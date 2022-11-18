Restaurant header imageView gallery

ARORA - L'art du Cocktail 505 Park Ave

review star

No reviews yet

505 Park Ave

New York, NY 10022

Order Again

Savory

Tartines

Open Faced Sandwiches

Truffle Pomme Frites

$14.00

French Fries

Prosciutto

$16.00

Sandwich

Honey Whipped Ricotta

$16.00

Toast

Garlic Brioche

$18.00

Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Sandwich

Croissant Au Fromage

$19.00

Sandwich

Carsar Salad

$19.00

Salad

Caprese

$19.00

Salad

Croque Monsieur

$22.00

Sandwich

Creme Fraiche Caviar

$29.00

Dip

Planche à Fromage

$29.00

Chese Board

High-Tea Service

High-Tea Service

$79.00

High Tea Prix-Fixe

Prix-Fixe Tasting Menu

$99.00

Cocktail & Appatizer Tasting

Planche de Charcuterie

$39.00

Charcuterie Board

Sweet

Madeleine

$14.00

Cookies

Patisserie

$18.00

Pastry

Glace Et Cavier

$25.00

Ice Cream

Classic Cocktails

Americano

$21.00

Amoretto Sour

$21.00

Aperol Spritz

$19.00

Appletini

$21.00

Aviation

$21.00

B 52

$21.00

Black Russian

$21.00

Champagne Cocktail

$29.00

Cosmopolitan

$21.00

Cuba Libre

$19.00

Daquiri

$19.00

Espresso Martini

$24.00

French 75

$21.00

French Martini

$21.00

Gibson

$21.00

Gimlet

$21.00

Gin Martini

$21.00

Godfather

$21.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$21.00

Hot Toddy

$21.00

Irish Coffee

$21.00

Kir

$21.00

Kir Royal

$24.00

Last Word

$24.00

Lemon Drop

$21.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$21.00

Manhattan

$21.00

Margarita

$21.00

Mezcal Margarita

$21.00

Mimosa

$19.00

Moscow Mule

$21.00

Negroni

$21.00

New York Sour

$21.00

Paper Plane

$21.00

Pisco Sour

$21.00

Rob Roy

$21.00

Rum Margarita

$21.00

Rusty Nail

$21.00

Screw Driver

$19.00

Side Car

$21.00

Tequila Sunrise

$19.00

Vesper

$21.00

Vodka Cranberry

$19.00

Vodka Martini

$21.00

Vodka Soda

$19.00

Vodka Tonic

$19.00

Whiskey Sour

$24.00

White Russian

$21.00

Wine Spritzer

$19.00

Pina Colada

$21.00

Mocktail

The House of Pataudi

$14.00

The House of Windsor

$14.00

The House of Grimaldi

$14.00

Soda

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Caffe Hot

The Classic

$6.00

The Espresso

$6.00

The Americano

$6.00

The Caffe Latte

$9.00

The Cappuccino

$9.00

The Macchiato

$9.00

The Chai Tea Latte

$9.00

The Marocchino

$11.00

Caffe Cold

The Iced Americano

$6.00

The Iced Caffe Latte

$9.00

The Iced Cappuccino

$9.00

The Iced Chai Tea Latte

$9.00

The Iced Marocchino

$11.00

Tea

Goddess Oolong Tea

$8.00

Madame Butterfly Jasmine Tea

$8.00

Assam Safari Masala Chai Tea

$8.00

Darjeeling First Flush Tea

$8.00

Cream Earl Grey Organic Tea

$8.00

Imperial Breakfast Tea

$8.00

Tong Mu Phoenix Lapsang Souchong Tea

$10.00

Kyushu Japanese Sencha Tea

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
A cocktail lounge dedicated to preserving the art of cocktail making. With daily high tea service and a cocktail menu curated to intrigue the culinary senses, this establishment takes its cue from the old world British & French aristocracy.

505 Park Ave, New York, NY 10022

