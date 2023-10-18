Aromas Del Peru x MAYU
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
Welcome to Aromas Del Peru x Mayu, we invite you to embark on a culinary adventure that takes you back to our historical Andean roots. Our menu pays homage to the Quechua heritage and the communities that have formed our ancestral lineage.
177 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL 33130
