallions, wasabi, lime juice, tricolor organic quinoa

Camino Aromas

$65.00

Parrilla Aromas

$65.00

Maki Rolls

Maki Acevichado

$18.00

Panko shrimp maki rolls with cream cheese, avocado, covered with fresh tuna and Peruvian acevichada sauce.

La Jaleita Maki Roll

$25.00

Pank shrimp roll stuffed with avocado, seaweed, cream cheese, topped with our mini jalea mixta.

Crocante Roll

$18.00

Avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese

Parrillero Roll

$19.00

tenderloin slices, chimichurri, sweet plantain, cream cheese, confit onion

Wok

Saltado

The perfect peruvian/cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry sauteed, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, wine, and soy sauce served with rice and peruvian yellow french fries

Tallarin Saltado

The perfect peruvian/cantonese fusion, wok stir-fry sauteed, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, wine, and linguine.

Chaufa Chef

$23.00

Jazmine rice, quinoa, shrimp, pork belly , sweet plantain , tamarindo sauce

Chaufa

Wok-fried rice with oriental sauces Peruivan/Cantonese style

Main Course

Airline chicken

$21.00

Grilled chicken in peruvian seasoning

Churrasco

$26.00

Grill Skirt served with 2 sides orders

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Tenderloin cooked to your liking

Boss Burger

$19.00

Angus beef, cheese, fried egg, sweet plantain and fries

Churrasco a lo pobre

$32.00

Grill Skirt served with eggs, sweet plantains, french fries, white rice.

Mariscos a la Parrilla

$75.00

Octopus, shrimp, calamari, mussels

Osobucco

$36.00

Slowly cooked in aji panca an d red wine sauce, served with creamy lima bean risotto, fungi porcini peruvian yellow pepper,

Sudado corvina

$28.00

corvina poached on fish broth, white wine and yuca, onions and tomatoes.

Branzino Plancha

$28.00

Skin Butterflied

Salmon With Veggies

$26.00

Covina With Veggies

$26.00

Lobster Special

$49.00

Filet Medallion Special

$49.00

Parrilla 4 meats

$95.00

Peruvian Classic

Arroz con mariscos

$28.00

Our traditional seafood rice mixed with Peruvian spices in a paella style

A lo macho

$32.00

choice of fish, fresh seafood, in our house sauce with a touch of peruv ian panca, chili pepper and pisco

Aji de Gallina

$19.00

Shredded chicken breast in yellow pepper cream with a touch of milk served with boiled egg, bojita olive, parmesan cheese.

Tacu tacu

Crispy blend Of Rice and Peruvian canario beans

Seco de Cabrito

$28.00

Lamb stew, slowly cooked with chicha of jora, white wine, pisco, cilantro and aji amarillo

De La Tierra Sides

tostones

$4.00

Maduros

$4.00

Jazmine rice

$4.00

French fries

$4.00

Sweet potatoes

$4.00

Mashed potatoes

$6.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Yucca Fries

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Pallares

$6.00

Fried eggs

$3.00

Signature Sides

Aji Verde 10 oz

Avocado slices

$5.00

Cancha

$3.50

Chifles

$3.50

Choclo

$5.00

Fettuccine Pesto

$10.00

Huancaina

$3.50

salsa acevichada

$2.50

Salsa criolla

$3.50

Salsa Jalea

$3.50

salsa olivo

$3.50

Salsa Tartara

$2.50

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Sweet Plaintain

$4.00

Tacu Tacu

$10.00

Fettuccine Huancaina

$10.00

Risotto Huancaina

$10.00

Pasta & Risotto

Pesto con Churrasco

$32.00

Pesto con Lomo

$28.00

Pesto con pulpo

$32.00

Pesto Chicken Breast

$23.00

Huancaina con Churrasco

$32.00

Huancaina con Lomo

$29.00

Our famous creamy huancaina served with our signature lomo saltado

Huancaina con Pulpo

$32.00

Di mare

Risotto De Chupe

$28.00

Salads

Quinoa salad

$10.00

Quinoa, enoki mushrooms, confit cherry tomatoes, rainbow carrots, cilantro-mint vinaigrette

Soups

Chupe de camarones

$22.00

Creamy shrimp chowder with rice, peruvian corn, poached egg, fresh cheese, finished with a hint of milk and black mint.

Parihuela

$22.00

Peruvian bouillabaisses style soup with a touch of peruvian peppers, white wine, tomato

Kids Menu

Fish Nuggets

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Mac And Cheese Bites

$12.00

BEER

pilsen

$8.00

cuzquena

$8.00

cristal

$8.00

sierra andina pale ale

$9.00

Corona BTL

$8.00

DESSERTS

Dessert

Suspiro Limeno

$8.00

Cheesecake Lucuma

$8.00

Cuatro Leches

$8.00

Mousse Maracuya

$8.00

Peruvian Chocolate cake

$8.00

Flan

$7.00

Alfajor

$3.00

CATERING

Ceviche Fish

$80.00+

Ceviche Mixto

$85.00+

Sushi

$65.00+

Causa

$45.00+

Papa Huancaina

$35.00+

Chaufa

$75.00+

Aji gallina

$75.00+

Saltado

$80.00+

Risotto Huanca Chicken

$95.00+

MONDAY CEVICHE

Ceviche

$18.00