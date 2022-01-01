Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aromas Del Sur

review star

No reviews yet

548 S State St

Ephrata, PA 17522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Empanadas

Smaller Colombian snacks to fill your 'antojo' (craving) .

Carne Empandas

$1.50

Beef Hand Pies made with shredded beef, potatoes, seasoning wrapped in a fresh corn dough shell and deep fried GF

Pollo Empandas

$1.50Out of stock

Chicken Hand Pies made with shredded chicken, potatoes, seasoning wrapped in a fresh corn dough shell and deep fried GF

Queso Empanadas

$1.50

Vegan Empanadas

$1.50Out of stock

Empanada Pollo Cruda

$1.50Out of stock

Appetizers

Chorizo

$5.00

Flavorful and NOT spicy Colombian sausage with cornbread or fried plantains

Yuca Frita

$4.00

​Yuca is similar in shape to a sweet potato, but with a rough, brown, waxy skin that looks more like a tree root than a regular potato. Yuca is more calorically dense than a potato, but it also has more fiber and protein and less sugar. Served with mayo-ketchup sauce

Chicharon

$5.00

Fried seasoned pork rind with cornbread or fried plantains

Morcilla

$5.00

Arepa Con Queso

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan Empanadas

$1.50Out of stock

Chorizo Arepa Grande

$7.00Out of stock

Chicharron Arepa Grande

$7.00

Arepa Grande Sola

$2.00Out of stock

Calentado Sin Huevos

$12.00Out of stock

Paqueta Morcilla Cruda

$12.00

Picada Para 4

$35.00

Yuca frita, french fries, plantains, fried pork meat, chicharron, chorizo

Picada Para 2

$25.00

Yuca frita, french fries, plantains, fried pork meat, chicharron, chorizo

Arepa Con Queso Huevos Revueltos

$8.00

Pincho De Cerdo

$6.00Out of stock

Pincho De Pollo

$6.00Out of stock

Chorizo Crudo

$3.00Out of stock

Side Dishes

Side Dish Pequeno

$6.50

Rice Beans Patacon

$6.50Out of stock

Rice With Salad & Tostones

$5.00

Rice With Salad & Maduros

$4.00

Rice With Beans To Go Maduros

$8.75

Rice With Beans To Go Patacon

$8.75

Pequeno Rice

$3.00

Mediano Rice

$5.00

Grande Rice

$7.00

Pequeno Beans

$3.50

Mediano Beans

$5.00

Grande Beans

$8.50

Aji Pequeno

$3.00

Orden De Patacones

$4.50

Orden De Maduros

$4.50

Aji Mediano

$5.00

Aji Grande

$10.00

Aguacate Porcion

$1.25

Aguacate

$3.00

Chorizo Crudo

$3.00Out of stock

French Fries

$4.00

Huevo

$1.00

Arepa Pequena

$0.50

Carne

Dishes cooked with beef steak and delicious seasonings and flavors. Usually accompanied with a side dish of rice beans and plantains.

Bandeja Paisa

$18.00

Traditional Colombian Platter The Bandeja Paisa literally translates to platter of the countryside. A traditional dish of Colombia. Spanish, African, and Indigenous cultures come together in one dish to feed the hardworking people of Colombia. At Aromas Del Sur, we serve the Bandeja with grilled steak with a fried egg on top, white rice, red beans, Colombian sausage (Chorizo), fried pork rind, (Chicharron), sweet plantains (Maduros), and Colombian cornbread (Arepa). Our Super Bandeja adds blood sausage (Morcilla)

Carne Asada

$15.00

Marinated top round steak grilled and topped with Hogao (scallions and tomatoes). Served with a side of white rice, pinto beans and patacones

Bistec A Caballo

$16.00

Marinated top round steak grilled and topped with 2 fried eggs and Hogao (scallions and tomatoes). Served with a side of white rice, pinto beans and patacones

Carne A La Marinera

$22.00

Grilled top round steak topped with shrimp in a criolla sauce. Served with a side of white rice, salad, and plantains

Lengua A La Criolla

$19.00Out of stock

Tender cow's tongue sauteed in criolla sauce (onions, peppers, tomatoes, and tomato paste), potato and cassava added like traditional Colombian style. Served with a side of white rice, salad, and plantains

Sobrebarriga

$18.00

Flank steak cooked in criolla sauce (onions, peppers, tomatoes, and tomato paste), potato and cassava added like traditional Colombian style. Served with a side of white rice, salad, and plantains

Super Bandeja Paisa

$21.00

Bistec Encebollada

$17.00

Toston Carne Desmechada

$17.00

New York Strip 18oz

$29.00Out of stock

New York Strip 14oz

$24.00Out of stock

Carne Asada Grande Sola

$8.00

Cazuela Montanera

$18.00

Steak Enchillado

$17.00

Carne Asada Pequena Sola

$8.00

Carne A Milanesa

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken

Pollo a la Plancha

$15.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled and served with a side of white rice, beans, salad, and plantain

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.00

Shredded chicken breast mixed with seasoned yellow rice, peas and carrots. Served with a side of salad and plantains

Pollo Enchilaldo

$16.00

Chicken strips salteado (sauteed) with peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, green onions, and jalapeno chilies. Served with a side of white rice, beans, salad, and plantains

Pollo Salteado

$17.00

Arroz Con Pollo Lunch

$8.00

Seafood

Cream Cazuela

$24.00

Soup Broth Cazuela

$24.00

Toston Marinero

$24.00

Paella

$25.00

Valenciana Paella

$33.00

Pasta Con Seafood

$25.00

Shrimp

Arroz Con Camarones

$16.00

Camarones Al Ajillo

$17.00

Camarones Enchilados

$18.00

Camarones A La Criolla

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Fish

Fried Tilapia

$23.00Out of stock

Fried Red Snapper

$28.00

Filet De Tilipia

$18.00

Pork

Lomo De Cerdo

$15.00

Marinated pork loin grilled served with a side of white rice, beans, salad, and plantains

Lomo Saltado

$17.00

Chinese-Peruvian inspired dish with Colombian flavors. Pork loin strips salteado (sauteed) with onions, peppers, tomatoes, green onions and cilantro served over a bed of french fries. Served with a side of rice, salad, and plantains

Chuleta Empanizada

$16.00

Pork loin marinated in Colombian recipe, breaded, and fried. Served with a side of white rice, beans, salad, and plantains

Pork Enchillado

$17.00Out of stock

Pork loin strips salteado (sauteed) with peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, green onions, and jalapeno chilies. Served with a side of white rice, beans, salad, and plantains

Salads/Veg

Rice with Vegetables

$13.00

Seasoned riced cooked with mixed vegetables, plantains. Vegan friendly dish.

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Regular Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$12.00

Small House Salad

$4.00

Shredded cabbage, carrots, and cilantro with a house lemon juice dressing

Medium House Salad

$7.00

Shredded cabbage, carrots, and cilantro with a house lemon juice dressing

Grande House Salad

$11.00

Shredded cabbage, carrots, and cilantro with a house lemon juice dressing

Spring Salad Tomatoes

$4.50Out of stock

Cooked Vegetables

$9.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special

$9.00

Desserts

Flan

$4.50Out of stock

Tres Leches

$4.50

Bread Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Yiftee

$0.01

Kids Menu

Salchipapas

$7.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Desayuno

Calentado Con Huevos Revueltos

$15.00

Pasta Con Carne Picada

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Leche

$1.50

Coffee Pack

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Juices

Maracuya Juice

$4.00

Mora Juice

$4.00

Guanabana Juice

$4.00

Lulo Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Jugo Pequeno

$2.50

Soda

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Soda

$2.00

Colombiana

$2.25

Manzana

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Malta

$2.00

Colombiana Litro

$5.00

Manzana Litro

$5.00

Malta

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda Con Gas

$2.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Cafe Quindio

Merenguitos

$1.50Out of stock

Cafecitas

$1.50

Cafecitas 100gr

$3.50

Cafecitas 200gr

$6.00

Medium Roast 250gr

$5.50

Dark Roast 340gr

$7.50

Genova 80gr

$4.00Out of stock

Genova 340gr

$15.00Out of stock

Gourmet Whole Bean 80gr

$3.50

Gourmet Whole Bean 500gr

$14.00

Organic Whole Bean 340gr

$15.00

Gourmet 250gr

$8.00

Gourmet 340gr

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

548 S State St, Ephrata, PA 17522

Directions

Gallery
Aromas Del Sur image
Aromas Del Sur image
Aromas Del Sur image
Aromas Del Sur image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Forest Brewery
orange star4.6 • 222
301 West Main Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
orange star4.7 • 346
433 North Reading Road Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE
orange star4.5 • 1,077
1398 W Main St Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Mr. Mini's Tasty Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
Misty Lane Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Wired Cup
orange starNo Reviews
440 N Reading Rd Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza Ephrata - Located on Route 322
orange starNo Reviews
1763 West Main St ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ephrata

OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE
orange star4.5 • 1,077
1398 W Main St Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
orange star4.7 • 346
433 North Reading Road Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Black Forest Brewery
orange star4.6 • 222
301 West Main Street Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ephrata
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston