ARORA - L'art du Cocktail 505 Park Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A cocktail lounge dedicated to preserving the art of cocktail making. With daily high tea service and a cocktail menu curated to intrigue the culinary senses, this establishment takes its cue from the old world British & French aristocracy.
Location
505 Park Ave, New York, NY 10022
